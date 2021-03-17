Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week – American Beaver

This American Beaver was rescued by animal control officers from the Office of Stafford County Sheriff due to a suspected hind leg fracture. On exam, no fractures were found, but the beaver had minimal use of its hind legs. We suspect this may be due to spinal trauma and we treated this patient with anti-inflammatories.

Luckily, after three weeks, his hind legs improved to normal function and he was cleared for release!

Beavers are our largest rodent and eat A LOT of vegetation. The BRWC staff, interns, and volunteers, were busy as beavers collecting twigs, foliage, and more to keep this guy well fed. They also require intensive care which is time consuming and expensive.

All the work is worth it because beavers are important members of our ecosystem! They are nature’s engineers and build dams for their own shelter and protection. However, their dams create wetland landscapes which improve water quality, reduce flooding, and create habitat for fish, amphibians, birds, mammals, and even insects and plants.

Our patient after being released at his home! Watch the release video here:



The current law in Virginia for rabies vector species (including the American Beaver) states that we must release these patients in the county they are treated. However, mammals that are relocated have a low chance of survival due to being unfamiliar with predators and they often struggle to find food, water, or shelter. We are very fortunate to have received permission from the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to release this patient where he was found, giving him the best chance for survival.