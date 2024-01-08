Blue Ridge Technical Center Nominates Kelly Racey for Teacher of the Year

The staff at Blue Ridge Technical Center, led by Principal Vince Gregg, have nominated Mrs. Kelly Racey for the Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) Teacher of the Year award, celebrating her exceptional contributions to both students and teachers.

Mrs. Racey’s reputation as a highly respected educator extends far beyond the confines of Blue Ridge Technical Center. Her tenure at both Skyline High School and BRTC has been marked by her profound commitment to the art of teaching. She is known for crafting lessons that are not only engaging and educational but also deeply inspiring.

Principal Gregg personally attests to Racey’s excellence, stating that he would unequivocally want his own daughter in her class. This level of endorsement underscores Racey’s ability to balance high academic expectations with genuine care for her students. This care is a key reason why her students are motivated to meet the challenges she presents.

An incident shared by Gregg further highlights Racey’s impact. When covering her class during her absence, he observed firsthand how students openly expressed missing her presence. This sentiment from teenagers, known for their candor, speaks volumes about Racey’s ability to build positive relationships with her students.

Racey’s potential retirement is seen as a future challenge for WCPS, signifying the significant void her departure would leave. Her esteemed position within the community is a testament to the lasting impact she has had on her students, colleagues, and the broader community.

Her nomination for Teacher of the Year is not just a recognition of her individual achievements but a celebration of her enduring influence on the educational landscape of Warren County.