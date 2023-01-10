Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Bald Eagle
What came first, the poison or the injury?
This is the second Bald Eagle we admitted in the first week of January.
Only in rare instances do we send a staff member out to rescue an animal. Typically, we rely on the finder or animal control officers to contain a patient and bring it to us. However, eagles can be dangerous to handle and there were no other resources available, so our Rehabilitation Manager went out to contain and transport this patient.
This adult bald eagle was laying on the ground in an open field in The Plains and was relatively quiet, making it fairly easy to catch and contain—an indication that this bird was ill or injured.
Sadly, the eagle’s intake exam revealed an old fracture to the right femur (thigh bone) where the leg had healed at a nearly 90-degree angle out to the side. Combined with the degree of emaciation and dehydration noted, it was likely they had been suffering with this injury for quite some time—based on radiographic appearance, our vet team suspects the fracture occurred at least 3-4 weeks ago.
As if that wasn’t enough, the eagle was also suffering from extremely elevated blood lead levels.
With the severe leg injury preventing them from catching prey, this eagle likely found it easier to scavenge, as many do. Hunting season often correlates to an increase in the number of patients we see with lead toxicity; we suspect this bird may have repeatedly scavenged gut piles or carcasses containing lead ammunition for the levels to be so dramatic.
It’s hard to know which came first—the injury or the poisoning—but either way, using alternative ammunition can help prevent suffering in eagles, vultures, opossums, numerous other scavenging species, and even people!
Non-lead ammunition has come a long way in both price and efficacy, so we urge all hunters out there to make the transition and help save wildlife.
Unfortunately, this eagle did require humane euthanasia. This bird was suffering, would not have survived long in the wild, and there was no treatment option that would have given this patient a good quality of life, in captivity or the wild.
Euthanasia is always a hard decision for us to make, but often it is the kinder option. We are glad we could make this eagle’s end a peaceful one.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Warren County Circuit Court awarded grant to preserve local records
The Library of Virginia announced that the Circuit Court Records Preservation (CCRP) program has awarded Warren County Circuit Court Clerk Angie Moore a grant in the amount of $40,819.75 for local records preservation. The funds will be used to conserve Chancery Orders A, Superior Court, 1836-1866; Common Law Orders A; Superior Court, 1836-1855; Deed Book Y, 1892-1893; Land Book 1861-1870; Land Book 1871-1875; Land Book 1876-1882 (1883); Land Book 1884-1889; Land Book 1925-1925. They will also be digitized so that they can be made available to the public through the clerk’s online records management system.
“We’re very excited,” said Angie Moore. “These records are the history of our county! We have an obligation to make sure that they are available for future generations.”
Since 1990, the CCRP has awarded over 2,000 grants totaling more than $34,000,000. This year, the program awarded $4.7 million to 99 localities to assist the clerks’ offices with their preservation efforts.
The CCRP is a collaborative program between the Library of Virginia and the Virginia Court Clerks Association (VCCA). Funded through a $3.50 portion of the clerk’s recordation fee, the CCRP provides resources to help preserve and make accessible permanent circuit court records stored in the 120 circuit courts and at the Library of Virginia. For more information on the Circuit Court Records Preservation Program’s resources and services, please visit www.lva.virginia.gov.
Precious, queen of Front Royal’s animal shelter, finds a home; long-timers Kevin, Rocky, and Neko wait in line
Within just a couple of days of our Royal Examiner story featuring her, the dog Precious housed at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter for more than two years was adopted and last week began life in a new and loving home. Royal Examiner was alerted to her plight as the new year approached, and with tail held high she left her cage for the last time late last week and is reported safe and loved in her new home.
Neko, another pit bull who has been around the shelter the best part of a year, was not so fortunate. He continues to wait for a new family, as do Kevin and Rocky, two black pit bulls (Neko is white), who’ve been patiently waiting for new parents for more than 12 months (see photos). They are among the long-time shelter residents that Humane Society of Warren County Executive Director Meghan Bowers hopes will also soon be chosen for a life on the outside.
While discussing the influx of dogs and cats being returned to the shelter by adopters who’d taken them in when Covid stay-at-home restriction struck – a nationwide problem according to recent news reports – Bowers reported a $10,000 net profit from last Saturday’s Polar Plunge in which 41 costumed swimmers took part in frigid winter waters.
Brrr!
See related Polar Plunge story with exclusive Royal Examiner video:
Polar Plunge Humane Society fundraiser 2023 a ‘chilling’ success
Polar Plunge Humane Society fundraiser 2023 a ‘chilling’ success
The annual Polar Plunge fundraiser, in support of the Humane Society of Warren County and its Julia Wagner Community Animal Shelter, was a fun, if chilling for plungers, success on Saturday, January 7th. See Royal Examiner’s event coverage, including interviews with organizers and participants and the PLUNGE itself, in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Early results indicated the “Dog Team” of Wagner Shelter employees with the early lead in fundraising with over $1,800 raised in support of their collective plunge – GO DOGS!!! Warren County Humane Society Executive Director Meghan Bowers estimated a total of over $9,000 dollars raised by 41 plungers in support of this community’s abandoned and homeless animals as the noon-hour winter plunge into the 4-H Center’s Lake Culpeper approached.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for January 9 – 13, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight left lane closures for equipment and materials unloading, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of January 26.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information about Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Public Notice: WC Sheriff’s Office holds unclaimed property auction
Town Notice: Christmas tree & yard waste collection ends January 25
Christmas tree collection will be on Wednesdays, January 11, 18, and 25, 2023.
Place live trees at the curb where trash is collected. Trees must be free of all ornaments, tinsel, and stands. Trees with root balls will not be accepted.
All collections must be at the curb no later than 7:00 a.m.
All yard waste collection will end on January 25, 2023, and will resume on March 29, 2023. Yard waste is not collected during weeks of holidays.
If you have any questions, please get in touch with Public Works at 540-635-7819, Monday-Friday, 7:00 am to 3:30 pm.
