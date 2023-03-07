Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center helped 3,400 animals, birds, reptiles and amphibians last year; adds veterinarian, two additional staffers to handle record increase in patients
In its annual report covering last fiscal year, the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center (BRWC) at Boyce cited 3,406 patients representing 160 species, including nine first timers, that kept its staff “busy as bees” over the 12-month period.
Using its always attractive and informative “The Ridgeline” newsletter for the colorful report, BRWC introduced Dr. Emily Hsieh to its membership, along with rehabilitation associate Sarah Midolo and front desk coordinator Alysa Everly. The chairman of the board of directors this year is Russ McKelway and Annie Bradfield enters her third year as executive director.
Bradfield said: “2022 was a perfect example of why we do the work that we do … our mission is completely centered around the concept that the health of our environment, wildlife, and humans are all connected. Often the threats to the health and safety of our local communities are first discovered through the patients that come to our hospital. For example, last year we admitted several (rabid) raccoons … we used the data to alert local health departments and law enforcement agencies so they could make informed decisions on how to protect the community.”
She also mentioned the outbreak of avian flu first found in Virginia in January 2022 that went on to ravage many commercial poultry farms here and around the nation. A disease that can spread between animals and humans, the epidemic was another reason BRWC was kept so busy.
Birds, in fact, were the second most numerous patients 1,304 or 38% to be treated. Mammals led treatment numbers at nearly 50% with 1,684 patients, including opossums (473), eastern cottontails (462), foxes (416), and gray squirrels (333). The remaining 12% or so were reptiles, turtles and snakes, and amphibians, including toads and frogs.
In effect, BRWC received patients from more than 50 Virginia counties, the most from nearby Loudoun (782), Frederick (582), Clarke (355), Fauquier (298), Prince William (247) and Warren (234).
Birds kept the shelter unusually busy: in December for example, BRWC admitted more sharp-skinned hawks than were admitted in any previous year. Other birds confined for rehabilitation purposes, included a young crow held up as an example of what NOT to do when you find a wild animal, bird or reptile in distress. Those who found the suffering bird fed him, gave him unknown medications and kept him in a small metal birdcage for three months.
Urging the public not to attempt to treat or keep injured and sick wildlife – this one has what is called “a guarded prognosis for release – BRWC says, “Good intentions are often not enough,” and pointed to the work being done by a “great network of wildlife rehabilitators” throughout Virginia. “These animals deserve professional, knowledgeable and legal care so they may have the best chance at a wild life,” the report states.
The Center reported revenues including contributions of $1.3 million and expenses during the fiscal year of $853,000. BRWC does not receive state or federal funding.
In 2022, BRWC took on 12 rehabilitation interns, mostly students or individuals looking to gain more in-depth knowledge and experience, working 8,000 hours, mostly during what they call the “busy baby season” – April to August.
Otherwise, another 47 volunteers contributed 7,000 hours of work both in the hospital, the education department, and other special projects. To volunteer, check out the online application form and email it to info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.
Also, for those interested, visitors should check out the recently refurbished Wildlife Walk, the outdoor introduction to the Center’s “ambassadors”, those animals and birds that for one reason or another could not be released back into the wild. For those who visit regularly, they will now miss the likes of Ambassador Snow, the unique and popular Arctic fox, who died last year. Also passing, like Snow from old age infirmities, were other longtime ambassadors, Jefferson, the esteemed bald eagle; Nigel, the Virginia opossum; Patches, the screech owl; and the squirrel Rufio.
New animals who joined the “ambassadors club” include Gizmo, the opossum; Bear, the striped skunk, and Jasper, the red fox. Stop by Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Sundays for the $5 per person “Wildlife Look and Learn” events, or daily for a free walk around the ambassadors’ quarters, and a close look at the rescued animals.
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Blue Jay
It is illegal to keep a wild bird in your care in the United States.
This Blue Jay was found by a well-intentioned person who, when the bird was just a nestling, attempted renesting. When that failed, this individual kept the bird for the next two years.
Once the finder learned of the law, they did the right thing and brought the jay to our Center.
Upon exam, we found that the bird could not fly because they were obese and the feathers had been damaged so severely that only the shafts and a few barbs remained on the tail and both wings.
This was likely caused by a combination of inappropriate housing and diet.
As in humans, obesity can lead to a variety of physical health issues. And being housed alone and unable to fly leads to a variety of mental health issues in these animals.
We are hopeful that appropriate diet and socialization will improve this bird’s overall health, but the chances of it returning to the wild at this point are poor. We will continue to monitor this bird and we hope for the best!
Although it is illegal to keep a wild bird in your care throughout all of the United States, regulations regarding amphibians, reptiles, and mammals vary by state. This is because of The Migratory Bird Treaty Act (MBTA) of 1918 which “…prohibits the take (including killing, capturing, selling, trading, and transport) of protected migratory bird species…”. Because of this law, even wildlife centers like ours have to have prior authorization from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to care for birds—and even to keep bird feathers, talons, or skulls to use as educational biofacts.
Do you know someone with a wild “pet”?
We recognize that most people who are holding onto wildlife have the best intentions and are unaware that it’s illegal. Despite intentions, these cases often have negative or fatal outcomes for the animal.
If you know of someone with a wild “pet”, please notify them of the law. Be understanding, but let them know they need to get that animal into appropriate, legal care as soon as possible. If they refuse, law enforcement needs to be involved.
To make an anonymous report regarding a wild bird, contact the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and for all other wildlife crimes in Virginia, contact The Department of Wildlife Resources.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Warren County Parks spring/summer hours effective March 13
Effective March 13, 2023, the following parks are open for Spring/Summer Hours:
- Gertrude E. Miller Park – 905 Stadium Drive
- Warren County Health & Human Services Complex – 465 W. 15th Street
- Rockland Park – 1 Rockland Park Court
- Ms. Smith’s Park – 333 Front Street
- Skyline Soccerplex – 101 Kerfoot Avenue
- Eastham Park – 860 Luray Avenue
The 2023 Park Summer hours are as follows:
- March 13, 20213 through November 5, 2023
- Monday through Sunday (7 days per week) from 7:00 AM – Dusk
Federal Court ruling on McDonald criminal defense motion for change of trial venue may come this week
On Wednesday, March 8th, the first pre-trial motions hearing in the federal 10th Western District of Virginia criminal cases against Jennifer McDonald related to the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) financial scandal will be held. One might anticipate a ruling by U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dalton on McDonald’s defense motion to have the jury trial moved from Harrisonburg to Charlottesville. Other pre-trial motions are scheduled for March 28th and May 4th.
What is anticipated to be a five-week or longer trial on her 34 federal criminal indictments is scheduled to begin May 15, running into June. McDonald faces 16 counts of money laundering, 10 counts of bank fraud, seven counts of wire fraud, and one count of aggravated identity theft, the latter related to the Truc “Curt” Tran/ITFederal case.
Federal court-appointed defense counsel for McDonald, Eric Trodden, filed the change of venue for trial last month. He asserts that his client is not likely to get an unbiased jury in Harrisonburg due to Shenandoah Valley regional media reporting about McDonald and other related civil cases in which she was a witness or topic of legal arguments pointing a finger at her alleged role as the central figure in the estimated $26-million financial embezzlement and misappropriation of FR-WC EDA funds scandal.
There have been numerous delays in criminal prosecutions as the EDA criminal cases were moved due to local conflicts of interest or dropped due to speedy trial concerns surrounding the voluminous amount of evidentiary material, now estimated at over a million pages. For the most part, McDonald has been free on bond or out of jail as initial criminal charges were dropped at the state level due to those speedy trial concerns. Those jurisdiction moves were, first, from Warren County’s Commonwealth’s Attorneys Office to Rockingham County’s prosecutors office in Harrisonburg, then to the above-referenced federal district court also in Harrisonburg.
Last year McDonald was indicted on those 34 federal criminal charges related to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal of 2014-18 during her decade tenure as EDA executive director. As previously reported by Royal Examiner and others, EDA attorneys went on a civil case trial winning streak beginning in July of 2022 and ending in October with the initially delayed civil liability trial of McDonald’s husband, Samuel North. EDA counsel won 5 of 5 verdicts of personal liability, 7 of 7, including two related company liability findings in 2 of those cases. Total liability found by those five civil case juries, including compensatory, punitive, and statutory conspiracy findings, amounted to about $14 million. With out-of-court settlements, including a “no-fault” agreement with McDonald for real estate estimated at about a $9-million value, the EDA has, on paper, recovered about $24 million. (See related stories on the Royal Examiner website).
And while the related civil cases were held in Warren County Circuit Court in Front Royal, that local and regional reporting of McDonald’s often given 5th Amendment responses asserting her Constitutional right not to self-incriminate, in addition to EDA attorneys descriptions of her as the orchestrator of an alleged conspiracy to misdirect municipal and EDA assets to her and others personal gain, may have found its way to potential jurors in Harrisonburg is more than likely, her defense counsel asserts. The fact that Charlottesville, while only 11 miles further from Front Royal at 74 miles to Harrisonburg’s 63 miles, is considerably east of Harrisonburg and not part of the Shenandoah Valley-based regional media has largely insulated the Charlottesville community’s potential jury pool from the story, McDonald’s attorney believes. And the slight difference in distance from Front Royal/Warren County will not cause undue hardship on witnesses based in Front Royal and Warren County, McDonald’s attorney argues in his motion for the venue change.
Will the federal judge agree? – Get the popcorn and stay tuned for Wednesday’s pre-trial motions hearing, and we may find out.
Plan for a sober driver this St. Patrick’s Day – Buzzed driving Is drunk driving
Although Irish in its roots, St. Patrick’s Day is most widely celebrated in the United States. To help keep your community’s streets safe, Warren County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to spread the message about the dangers of drunk driving. If your plans for the holiday include alcohol, make sure you plan for a sober driver. Help us spread the message that Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
This year, St. Patrick’s Day falls on a Friday, and that means more parties throughout the weekend. If you’ve been drinking, make the smart choice to plan for a sober driver to get you and your friends home safely. Before you put your keys in the ignition, remind yourself: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving. According to NHTSA, 11,654 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes in 2020. On average, more than 10,000 people were killed each year from 2016 to 2020 — one person was killed in a drunk-driving crash every 45 minutes in 2020. This is why Warren County Sheriff’s Office is working with NHTSA to remind drivers that drunk driving is illegal and a matter of life and death. As you head out to the festivities, help us spread the word: Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving.
St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on our nation’s roads. During the 2016-2020 St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18), 287 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes. In 2020 alone, 37 people were killed in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday period (6 p.m. March 16 to 5:59 a.m. March 18). Drivers should also keep an eye out for pedestrians who have had too much to drink. Walking while intoxicated can also be deadly; lack of attention to surroundings could put pedestrians at risk of getting hit by a vehicle.
Drunk drivers are a continuing problem on our nation’s roads, especially around days like St. Patrick’s Day. People need to know that they can go out for a fun night and return home safely by ensuring a sober driver takes them home. Don’t be the reason someone — including yourself — doesn’t get home. Don’t let St. Patrick’s Day become an anniversary of a tragic night.
If you’re the designated driver, make sure you keep that promise of safety to yourself and your passengers. It can be a long night, but people are counting on you, not to mention the other drivers, passengers, and pedestrians on the streets. Take the role of a designated driver seriously — people are relying on you.
Before ever heading out, it’s vital to plan ahead. Be honest with yourself: You know whether you’ll be drinking or not. If it’s your turn to be the designated driver, take your job seriously, and don’t drink. If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
For more information about the Buzzed Driving Is Drunk Driving campaign, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
Warren Memorial Hospital honors Dr. Joseph Warren as Liberty Man gears up
Major General Dr. Joseph Warren, namesake of Warren Memorial Hospital, is now remembered by the placement of his image in the hospital foyer. On March 1, 2023, the Rt. Rev. Larry W. Johnson was invited to join Jennifer Coello, Vice President, Operations and Administrator of Warren Memorial Hospital to present the Dr. Joseph Warren Memorial. The memorial consists of a well-known painting of Dr. Warren by artist John Singleton Copley, 1738-1815. With wall mounted publication holder beneath his picture, are leaflets telling of Dr. Warren’s history as a Founder and Martyr, of the United States; a soldier, and pioneer of medicine. The leaflets are free to visitors who drop by.
This recognition of Dr. Warren completes an effort headed by the Rt. Dr. Larry W. Johnson to inform our citizens who come to the hospital of its namesake, Dr. Warren. This is the fourteenth location in Warren County where memorials have been placed to help our citizens learn of our county’s history and relationship to Dr. Warren. Dr. Johnson began this work five years ago, and says, “This will bring pride to our county’s citizens learning of the history of our county and connection to Dr. Warren. It provides a role model for our children who learn of Dr. Warren and of his sacrifice for our country as a young man. He was killed at Bunker Hill Battle fighting for American Independence.”
With all our schools, government buildings, library, hospital, and the Warren Heritage Society now proudly displaying Dr. Warren’s history we can be proud. There are now 14 locations where Dr. Warren is remembered and honored. Additionally, the long bridge on Route 522/340 entering Front Royal is dedicated to him and all our veterans. Johnson says, “I hope soon to announce the fifteenth location of a memorial to be erected in our county.” He goes on, “None of these wonderful recognitions would have been possible without the support of a number of people and organizations. To name a few, the Shenandoah Christian Alliance, the Col. James Wood II Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Warren County Board of Supervisors, County Administrator Dr. Ed Daley, pastors James Simmons, Alan Morrison; Col. Mark Quimby, Tom Reed, John Austin, Kelly O’Neal, Dale Corey, Dale Carpenter, Carson Laude, Charles Merkert, and many others. The Knight Paddy Fund made a donation to purchase the 14 plaques for our county. Johnson goes on to say, “I am grateful to everyone who participated in the great success!”
Johnson was asked what is next for Liberty Man? His answer, “At 85, I will continue to tell the story of our nation’s founding with the hope that a new generation will pick up the torch to preserve American Freedom. I am blessed that in last two month I have presented programs to students in four first grade classes, four sixth grade classes, and to home schoolers of the Hearth Home School organization here in Warren County. I have started a training program to teach other men to do what I am doing. I have three men who have signed on and numbers already telling the story of our nation founding. Next, I am appearing at the Maple Festival in Monterey, Highland County, March 11, 12, 18, and 19 in booth 39 in the Elementary School. Come by!” For more information on presentations and training call or text Liberty Man at 540-454-4129.
Coming to terms with a future of unexpected turns and predictable needs – Richard Runyon discusses his SVGC 55-and-up residential/commercial rezoning proposal
As initial Warren County Planning Commission public hearings loom this Wednesday, March 8, Royal Examiner sat down with Shenandoah Valley Golf Club (SVGC) principal and General Manager Richard Runyon to discuss his rezoning submission that would allow the development of 286 age restricted (55 and up) residential homes on 104 acres of the Shenandoah Valley Club’s 195-acre property. As reported in Royal Examiner’s initial story on the rezoning proposal linked below, Runyon’s submission comes in the wake of the Shenandoah Valley club’s recent purchase of the adjacent Bowling Green Golf Club. That club is slated to remain two operational 18-hole courses, with a reduced golf operation or rural park area remaining on the SVGC property within the new residential development.
Shenandoah Valley Golf Club’s partial rezoning request to age-restricted housing headed to March 8 Planning Department Public Hearing
Runyon noted that he first came to work as SVGC in 1992. “My current director of golf hired me when I was a kid and he was an assistant pro. So, I’ve been here my whole life – I mean you’ve seen me grow up,” Runyon reminded this reporter who first met him, circa 1990s, as a sportswriter covering the Warren County High School golf team of which Runyon was then a member.
“The last thing I’d ever want to do is hurt this community. People don’t like change, I don’t like change. But if it has to change, let’s do it the right way. This plan is not a detriment to the community. This is a good plan,” Runyon asserts. Pointing to his lifelong roots in this community, and with the golfing community within it, he added, “I just want to make sure when we do it, we do it the right way. Because one day somebody will do it.
“But I want to be in control of that and I want to make sure that my backyard is kept accordingly because I’m a very good steward to this community. We’ve helped raise millions of dollars for community projects and the schools. But if something happens to me and there’s nobody to step up, it’ll all be sold. And then the big boys will come in one day and they’ll wait it out – they will. We’re in their path. They’re going to leap frog Rappahannock County and Fauquier County, the Plains. We’re the next victim. So, let’s get ahead of them,” Runyon said of outflanking outside developers with no ties to the community seizing control with little to no concern about impacts on local citizens.
“They don’t care – I do care and I’m not going anywhere. I was born and raised in this community and we need to have a place for our senior citizens to be able to retire and stay in this community,” Runyon said. And why not in a golf-centered development designed to maintain much of that natural Rockland Agricultural charm in tact, the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club owner reasons.
Runyon pointed to an early meeting with county staff on his rezoning and development proposal. “I had a meeting with Taryn (Logan, assistant county administrator and former county planning director) early, early in the process (July-August 2022). Taryn’s very professional and she gave some guidelines to go with. I really appreciate all her help and guidance. The one thing I’ll always remember is she told me ‘make it pretty’ – she always told me ‘make it pretty’. And I don’t know a prettier spot in this whole county than right where we are right now.” And Runyon hopes the preservation of golf and/or other agricultural park uses amidst the proposed residential portions of the property will maintain that “pretty” aspect within and surrounding the over-55 residential development.
“So, basically the golf course will encompass the community,” Runyon explained referencing one of the rezoning plan graphics of the SVGC development plan. “So, this is the Blue 9, this is Rockland Road and where we are at the clubhouse,” he indicated of the orange-colored section, “and this is the Red 9 – the White 9 will encompass the entire subdivision other than maybe four or five houses out here on Rockland Road,” he indicated.
So, the green space shown would remain active golf, we asked. “Active golf, or open green space, trails, walking paths – it would never be developed,” Runyon assured us of the final build out proposal. “And this is a 10, 20-year plan – I’m not a developer, but they’re still not finished with Lake Frederick and that’s been over 20 years. And Blue Ridge Shadows, that’s been over 20 years and they’re still not done there,” he said of the pace of area residential community build outs.
“My dream is, let’s say this were to happen, like I said I’m not a rich man but this would enable me to enhance this, have a golf cart community; take this clubhouse, turn it into a Regions-like restaurant, which is beautiful and they do a great job; pursue an access under the road here at Bowling Green Road where it connects into the two courses and the two clubhouses over there (at Bowling Green North and South) to where we have one golf course community.
“And the reason why we’re going after rezoning for Commercial is to do a restaurant. What’s the problem of having a possible pharmacy, what if we had like a small-scale urgent care,” Runyon said of the sought Commercial re-zoning aspect at what is SVGC’s clubhouse and public facilities area off Rockland Road. “My grandmother, she doesn’t drive anymore,” he said of one close-to-home example of the targeted age demographic for the proposed development, adding, “Tell me where there’s going to be a hindrance on the roads from this plan – I don’t see it,” he said of the 55-and-over, age-restricted residential development population, particularly as it relates to current traffic to the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Infrastructure concerns
“So, let’s say someone were to come in and make me an offer (to develop) and say: ‘Stop operations on the Blue and Red 9 instantly.’ There’s an instant reduction in traffic right there. It would take 20 years to get it back to what it is right now,” Runyon said of the loss of two-thirds of the Shenandoah Valley club’s golf-based traffic. “During COVID we had over 60,000 rounds at this facility alone. We didn’t have the food and beverage revenue because everything was shut down – you couldn’t go out to eat. So, on an average here let’s just say I have 20,000 people that visit the clubhouse for weddings, banquets, fundraisers, so forth.”
Even reducing the golf trip number somewhat, he estimated annually: “You have somewhere between 70,000 and 85,000 people visiting this one facility. Do you honestly think that this road can’t handle 286 senior citizens?” he reasoned of the traffic trade-off on Rockland roads. Both subdivision exit/entrance roads are shown accessing Bowling Green Road. And Runyon suggested comparing the likely traffic patterns generated by the proposed 55-and-over community to what is currently normal rush-hour commuter traffic along Fairground Road, to which he sees his development adding minimally, if any, to.
Runyon also observed that with a likely long-term build out, by the time the proposed community reaches that build out, improvements may have been made to the major local connector roads, Fairground and Morgans Ford. “Hopefully somebody smarter than me will address the road situation and sometime soon, rather than later. Because I don’t think this would be a hindrance at all. I think this would be an absolute reduction (in traffic) if it were ever to happen,” he said revisiting the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club facilities traffic numbers cited above.
And those numbers are impressive as to commercial traffic-generating golf and other facility functions. “Take that 70,000 to 85,000 people, ebbs and flows throughout the year, and times it by three. Because we have three clubhouses and three golf courses now that total 63 holes. We’re the largest privately owned golf course in the state of Virginia, and we’re in the top 20 in America,” Runyon said of the now combined Shenandoah Valley (27 holes) and Bowling Green (36 holes) operations. Runyon said that moving forward Bowling Green North will be known as The Links Course at SVGC and Bowling Green South will be The Rockland Farm Course at SVGC, noting of the latter – “To pay tribute to where we live.”
A lifelong golfing aficionado, Runyon acknowledged the work of the Morrison family in establishing the first championship level 18-hole golf course (SVGC’s Red and White courses) in, not just the Rockland area, but all of Warren County. Work began in 1963, with the course opening in 1966, he said of the Morrison’s operation. But 57 years later he sees his proposal as a logical evolution aimed at serving the community’s population at, or approaching, retirement age, while maintaining a championship course level golfing base in and around the proposed 55-and-over residential development.
Runyon also addressed water and sewer concerns, noting that the SVGC property has existing access to four or five on-site wells. He pointed to what he said was the “largest steel water tank in Warren County” – 3-million gallons – on site used to store water for club facilities and grounds maintenance as necessary, as well (pun intended) as for other potential emergency community uses.
“The potable water I use for this facility, and I’ll have to check my facts, but I think it’s enough to do this entire subdivision if it were ever to be built out, plus a 40% reserve.” But were his facts to be wrong on that surplus, he noted: “I have numerous wells out here. So, let’s say this were to happen – do you know how much water I use on a golf course? – Millions of gallons.
“So, all these people, especially a couple people out here who say it’s going to be a hindrance on their well systems – I’m reducing water usage by millions of gallons a week,” Runyon told us. He elaborated to explain that during irrigation season the club will utilize as much as 300,000 gallons per day on the course and other club potable water uses.
And Runyon noted that a sewer plant would be built to address residential and commercial water disposal issues. “I’m using Inboden Environmental Services out of the Mount Jackson-Woodstock area,” he said of that aspect of the project.
“There will be zero to minimal impact on the schools. We talked about the roads. All I’m going to do is bring more tax revenue to Warren County through meals taxes, lodging taxes, personal property taxes and real estate taxes. We’re talking over a million dollars in tax revenues right there,” Runyon said of one bottom line.
Catalyst of rezoning, development plan
We asked if the residential rezoning at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club and the Bowling Green purchase were intertwined from the outset. “No, this started first,” Runyon said of the partial residential rezoning of SVGC. “We started thinking about it last summer, last season around July-August (of 2022). Our negotiations with Bowling Green probably started October, November when we really got serious.” He verified that the impacts on business operations at the club from the COVID-19 restrictions on public mobility and gatherings were a factor in the idea of diversifying the use of the SVGC property. But there were other factors even closer to home, he told us.
“I have a little daughter, she’s going on nine months. And I guess it just really made me take a hard look at where I am, where this community is. And after the loss of, basically my brother, you remember Jeff Forman – we lost him to cancer. And it just gave me a good kick in the butt and I reflected on where are we going in the future. And losing a major piece like that in my life – Jeff had been here since I was in college,” Runyon said of his long-time partner and head club pro, “It hit me pretty good and I was just trying to figure out ways that I could,” here Runyon paused emotionally, before adding, “He’d been with me since, like I said I’d been in college. We got it down so good that we could basically read each other’s mind on what needed to be done without even talking about it. It was a well-oiled machine, and you take a major part of that out of your life personally and professionally – and we miss him and love him every day – and you start thinking about things.”
And those “things” included diversification to safeguard his career investment against unexpected variables like consequences of a national and international pandemic on members access to golf and other public gatherings that utilize the SVGC facilities for public events. And as fortune would have it, the opportunity to add the neighboring Bowling Green golf operations to the equation presented itself, offering Runyon the ability to maintain a larger golfing and agriculturally-based aspect to his diversification plan.
Potential opposition
At the time the plan was developed had he been aware of potential issues with surrounding zonings and future land use variables, we asked. “I knew there’s some very well-to-do individuals who reside in this community. And they have a lot of their property in Conservation Easements – and I think that conservation is a wonderful thing. But I also believe we’re an established business and sometimes businesses only have a limited life based on participation, and that’s even prior to COVID,” Runyon pointed out. “And that’s why I started the ‘Helltown River Adventures’ to kind of help offset that. And unfortunately we’re having a problem just like other businesses in this community and throughout the United States of having a supply of qualified individuals to work.”
He said, however, he hopes to resurrect the river adventures effort. “So, we kind of tabled that, we did a few trips, test runs and so forth. And we plan on exercising that in the near future. But it was a tough time to be in the golf business because we didn’t know where it was going to go. This was before the governor would let people go out and recreate and play golf. And you couldn’t do anything else. It cost us millions of dollars upstairs,” he said of the pandemic impact on the club’s public facilities operations, observing, “But we didn’t lay one person off this staff, not one.” We asked about that staff size. “When we’re at full capacity and we’re going golf and banqueting and maintenance, we’re over a hundred employees.”
Round 1
On Wednesday evening, March 8, at the Warren County Planning Commission’s public hearings on two prongs of Runyon’s rezoning proposal we will see round 1 of public and county staff reaction to that proposal. Runyon told us he was aware that some local opponents were circulating negative information about his proposal. However, he hopes area citizens keep an open mind and hear all aspects of the proposal before passing judgement on his redevelopment plan. That plan is scheduled to be the topic of the first two of eight scheduled public hearings at the 7 p.m. planning commission meeting at the Warren County Government Center this Wednesday.
