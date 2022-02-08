Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: American Robin
Making your home bird friendly is easier than you think!
This week we are featuring two American Robins who came to the Center within 24 hours of each other, both as window strike victims.
In the past, after a window strike, rehabilitators recommended containing the bird and allowing it to rest for a few hours before seeing if it could fly off. That’s no longer the case.
If the bird hit hard enough that you can grab them and contain them, give us, or a local licensed rehabilitator, a call right away. Even when these birds have no obvious injuries and are able to fly off, it’s been found that many suffer ongoing internal bleeding, eye damage, and delayed effects of traumatic brain injury. These issues are likely to result in death if released without professional care.
Window strikes are estimated to kill nearly 1 billion birds per year. Many people want to prevent collisions, but there are a few common mistakes people make. To make your windows as safe as possible, follow the advice below.
These two robins are recovering well – we hope that more of the windows they come across in the future are bird safe!
Prevent window collisions at home
This guide from American Bird Conservancy is a great resource for home owner’s looking for simple solutions to prevent bird collisions.
- Keep bird feeders less than 3 feet from your window or more than 30 feet away. When feeders are between 3-30 feet from a window, birds see the reflection and may fly at the window. At this distance, they have the space to accelerate to deadly speeds.
- Patterns and lines can be used to prevent strikes. This can be done with tape, tempera paint, ABC/CollidEscape/FeatherFriendly birdtape, decals, or other materials. These must be placed on the OUTSIDE of the window. They must be at least 1/8” thick lines/tape and horizontal/vertical lines should be 2” or less apart.
- Decals of raptors or other images are not deterrents due to their shape, they are simply visual obstacles. These decals will work, but the spacing rules (<2”) must be followed, requiring MANY decals.
- If you don’t want to put anything on the glass itself, screens (placed on the outside) or Acopian Bird Savers (also called “zen window curtains”) can be used.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Super Bowl LVI fans don’t let fans drive drunk
Each year, the Super Bowl garners millions of viewers, with many taking the opportunity to cheer on their favored team with a night out or by attending a party. To help keep Americans safe on the roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is teaming up with Warren County Sheriff’s Office to remind football enthusiasts that Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. This year, the Big Game falls on Sunday, February 13, 2022. If your night involves alcohol outside your home, plan for a sober ride home. If you’re hosting a party, take care of your guests.
Take your role as a designated driver seriously — people are relying on you. If you’re attending a party, enjoy the food and nonalcoholic drinks. Refrain from any alcoholic beverages or other drugs. If someone you know has been drinking and tries to drive, take their keys, and help them get home safely. Know the rules: It’s illegal to drive drunk. Before you head out to a Super Bowl party, make a game plan that includes a sober driver — someone who will not drink at all, and will safely bring you home. Do not serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury, or death caused by the underage driver. In fact, you can face jail time if you host a party where alcohol is served to people under the age of 21.
Impaired driving is a serious problem with serious consequences. Don’t become another statistic.
In 2019, there were 10,142 people killed in alcohol-impaired driving crashes. The consequences of drunk driving can be deadly, but they can also be expensive. Drunk drivers can face jail time, the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, and many other unanticipated expenses, including attorney’s fees, court costs, and lost wages due to time off from work. The average DUI costs approximately $10,000. Know your state’s laws: Refusing to take a breath test in many jurisdictions can result in arrest, loss of your driver’s license, and impoundment of your vehicle. Not to mention the embarrassment of explaining your situation to family, friends, and employers.
For Super Bowl LVI, be a team player and remember: Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk. For more information on the dangers of drunk driving, visit www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.
Press Release from Warren County Sheriff’s Office
Local News
Seeking nominations for local conservation heroes
Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley (Alliance) is accepting nominations for the 2022 Valley Treasure award.
The Shenandoah Valley remains an extraordinary place because members of the community are committed to protecting its iconic farming landscapes, beautiful streams, world-class public forest lands, and rich cultural history. The Valley Treasure award seeks to recognize those community members whose exceptional work, substantial contributions, service and commitment to conserving the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region stands out.
“At Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, it’s our job to advocate, educate, and connect people to conserve the natural resources, cultural heritage, and rural character of our region. But we know we don’t do this work alone, and we are grateful to and want to recognize community members who are also quietly working towards our vision for the region–where our way of life is sustained by rural landscapes, clean streams and rivers, and thriving communities,” said Kate Wofford, Executive Director for the Alliance.
Nomination for Valley Treasure is open to anyone in the Shenandoah Valley including landowners, community leaders, community members, natural resource professionals and more.
The inaugural Valley Treasure was awarded in 2021 to Dr. Charles Ziegenfus for his decades spent researching, banding and tracking migrations and populations of dark-eyed juncos, bluebirds and white-crowned sparrows to name a few.
Nominations for Valley Treasure must be received by March 2, 2022. All nominations will be reviewed by a small committee made up of two Alliance board members, one Alliance staff member and two community members. The winner(s) will be recognized at a virtual award ceremony in early spring and will receive a $500 cash stipend (thanks to a generous donor).
Please go to shenandoahalliance.org/valley_treasure to fill out a nomination form or for more information about the award criteria and selection process.
“I can’t wait to meet the next line-up of Valley Treasure nominees and hear about all the great conservation work happening throughout the Valley. I send my appreciation to those who take the time to nominate conservation heroes so we can recognize and learn from their hard work,” said Wofford.
Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley works to ensure the Valley’s rural character, scenic beauty, clean water and vibrant communities are protected by providing accurate and timely information to community members and decision makers. We believe that, together, we can preserve what is important to community members and grow in ways that are sensitive to the extraordinary natural and cultural resources that distinguish our region.
Local News
Report: Port helps drive economic investment and job creation throughout the Commonwealth
While it’s actually outside the town limits in northern Warren County, the “Town of Front Royal” got a nod as one of two Inland Port sites, the other is in Richmond, as part of an update on The Port of Virginia’s growing positive impact on the Commonwealth’s economy.
The Fiscal Year-2021 economic analysis referenced below was the product of staff at the College of William & Mary’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business and Mangum Economics. The latter is cited as “a Virginia-based firm that specializes in producing objective and actionable quantitative economic research.” Read the Port of Virginia (POV) summary of the study’s findings below:
The Port of Virginia® continues to be an expanding economic force in the Commonwealth’s economy, says a recent study conducted by The College of William & Mary that analyzes the overall value of the port to the Virginia economy during the Fiscal Year 2021 (FY21).
“The Port of Virginia is growing and delivering significant, positive results for the Virginia economy,” said Stephen A. Edwards, the CEO and executive director of the Virginia Port Authority (VPA). “The goal is to continue to drive economic growth for decades to come. The cargo goes to well-run, modern, efficient ports and as this port grows, so do its benefits to all Virginians.”
The results of the study were released this week by the VPA, the state agency that owns and operates six general cargo terminals: four deep-water terminals in the Norfolk Harbor and two inland facilities located in Richmond and Front Royal. In 2020, the port contracted with the college’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business to measure the combined economic benefit of the port to Virginia’s economy during the 12 months from July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021, and compare the findings with the port’s economic impact in FY18.
The port posted its most productive fiscal-year performance in FY21: in that 12-month period (July 1, 2020 – June 30, 2021) the port processed more than 3.2 million twenty-foot equivalent units. The business activity generated by the movement and handling of that cargo combined with the port’s overall productivity was a significant contributor to the Virginia economy. In FY21 the economic activity tied to the flow of cargo across the port’s terminals led to (vs. FY18):
• 437,000 full-time jobs, an increase of 10%
• $100 billion in spending, an increase of 9%
• $47 billion in Virginia gross state product, an increase of 21%
• $27 billion in labor income, an increase of 18%
• $2.7 billion in state and local taxes and fees, an increase of 29%
The port contributes to Virginia’s economy in three ways: the movement/transport of export and import cargo within Virginia; the export of Virginia-made goods; and the added processing and distribution of imports retained in the Commonwealth.
“We have the foundation to steadily grow the flow of cargo through this port for decades to come, but we must continue to expand to stay ahead of our peers and meet the needs of our port users and the supply-chain businesses we are attracting to Virginia,” Edwards said. “Our dredging effort continues and we are well on our way to becoming the deepest port on the US East Coast by 2024. Later this month we’ll begin an expansion of the rail yard at NIT [Norfolk International Terminals] and in March we will add two more ship-to-shore cranes there. Further, we are at the beginning of the effort of optimizing and expanding the North Berth at NIT.”
These projects, combined with initiatives at the port’s other terminals, are necessary to keep The Port of Virginia growing and competitive. More importantly, he said, the investments will help drive ongoing economic investment and job creation across Virginia.
The study’s authors are K. Scott Swan, a professor of international business, innovation, and marketing at W&M’s Raymond A. Mason School of Business, and Mangum Economics, a Virginia-based firm that specializes in producing objective and actionable quantitative economic research.
(The Virginia Port Authority (VPA) is a political subdivision of the Commonwealth of Virginia. The VPA owns and, through its private operating subsidiary Virginia International Terminals, LLC (VIT), operates four general cargo facilities: Norfolk International Terminals, Portsmouth Marine Terminal, Newport News Marine Terminal, and the Virginia Inland Port in Warren County. The VPA leases Virginia International Gateway and Richmond Marine Terminal.
A recent economic impact study from The College of William and Mary shows that The Port of Virginia helps to create more than 400,000 jobs, generates $92 billion in total economic impact throughout the Commonwealth on an annual basis, and is a significant contributing factor in Virginia being ranked “Best State for Business” in 2019, 2020 and 2021 by C
Local News
Updates approved for Warren County Public Schools’ pandemic mitigation plan
The Warren County School Board recently approved the COVID-19 Mitigation Health Plan updates for Warren County Public Schools (WCPS).
The mitigation plan, entitled “2021-2022 Leading the Rebound,” has been fluid because the COVID-19 “situation has been very fluid,” meaning that updates to the plan have been made as the pandemic has progressed, WCPS Director of Special Services Michael Hirsch told the board during its Wednesday, Feb. 2 regular meeting.
The biggest, most-recent change to note is that parents now may get COVID-19 tests from WCPS school nurses by requesting them from either the nurse or school administrator, Hirsch said.
Additionally, per updated guidance issued by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), WCPS also updated the definitions for ‘quarantine’ and ‘isolation.’ For instance, if a person tests positive for COVID-19, then he or she must quarantine for five days. The previous requirement was to be quarantined for 10 days.
Hirsch said that WCPS currently is following and will follow any related executive orders issued by Virginia’s governors. Gatherings, field trips, and other activities also will follow this guidance.
According to the updated WCPS mitigation plan, the following WCPS guidelines will be used for isolation and quarantine.
1.) If you test positive for COVID-19, then everyone:
● regardless of vaccination status— must isolate
● Stay home for 5 days
● If you have no symptoms or your symptoms are resolving after 5 days, you may return to school or work
● Upon your return, continue to wear a face-covering for five calendar days
● If symptoms are still present and/or you have not been fever-free for 24 hours, continue to stay home until you have been fever-free for 24 hours.
2.) If you were exposed to someone with COVID-19 and you have received a booster shot or completed the primary series of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine within the last 6 months or completed the primary series of the J&J vaccine within the last 2 months or have tested positive for COVID-19 within 90 days:
● You do not need to quarantine
● You must wear a face-covering for 10 days
● Test on day 5, if possible
● If you develop symptoms, then get tested; stay home if your test is positive, and then move to the isolation stage, according to the plan updates.
3.) If you completed the primary series of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over 6 months ago and have not received a booster shot or completed the primary series of J&J over 2 months ago and have not received a booster shot or are unvaccinated:
● Stay home for 5 days. Upon your return, wear a face covering for 5 calendar days
● If you cannot quarantine, approval to return to school or work must be approved through WCPS Special Services, and wear a face-covering for 10 calendar days
● Test on day 5, if possible
● If you develop symptoms, then get tested; stay home; and if your test is positive, then move to the isolation stage, the plan says.
The full mitigation health plan is available online here.
Regarding the wearing of masks, Hirsch said that parents must fill out either an online form or just write a note that gets sent to the school saying they opt-out their child from wearing a face mask in school. No reason has to be given in the note.
Mask opt-outs also may be made by calling a school administrator, who will document a parent’s mask opt-out during the phone call.
“We want to make it as easy as possible for our parents to communicate with us,” said Hirsch.
With School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice-Chair Ralph Rinaldi, and board members Antoinette Funk, Andrea Lo, and Melanie Salins present at the February 2 meeting, they voted unanimously to accept the WCPS COVID-19 mitigation health plan updates made on January 19.
The School Board’s next meeting is a work session scheduled for Wednesday, February 16 at 5 p.m.
Watch the Warren County School Board’s February 2 meeting in its entirety.
School Board gives thumbs up to Second Step program, Wi-Fi on buses
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 7 – 11, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, February 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
*NEW* Mile marker 14 to 13 including exit 13, westbound – Shoulder closures for sign work on I-66 and interchange off-ramp, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, February 6-12 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Shoulder closures for sign work between the I-66 interchange and Route 55 (John Marshall Highway), Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
EDA in Focus
WC EDA moves forward with bank refinancing, welcomes Joe Petty to directorship
The Board of Directors of the Front Royal and Warren County Economic Development Authority held a special meeting on February 4th, 2022, via Zoom. The meeting was authorized under Governor Northam’s executive mandate for the health emergency.
The Board adopted a resolution reapproving an agreement that:
- consolidates the First Bank of Strasburg loan into the existing First Bank and Trust loan and restructures the FB&T loan, and,
- extends the term and reduces the rate on the IT Federal loan while leaving the Town of Front Royal support arrangement unchanged.
The Warren County Board of Supervisors approved the agreement at the February 1st Board of Supervisors meeting.
In other business, James Wolfe, Treasurer updated the board on the final transfer of fiscal responsibility to Warren County. Mr. Wolfe updated the Board on the budget process for 2022/23. The draft budget will be approved by the EDA board and presented in April to the Board of Supervisors for review and approval.
Board members welcomed Joe Petty as the new Front Royal Warren County Economic Development Executive Director. Mr. Petty will continue his duties as the Interim Planning Director until his replacement is hired. Mr. Petty is a life-long resident of Warren County and brings many skills to the position.
Here is the resolution adopted.
RESOLUTION OF THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE TOWN OF FRONT ROYAL AND THE COUNTY OF WARREN, VIRGINIA RELATING TO THE FIRST BANK AND TRUST COMPANY LOAN REFINANCING
WHEREAS, the Industrial Development Authority of the Town of Front Royal and the County of Warren, Virginia (the “Authority”) has previously accepted a Term Sheet dated August 19, 2021, (the “Term Sheet”) from First Bank and Trust Company (the “Lender”) with respect to proposed modifications to three existing Lender loans to the Authority as described therein (collectively, the “Loan Refinancing”);
WHEREAS, the Authority approved the Term Sheet originally at its August 27, 2021 meeting, and subsequently reapproved the same at its September 24, 2021 meeting and desires to reaffirm and approve the Term Sheet at this meeting;
WHEREAS, there have been modifications made to the documents relating to the Loan Refinancing since such prior approvals, copies of which have been presented to the Authority in substantially final form, including but not limited to the Loan Agreement, the Support Agreement and the Deed of Trust (collectively, along with related closing documents and certificates, the “Refinancing Documents”);
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE INDUSTRIAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY OF THE TOWN OF FRONT ROYAL AND THE COUNTY OF WARREN, VIRGINIA AS FOLLOWS:
1. It is hereby determined to be in the best interests of the Authority to proceed to consummate and settle the Loan Refinancing upon substantially the terms and conditions described in the Term Sheet and as reflected in the Refinancing Documents.
2. The Chairman or Vice-Chairman of the Authority (hereinafter the “Chairman”), either of whom may act, and the Secretary are hereby authorized and directed to execute and deliver such documents and take such actions as may be necessary or appropriate in order to consummate and settle the Loan Refinancing upon substantially the terms and conditions described in the Term Sheet, and as reflected in the Refinancing Documents.
3. The Secretary or any Assistant Secretary of the Authority, either of whom may act, is hereby authorized and directed to affix the seal of the Authority to such Refinancing Documents as may require a corporate seal and to attest to such seal.
4. All Refinancing Documents shall be prepared or reviewed and approved by the Authority’s outside counsel, and shall include such completions, insertions or changes not inconsistent with this Resolution as may be approved by the Chairman and Secretary of the Authority, in their sole discretion, in consultation which such counsel. The execution and delivery of the Refinancing Documents by the Chairman and Secretary of the Authority shall constitute conclusive evidence of their approval of such completions, insertions or changes.
5. The Chairman or Vice-Chairman and Secretary are authorized to sign an extension or extensions of the loan until the refinancing is completed.
6. This Resolution shall take effect immediately.
Warren County appoints Planning Director Joe Petty to direct its EDA from in house
Wind: 1mph E
Humidity: 38%
Pressure: 30.12"Hg
UV index: 0
52/28°F
57/43°F