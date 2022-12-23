Crime/Court
Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force arrests Culpeper resident on illegal drug and gun charges
A Culpeper County man is behind bars on multiple firearms and drug charges following his arrest by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Johnnie Thomas III, 35, of Culpeper, Va., is being held without bond at the Culpeper County Jail.
Task force members first encountered Thomas on Dec. 20, 2022, during a traffic stop on Route 29 in Culpeper County. A pistol and approximately 1/8 of an ounce of methamphetamine were recovered from Thomas’s vehicle during the course of the traffic stop. Thomas was taken into custody without incident. He was charged with one felony count of distribution of a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, one felony count of possession of a firearm while possessing a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance, and one count of concealing a weapon.
Further investigation led to a search warrant being executed at Thomas’s residence in the 1800 block of Picadilly Circle. The search warrant yielded eight pistols, a rifle, a shotgun, and an assortment of magazines and ammunition. Investigators also seized $23,000 in cash and approximately one ounce of meth, with a street value of approximately $3,000. The investigation remains ongoing at this time.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) comprises law enforcement personnel from the Orange, Fauquier, Culpeper, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
Warren County Grand Jury of December 2022 indictments
The Warren County Grand Jury of November 2022 has issued the following indictments:
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about November 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Kelley Barr unlawfully and feloniously did assault and battered Charlotte L. Harris, a family or household member, after having been at least twice previously convicted of assault and battery against a family or household member within the past twenty years with such offenses occurring on different dates, in violation of 18.2-57.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ASL-1316-F6
NO PHOTO: On or about April 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, Whitney Lee Brown did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dustin Kyle Collins did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about August 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amanda Spring Cowan, a/k/a Amanda Spring Daniels, did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9
COUNT TWO: On or about August 18, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amanda Spring Cowan, a/k/a Amanda Spring Daniels did unlawfully and feloniously conspire to distribute a Schedule II
controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-C9
NO PHOTO: On or about August 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tyler Juan DeLarosa did unlawfully and feloniously possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Fentanyl classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of § 18.2- 248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about September 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possess or transport ammunition for a firearm, as defined in subsection D of Section 18.2-308.2, after having been convicted of a felony, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5298-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about September 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey unlawfully and feloniously knowingly and intentionally possessed or transported any firearm after having been convicted of a felony not defined in Section 17.1-805 within the prior ten years, in violation of Section 18.2-308.2 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: WPN-5297-F6
COUNT THREE: On or about September 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Matthew Joseph Embrey did unlawfully and feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle a willful or wanton disregard of a such signal so as to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of Section 46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
NO PHOTO: On or about June 29, 2022, through June 30, 2022, in the County of Warren, Megan Aliviar Ferreira did unlawfully and feloniously and knowingly communicate in writing, including an electronically transmitted communication producing a visual or electronic message, a threat to kill or do bodily injury to another, regarding that person or any member of her family, thereby placing the such person in reasonable apprehension of death or bodily injury, in violation of §18.2-60 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: EXT-2106-F6
COUNT ONE: On or about November 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travon Marcel Ford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about November 4, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travon Marcel Ford did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of § 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Hundel Ganthier did unlawfully and feloniously, with the intent to attempt to procure or induce another to commit perjury or to give
false testimony under oath as to a material matter, in violation of Section 18.2-436/29 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: PER-5018-A5
On or about September 23, 2022, in the County of Warren, Diane Victoria Garber, formerly known as Diane Victoria Haverty, did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, having previously been convicted of two or more such offenses or of substantially similar offenses in any other jurisdiction which occurred before the date of the offense alleged in the indictment, in violation of Section 18.2-248 (c), of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3087-F9
NO PHOTO: COUNT ONE: On or about August 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Edward Garrett did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about August 18, ‘2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Edward Garrett did unlawfully and feloniously distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT ONE: On or about September 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Charles Johns, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a check in the amount of $2,435.78 from City National Bank knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about September 9, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Charles Johns, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, with the intent to defraud, obtain by false pretense or token, $2,435.78 U.S. Currency belonging to City National Bank, having a value of $1,000.00 or more, in violation of §18.2-178 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2743-F9
On or about September 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bianca Janee Johnson did unlawfully and feloniously forge a public record or a certificate, return, or attestation of a public official or employee in relation to a matter in which such certificate, return or attestation may be received as legal proof, or utter, or attempt to employ as true, such forged record, certificate, return, or attestation, knowing the same to be forged, in violation of §18.2-168 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2519-F4
On or about August 8, 2022, in the County of Warren, Bianca Janee Johnson did unlawfully and feloniously forge a public record or a certificate, return, or attestation of a public official or employee in relation to a matter in which such certificate, return or attestation may be received as legal proof, or utter, or attempt to employ as true, such forged record, certificate, return, or
attestation, knowing the same to be forged, in violation of §18.2-168 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2519-F4
COUNT ONE: On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Lee Kerns did unlawfully while being a person permitted to carry a concealed handgun, carry a concealed handgun in a public place while under the influence of alcohol or illegal drugs, in violation of §18.2-308.012(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5203-M1
COUNT TWO: On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Lee Kerns did unlawfully drive on a public highway a motor vehicle or self-propelled machinery while his license, permit, or privilege to drive had been suspended or revoked, in violation of §46.2-301 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LIC-6809-M1
COUNT THREE: On or about July 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Travis Lee Kerns did unlawfully having been arrested for a violation of §18.2-51.4, §18.2-266, or §18.2-266.1, or of a similar ordinance, and having been advised by the arresting officer of the terms of the implied consent law and the consequences of an unreasonable refusal to consent, did unlawfully and unreasonably, refuse to permit a sample of his blood or breath to be taken for the purpose of testing to determine the alcohol or drug content of his blood and within 10 ten years before the date of the refusal, the accused was found guilty of a violation of this section, a violation of Section 18.2- 266, or a violation of an offense listed in subsection E of Section 18.2-270 arising out of separate occurrences or incidents, in violation of §18.2-268.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5439-S9
COUNT ONE: On or about February 1, 2022, through August 31, 2022, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Gail King did unlawfully and feloniously obtain or attempt to obtain by means of a
willfully false statement or representation of public assistance benefits from programs of the State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, in violation of Sections 63.2-522 and 18.2-95, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2 695-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about July 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Gail King did unlawfully and feloniously forge, with the intent to defraud and to the prejudice of another’s rights, a
letter to State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services, or any other writing, in violation of §18.2- 172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2520-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about August 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, Crystal Gail King did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ as true a letter to State Boards of Social Services, Health or Medical Assistance Services knowing such document to be forged, in violation of Section 18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about November 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Kyle Lee did unlawfully and feloniously sell, or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code “of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about November 17, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Kyle Lee did unlawfully and feloniously sell or distribute a Schedule II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-248, of the Code of Virginia, 1950 as amended. VCC.: NAR-3045-F9
COUNT THREE: On or about November 18, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Kyle Lee did unlawfully, feloniously, knowing, and intentionally possess a firearm while simultaneously unlawfully possessing a Schedule I controlled substance, to wit Para-Flourofentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-308.4 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: WPN-5303-F6
COUNT FOUR: On or about November 18, 2021, in the County of Warren, William Kyle Lee did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule I controlled substance, to wit: Para-Flourofentanyl
in violation of Section 18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: -NAR-3022-F5
On or about August 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, James Patrick Leonard III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about July 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Thomas Jeffrey Lerchenfeld did unlawfully and feloniously manufacture, sell, give, distribute or possess with the intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute, a controlled substance, to-wit: Cocaine classified in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-248 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3043-F9
COUNT TWO: On or about July 24, 2022, in the County of Warren, Thomas Jeffrey Lerchenfeld did unlawfully and feloniously possess a Schedule 1 or II controlled substance, to wit: Fentanyl, in violation of Section 18.2-250, of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about September 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Austin Allen McDonald did unlawfully and’ feloniously, having received a visible or audible signal from a law-enforcement officer to bring his motor vehicle to a stop, drive such motor vehicle in a willful or wanton disregard of such signal to interfere with or endanger the operation of the law-enforcement vehicle or endanger a person, in violation of §46.2-817 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: REC-6624-F6
On or about March 13, 2022, in the County of Warren, Justin William Menefee did unlawfully and feloniously, while a prisoner in a state, local, or community correctional facility or in the custody of an employee thereof, did procure, sell, secrete or have in his possession a Schedule III controlled substance, in violation of Section 53.1-203(6) of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: PRI-3261-F5
On or about May 31, 2022, in the County of Warren, Frank Leonard Nicol, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about May 2, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Sylvester Rozinskie, IV, unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose his sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 8.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3690-F5
COUNT TWO: On or about May 28, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Sylvester Rozinskie, IV, unlawfully and feloniously being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose his sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-3690-F5
COUNT THREE: On or about July 1, 2022, in the County of Warren, George Sylvester Rozinskie, IV, did unlawfully and feloniously, being over the age of eighteen, unlawfully and feloniously used a communications system, including but not limited to computers or computer networks or bulletin boards, or any other electronic means, for the purposes of soliciting, with lascivious intent, a person he knew or had reason to believe was a child at least fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age, to knowingly and intentionally expose his sexual or genital parts to such child, to whom he was not legally married, or to propose that such child expose his sexual or genital parts to him, the defendant being at least seven years older than such child, the accused knew or had reason to believe was a child fifteen years of age but less than eighteen years of age who was the subject of the solicitation, in violation of Section 18.2-374.3 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: OBS-369Q-F5
On or about May 22, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Dawn Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about June 20, 2022, in the County of Warren, Amber Dawn Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 10, 2022, in the County of Warren, Kelsi Dacota Turner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance, to wit: Cocaine listed in Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 11, 2022, in the County of Warren, Humberto Vazquez did unlawfully and feloniously break and enter, in the nighttime, the dwelling of Jessica Rodriguez with the intent to commit a felony or larceny therein, in violation of §18.2-89 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: BUR-2221-F3
NO PHOTO: On or about August 12, 2022, in the County of Warren, Timber Wayne Veverka did unlawfully and feloniously commit an assault or an assault and battery against Deputy Samuel B. Tarbert, knowing or having reason to know that such person was a law enforcement officer as defined in §53.1-1 of the Code of Virginia, engaged in the performance of his public duties, in violation of §18.2-57 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1342-F6
NO PHOTO: On or about May 26, 2022, in the County of Warren, Shante Monique Waters did unlawfully and feloniously, while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured, failed to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic and fail to report the accused’s name, address, driver’s license number, and vehicle registration number forthwith to the State Police or local law enforcement agency, to the person struck and injured or to the driver or some other occupant of the vehicle collided with or to the custodian of the other damaged properly, in violation of Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6608-F5
On or about November 25, 2022, in the County of Warren, Paige Elizabeth Williams, lawfully in the custody of a law enforcement officer on a. felony charge or conviction, did unlawfully and feloniously escape from said custody without force or violence, in violation of Section 18.2-479 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ESC-4924-F6
Two arrested, $125,000 in street-value Fentanyl seized in Culpeper County by Gang/Drug Task Force
CULPEPER, VA – The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two adults.
On Thursday (December 15), Trevon D. Rector, 26, of Woodbridge, Va., and Dreanna L. Thomas, 19, no fixed address, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force without incident along the 16000 block of Brandy Road in Culpeper County. As a result of the arrests, 500 grams (5000 pills) of pressed fentanyl pills was seized along with a handgun. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $125,000.
Rector was charged with one felony count of distribution of a schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession with intent to distribute schedule I/II drug, one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Thomas was charged with one felony count of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug.
Rector and Thomas were transported to the Culpeper County Jail where they are being held without bond.
Rector is a known gang member and is being investigated for a probation violation.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force arrests 18 men from seven states
The Northern Virginia – Washington, DC Internet Crimes Against Children (NOVA-DC ICAC) Task Force announced the arrests and convictions of 18 individuals from Maryland, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia on more than 40 felony charges. The 18 convicted men received a total of 128 years of active incarceration by the court.
The charges stem from the proactive investigative efforts over the past eight months by a Virginia State Police special agent assigned to the NOVA-DC ICAC. All of the arrestees are males ranging in age from 20 to 65. The cases were all prosecuted by the Office of the Harrisonburg/Rockingham County Commonwealth’s Attorney. Additional cases and arrests are pending at this time.
“Because of the proactive investigative efforts of ICAC, we have been able to bring these offenders to justice,” Senior Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia M.P. Eldridge, Rockingham County and the City of Harrisonburg. “Each conviction and penitentiary sentence protects our community and our children from some of the worst offenders—those who perpetuate the horrific supply and demand cycle of child sexual abuse materials and those who attempt to meet children for sexual activity. I am grateful that we work with wonderful investigators to continue the mission of keeping children safe online and in the community.”
“This list of individuals needs to be a wakeup call to parents with children, preteens and teenagers,” said Virginia State Police F/Sgt. R.J. Brown, III, NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force supervisor. “The majority of the following individuals conducted their illegal solicitation of minors through social media apps and gaming platforms popular with children. Handing over a phone or iPad to your child without any digital safeguards or discussions about what is appropriate and safe usage is the same as handing over your child to any one of these predators.”
A valuable, kid and parent/teacher/adult-friendly resource to help with discussing and learning more about safe online usage of the Internet, social media and gaming platforms is available at www.netsmartzkids.org.
Arrestees and Charges:
- Jeremy L. Nugent, 43, of Petersburg, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Alfred Friend, 65, of Swanton, Md.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Michael T. Poole, 54, of Chesterfield, Va.
- 9 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Ilker Alan, 48, of Loudoun, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Jeffery A. Edwards Jr., 46, of Northampton, Penn.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Myles Russell Sr., 51, of Leesburg, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Charles T. George, 52, of Glen Allen, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Jared M. Lawrence, 29, of Derry, NH
- 3 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Barry S. Woody, 60, of Martinsville, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Cody W. Donelson, 26, of Kingsport, Tenn.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- 2 counts distribution of child sex abuse material
- Benjamin C. Estes, 36, of Henderson, Tenn.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Kevin R. Pemberton, 39, of Decatur, Tenn.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- George I. Piet, 35, of Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Dale W. Lore, 30, of Alloway, NJ
- 2 counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Zachary R. Magalis, 32, of Woodstock, Va.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Jeffrey L. Levault, 33, of Woodbridge, Va.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Haydn M. Kamenicky, 20, of Fredericksburg, Va.
- 1 count online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
- Charles E. Carr Jr., 49, of Johnson City, Tenn.
- 2 counts online solicitation of a minor under 15 years of age
The NOVA-DC ICAC Task Force was established in November 2004 through a grant from the US Department of Justice, Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Protection. With Virginia State Police serving as the coordinating agency, the Task Force consists of 63 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies within the Commonwealth. For more information about the Task Force, click on www.novadcicac.org.
Judge notifies involved parties of denial of all defense motions to overturn jury verdicts in EDA civil liability cases
According to Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors Chairman Jeff Browne, the now County overseen EDA has received notice from civil case Judge Bruce D. Albertson on his ruling in the five defense motions to overturn jury verdicts of liability in the EDA financial scandal civil litigations. That ruling on five civil cases totaling over $14 million dollars of liability is denial of those motions to overturn.
“We understand all motions were denied, which is a great victory for Warren County residents and the Warren County EDA,” Browne told Royal Examiner Tuesday afternoon by phone. Browne’s understanding is based on a December 13th letter from 26th Judicial District Judge Albertson to plaintiff and defense counsels in the five personal liability cases at issue. There are also two associated business liabilities.
“This matter was before me on November 30, 2022, for hearing on Motion(s) to Set Aside filed by Defendants. I deny each motion for reasons cited by Plaintiff,” Judge Albertson wrote involved counsel, citing preparation of a Final Order by plaintiff counsel and the noting of any defense objections to that order. It is possible defendants could appeal the court’s ruling to higher state courts.
The liabilities found by five Warren County Circuit Court civil case juries, four in July, and one in October, include:
- Truc “Curt” Tran ($1,821,192.01 compensatory, interest liabilities), Tran’s ITFederal company ($10,419,327.38 compensatory);
- Donald Poe ($604,973.12 compensatory, punitive, interest), Poe’s Earth Right Energy company ($948,646.25 in compensatory, punitive, interest);
- Samuel North (approximately $893,000 compensatory, punitive, interest, & statutory conspiracy);
- William Lambert ($296,555.34 compensatory, punitive, & interest);
- April Petty ($125,000 compensatory judgment liability).
See story on these motions hearings (Judge ponders rulings in multiple defense motions to overturn civil case jury finding of liability in EDA financial scandal cases) as well as other related trial stories on the Royal Examiner website under “News” category, subcategories “EDA in Focus” or “Crime & Courts”.
Indictments unsealed against Loudoun County Public Schools officials
On December 12, 2022, a Loudoun County Judge ordered the unsealing of four indictments against two Loudoun County Public Schools employees. The indictments were issued by the special grand jury, which was empaneled in April at the request of the Office of the Attorney General. The special grand jury returned a true bill against Scott Ziegler on June 14, 2022, and returned two additional indictments on September 28, 2022, against Ziegler. The special grand jury also issued a fourth indictment on September 28, 2022, against Wayde Byard.
The indictments are as follows;
- Scott Ziegler; Loudoun: one count of misdemeanor false publication (Va. Code § 18.2-209), one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct (Va. Code § 2.2-3103), and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance (Va. Code § 18.2-465.1)
- Wayde Byard; Loudoun: one count of felony perjury (Va. Code § 18.2-434)
The Office of the Attorney General will prosecute these cases and has no further comment.
Attorney General Miyares announces guilty plea in Loudoun clergy sexual assault case
Attorney General Jason Miyares announced that Scott Asalone, 65, a former priest at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church in Purcellville, Va., was convicted in Loudoun County Circuit Court of felony carnal knowledge of a minor between 13 and 15 years of age. The abuse occurred during the summer of 1985 when Asalone was 29, and the victim was a minor.
Asalone, of Asbury Park, NJ, was indicted by a multi-jurisdiction grand jury in March 2020 following an investigation by the Office of the Attorney General. He was arrested in New Jersey on March 14, 2020, extradited to Virginia, and remained on bond pending trial. Asalone, was removed from public duties in 1993 and dismissed from the Order of Capuchin Friars in 2007.
“Every victim deserves to be heard. My office is dedicated to investigating and prosecuting those who prey on children to the fullest extent of the law. Virginia has no tolerance for child molesters. I encourage anyone who has been a victim of clergy abuse to contact the Virginia State Police, as it’s never too late to fight for justice,” said Attorney General Miyares.
Asalone will be sentenced by a Loudoun County Circuit Court on April 13, 2023. He faces a total maximum sentence of up to ten years in prison. The conviction follows Asalone’s plea of guilty under the Alford rule in court. This was a joint investigation with Virginia State Police, and the Office of the Attorney General’s Major Crimes and Emerging Threats Section prosecuted this case for the Commonwealth.
