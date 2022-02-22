Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Goldfinch
Please clean your bird feeders!
This American Goldfinch came to the Center due to conjunctivitis which prevented it from flying and finding food. This issue is most commonly caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma gallisepticum – also known as “Finch Eye Disease”. We have also treated many other patients with feeder-borne diseases this year such as trichomoniasis, avian poxvirus, salmonellosis, mycotoxicosis, and others.
People feed birds because they love having them around, but please remember that feeding is not an inherently safe activity. The safest way to attract birds to your yard is by planting native plants. To find which plants are native to your area and will attract birds, use Audubon’s Native Plants Database.
If you have bird feeders (especially platform feeders where birds can eat and poop in the same spot), be sure to clean them every 1-2 weeks by following these simple steps:
- Completely empty the feeder and toss any remaining food.
- Take the feeder apart and scrub each part clean.
- Disinfect each part by spraying or soaking in a 10% bleach solution for 15 minutes.
- Rinse and allow it to dry completely before refilling.
Be sure to clean your bird baths too, as these water sources can also harbor dangerous diseases.
Never feed on the ground as dirt is impossible to disinfect. Sweep up well under your feeders daily to remove any fallen seed. Try to use feeders that are made of non-porous materials (avoid wood) so that you can truly disinfect them.
Birds do not need supplemental food to survive – they would be just fine without our feeders. This is done for the enjoyment of humans, so we must make every effort to make the activity as safe as possible for our avian friends!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Valley Health invests additional $17 million in employee compensation
Valley Health System, one of the largest employers in the tri-state region, has announced an additional $17.2 million investment in its 6,000-member workforce through a variety of compensation enhancements in 2022. These enhancements include market adjustments to base pay, another increase in the just wage (starting pay for entry level positions), and a three-percent pay increase for all eligible full-time and part-time employees, up to and including the director level. The nonprofit health system has accelerated the increases in response to climbing inflation rates affecting everyday expenses including fuel, groceries, and essential goods.
Since 2020, Valley Health has invested more than $50 million in payroll and benefits in a concerted effort to retain its talented team, remain an employer of choice, and ensure the highest quality care for the community.
“I have profound respect for our team at Valley Health who have shown such resilience and continue to make an incredible difference in the health and well-being of their patients, coworkers and the community,” said President and CEO Mark Nantz. “They are the ones who breathe life into our mission – serving our community by improving health. In order to remain the region’s premier healthcare provider, and the healthcare employer of choice, it’s essential we offer competitive pay and benefits in addition to a culture which celebrates the difference we make in people’s lives each day.”
Each year, Valley Health reviews regional data to ensure staff are compensated fairly as compared to other healthcare employers. This information is used to adjust pay rates, where needed, and establish a budget for annual merit increases in pay. Over the past two years, this market analysis has driven more than $50 million in pay increases at Valley Health. This includes raising the just wage from $12 to $14 per hour in January 2021 and again last month to $15 per hour. Collectively, these changes impact 80% of Valley Health’s employees. Additionally, Valley Health will provide a three percent annual increase to all eligible full-time and part-time employees, effective April 3, 2022.
Valley Health offers employees a comprehensive array of benefits including tuition reimbursement, 403b retirement contribution and employer match, health insurance coverage, optical and dental plans, and dependent care accounts. This marks the second year that Valley Health has maintained its health insurance plans with no premium increase to employees.
“The ongoing commitment of our team is integral to maintaining an exceptional environment in which to work and receive health care,” Nantz said. “The pandemic created major financial, supply chain, staffing and morale challenges throughout the world. We felt compelled to do what we could now to express our gratitude and support to this amazing team.”
(Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 70 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com)
Local News
Salvation Army appreciative of community support
Thanks to the support of the community, the Front Royal Salvation Army Corps can look back on a successful 2021 Christmas Season. The group raised $42,585.09 through the Kettle Campaign. More importantly, children and seniors throughout the area received gifts and families also received food baskets.
Corps Captain Ann Hawk was pleased with the results. Although the fundraising goal had been $50,000, an uptick of COVID in the area limited some volunteers, reducing the number of locations and hours the kettles were present. To have achieved 85% of the goal despite these challenges was certainly an accomplishment. COVID could not stop the generous hearts of people in the community. Angel Tree gifts were given to 111 children in Warren County and Strasburg, and 300 children in Page County; in addition, 49 of those families received food baskets. A total of 396 seniors in nursing homes also received a gift.
“We could not have accomplished any of this without the support of the community,” Captain Hawk said. “We had 102 volunteers who gave 1,014 hours of their time to help others this season. The outpouring of financial support and the hours people gave were inspiring.”
Hawk singled out the Economic Development Authority for special thanks. The organization allowed the Salvation Army to use their building to collect and distribute the Angel Tree gifts. She also expressed appreciation to Walmart, Rural King and Big Lots for allowing the Army to ring the bell at kettles in front of their stores. In addition, she added, many local stores hosted counter kettles.
“I wish I could thank each person in the community individually,” Hawk said. “I hope that every person who put their loose change or a few dollars into a kettle, or who purchased toys or food for families, knows in their hearts that they made a difference to someone during the holiday season.”
For more information, contact Capt Ann Hawk at 540-635-4020.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 21-25, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through February 26.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Local builders say trust must be earned after Town fast-tracked mayor’s subdivision request
As noted in a related story, at the invitation of Front Royal Town Councilman Gary Gillispie Warren County Builder’s Association President George Cline was invited to speak to council members at the Tuesday, Feb. 15 work session. On the agenda prior to Cline addressing the group was a presentation by Town Manager Steven Hicks on the Town’s recently created Building Permits and Inspections Department.
Hicks told the builders the department was created to offer “one-stop shopping” and more efficiency overall. He also stated that the Town of Front Royal could not address blighted property without a building inspection department, which Cline noted appears to be untrue according to Virginia Code.
Gillispie, who works as a professional plumbing and gas inspector for Loudoun County, stated Tuesday evening, “We’ve got all the tools we need to take care of the blighted properties right now. – Period, as long as council has the appetite to do it.”
Local builders are no doubt concerned about what they perceive as Mayor Holloway getting special treatment from the town manager last year in fast-tracking a non-conforming six-unit subdivision request for the mayor’s company, Chris Holloway Construction, LLC.
An investigation late last year by former Town Attorney Doug Napier suggests that while no laws were broken, Hicks did assist Holloway in getting his subdivision approved outside normal processes, more quickly. Napier wrote in the report, “In this case, it is clear from all staff reports that the Town Manager in effect personally ‘carried the ball’ for Mr. Holloway’s application making sure that the Planning and Public Works Departments and their staffs knew that the Town Manager was overseeing the re-subdivision application for Mr. Holloway, and the Town Manager wanted this application expedited as quickly as possible.”
When Cline addressed council on February 15, minus the mayor who was not in attendance, he referred to an email sent to him on January 26 by Hicks, asking why questions Cline emailed to council members were not sent to him instead.
“Town Administration beats Planning Commission to punch – releases report on Holloway LLC’s subdivision approval process Wednesday afternoon”
Cline stated,” I didn’t answer that question right away because I wasn’t sure how I was going to answer it. It was emailed to me. I’ve taken some time and I’ve thought long and hard about it because I really wasn’t sure how I wanted to answer it or if I wanted to answer it, but over the last couple of weeks, I’ve decided I know how to answer it.
“And this is my answer: The town and county’s taxpayers and citizens have suffered greatly from the lack of everyone’s transparency and accountability in this area in the last several years. There is no need to rehash what or why or because – everybody sitting here already knows why. It is truly sad that one individual cannot ask the town manager, a county administrator, or a department supervisor a question and know for sure he or she is getting the correct answer, with full transparency and accountability. Instead, we have to show up in groups of two or more, as you can see, so we have witnesses of each conversation.
“We have to do so much nonsense – things such as FOIA requests to know if the right decisions have been made with the citizens’ well-being put first and foremost. We have to research every decision and every approval to ensure that everyone is given the same process the same ordinance and the same treatment.
“The town council, board of supervisors, town manager, county administrator are all positions that we citizens should have the utmost respect and trust for. (They are) positions that integrity means everything. But because of the info and the documents that I have received in the last couple of weeks we now have no trust in our Town. We cannot send questions to just one person, we cannot send emails to a single address and be confident that we are truly getting the correct and fair answer. And this, Mr. Hicks, and the town council is why we do what we do”.
Cline said after the meeting that the distrust some builders felt would not be easily repaired. “They’ll have to earn our trust back,” he told Royal Examiner.
Following Cline’s address, there was some conversation between the council members and the group of builders who showed up for the meeting. Several of them expressed concern about the town’s building department, including the fact that several of them were about to get permits, but did not want to do so until a solution was implemented.
Click here to watch the Front Royal Town Council work session Tuesday evening, February 15.
Local builders voice concerns about new Town Building Department
Community Events
Registration open for Edward Jones 5K Race for Education March 12th
The Edward Jones 5K Race for Education will be held Saturday, March 12th at Warren County Middle School. The race will run the length of Leech Run Parkway and back. Registration begins at 8:00 am; the race will begin at 9:00 am.
The funds raised through this race support the Warren County and Skyline High Schools cross country teams as well as scholarships from the Warren Coalition to support AP testing fees and dual enrollment at Lord Fairfax Community College. Now in its 14th year, Race for Education has raised over $50,000.
Walkers are welcome to register and participate in the camaraderie and supporting these local causes.
Learn more on the Facebook page at facebook.com/EdwardJones5k, or visit bit.ly/ej5k2022 to pre-register for the race. Same-day registrations will be accepted, but pre-registrations are strongly encouraged.
About Edward Jones
Edward Jones, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in St. Louis, provides financial services in the U.S. and, through its affiliate, in Canada. Every aspect of the firm’s business, from the investments its financial advisors offer to the location of branch offices, caters to individual investors and businesses. The firm’s nearly 19,000 financial advisors serve more than 7 million clients with a total of $1.8 trillion in assets under care. Visit edwardjones.com or the recruiting website at careers.edwardjones.com. Member SIPC.
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance abuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
Beloved businessman preacher still remembered after 150 years (1872-2022)
John F. Allemong was born in the northeastern corner of Frederick County in 1801, the son of Christian and Ruth Rhodes Allemong. His paternal ancestors were from Alsace on the Rhine and his maternal ancestors were from England. Allemong was an appointed Methodist lay speaker for Winchester (1819-20) and Loudoun County (1820-21) circuits. As a youth of 19 he was most likely admitted into the Baltimore Conference while serving in Winchester, but after a short period of service his health gave way and he was forced to relocate back home.
In 1823 John Allemong married Miss Hannah Payne and moved to Stephens City soon afterward. Together they had three daughters (Mary, Frances, Ellen) and three sons (Henry, John, Asbury). After Hannah’s death in 1852, John married Mary Catherine Warfield.
John owned a house and store with a successful mercantile business on Main Street until his death in 1872. He is buried in the Stephens City UMC cemetery along with Hannah and other family members.
The Methodist church at Stephens City (then Newtown) was strong during the Antebellum Period. The Allemong’s were a highly respected, substantial and influential family here along with the Steeles, McLeods, Walls, Bartletts, Weavers, Hulls and Leathers. The Antebellum years were generally good ones and much success attended the labors of the preachers. A memorial plaque for Rev. John Allemong resides prominently on the north wall of the Stephens City UMC Sanctuary. The citation states, “the memory of the just is blest.” Psalm 112:3 tells us the righteousness of the person who fears the Lord endures forever and verse 6 says he will be remembered forever. Rev. Allemong honored God and lived by His law and left behind a memorable legacy. Members of Stephens City UMC are called to evoke the blessings that accompanied Rev. Allemong’s life.
According to Inez Steele’s book, Early Days in Methodism, Allemong’s great influence for good in the community can scarcely be overestimated. The Winchester circuit was large and Rev. Allemong was often called upon to preach at various churches and the people never grew tired of hearing him, so he continued until illness, age and feebleness compelled him to confine his labors to a smaller compass.
Rev William Hedges, a junior preacher at Stephens City Methodist in 1858, wrote the following about Rev. Allemong during his early career recollections while living in town.
“Brother Allemong was as simple as a little child in his spirit, gentle and sweet in his conversation as a cultured, refined and spiritual women. In the realm of the intellectual and spiritual he seemed to me a prince of God, and my first impression of him continues after forty-eight years. He was the greatest philosopher I ever knew.”
Rev Allemong and wife Mary provided kindness and sensitivity to the 21-year-old Hedges through his first year as he struggled with a too youthful appearance and timid behavior. Allemong and Hedges became good friends and the “boy preacher” received much attention and encouragement. This was an old-time act of devotion among Methodist preachers to which Rev Allemong adhered.
However, the good reverend could also be a little devious. When Rev. William G. Eggleston was a junior preacher at Stephens City in 1837, he was preparing text for his sermon at a camp meeting in Pughtown. He decided to share the text with Brother Allemong and explain his plan to preach it. Allemong said he liked it and on Saturday night led off the meeting with a powerful sermon surprisingly using Eggleston’s text. Afterward, Allemong apologized to Eggleston, stating, ”I know it was mean, but the text got into my head and the only way to get it out was to preach it out.”
When Rev. Allemong died in 1872, the following brief was published in the Winchester Circuit Quarterly Conference Resolutions:
“That the benevolent and laborious life of one who counted no sacrifice too great for Christ and His cause, is worthy of our imitation and that in his demise our circuit has lost a true and faithful friend, one of its most liberal supporters and whose place cannot be easily filled.”
John Allemong was a gentle-mannered man, with a fine mind, was studious and progressive and took high rank as a preacher. He was greatly beloved by the children. In Sabbath-Schoolwork he was invaluable and was probably more missed in that department than any other. He was superintendent at Newtown Methodist Episcopal Church South for a number of years. Allemong was a good vocalist and musician and trained children to sing; he also provided the young students excellent discourses every Sabbath. The last Sabbath of his life he gave them an earnest address on “Working for Jesus.” He died suddenly after a few minutes’ illness.
John F. Allemongs’ Son
John W. F. Allemong was in business with his father (John Allemong & Son) but retired from the family mercantile establishment in 1866 and moved to Bridgewater, VA where he became successfully engaged in farming, merchandising, manufacturing and banking. Throughout his entire lifetime he was an active member of the Methodist Church. He is best known in Stephens City for purchasing a property on Mulberry Street in 1860 and later, in 1869, reselling a portion of the lot to Addison Taper, Humphrey Washington, Pendleton Broadus, Charles Anderson, and Enoch Jenkins. These men were the trustees of an independent, African-American, Methodist congregation with plans to build a new church here.
Rev Robert Orrick, an African-American liveryman and preacher (John Mann Methodist) who lived in Winchester, donated his time and treasure to purchase and haul the construction materials for this church building, which replaced an earlier African American Church (circa 1856) dismantled during the Civil War. The lumber was used by Federal troops to build winter quarters at Camp Russell just north of Stephens City. In recognition of his contributions, the church was named Orrick Chapel. Built between 1866 and 1869, this building has remained largely intact and is the oldest standing church in Stephens City. In 1993, the Orrick Chapel property was transferred to the Stone House Foundation, an organization dedicated to the preservation of historic resources in Stephens City.
