Blue Ridge Wildlife Center exceeds capacity for the first time

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) is experiencing another record-breaking year for admissions, exceeding 1,000 patients on May 11, 2021 – a 36% increase from last year. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the staff at BRWC assumed that the increase was due to people being at home during the day and noticing injured wildlife, but they never anticipated that the trend would continue at the same rate into the following year.

“I think part of the increase now is that more people are aware that we exist. It’s wonderful to see how many people in our community care about our native wildlife and we are proud to offer our services,” states Annie Bradfield, the Center’s Executive Director.

However, with the phone continuing to ring with requests to bring in animals, Bradfield is cautious of overdoing it. “We have limited staff and capacity and it’s important that we consider the quality of care we are able to give to our patients and not stretch ourselves too thin.”

Unlike at a small animal vet where you take your pet cat or dog, BRWC’s patients remain in their care until they are ready to be released back into the wild. Presently the Center is providing daily care for approximately 150 animals, including over 80 babies that must be fed and cared for multiple times a day, while still admitting new patients.

Dr. Jennifer Riley, the Center’s sole veterinarian, is encouraging people to utilize other resources for animals who require rehabilitation but don’t necessarily need medical care. “We are lucky in Virginia to have a network of rehabilitators who are permitted to care for wild animals, and many may be closer to you than we are. These rehabilitators work with veterinarians but may not have all of the medical resources we do as a wildlife hospital. Not all wild animals need to come to a hospital. It is often best to get healthy, orphaned wildlife to non-hospital rehabilitators so that medical or surgical cases can be prioritized at facilities like ours.”

The Center is still encouraging people to call them with concerns about wildlife. “During most of the calls we are able to walk the finder through what they should do instead of bringing the animal to us. Especially this time of year, there are a lot of baby animals that don’t need assistance, but either need to be put back where they were found or renested,” says Dr. Riley. “Our facility does not have the staffing or resources to provide care for all orphaned or abandoned wildlife in addition to providing medical and surgical care for those in truly critical condition.”

You can call Blue Ridge Wildlife Center at 540-837-9000. The Center is open everyday between 9:00AM and 5:00PM.

Animal intakes are increasing at a much greater rate than funding. Consider helping Blue Ridge Wildlife Center by becoming a member at BlueRidgeWildlifeCTR.org.

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is a full-service wildlife teaching hospital that cares for injured, sick, or orphaned native wildlife and teaches the public how to be good stewards of the land around us. BRWC is a non-profit organization that has been providing care to native wildlife, at no charge, in Northern Virginia since 2000. To learn more about Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, please visit the organization’s website at blueridgewildlifectr.org.