Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Appoints a New Executive Director

The Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) Board of Directors is pleased to announce the appointment of Annie Bradfield as its new Executive Director. Ms. Bradfield comes to BRWC with an extensive background in non-profit development and management. She brings more than a decade of non-profit experience with her, having worked for organizations that include Shenandoah University, American Bird Conservancy, Project HOPE, and Blue Ridge Hospice. Ms. Bradfield lives in Winchester, Virginia and attended Shenandoah University, where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Psychology and History.

“I am very grateful to the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center board for putting their faith in me to lead this wonderful organization and dedicated staff,” states Bradfield. “2020 has been a challenging year for non-profits and BRWC has certainly felt it in more ways than one. Already this year the center has admitted more patients than it did in all of 2019 with no additional staff or funding. It will be a challenge to make sure the center can get through the year with the proper equipment and supplies it needs. I am eager to get started and help the center achieve its mission.”

Beatrice von Gontard, Chair of the BRWC Board of Directors, stated, “The BRWC board would like to welcome Annie Bradfield to the team and thank Hillary Russell Davidson for her three years of service as Executive Director of the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center. We wish Hillary continued success in her future pursuits.”

Unfortunately, due to Covid-19, BRWC was not able to hold in-person educational programs or the annual fall gala this year, which contributes major funding to help wildlife in need. Providing things look better in 2021, the Center is planning to host its second annual “Wildfest” festival in the spring at the Berryville Fairgrounds. BRWC also looks forward to welcoming visitors to enjoy its educational tours and up-close encounters with wildlife ambassadors on the Wildlife Walkway.

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is a full-service wildlife teaching hospital that cares for injured, sick, or orphaned native wildlife and teaches the public how to be good stewards of the land around us. BRWC is a non-profit organization that has been providing care to native wildlife, at no charge, in Northern Virginia since 2000.

To learn more about Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, please visit the organization’s website at www.blueridgewildlifectr.org.