Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Bullfrog
Check before you mow!
This stunning American Bullfrog was admitted late last week after an unfortunate interaction with a lawnmower that resulted in the traumatic amputation of her left front foot and significant skin loss over her right hind leg.
On intake, the frog was given pain medications and antibiotics right away as her front foot had been amputated by the mower and her right hind leg severely damaged. Once these medications were on board and the patient was fully anesthetized, our veterinarian completed and closed the amputation site and used a donated segment of skin from the frog’s back to cover the missing area of the hind leg.
In this photo you can see the graft in place over the lower leg. Skin is very stretchy, but some degloving wounds are too severe and there is just not enough skin left at the site of trauma. In these cases, donor patches of skin are taken from other areas (the back in this case) and used to cover where necessary.
This frog is bright and alert just days after surgery and enjoying her water time and basking on rocks.
Even without that front foot, this frog maneuvers well and can easily burrow into mud, swim, and capture prey. We hope to have this girl back out to the wild before the October 1st deadline (in Virginia, reptiles and amphibians that are in care on October 1st must stay in care over the winter until May 1st).
Please check before you mow! Amphibians and snakes like to hide in tall grass. Many turtles are currently moving around looking for sites to overwinter. Walking your yard carefully or sweeping/disturbing the grass prior to mowing can help to prevent accidents like this.
Click here to donate to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center.
Local News
The ‘Old Comrades’ lead Va. Beer Museum through a 5th Anniversary Oktoberfest
On Saturday, September 25, the Virginia Beer Museum celebrated both its fifth Oktoberfest and anniversary with a special guest appearance of the Fairfax City-based Alte Kameraden (“Old Comrades”) Bavarian-style German brass and wind band. It was noted by event host Eric Bartok that the booking of the internationally recognized “Old Comrades” was made possible by a COVID-related event cancellation.
Founded in 1977 by the band’s first “Kapellmeister” Samuel Laudenslager, in 1995 it became the first American band to receive membership in the “MON” – Bavaria’s association of village bands”. Other recognitions include the 1990-bestowed “Federal Republic of Germany’s German-American Friendship Award”; the 1997 induction into Germany’s Honorary Society for bands and military music – “Deutsch Gesellschaft fur Militarmusik”; among others. According to the band’s bio they have also played at an annual Open House hosted by the German Embassy, at a Swiss Embassy “National Day of Celebration”, and at a German military staff Oktoberfest at Dulles International Airport.
Let it be said that with those credentials it was a successful propelling of Virginia Beer Museum patrons through a cheerful late September opening of the Oktoberfest season.
Local News
Governor Northam COVID-19 update briefing – September 27, 2021; vaccination update
Governor Northam joins the Virginia Emergency Support Team to share the latest updates on the COVID-19 response.
Highlights include:
- Encouraging signs – number of cases down, hospitalizations leveling off
- Numbers are still too high
- 1997 new cases today
- Nearly everyone getting COVID is unvaccinated
- 80% of Virginias have received at least one shot of the vaccine, 60% fully vaccinated
- Vaccines are safe and effective
- Unvaccinated COVID patients are filling up hospitals
- Booster shots (Pfizer) are recommended if vaccinated at least 6 months ago
- Children under age 12 still not eligible for the vaccine, expected to change in coming (4-6) weeks
- When approval comes, Virginia will be ready
- Mask protect children, cases lower
Crime/Court
11th St. verbal altercation leads to 2 malicious wounding charges
On Friday, September 24, 2021, at approximately 11:15 am, Front Royal Police Department received a report of a fight in the 600 block of West 11th Street. Upon arrival, two victims were located outside of 654 W. 11th Street. Both were suffering wounds to their face and head. The offender had left the scene on foot but was located by officers approximately 2 blocks away. The victims were a 21-year-old male and a 50-year-old female who were both assaulted after a verbal altercation in the roadway. Both victims suffered blunt force trauma to the head and face after being struck multiple times by the offender. The victims were both transported to Warren Memorial Hospital due to injuries sustained in the assault.
As a result of this investigation, Front Royal resident Michael A. Craig Sr., 36, was arrested on two counts of § 18.2- 51; Malicious Wounding and transported to the Rappahannock Shenandoah Warren (RSW) Regional Jail where he is currently being held without bond. A court date for these offenses is set for November 30, 2021, at 10:00 am in Warren County General District Court.
Anyone with further information in connection to this investigation is asked to contact Front Royal Police Detective M.R. Ramey at (540) 636-2208 or by email at mramey@frontroyalva.com.
Name: Michael A. Craig Sr.
Description: 5’09” black male, black hair, and brown eyes
Address: 624 Massanutten Ave, Front Royal VA 22630
Offenses: § 18.2-51. Shooting, stabbing, etc., with intent to maim, kill, etc. (x2 counts)
Local News
UPDATE: Remembrance of County’s Slave Population joins Confederate Soldier Memorial for coming week
(Editor/Writer’s Note: We promised an update with photos of the week-long memorial to the slave families of Warren County after it was placed shortly after noon on Saturday, September 25, and this is that update, including three new photos below, one of which is also the new feature image for the story. Royal Examiner commends Coming to the Table members for initiating a potentially less divisive path forward with continued acknowledgment of the sacrifice of, not only the men who fought for their state in the Civil War but of the slave families freed from bondage at the end of that war. For slavery was and will always be a war, if not an officially declared one, on human dignity and freedom.)
The recently controversial, circa mid-2020, Confederate Soldier statue on the Warren County Courthouse grounds in the center of the Town of Front Royal is about to get some company. That company according to a press release issued by Coming to the Table on Thursday, September 23, will be marker flags to represent what is cited as over 1100 people – men, women, and children, who were enslaved in Warren County at the outset of the Civil War.
Contacted about the display, which is slated to be placed at noon this Saturday, September 25, and remain through Saturday, October 9, Coming to the Table press contact Julie Chickery estimated as many as 350 markers could be placed representing the number of slave families in Warren County during the American Civil War. A graphic of the planned marker flags was not available with the press release; however, we will update this story with one upon their placement Saturday.
Could this be a first step toward a less divisive path concerning the continued memorializing on the Warren County Courthouse lawn of the county’s sons who fought, many who died, for the Confederacy? Perhaps, Chickery agreed of the potential of movement toward a more permanent marker acknowledging the human sacrifice of the county’s slave population. For even if not many of the families of the approximately 600 soldiers names on the Confederate Soldier statue were slaveholders as some have asserted, there were families in this county who did hold slaves, as the number of 1,149 slaves freed here after the Civil War was recorded to have been on February 27, 1866, Chickery noted.
Below is the full Coming to the Table Press Release:
WARREN COUNTY COURTHOUSE DISPLAY TO HONOR ENSLAVED MEN, WOMEN, AND CHILDREN
The local chapter of Coming to the Table is hosting a display on the Warren County Courthouse lawn to honor the more than 1,100 men, women, and children enslaved in the county at the onset of the Civil War.
Last year the county was involved in a contentious debate around an item on the ballot to relocate the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn to a more appropriate private location. One of the erroneous arguments repeated at board meetings and in letters to the editor of local news publications was the implication that slavery was not pervasive in Warren County. Historical records prove these claims to be untrue.
Co-sponsored by Northern Shenandoah Valley Unites, the display will consist of small utility marker flags that will represent the enslaved. Julie Chickery, Warren County resident and member of both Coming to the Table and Northern Shenandoah Valley Unites said, “This display is an important part of ongoing efforts to acknowledge and heal wounds from racism that is rooted in the United States history of slavery.”
DATE: Saturday, September 25 – Saturday, October 9, 2021
LOCATION: Warren County Courthouse, 1 E Main Street, Front Royal, VA 2263
Local News
Auto Care Clinic announces their annual Brakes for Breasts campaign
During the month of October, we are giving away FREE quality brake pads or shoes. All you pay for is labor and any other necessary parts. 10% of these proceeds will go towards research for the Cleveland Clinic Breast Cancer Vaccine Fund.
Our group of auto repair shops from across the country have a set a goal to raise over $1,000,000 in proceeds! This fundraiser will end October 31st.
This past year we had 183 shops in 35 states and 2 countries and raised $250,102.79. Since 2011 we have raised $1,192,034.12, thanks to the support of shops and the vendors like yourself who have been there to support us.
Last year alone, 114 independent repair shops across 34 states raised $114,389.20.
Our goal this year is to have 200 shops participating. After 14 long years we are very close to bedside trials, hopefully by the end of 2021.
Brakes for Breasts is run solely by volunteers and supported by the independent auto repair community across the country. It is a true grass roots effort, with every penny being donated to research.
For more information, please check out our website, www.brakesforbreasts.com! To schedule your appointment today, call us at (540) 635-BILL (2455).
Auto Care Clinic
- Location: 6768 Winchester Road | Front Royal, VA 22630
- Website: www.autocareclinic.com
- Hours:
- Mon-Fri: 7:00am to 6:00pm
- Closed Weekends for Family Time!
- Phone: (540) 635-BILL (2455)
Local News
Front Royal man involved in Fauquier crash under investigation by State Police
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Ralls is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Fauquier County. The crash occurred on Tuesday, September 21, at 5:41 p.m. at the intersection of Route 17 (Winchester Rd) and Route 245 (Old Tavern Rd).
A 1995 Saturn SL2 was traveling West on Rt. 245 when it stopped at a stop sign. As the Saturn attempted to cross Rt. 17, it collided with a Northbound 2004 Volkswagen Jetta.
The driver of the Saturn, a 17-year-old male, of Warrenton, VA, and the passenger, a 16-year-old female, suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash. They were both transported to INOVA Fairfax Hospital for treatment. The male and female were wearing seatbelts.
The driver of the Volkswagen, a 40-year-old male, of Front Royal, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Haymarket Medical Center for treatment. The male was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation.
Wind: 1mph SSW
Humidity: 89%
Pressure: 29.94"Hg
UV index: 0
72/45°F
73/46°F