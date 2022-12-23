Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force arrests Culpeper resident on illegal drug and gun charges

The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:

THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:

On or about November 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Kelley Barr unlawfully and feloniously did assault and battered Charlotte L. Harris, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6

NO PHOTO: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Whitney Lee Brown did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about July 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin Kyle Collins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about August 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amanda Spring Cowan, a/k/a Amanda Spring Daniels, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9

COUNT TWO: On or about August 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amanda Spring Cowan, a/k/a Amanda Spring Daniels did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II

controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9

NO PHOTO: On or about August 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tyler Juan DeLarosa did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT ONE: On or about September 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined in subsection D of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6

COUNT TWO: On or about September 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possessed or transported any firearm after having been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805 within the prior ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6

COUNT THREE: On or about September 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle a willful or wanton disregard of a such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of Section 46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

NO PHOTO: On or about June 29, 2022, through June 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Megan Aliviar Ferreira did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to another, regarding that person or any member of her family, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6

COUNT ONE: On or about November 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travon Marcel Ford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about November 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travon Marcel Ford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Hundel Ganthier did unlawfully and feloniously, with the intent to attempt to procure or induce another to commit perjury or to give

false testimony under oath as to a material matter, in violation of Section 18.2-436/29 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PER-5018-A5

On or about September 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Diane Victoria Garber, formerly known as Diane Victoria Haverty, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9

NO PHOTO: COUNT ONE: On or about August 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Edward Garrett did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about August 18, ‘2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Edward Garrett did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9



COUNT ONE: On or about September 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Charles Johns, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a check in the amount of $2,435.78 from City National Bank knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about September 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Charles Johns, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, with the intent to defraud, obtain by false pretense or token, $2,435.78 U.S. Currency belonging to City National Bank, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of §18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2743-F9

On or about September 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bianca Janee Johnson did unlawfully and feloniously forge a public record or a certificate, return, or attestation of a public official or employee in relation to a matter in which such certificate, return or attestation may be received as legal proof, or utter, or attempt to employ as true, such forged record, certificate, return, or attestation, knowing the same to be forged, in violation of §18.2-168 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2519-F4

On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bianca Janee Johnson did unlawfully and feloniously forge a public record or a certificate, return, or attestation of a public official or employee in relation to a matter in which such certificate, return or attestation may be received as legal proof, or utter, or attempt to employ as true, such forged record, certificate, return, or

attestation, knowing the same to be forged, in violation of §18.2-168 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2519-F4

COUNT ONE: On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Lee Kerns did unlawfully while being a person permitted to carry a concealed handgun, carry a concealed handgun in a public place while under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs, in violation of §18.2-308.012(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5203-M1

COUNT TWO: On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Lee Kerns did unlawfully drive on a public highway a motor vehicle or self-propelled machinery while his license, permit, or privilege to drive had been suspended or revoked, in violation of §46.2-301 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6809-M1

COUNT THREE: On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Lee Kerns did unlawfully having been arrested for a violation of §18.2-51.4, §18.2-266, or §18.2-266.1, or of a similar ordinance, and having been advised by the arresting officer of the terms of the implied consent law and the consequences of an unreasonable refusal to consent, did unlawfully and unreasonably, refuse to permit a sample of his blood or breath to be taken for the purpose of testing to determine the alcohol or drug content of his blood and within 10 ten years before the date of the refusal, the accused was found guilty of a violation of this section, a violation of Section 18.2- 266, or a violation of an offense listed in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 arising out of separate occurrences or incidents, in violation of §18.2-268.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5439-S9

COUNT ONE: On or about February 1, 2022, through August 31, 2022, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Gail King did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a

willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about July 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Gail King did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a

letter to State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, or any other writing, in violation of §18.2- 172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about August 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Gail King did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a letter to State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about November 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Kyle Lee did unlawfully and feloniously sell, or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code “of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about November 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Kyle Lee did unlawfully and feloniously sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC.: NAR-3045-F9

COUNT THREE: On or about November 18, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Kyle Lee did unlawfully, feloniously, knowing, and intentionally possess a firearm while simultaneously unlawfully possessing a Schedule I controlled substance, to wit Para-Flourofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6

COUNT FOUR: On or about November 18, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Kyle Lee did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Para-Flourofentanyl

in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: -NAR-3022-F5

On or about August 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Patrick Leonard III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5



COUNT ONE: On or about July 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Thomas Jeffrey Lerchenfeld did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9

COUNT TWO: On or about July 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Thomas Jeffrey Lerchenfeld did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule 1 or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about September 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Austin Allen McDonald did unlawfully and’ feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6

On or about March 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Justin William Menefee did unlawfully and feloniously, while a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did procure, sell, secrete or have in his possession a Schedule III controlled substance, in violation of Section 53.1-203(6) of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: PRI-3261-F5

On or about May 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frank Leonard Nicol, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

COUNT ONE: On or about May 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Sylvester Rozinskie, IV, unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose his sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 8.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3690-F5

COUNT TWO: On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Sylvester Rozinskie, IV, unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose his sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3690-F5

COUNT THREE: On or about July 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Sylvester Rozinskie, IV, did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose his sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-369Q-F5

On or about May 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Dawn Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Dawn Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about February 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsi Dacota Turner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5

On or about October 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Humberto Vazquez did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter, in the nighttime, the dwelling of Jessica Rodriguez with the intent to commit a felony or larceny therein, in violation of §18.2-89 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2221-F3

NO PHOTO: On or about August 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Timber Wayne Veverka did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Deputy Samuel B. Tarbert, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6

NO PHOTO: On or about May 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Shante Monique Waters did unlawfully and feloniously, while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured, failed to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged properly, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6608-F5

On or about November 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Paige Elizabeth Williams, lawfully in the custody of a law enforcement officer on a. felony charge or conviction, did unlawfully and feloniously escape from said custody without force or violence, in violation of Section 18.2-479 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ESC-4924-F6