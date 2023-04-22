Connect with us

Local News

Blue Ridge Hospice recognizes its volunteers for donation of 22,000 hours performing ‘acts of kindness’

Published

5 hours ago

on

Nowhere, perhaps, is the gift of giving as prevalent as it is at the area’s Blue Ridge Hospice which, last year, racked up 22,000 volunteer hours among its myriad supporters.

That was the number the Winchester-based non-profit medical establishment for those in the last few months of life announced Thursday (April 20) and for which management expressed grateful thanks at its annual — and swanky — Appreciation Dinner at Lake Frederick.

The event attracted some 150 volunteers, including the founder of the 42-year-old institution, Helen Zebarth of Winchester, and Mary Ellen Duffy, a volunteer who has used therapy dogs at the hospice for the past 10 years. This year Duffy introduced canines Keely and Bella to the crowd, Bella being an understudy to the now 10-year-old veteran, Keely, who has provided doggie therapy and patient and family support to hospice patients for almost a decade.

Trainee Bella, in the foreground, watches as handler Mary Ellen Duffy pets her veteran therapy dog, Keely. Photo by Susan O’Kelly


The overall message to those present by hospice management was: “May you be proud of the work you do, the person you are, and the difference you make.”

The stated mission of Blue Ridge Hospice Is: “Brightening life’s journey with quality and compassionate care for all whom we are privileged to serve.”

President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried introduced the evening’s keynote speaker, Nancy Herzog Walker, a Tampa, Florida-based author who describes in compassionate detail the 100 days she and her family spent caring for her cancer-ridden father, Reverend Robert D. Herzog. Rev. Herzog was a well-known champion of volunteerism during his 44 years as an Episcopal church priest, serving as a chaplain at Arlington cemetery and as a priest in various parishes in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia. He died in 2008.

Retired Front Royal architect Fred Andreae and his wife Christine were recognized “for making our volunteer appreciation event possible.”


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Related Topics:

EDA in Focus

FR-WC Economic Development Authority Small Business Loan Committee to hold first meeting: Learn about USDA Rural Development Loan Programs

Published

9 mins ago

on

April 22, 2023

By

The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) has announced that its Small Business Loan Committee will be holding its first meeting on Tuesday, April 25th, at 2:00 pm in the Warren County Government Center’s Caucus Room. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the committee to get acquainted with each other and learn about the USDA Rural Development Loan Programs. The agenda for the meeting and reference materials from previous years are available for those interested in attending online, and a Teams link will be provided for this purpose.

Some of the FR-WC EDA Board of Directors will also be present at the meeting, and they will be available for discussion and to answer any questions that attendees may have. This meeting is an excellent opportunity for small business owners in the Front Royal-Warren County area to learn about the available loan programs and how they can benefit from them.

The agenda for the meeting includes a call to order at 2:00 pm, followed by welcome and introductions. The committee will receive an overview of the existing loan program and hear from the USDA Rural Development at 2:30 pm. The meeting will then move on to discuss the next steps, including applications, outreach, and the review process. The meeting will conclude at 4:00 pm with a discussion of upcoming meetings.

Small businesses in the Front Royal-Warren County area are encouraged to attend the meeting, as it presents a unique opportunity to learn about the loan programs available to them. The FR-WC EDA is committed to promoting economic development in the area, and this meeting is just one way they are fulfilling that commitment.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 24 – 28, 2023

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 22, 2023

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge work, April 24 – May 3 nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Follow posted detour.


*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.


Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Warren County School Board considers WCPS budget, fiber lease, absenteeism policy

Published

24 hours ago

on

April 21, 2023

By

While the Warren County School Board had no action items on its Wednesday, April 19 agenda, board members received information on the fiscal year (FY) 2024 operating fund budget, a possible new high-speed internet fiber lease, and the attendance policy for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).

School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Andrea Lo, Antoinette Funk, and Melanie Salins were present for the work session, which they also referred to as a retreat.

For the first agenda item, WCPS Technology Director Tim Grant discussed the potential of WCPS leasing fiber to provide internet access.

“Our fiber that provides internet to all the schools is starting to get some age on it,” Grant told the board members, noting that WCPS currently owns eight miles of network fiber. “The drawback in owning a fiber network is maintenance.


“I’m just trying to think ahead because we had a few squirrel chews this past year, and the insurance no longer pays for these squirrel damages, so I’m trying to think of something that’s going to be able to give us a little more redundancy and provide more immediate fixes instead of having to wait days and days for companies to come out and fix the fiber,” explained Grant.

Recently, he said a squirrel chewed through the fiber at Warren County Middle School, shutting down the internet for almost two weeks. And it took the company that WCPS has a maintenance contract with several days to come out and fix the problem, which cost $46,000, he said. WCPS had a line item of $40,000 toward paying for the fix but had to move over other monies from another item to totally cover the cost.

“We don’t want to get stuck in that situation” again, said Grant, adding that WCPS historically receives one to two damages to fiber each year from animals. He’s also concerned about possible costs associated with potential traffic accidents and pole maintenance.

The possibility of leasing fiber, he added, would be more cost-effective, Grant said, because the federal e-rate program would pay 70 percent of the school division’s lease fee. Shentel Glo Fiber has already won the WCPS e-rate bidding competition to lease the fiber. The lease contract with Shentel is contingent upon whether WCPS receives the federal e-rate grant, which could be awarded as early as July.


“I have already applied for the grant, but we’re just waiting to see whether we get the funding for it,” Grant said.

After e-rate discounts and rebates, WCPS would pay $16,200 a year to lease fiber from Shentel, which in its contract stipulates a four-hour response time to any damages, maintaining the school division’s functionality and security and providing a consistent bill.

Grant told the School Board members that he will present the fiber lease item to them again as an action item once the federal government makes a decision on the WCPS e-rate grant award application.

Upcoming budget
WCPS Superintendent Christopher Ballenger led Wednesday’s FY2024 budget discussion, telling School Board members that the WCPS proposed FY2024 budget totals $72,524,746, an increase of $2.63 million over the school division’s approved FY2023 budget of $69,892,943.


Warren County Public Schools Superintendent Christopher Ballenger (above) discussed the school division’s proposed FY2024 budget during the School Board’s Wednesday, April 19 work session.

The budget total includes $61,536,521, which is needed to cover FY2024 salaries and benefits. It also includes $10,988,225 to cover line item non-labor costs, which are for services and/or items needed at each school and at different WCPS offices. Line items include office or educational supplies, replacement furniture, repairs and maintenance, dues and memberships, lease/rental of equipment, advertising, textbooks, and technology software, among others.

To cover these costs, the $72,524,746 total operating fund budget for FY2024 will come from several revenue sources. The biggest chunk — $38,093,115 — will come from the State of Virginia, an increase of more than $1.2 million over WCPS’ state-approved funding of $36,881,771 for FY2023. The next-biggest chunk is $28,650,338 from Warren County, a more than $2.14 million increase over the $26,504,541 the County approved for FY2023, according to Ballenger’s draft documents.

Additionally, $4,980,387 will come from federal revenues — a decrease of $974,490 over approved FY2023 federal funds that totaled $5,954,877 — and from roughly $500,000 of miscellaneous revenue sources, such as an energy bond rebate and county vehicle maintenance funds, the documents show.


“These are the numbers I will present to you at the May 3 School Board meeting for your consideration,” Ballenger said during the retreat.

Attendance policy
Ballenger also provided the School Board with a draft attendance policy, which he said the Attendance Committee has been working on all year.

The draft policy addresses student attendance requirements and school attendance procedures. For instance, the superintendent pointed out that the draft policy recognizes that when a student misses a day of school, they miss the opportunity to learn on that given day.

However, “regardless of the reason a student is absent, the absence will count toward the student’s chronic absenteeism rate for the school year and can impact their eligibility to participate in extracurricular activities,” the draft policy states.


Another example regarding the documentation of student absences in the draft policy says that when a pupil has been absent for 15 days or more in a row, the student will be dropped from the roll and marked “withdrawn” from school.

Ballenger said presenting the board with the draft policy would not be counted as an official reading of the policy. He said it is just an opportunity for them to review, adjust and revamp the policy if needed before it is formally presented again for board action.

Watch the exclusive Royal Examiner video of the School Board retreat in its entirety here.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Boy Scout Troop 15 touched the lives of many young men since 1978

Published

2 days ago

on

April 20, 2023

By

Boy Scout Troop 17 was led by Scout Master Pete Scott and an assistant in the 1970s and sponsored by Kernstown Presbyterian Church. Both Scott and his scout assistant were both transferred by their employer out of the area and the troop was left without adult leadership.

Lew Boyer accepted the position of Scout Master and Gene Larrick Assistant Scout Master. The Troop was relocated from Kernstown to Stephens City and became Troop 15 after receiving sponsorship from Stephens City UMC in February, 1978. Boyer would continue his leadership position for 32 years and Larrick would eventually leave because of an employment transfer to Pennsylvania and was replaced by Bob Wells in 1988.

Former Scout Master (1978-2010) and current Committeeman, Lew Boyer presented a forty-five-year historical summary of Troop 15 accomplishments.

Wells wrote an instructional booklet, “Trail to the Eagle,” which is an Eagle Scout candidate’s service workbook instruction. “An Eagle Scout candidate and his advisor needed a detailed document to ensure all Boy Scouts of America (BSA) National, Council, and District rules, regulations, and requirements were followed,” said Wells. Instructions included selecting, planning, documenting, coordinating, and pricing of an Eagle project. The booklet was adopted by the BSA Shenandoah Area Council.


Since Lew Boyer retired, there have been only two other Scout Masters, John Petrie II in 2010 who served for eight years, and Jim Vogt in 2018 who has been serving for five years. There have been an estimated fifty assistant scout masters over the years. Troop sponsorship was recently transferred to the Stephens City Lions Club.

All Scout Masters and Assistant Scout Masters are fully trained including in Youth Protection which helps establish the most secure environment possible for youth members.

Wood Badge training teaches adult leaders about communication skills, team building, unit recruiting techniques, how all the Scouting programs work together to teach character building and leadership skills to youth. This rigorous training was earned by Bob Wells, John Petrie II, Lew Boyer, Bill Joyce, and Jim Vogt.

Boy Scout Troop 15 adult leaders and scouts attended forty fifth anniversary celebration at the Scout Cabin. L to R: back row, Jim Vogt, Scout Master, Zeke Wilfong, Star Scout, Ethan Gordon, Life Scout, Zach Pendzich, Eagle Scout, Ben Vogt, Eagle Scout. Front row, Ezra Wilfong, Tenderfoot Scout, Eli McDonald, 2nd Class, Levi McDonald, Assistant Scout Master, Jason Gordon, Committeeman (and former Asst. Scout Master five years), Adam Wilfong (father and Cub Pack 15 Cub Master).


The Silver Beaver Award is bestowed upon only those adult leaders who have given continuous, unselfish, and effective service to the community. The Silver Beaver Award is the highest recognition a local Council can bestow upon volunteer leaders. This prestigious award was earned by Bob Wells, John Petrie II, Lew Boyer, and Bill Joyce.

Troop 15 celebrated 45-years of continuous activity at the Stephens City Scout Cabin on Thursday, April 6. Present Scout Master Jim Vogt emceed the event and troop members under the leadership of Senior Patrol Leader Zeke Wilfong handled the opening and closing of the meeting and celebration. Three of the past Eagle Scouts (Colby Barham, Luke Barham, and Samuel “Colt” Barham) were among the attendees.

Former Scout Master, Lew Boyer presented 45 years of troop accomplishments and encouraged the current scouts to continue their good efforts and to abide by the Scout Law; to always help other people, to keep physically strong, mentally awake, and morally straight. The troop credits its longevity to being active with regular weekly meetings and monthly camping or hiking, and participating in various community service projects. Each month’s program is devoted to fundamental skills, merit badge interest, and efforts toward rank advancement. The scouts work as a team in a patrol and have numerous opportunities to develop leadership skills.

Boy Scout Troop 15 logo on scout trailer used for hauling camping and camporee equipment. All photos courtesy Bob Wells.


Thirteen-year-old Senior Patrol Leader and Star Scout, Zeke Wilfong, describes his experience as a scout. “I have been in Boy Scouting almost three years. I have learned that people can surprise me when they are placed in different situations. When camping, some scouts have never cooked over an open fire or ever pitched a tent. I try to step in and help them,” Wilfong said. As a Star Scout and patrol leader, Wilfong believes scouting has taught him good communication skills and made him feel more confident when directing other scouts. “I have learned to have a vision, a goal to what I want to accomplish. I plan to reach Eagle Scout and as an adult, eventually serve on the BSA Shenandoah Area Council,” said Wilfong.

The troop has attended a week-long summer camp annually at Camp Rock Enon (except for the COVID-19 year). Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation is in the northwestern tip of Virginia and is conveniently located for many outdoor activities such as hiking the Appalachian or Tuscarora trails, canoeing, or rafting on the Potomac River, rock climbing and rappelling, canyoneering, and river tubing.

Boy Scout Troop 15 adult leaders attended the forty fifth anniversary celebration. L to R: Jim Vogt, Scout Master, Levi McDonald, Assistant Scout Master, Jason Gordon, Committeeman, Bill Tucker, Committee Chair, Bob Wells, Committee Treasurer, Lew Boyer, Committeeman, Robert Aylor, former Assistant Scout Master.

Camporee participation has also been a major event for the troop.  A camporee (scheduled fall, winter, spring) is a fun filled weekend with skill competitions and meeting Scouts from around the district. The camporee skill competitions take place by patrols within the troop. These competitions usually cover fundamental outdoor skills like fire building, knot tying, or cooking. Troop 15 has been very successful in winning its share of camporee competitions.


Since its inception, the average troop size has been ten to fourteen boys. The highest enrollment period was 2010-2018 with an average of fifteen boys to twenty-two. Throughout its many years of existence, long serving leaders believe that approximately 400 youth had been served with 53 attaining the highest rank of Eagle Scout. Troop 15’s advancement record is notable as approximately 13% of all boys have achieved the Eagle rank. Nationally, only 4 percent of all Boy Scouts reach Eagle Scout.

To make Eagle rank, a scout works through the ranks as follows: Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star, Life, and then Eagle. To be eligible for the Eagle rank, a scout must earn fourteen required merit badges, seven optional badges, and complete a scout generated and directed leadership project of significant value to the local community.

Troop 15 is very proud of the service they provide annually to the community. The entire troop has averaged around 300 hours of community service each year. “The calculation is based on ten scouts and two adults each performing twenty-five hours of service annually,” said Scout Master Vogt.

Recent Eagle Scouts returned to attend forty fifth anniversary celebration at the Scout Cabin on Locust Street in Stephens City. L to R: Colby Barham, Luke Barham, Samuel “Colt” Barham.


The types of Scout service projects are varied and include work with the US Forest Service, state parks, local churches, and towns. Troop 15 has previously participated in Scouting for Food at the Stephens City UMC Food Pantry during two Saturdays in November as well as numerous property clean ups for senior citizen centers, churches, The Town of Stephens City, and summer camp set ups and break downs at Camp Rock Enon in Gore VA in addition to forest clearings at the same camp.

The troop marches in the annual Newtown Heritage Festival parade and supports color guards for both Veterans Day and Memorial Day celebrations as well as partaking in dozens of flag retirement ceremonies for Stephens City, the AMVETS Club, and the Scout Council. The next community project is scheduled April 29, 2023. The scouts plan a collection sweep of trash and debris in the forest around the Autumn Glen Homeowners Association at Tasker Road and Warrior Drive in Stephens City. The Scouts will bring trash bags, a wheelbarrow, and a pickup truck to haul away collected debris.

According to Lew Boyer, a Boy Scout Troop’s value to the community should never be undervalued. A scout needs family support to achieve success. Parents are required to transport the scout to scheduled meetings and events, provide uniforms and applicable equipment, and assist with their scout’s advancement in the troop.  The scout will learn teamwork and be provided leadership opportunities. The Scout will partake in various physical and interpersonal skill development and most importantly make long lasting friendships.

About the Future

Troop 15 has been in Stephens City for 45 years which is a little less than half the time Scouting in the United States has existed (founded in 1910). In another five years, the troop will celebrate their fiftieth anniversary. At that time a time capsule (wooden box) will be opened. The box was sealed in 2008 when celebrating the Troop’s thirtieth anniversary. It contains scout artifacts that were relevant at the time and letters from departing senior scouts. It should be something special for the troop to experience when the contents of the capsule are revealed. Everyone is invited to view the contents and celebrate the anniversary.

Scout time capsule (wooden box) to be opened at the troop fiftieth anniversary in February, 2028.

According to Scout Master Vogt, scouting continually needs parents to step forward and serve as scout leaders or to serve in a more minor role. The parent who is great with hands on tools can share his talents with young men, whereas the parent who is naturally organized may coordinate the camping trips, and the self-proclaimed chef might help design the camping menu or the year end banquet. Regardless of your skill – there is a place for you in Scouting and in the Scouting community.

Note: Scout Master Edward Ambrose first established Stephens City Troop 6 in 1951. He was a carpenter by trade however, Ambrose became well known for his wood carvings after he became a Scout Leader. Ambrose held the position for twenty years, teaching the boys to carve and make wooden neckerchief slides. He carved a twenty-four-foot-high totem pole which stood in front of the Scout Cabin before it was stolen. The Scout Cabin was built in 1956 by the Town of Stephens City. The building received additions and upgrades in the 1970s and 80s. Troop 6 was disbanded in the 1980s and afterward Troop 15 was invited to relocate to the Scout Cabin. The building, located on Locust Street, contains scouting memorabilia from the past and continues to display the rich history of the scouting movement in Stephens City.

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Valley Health, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announce settlement agreement

Published

3 days ago

on

April 19, 2023

By

Valley Health and Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield announced a resolution to a lawsuit filed by Valley Health in October 2022 regarding payments for healthcare claims submitted to Anthem by Valley Health.

Over the last several months, Valley Health and Anthem have worked in good faith to come to an equitable resolution.

“We were pleased to be able to reach an agreement with Anthem without continuing this dispute in the courts,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President, and Chief Executive Officer. “We hope our dialogue moving forward will be productive so that we can continue to serve Anthem beneficiaries into the future. The resolution of this dispute enables Valley Health to drop the lawsuit and to formally enter into negotiations to extend our current contract with Anthem.”

“We’re glad we could bring this matter to resolution. We can now focus our attention on continuing the long partnership we have had with Valley Health, ensuring access to care as we work to improve the lives of the people and communities we serve here in Virginia,” said Kurt C. Small, President of Anthem Blue Cross, and Blue Shield East Region.


Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

Local News

Rockland Community Prayer Garden Dedication to feature Winsome Sears, Lt Governor of Virginia, as guest speaker

Published

4 days ago

on

April 18, 2023

By

Rockland Community Church has exciting news to share! The long-awaited opening and dedication of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden is set to take place on April 29 at 10:00 am. The Prayer Garden is located at 2921 Rockland Rd, Front Royal, Virginia.

This beautiful garden was a vision of the church’s Thursday night prayer group and was designed by Sheron Smith-Piazza, the late wife of John Piazza. The prayer garden promises to be a beautiful oasis of peace and quiet, featuring stunning dogwoods, benches, and more. Visitors will be able to find a peaceful moment for prayer and reflection amidst the beautiful surroundings.

The highlight of the dedication ceremony is the guest speaker, Winsome Sears, Lt Governor of Virginia. She is expected to deliver a heartfelt message of hope and inspiration to all in attendance. Her presence at the event is a testament to the importance of the prayer garden to the community.

At the center of the garden is an 8×40 ft. reflecting pond, where a marble statue of Christ reigns in radiant beauty. The 14 Stations of the Cross, placed along the brick pathways, offer a series of pictures or carvings that portray the events of Christ’s passion, from his condemnation to his burial. The bricks in the pathways are engraved in memory of a deceased loved one or honoring those still living, and some are dedicated to loving pets. Those interested in purchasing a brick can visit rocklandcommunitychurch.net.


The dedication of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden promises to be a special event that will bring the community together in a moment of shared reflection and prayer. All are welcome to attend this momentous occasion. Come join us and experience the beauty and peace of the Rockland Community Prayer Garden.

During a visit to the Rockland Community Prayer Garden, our publisher Mike McCool had the opportunity to speak with Bill Orndoff, Minister at Rockland Community Church, and other individuals involved in this project.

Rockland Community Church set to open five-acre public prayer garden in April

Share the News:
fb-share-icon

Continue Reading

 

Thank You to our Local Business Participants:

@AHIER

Aders Insurance Agency, Inc (State Farm)

Aire Serv Heating and Air Conditioning

Apple Dumpling Learning Center

Apple House

Auto Care Clinic

Avery-Hess Realty, Marilyn King

Beaver Tree Services

Blake and Co. Hair Spa

Blue Ridge Arts Council

Blue Ridge Education

BNI Shenandoah Valley

C&C's Ice Cream Shop

Card My Yard

CBM Mortgage, Michelle Napier

Christine Binnix - McEnearney Associates

Code Ninjas Front Royal

Cool Techs Heating and Air

Down Home Comfort Bakery

Downtown Market

Dusty's Country Store

Edward Jones-Bret Hrbek

Explore Art & Clay

Family Preservation Services

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Independent Business Alliance

First Baptist Church

Front Royal Women's Resource Center

Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce

Fussell Florist

G&M Auto Sales Inc

Garcia & Gavino Family Bakery

Gourmet Delights Gifts & Framing

Green to Ground Electrical

Groups Recover Together

Habitat for Humanity

Groups Recover Together

House of Hope

I Want Candy

I'm Just Me Movement

Jen Avery, REALTOR & Jenspiration, LLC

Key Move Properties, LLC

KW Solutions

Legal Services Plans of Northern Shenendoah

Main Street Travel

Makeover Marketing Systems

Marlow Automotive Group

Mary Carnahan Graphic Design

Merchants on Main Street

Mountain Trails

Mountain View Music

National Media Services

Natural Results Chiropractic Clinic

No Doubt Accounting

Northwestern Community Services Board

Ole Timers Antiques

Penny Lane Hair Co.

Philip Vaught Real Estate Management

Phoenix Project

Reaching Out Now

Rotary Club of Warren County

Royal Blends Nutrition

Royal Cinemas

Royal Examiner

Royal Family Bowling Center

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Oak Computers

Royal Oak Bookshop

Royal Spice

Ruby Yoga

Salvation Army

Samuels Public Library

SaVida Health

Skyline Insurance

Shenandoah Shores Management Group

St. Luke Community Clinic

Strites Doughnuts

Studio Verde

The Institute for Association & Nonprofit Research

The Studio-A Place for Learning

The Valley Today - The River 95.3

The Vine and Leaf

Valley Chorale

Vetbuilder.com

Warren Charge (Bennett's Chapel, Limeton, Asbury)

Warren Coalition

Warren County Democratic Committee

Warren County Department of Social Services

Warren County DSS Job Development

Warrior Psychotherapy Services, PLLC

WCPS Work-Based Learning

What Matters & Beth Medved Waller, Inc Real Estate

White Picket Fence

Woodward House on Manor Grade

King Cartoons

Front Royal
61°
Cloudy
6:26 am7:56 pm EDT
Feels like: 61°F
Wind: 0mph NNW
Humidity: 83%
Pressure: 29.77"Hg
UV index: 3
SunMonTue
59/34°F
59/32°F
63/37°F
Weather forecast Front Royal, Virginia ▸

Upcoming Events

Apr
22
Sat
4:00 pm Viva Las Vegas: Fundraiser, Dinn... @ Wakefield Country Day School
Viva Las Vegas: Fundraiser, Dinn... @ Wakefield Country Day School
Apr 22 @ 4:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Viva Las Vegas: Fundraiser, Dinner and Auction @ Wakefield Country Day School
It’s time! Join us for our ANNUAL AUCTION AND DINNER and remember, WHAT HAPPENS IN VEGAS, STAYS IN VEGAS! Get your blue suede shoes, grab your chips, and head down to the Vegas Strip (aka[...]
Apr
23
Sun
10:00 am Vernal Pool Adventures @ Sky Meadows State Park
Vernal Pool Adventures @ Sky Meadows State Park
Apr 23 @ 10:00 am – 11:00 am
Vernal Pool Adventures @ Sky Meadows State Park
Sensory Explorers’ Trail.  The appearance of frogs and salamanders are a sure sign of spring. Vernal pools, shallow bodies of water that dry in the summer heat, provide a place for some very special amphibians[...]
3:00 pm Valley Chorale Concert: OF LOVE,... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Valley Chorale Concert: OF LOVE,... @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Apr 23 @ 3:00 pm – 4:15 pm
Valley Chorale Concert: OF LOVE, WAR & TRIUMPH @ Calvary Episcopal Church
Join The Valley Chorale as we explore in song the essential moments in life — love, loss, joy and despair — that define us, both as humans and as Americans. Ranging from traditional Appalachian folk[...]
4:00 pm Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concer...
Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concer...
Apr 23 @ 4:00 pm – 5:30 pm
Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concert Series: INTO ETERNITY
April 21, 7:30 p.m. Front Royal Presbyterian Church 115 Luray Ave. | Front Royal, VA 22630 April 23, 4:00 p.m. First Baptist Church of Winchester 205 W. Piccadilly St. | Winchester, VA 22601 April 25,[...]
Apr
25
Tue
7:30 pm Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concer...
Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concer...
Apr 25 @ 7:30 pm – 9:00 pm
Blue Ridge Singers Spring Concert Series: INTO ETERNITY
April 21, 7:30 p.m. Front Royal Presbyterian Church 115 Luray Ave. | Front Royal, VA 22630 April 23, 4:00 p.m. First Baptist Church of Winchester 205 W. Piccadilly St. | Winchester, VA 22601 April 25,[...]
Apr
26
Wed
6:30 pm Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Apr 26 @ 6:30 pm – 9:30 pm
Front Royal Wednesday Night Bingo @ Front Royal Volunteer Fire Deptartment
Bingo to support the American Cancer Society mission, organized by Relay For Life of Front Royal. Every Wednesday evening Early Bird Bingo at 6:30 p.m. Regular Bingo from 7-9:30 p.m. Food and refreshments available More[...]
Apr
28
Fri
5:00 pm Designer Bag Bingo @ Skyline High School
Designer Bag Bingo @ Skyline High School
Apr 28 @ 5:00 pm – 9:00 pm
Designer Bag Bingo @ Skyline High School
Skyline High School Climate and Culture Committee is hosting two great opportunities to support your local high school students and teachers! How can you help? Are you a local business owner? Sponsor us in this event with[...]
Apr
29
Sat
8:00 am Ride with Rotary @ Rockland Park
Ride with Rotary @ Rockland Park
Apr 29 @ 8:00 am – 3:00 pm
Ride with Rotary @ Rockland Park
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the 2nd annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting the local Concern Hotline. There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic[...]
8:00 am Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
Apr 29 @ 8:00 am – 1:00 pm
Valley View Hard Cider Challenge @ Valley View Farm
2023 Spring Valley View Hard Cider Challenge 5k, 10k, & Half Marathon Come enjoy the challenging routes of Sky Meadows State Park and Valley View Farm, home of the Gnarled Orchard. These courses are knotty,[...]
9:00 am Women’s Self-Defense Seminar @ Front Royal Police Department
Women’s Self-Defense Seminar @ Front Royal Police Department
Apr 29 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm
Women’s Self-Defense Seminar @ Front Royal Police Department
Phoenix Project will be hosting a Women’s Self-Defense Seminar on April 29, 2023, from 9am to 12pm. This free seminar will begin with a 45-minute power point presentation covering situational awareness. Participants will then move[...]