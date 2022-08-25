Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Bald Eagle

The juvenile Bald Eagle came to us back in early June, from Fort Belvoir, where it was found on the ground with a wing droop, unable to fly. Upon examination, the eagle presented with a depressed mentation and was easily handled—a sign that this bird was quite ill or injured. Thankfully, no physical injuries were found, so our staff got to work with treatment.

Lead poisoning was ruled out, and we also sent samples out as well for HPAI (highly pathogenic avian influenza), but his samples came back negative.

While further blood work was inconclusive, we do know that he responded well with rehydration protocols and antibiotics, prompting us to believe his immune system had at some point become weakened, which allowed a bacterial infection to worsen his condition.

Regardless of what caused this bird’s illness, he made an impressive recovery! After spending over eight weeks in care—this patient went from a quiet, head-drooping bird (above photo) to a confident, strong eagle flying multiple laps in our circular flight cage outdoors. He’s now been successfully released back where he came from, thanks to the help of Fort Belvoir Environmental Division!

Special thanks to Erik Brito Photography for these amazing release photos that he so kindly shared with us!

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.