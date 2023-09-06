Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Allegheny Woodrat

Allegheny Woodrats are very uncommon patients at the Center—in fact, this is the first adult we’ve ever treated! This species is only found in rocky forested areas along the Appalachian Mountains and is considered near threatened on the IUCN red list.

Cuterebra (botfly larvae) are quite common in our patients and they are found across a wide range of species, from squirrels to songbirds. They do not always require removal as they will grow and leave on their own. In general, the holes they leave do not require antibiotics and they ultimately cause little harm to the animal.

However, these specific larvae were pushing on the patient’s throat, making eating and swallowing difficult. Because of this, she became thin, dehydrated, and was unable to groom away fleas, leading to infestation.

The larvae were surgically removed, and she is now recovering well in care. Genetic samples from this patient and the removed larvae have been saved, in order to aid state biologists in better understanding this declining species.

We are hopeful that she will be ready for release in the next week and can continue to contribute to her species’ wild population!

Unlike the invasive Norway or Black Rat, the woodrat tail is furred all the way down. These rats are similar in size, but their ear:head ratio is slightly greater than the Norway Rat—which we think makes them even cuter!

Here in Virginia, the Allegheny Woodrat is a Species of Greatest Conservation Need and is tier IV in Virginia’s Wildlife Action Plan, which means that they have been designated as a species of moderate conservation need.

The Wildlife Action Plan prioritizes the protection of habitat, which helps not only the wood rats, but all species that thrive in that ecosystem!

