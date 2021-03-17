Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week – American Beaver
This American Beaver was rescued by animal control officers from the Office of Stafford County Sheriff due to a suspected hind leg fracture. On exam, no fractures were found, but the beaver had minimal use of its hind legs. We suspect this may be due to spinal trauma and we treated this patient with anti-inflammatories.
Luckily, after three weeks, his hind legs improved to normal function and he was cleared for release!
Beavers are our largest rodent and eat A LOT of vegetation. The BRWC staff, interns, and volunteers, were busy as beavers collecting twigs, foliage, and more to keep this guy well fed. They also require intensive care which is time consuming and expensive.
All the work is worth it because beavers are important members of our ecosystem! They are nature’s engineers and build dams for their own shelter and protection. However, their dams create wetland landscapes which improve water quality, reduce flooding, and create habitat for fish, amphibians, birds, mammals, and even insects and plants.
Our patient after being released at his home! Watch the release video here:
The current law in Virginia for rabies vector species (including the American Beaver) states that we must release these patients in the county they are treated. However, mammals that are relocated have a low chance of survival due to being unfamiliar with predators and they often struggle to find food, water, or shelter. We are very fortunate to have received permission from the Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) to release this patient where he was found, giving him the best chance for survival.
Grand opening & ribbon cutting at Re-Wed Bridal on Main Street
ReWed Bridal at 114 E. Main Street in Front Royal held its grand opening on March 17, 2021. Nike Foster Cales of the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce along with Mayor Chris Holloway and Board of Supervisors Chairman Cheryl Cullers, welcomed Stephanie Myer and staff to the Main Street Front Royal.
At ReWed, you are able to choose from new, samples, or gently pre-owned wedding dresses, formal gowns, and rental tuxedos. After the wedding, sell your dress by consigning it back to ReWed. They do all the work, your items get exposure to hundreds of brides and your dress will be expertly matched with someone who is sure to love it as much as you.
ReWed started as a one-day wedding event where couples could rent a booth at a wedding venue to sell their wedding dresses or décor. These events were so successful that she decided to open a permanent retail space to help brides shopping on a budget.
Town Talk: A conversation with Stephanie Myers, ReWed Bridal
CFNSV 2021 Grant Application Information
The Community Foundation of the Northern Shenandoah Valley announces that the 2021 Cochran Youth Family Fund and Paul & Martha Rees Fund grant applications will be available beginning April 5, 2021. All applications will be due by the May 3, 2021 deadline.
The purpose of the Cochran Youth Family Fund grant is to improve the quality of life for children and the communities in which they live by providing financial assistance for educational, athletic, academic, social, civic and community-based activities that involve or support children. Nonprofit organizations with dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the City of Winchester as well as Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties are eligible to apply. Grants to individuals are not permitted. Priority is given to well-established nonprofit groups or organizations with a history of success in youth welfare. Funding for specific projects or programs is encouraged.
The Paul & Martha Fund grants are available to nonprofit organizations with dedicated programs that benefit citizens in the City of Winchester as well as Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties. No grants to individuals will be made. Grants are awarded to charitable organizations providing the following or similar services in the City of Winchester and Frederick, Clarke and Warren Counties: improve the quality of life for the community in which they live; and generally fall within the following categories: education, fine arts, social services, community development, recreation, natural resources, and health and wellness.
Nonprofit organizations wishing to apply for grants must do so through the Foundation’s Grant Portal. Registration can be made through the grant portal link on the Foundation’s website, cfnsv.org.
Expansion of Virginia’s Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine
By authority granted under Section 3.2-703 of the Code of Virginia, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (VDACS) expanded the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine (2VAC5-336) on March 17, 2021, to include the counties of Clarke and Warren. Expansion of the quarantine became necessary after surveys indicated that spotted lanternfly populations had become established in these localities and eradication was no longer feasible.
Once established, the spotted lanternfly has the potential to spread to uninfested areas, either through natural means or through the artificial movement of infested articles. The quarantine is intended to prevent the artificial spread of this pest. Under the terms of the quarantine, regulated articles are prohibited from moving out of the quarantined area unless responsible parties first obtain a spotted lanternfly permit and regulated articles are free of life stages of the spotted lanternfly. Regulated articles include, but are not limited to: any life stage of the Spotted Lanternfly, Lycorma delicatula; plants or plant parts, including the following: live or dead trees; nursery stock; green lumber; firewood; logs; perennial plants; garden plants or produce; stumps; branches; mulch; or composted or uncomposted chips, bark, or yard waste; outdoor industrial or construction materials or equipment; concrete barriers or structures; stone or quarry material, ornamental stone, or concrete; or construction, landscaping, or remodeling waste; shipping containers, such as wood crates or boxes; outdoor household articles, including the following: recreational vehicles; lawn tractors or mowers; grills; grill or furniture covers; tarps; mobile homes; tile; stone; deck boards; or any equipment, trucks, or vehicles not stored indoors; any means of conveyance utilized for movement of an article; any vehicle; or any trailer, wagon.
For additional information regarding the Virginia Spotted Lanternfly Quarantine and the Spotted Lanternfly permitting process, visit the VDACS website at vdacs.virginia.gov/plant-industry-services or contact VDACS at:
Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Office of Plant Industry Services
P.O. Box 1163
Richmond, VA 23218
Phone: (804) 786-3515
Hearing Impaired: (800) 828-1120
Email: Spottedlanternfly@vdacs.virginia.gov
How Virginia benefits under the American Rescue Plan
U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner and Tim Kaine (both D-VA) highlighted some of the ways in which the American Rescue Plan will help families, workers, small businesses and local governments across Virginia defeat COVID-19 and recover from the health and economic impacts of the virus.
Allocations projections for direct federal aid to Front Royal is $13.89 million and to Warren County is $7.79 million. Unclear the process the Department of Treasury will use in implementation.
“The American Rescue Plan will help us defeat the COVID-19 pandemic and put our nation on a clear path to rebuild from this crisis. Already, Virginians are seeing the benefits, with direct payments hitting bank accounts and much-needed funds going out to expand vaccine distribution, help schools reopen, and provide assistance to small businesses and local governments across Virginia,” said the Senators.
Relief Checks:
- The American Rescue Plan includes an additional round of economic impact payments for individuals making less than $80,000 and joint filers making less than $160,000
- More than 7 million people in Virginia are set to receive $9.32 billion in direct payments, helping them cover essential expenses like food, rent, and medical bills
Child Tax Credit:
- The American Rescue Plan makes the Child Tax Credit fully refundable and increases the credit amount from $2,000 to $3,000 per child age 6 to 17 (and $3,600 per child below the age of 6) for many families
- An estimated 1.5 million children across Virginia will benefit from the expanded child tax credit, including 249,000 children in the Commonwealth who are currently in poverty or deep poverty
Earned Income Tax Credit:
- 417,000 workers in Virginia will benefit from an expansion of the Earned Income Tax Credit
Enhanced Unemployment Benefits:
- The bill provides billions in additional federal relief for struggling Virginians – who are out of work through no fault of their own – by extending the historic unemployment insurance reforms established in the CARES Act, through September 6, 2021. The bill extends the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program for the self-employed, gig workers, freelancers and others in non-traditional employment, the $300 weekly federal enhancement in benefits, and the additional weeks of federal unemployment insurance for workers who exhaust their regular state benefits. 256,320 Virginians faced the possibility of losing benefits in March or April if the programs had not been extended
Child Care:
- To help Virginians afford child care and to help ensure child care providers can continue operating safely, the American Rescue Plan includes:
- $306 million for Virginia Child Care Development Block Grant (CCDBG) programs
- $490 million for Virginia Child Care Stabilization Grants
- $16.557 million for Virginia Head Start programs
- An increase in the Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit to up to $4,000 for one child or $8,000 for two or more children, and makes the credit fully refundable. This would significantly ease the burden of child care costs for many Virginia families, who pay on average $14,063 annually for infant care and $10,867 for the care of 4-year-olds
Education:
- $2.11 billion for Virginia K-12 schools: These flexible funds will support school districts in reopening safely for in-person instruction and addressing the many needs that students are facing due to the pandemic. A portion of the funds are targeted towards addressing learning loss, providing resources through the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act (IDEA), and implementing summer enrichment and afterschool programs
- $846 million for Virginia colleges & universities: Institutions must distribute half of their allocation to students in the form of financial aid awards to address hardships caused by COVID-19. The remaining portion of the funds can be used on reopening costs, revenue losses, classroom retrofits, PPE, and other expenses
Health Care
- The legislation includes $160 billion for national vaccination and other health efforts, including testing, tracing, genomic sequencing, public health staffing, and supplies to slow the spread of COVID-19
- To expand access to affordable health care nationwide, the American Rescue Plan:
- Caps premium payments: The bill lowers or eliminates premium costs on the Affordable Care Act exchange to ensure every family can find a health care plan that’s affordable to them
- Provides uninsured workers with health care: 41,000 uninsured Virginians who rely on unemployment insurance are now eligible for advance premium tax credits to help pay for essential health benefits
- Ensures jobless Virginians can keep their employer-sponsored healthcare coverage: To help Virginians who have lost their job and associated employer-sponsored healthcare coverage, the American Rescue Plan provides a 100% reimbursement so that workers who have lost their job can keep their health care coverage through COBRA
- Expands guaranteed health care coverage for new moms: The American Rescue Plan improves maternal health care with a new provision that will allow state Medicaid programs to offer new moms health care coverage for up to one year post-partum
- COVID-19 has placed an enormous strain on our nation’s healthcare system. To address this, the American Rescue Plan includes:
- $8.5 billion to help struggling rural health care providers and ensure access to care in rural areas
- $7.66 billion dollars to support public health workers in communities across the country, who are the key to getting the virus under control
- $7.6 billion in direct financial support to Community Health Centers, providing immediate relief to frontline providers in community health centers who serve communities of color and underserved populations hardest-hit by pandemic
Housing:
- To help struggling Virginians stay in their homes during the pandemic, the Commonwealth will receive $451 million for emergency rental assistance. An estimated 267,000 renters in Virginia are currently behind on their rent
- The American Rescue Plan also includes $9.9 billion to aid homeowners nationwide who are struggling to afford their mortgage payments, utility bills, and other housing costs. Virginia is expected to receive between $154 million and $276 million from this pot of money to help homeowners who have been financially stressed by the pandemic
Nutrition:
- The legislation extends a 15 percent increase in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits through September 30, 2021, which will help the nearly 50 million Americans who have struggled with hunger during the pandemic. In Virginia, 503,000 adults – 9% of all adults in the state – report not having enough food to eat. This includes 308,000 adults living with children, or 15% of all adults living with children, who report that the children in their household do not have enough to eat
Small Business
- The American Rescue Plan has billions to help small businesses keep their doors open, including:
- $7.25 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). As of this month, Virginia businesses have received $3.5 billion in forgivable Second Draw PPP loans to keep workers on the payroll during COVID-19
- $15 billion for the Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Advance Program. As of last month, 74,664 Virginia businesses have received more than $4 billion in low-interest EIDL loans to help them survive the COVID-19 crisis
- $28.6 billion for a new Restaurant Revitalization Fund to provide grants to help small local restaurants, bars, and craft breweries stay in business and keep their workers employed. To provide comprehensive support to local restaurants, grants from the fund can be used alongside first and second Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loan assistance, and the Employee Retention Tax Credit
- $1.25 billion for the Shuttered Venue Operators Grant (SVOG) Program to support live entertainment venues, and a critical fix to ensure venue operators can access both PPP and SVOGs
- $10 billion in new funding for the State Small Business Credit Initiative to help small businesses grow and create jobs
Transportation & Public Transit
- To allow our frontline workers to travel to and from work and to ensure our transit systems are able to survive the pandemic and continue to serve commuters, the American Rescue Plan includes:
- $1.4 billion for transit systems in the DC metro region including WMATA
- $56 million for transit systems in Hampton Roads
- $6 million for transit in and around Blacksburg
- $342,115 for transit in and around Bristol (TN-VA)
- $5.3 million for transit in and around Charlottesville
- $817,426 for transit in and around Fredericksburg
- $884,390 for transit in and around Harrisonburg
- $542,634 for transit in and around Kingsport (TN-VA)
- $3.4 million for transit in and around Lynchburg
- $30 million for transit in and around Richmond
- $3.4 million for transit in and around Roanoke
- $219,506 for transit in and around Staunton-Waynesboro
- $3 million for transit in and around Williamsburg
- $241,677 for transit in and around Winchester
- To allow Virginia airports to weather the storm and to continue delivering crucial supplies to the Commonwealth, the American Rescue Plan includes funding for the following:
- $84 million for Washington Dulles International Airport
- $82 million for Ronald Reagan Washington National
- $18.5 million for Richmond International Airport
- $16.8 million for Norfolk International Airport
- $5 million for Charlottesville-Albemarle Airport
- $4.9 million for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport/Woodrum Field
- $3.1 million for Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport
- $1.8 million for Lynchburg Regional Airport/Preston Glenn Field
- $1.1 million for Shenandoah Valley Regional Airport
- $148,000 for Leesburg Executive Airport
- $59,000 for Virginia Highlands Airport (Abingdon)
- $59,000 for Virginia Tech/Montgomery Executive Airport
- $59,000 for Culpeper Regional Airport
- $59,000 for Danville Regional Airport
- $59,000 New River Valley Airport (Dublin)
- $59,000 for Blue Ridge Airport (Martinsville)
- $59,000 for Chesapeake Regional Airport
- $59,000 for Hampton Roads Executive Airport
- $59,000 Richmond Executive-Chesterfield County Airport
- $59,000 for Hanover County Airport
- $59,000 for Warrenton-Fauquier Airport
- $59,000 for Winchester Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Franklin Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Front Royal-Warren County Airport
- $32,000 for Twin County Airport (Galax Hillsville)
- $32,000 for Louisa County Airport/Freeman Field
- $32,000 for Luray Caverns Airport
- $32,000 for Mountain Empire Airport (Marion/Wytheville)
- $32,000 for Accomack County Airport
- $32,000 for Orange County Airport
- $32,000 for Dinwiddie County Airport
- $32,000 for New Kent County Airport
- $32,000 for William M. Tuck Airport (South Boston)
- $32,000 for Mecklenburg-Brunswick Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Stafford Regional Airport
- $32,000 for Suffolk Executive Airport
- $32,000 for Tappahannock-Essex County Airport
- $32,000 for Middle Peninsula Regional Airport
- $22,000 for Emporia-Greensville Regional Airport
- $22,000 for Farmville Regional Airport
- $22,000 for Ingalls Field (Hot Springs)
- $22,000 for Lee County Airport
- $22,000 for Tazewell County Airport
- $22,000 for Tangier Island Airport
- $22,000 for Lonesome Pine Airport (Wise)
Aid to State & Local Governments
- The American Rescue Plan provides funds to state and local governments to assist with costs associated with responding to COVID-19, support workers performing essential work during COVID-19, cover revenue losses caused by the public health emergency, or to make necessary investments in water, sewer or broadband infrastructure
- The Commonwealth of Virginia will receive $3.766 billion in direct state fiscal relief
- Virginia’s counties will receive $1.655 billion, metropolitan cities will get $628 million, and smaller cities and towns will receive $604 million
- The Commonwealth of Virginia will also receive $222 million for building out broadband and other infrastructure projects
Funding figures for individual counties and localities are available here.
Paul F. Larner to continue to lead Wakefield Country Day School in Huntly into 2022
Wakefield Country Day School’s (WCDS’) Board of Trustees announced that Paul F. Larner has agreed to stay on as Head of School for the 2021-2022 school year. Mr. Larner, former Board Chair of WCDS, assumed the role of Interim Head of School in November 2020 when Patrick Finn resigned.
Mr. Larner has long had a passion for education in addition to more than 30 years of legal, financial, and administrative experience. He earned his B.A. with honors from Haverford College in 1978; his M.A. with distinction from the University of London in 1982; and his J.D. from the University of Virginia in 1985.
When asked to share his overall vision for WCDS, Mr. Larner replied, “We plan to build on and expand the sequential, classical and college preparatory education with which we have achieved a 100% college admission rate over the past 50 years. Our education emphasizes both rigorous academic standards and character development.” With regard to his short-term goals, Mr. Larner continued, “We would like to increase our enrollment in select grades from pre-school into grade 12 through scholarship programs and the standard enrollment process.”
Covid-19 has affected all educational institutions in the past year. The safety of students, staff, and families continues to be of paramount importance at WCDS according to Mr. Larner. He stated, “WCDS has been open for in-person instruction every day since last August and will remain open in-person for the remainder of this school year and the next school year. We have operated under CDC guidelines and our own additional safety protocols.” Mr. Larner shared, “More than 95% of WCDS teachers and staff are two weeks past their second vaccination. Protocols will be reviewed moving forward and will be based exclusively on science.”
For additional information about WCDS contact Lyla Nutt at lnutt@WCDSVA.org.
Governor and First Lady Northam receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Ralph Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam both received the one-shot Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 15, 2021. Members of the Virginia National Guard administered the vaccinations as part of the first deployment of mobile vaccination teams starting this week.
Thanks to WTVR CBS6 for video.
“These vaccines are safe, effective, and our way out of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Governor Northam. “Virginia continues to scale up our vaccination capacity to match the increased vaccine supply we are receiving from the federal government each week. Pam and I are thrilled to do our part by getting vaccinated, and I hope every Virginian will do the same when their turn comes.”
The Virginia National Guard has been mobilized since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to support the Commonwealth’s response efforts, including assisting with logistics and administering COVID-19 tests. Approximately 325 Virginia National Guard soldiers and airmen operating in two battalion task forces from multiple units are supporting the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and the Virginia Department of Health at COVID-19 community vaccination sites across the Commonwealth. Five mobile vaccination teams will launch this week, consisting of Army and Air National Guard medics trained by the Virginia Department of Health. Each mobile team is expected to provide a capacity of up to 250 vaccinations per day in support of localities and will primarily serve hard-to-reach populations. Learn more about the Virginia National Guard mobile vaccination teams here.
Virginia is now administering nearly 53,000 doses per day on average, with more than 2.7 million doses given to date. Almost 1.8 million Virginians—21 percent of the population—have received at least one dose, and more than one million Virginians are fully vaccinated.
The Commonwealth continues to expand its vaccination capabilities to match the increasing federal vaccine supply. Today, a community vaccination clinic opened in Danville as part of a partnership between the state, localities, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Two additional community vaccination clinics will begin this week in Petersburg and Portsmouth, and one in Prince William is scheduled to open next week. These clinics, like most vaccination clinics at this stage of the vaccination effort, are appointment-only.
Virginia expects to meet President Biden’s goal of expanding eligibility to all adults by May 1. Executive Mansion staff and those who travel with Governor Northam also received vaccinations today.
Virginians are strongly encouraged to make sure they are pre-registered at vaccinate.virginia.gov, or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA, to ensure that the Virginia Department of Health has all the relevant information to reach out when individuals are eligible to schedule vaccination appointments.
