Crime/Court
Blue Ridge Task Force strikes major blow to local drug trade
A resident of Rappahannock County, Eric L. Butler, 45, has been arrested following a six-month-long investigation led by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force.
The Task Force executed a search warrant on Butler’s Brinkley Lane residence on Thursday, May 25. The operation led to the seizure of substantial amounts of illicit drugs, including 100 grams of cocaine, 20 grams of heroin, and 100 grams of marijuana. The drugs seized have an estimated street value of around $18,000.
Law enforcement officers also confiscated $21,792 in currency, a 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe, and seven firearms during the raid.
Butler is now facing multiple felony charges related to drug trafficking and illegal firearm possession. Specifically, he has been charged with two counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule I/II drug, one count of possession with intent to distribute marijuana, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a schedule I/II drug, and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Following his arrest, Butler was transported to the RSW Regional Jail, where he is currently being held on a secured bond.
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force, which led the investigation and subsequent arrest, is a coalition of law enforcement personnel from several local Sheriff’s Offices, Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The Task Force includes members from the Rappahannock, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Culpeper Sheriff’s Offices; the Culpeper, Warrenton, and Orange Police Departments; and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.
This operation underscores the ongoing efforts by local and state law enforcement agencies to tackle drug trafficking and associated crimes in Virginia. The successful arrest and charges brought against Butler represent a significant victory in these efforts. Residents are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to their local law enforcement agencies, as community involvement plays a crucial role in maintaining a safe and drug-free community.
Crime/Court
Landlord-Tenant dispute escalates into gunfire at Shenandoah Farms residence
A long-standing dispute took a dangerous turn early this morning as shots were fired at a Shenandoah Farms residence. Local authorities were summoned to 100 block Mountain Laurel Lane following reports of a heated altercation involving a firearm. The address was previously known to the deputies due to an ongoing conflict between the landlord and the tenants.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies gathered evidence, including eyewitness accounts and a cell phone video captured by a bystander. The investigation revealed that 68-year-old Alan Wayne Forney allegedly fired a 12-gauge shotgun into the air and above the head of another individual, Jessie Lake, during the heat of the argument.
Forney was promptly arrested on charges of brandishing and recklessly handling a firearm and subsequently transported to the Rappahannock/Warren/Shenandoah Jail. A 12-gauge shotgun believed to be used in the incident was collected from the scene as evidence.
As the investigation continues, officials are encouraging anyone with additional information to come forward. Contact Deputy Doffermire at 540-635-4128 with any relevant details that could aid in the investigation.
This incident serves as a chilling reminder of the potential escalation of ongoing disputes and the role of the community in ensuring safety.
Crime/Court
Reckless firearm discharge leads to serious injury, 19-year-old in custody
A young woman was treated at Warren Memorial Hospital after a reckless firearm discharge resulted in a gunshot wound. Authorities report that the incident occurred outside town limits and is currently under investigation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The Front Royal Police Department initially responded to a report from hospital staff regarding a gunshot wound victim who sought treatment at the facility. Quickly ascertaining that the shooting incident occurred outside their jurisdiction, they handed over the investigation to Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigation findings suggest that the female victim sustained her injury due to the reckless handling of a 9mm Glock handgun by 19-year-old Nathaniel Liam Duncan. The incident took place on May 19, 2023, around 22:15 hrs on Rt 55/Strasburg Rd, as the victim was driving from Shenandoah County. The occupants of the vehicle, including the suspect, had recently left a gathering where alcohol was consumed.
Witnesses report that Duncan started to show off the Glock firearm in the moving vehicle, to the surprise of many who were unaware of the weapon’s existence. Despite the urging of a female passenger to stow the firearm safely, Duncan negligently discharged it, with the bullet passing through the driver’s seat and into the driver’s body. Remarkably, the injured driver managed to drop off all passengers at a residence before seeking hospital treatment.
Authorities later apprehended Duncan at a Warren County residence without any incident. The Glock firearm suspected to have been used in the incident was recovered from a shed at the same property.
Duncan has since been charged under Code of Virginia 18.2-56.1 for Felony Reckless handling of a firearm causing serious bodily injury to another resulting in permanent and significant physical impairment.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office has expressed its gratitude to the Front Royal Police Department for their prompt involvement and assistance, which contributed significantly to the swift handling of the investigation.
This investigation is ongoing, and the authorities are appealing to anyone with information regarding the case to contact Lieutenant M. Glavis at (540) 635-7100 ext. 1. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the potential consequences of irresponsible firearm handling, particularly when alcohol is involved.
Crime/Court
WCPS staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary on leave following complaint; Joint investigation by Warren County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services underway
Warren County Public School’s administration was made aware of a complaint involving staff members at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School. The staff members were placed on leave pending an investigation. WCPS employees immediately contacted the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services to conduct a joint investigation into the complaint.
Parents with children in the affected classroom were contacted and were asked to speak to their child and to contact WCPS personnel if they had additional questions or information.
Staffing has been shifted to provide continued educational services and supports in the classroom.
This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional comments will be made at this time.
Press Release from Warren County Public Schools.
Crime/Court
Major fentanyl seizure leads to arrest in New Market area
In a significant operation carried out on Thursday, May 18th, 2023, investigators from the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, assigned to the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, made a substantial drug seizure resulting in the arrest of a suspect. Approximately 30 grams of powder Fentanyl, with an estimated street value of $3,000.00, was confiscated during a controlled buy and subsequent traffic stop in the New Market area.
The primary suspect, identified as 35-year-old Danielle Marie Bryant from Hopewell, VA, was taken into custody and charged with one count of Possession of a Controlled Substance (Fentanyl) with the intent to sell/distribute, in violation of VA Code 18.2-248. This charge carries serious legal consequences due to the dangerous nature of Fentanyl and its potential impact on public health.
Following the arrest, Bryant was released on a $7,500.00 unsecured bond and is scheduled to appear in Shenandoah County General District Court on June 9, 2023, at 9;00 am. The upcoming court appearance will determine the course of legal proceedings against the accused.
This operation was a collaborative effort involving multiple law enforcement agencies. Alongside the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force, New Market Police Department, Strasburg Police Department, Front Royal Police Department, and the Virginia State Police provided crucial assistance during the investigation and subsequent arrest. Their coordinated efforts reflect the commitment to combating drug-related activities in the region and ensuring public safety.
Fentanyl, a highly potent synthetic opioid, has gained notoriety for its involvement in numerous overdose-related deaths and its role in the ongoing opioid crisis. Law enforcement agencies across the country have been working tirelessly to curb the distribution and sale of this deadly substance. The successful seizure and arrest in the New Market area underscore the commitment of these agencies to protect communities from the devastating effects of illicit drugs.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office and the collaborating agencies are to be commended for their diligent work in disrupting the illegal drug trade and apprehending those responsible. This operation serves as a reminder that law enforcement remains vigilant in its efforts to safeguard the well-being of the community and combat the proliferation of dangerous substances.
Crime/Court
Warren County Grand Jury – May 2023 indictments
IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF WARREN COUNTY
THE GRAND JURY CHARGES THAT:
On or about February 6, 2023, in the County of Warren, Jovanta Jamal Wright, having previously been convicted of a Tier III offense, as defined in Section 9.1-902, did unlawfully and feloniously enter or be present, during school hours, upon property that the accused knew or had reason to know is a public or private elementary or secondary school property, in violation of Section 18.2-370.5 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: SEX-3673-F6
On or about January 27, 2023, in the County of Warren, Skylier Jadden Jones did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 29, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tina Marie Bourgeault did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about November 21, 2022, in the County of Warren, Christopher Shane Hassenplug did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 16, 2022, in the County of Warren, Brittany Michelle Smith did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about March 22, 2023, in the County of Warren, Kelsi Dacota Turner did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about July 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Richard William Buffington did unlawfully and feloniously steal plumbing tools, having a value of one thousand dollars ($1,000.00) or more, belonging to Aire Serv, in violation of §18.2-95 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: LAR-2359-F9
On or about June 25, 2021, in the County of Warren, Ernest Eugene Weese did unlawfully and feloniously utter or attempt to employ a true Video Gaming Ticket, knowing such document to be forged at the time, in violation of §18.2-172 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FRD-2521-F5
On or about October 6, 2022, in the County of Warren, Michael Dale Kennedy, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about October 17, 2022, in the County of Warren, Paul Michael Sullivan did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 24, 2023, in the County of Warren, Cal Byren Kilby did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about December 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Rachel Jean Gill did unlawfully and feloniously while having been the driver of a vehicle involved in an accident in which a person was injured or an attended vehicle or other attended property was damaged, fail to immediately stop as close to the scene of the accident as possible without obstructing traffic. The damage to the attended vehicle or other property was more than $1,000.00, violating Section 46.2-894 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: HIT-6604-F5
COUNT ONE: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously impede the blood circulation or respiration of Cynthia Capone without such person’s consent by knowingly, intentionally, and unlawfully applying pressure to the neck of such person resulting in wounding or bodily injury, in violation of § 18.2- 51.6 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1347-F6
COUNT TWO: On or about February 5, 2023, in the County of Warren, Charles Ralph Barton, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously make and communicate to Cynthia Capone a threat to bomb, burn, destroy, or damage any place of assembly, building, other structure, or any means of transportation, in violation of Section 18.2-83 of the Code of Virginia (1950) as amended. VCC: ARS-2023-F5
On or about August 5, 2022, in the County of Warren, Chad David Lane Miller did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about January 9, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously, knowingly, and intentionally possess a controlled substance listed in Schedule I or Schedule II of the Drug Control Act, in violation of §18.2-250 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: NAR-3022-F5
On or about February 16, 2023, in the County of Warren, David Eugene Andrews, III, did unlawfully and feloniously drive or operate a motor vehicle on a highway or an engine or train in the Commonwealth during the time the accused was deprived of his right to do so upon conviction of a violation of Section 18.2-268.3. 4 6.2-341.26:3, or of an offense set forth in subsection E of Section 18.2-270; by Section 18.2-271 or 46.2- 391.2; after the license has been revoked pursuant to Section 46.2-389 or 46.2-391; or in violation of the terms of a restricted license issued pursuant to subsection E of Section 18.2-271.1. The accused committed this offense within ten years after having committed two or more violations of Section 18.2- 272, in violation of Section 18.2-272 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: DWI-5478-F6
On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Zachary Fadely did maliciously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means, cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with
the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1334-F3
On or about April 02, 2022, in the County of Warren, Tyler Poe did unlawfully and feloniously shoot, stab, cut, or wound Ralph Ennis, or by any means cause Ralph Ennis bodily injury, with the intent to maim, disfigure, disable, or kill, in violation of Section 18.2—51 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1335-F6
Crime/Court
Sheriff’s Office responds to Malicious Wounding indictments in Ennis injury incident
On Tuesday morning, at 7:48 a.m., the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) issued a press release authorized by Sheriff Mark Butler acknowledging the previous day’s indictments of two of its officers, one current, one past, on felony malicious wounding charges related to an April 2, 2022 incident. During that attempted arrest 77-year-old Ralph Ennis was injured and hospitalized while being taken into custody by the two, at-the-time, WCSO road officers. Information received indicates that former WCSO Deputy Zachary Fadely was hit with a higher level “malicious wounding” charge carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years, while Tyler Poe’s “unlawful wounding” indictment under the same statute carries a maximum 5-year sentence.
The WCSO Press Release is below in its entirety:
“Today our Sheriff’s Office became aware that an indictment had been obtained by the Special Prosecutor assigned to investigate an incident occurring on April 2, 2022.
“Although I can’t comment on matters of personnel, I can assure the public that this office continues to offer our full cooperation in the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings. The Sheriff’s Office has the confidence in our judicial system to consider all the facts, and come to a just conclusion once all the facts are made known.
“Over the last thirteen months, the Sheriff’s office has and continues to make fundamental improvements to our operations, training, and administration that ensures enduring progress towards building trust within the communities we serve.
“Approved by Sheriff Mark Butler on 05/08/2023”
As previously reported, Ennis died April 15, 2022, 13 days after being sent to Winchester for hospitalization, then released to Hospice care there April 12 for injuries, including a brain bleed, suffered after a low-speed pursuit of Ennis southbound on Route 522/340 North. Ennis was reported by the initial deputy in pursuit, believed to be Poe, for speeding (63 in a 55 zone) and erratic driving as he failed to pull over for 3-3/4 miles on the way toward town before turning into the 7/11 lot at the Crooked Run Shopping Center entrance.
It was later reported by his family and some local friends that Ennis had been battling the onset of dementia for some time prior to April 2022. In fact, WCSO deputies had been involved in locating Mr. Ennis at his Front Royal friend Ralph Waller’s East Main Street Pawn Shop the month prior to the April 2 incident, after being reported missing by his family.
Due to the recusal of the local commonwealth attorneys office, prosecutorial oversight of the investigation and a recommendation regarding prosecution was handed over to a special prosecutor’s office in Prince William County. The Virginia State Police handled the investigation. The state coroner’s office ruled that Ennis died of natural causes. However, there was some controversy over whether those natural causes were exacerbated by the injuries Ennis received 13 days prior to his death. His family has filed a civil suit regarding Mr. Ennis’ death.
72/55°F