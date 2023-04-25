Connect with us

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Barred Owl

Published

5 hours ago

on

When a bird breaks a bone, time is of the essence!

When we receive calls about baby raptors, it is typically a situation in which they fell from a nest and renesting instructions must be given to reunite the baby with its parents. On rare occasions, if the baby is sick or injured, reuniting is not possible. Unfortunately, that was the case for this nestling Barred Owl who suffered a tibiotarsal (leg bone) fracture when they fell from the nest.

Luckily, this fracture was closed (no bone was exposed) and relatively fresh. You can see the break in the top radiograph below.

Bird bones, especially the bones of young birds, start healing VERY quickly. Delays of just 12-24 hours can mean the difference between a bone that can be easily repaired and one that can never heal appropriately.

Since this bird came in so quickly after the fall and was medically stable, we went straight to surgery to repair the bone.


In the bottom radiograph, you can see an IM pin (an 18 gauge spinal needle in this case) was placed in the bone to align the two segments and a splint was placed.

Given the age of this patient, we anticipate significant healing and pin removal in the next week. During this time, the owl will be treated with pain medications, antibiotics, hand feedings, and cage rest.

Puppets and mirrors are used to feed to prevent imprinting or habituation and we will work with other area rehabilitators to find a conspecific (patient of the same species and approximate age) to help this baby grow up happy with a strong sense of species identity.

If you see a baby raptor like this on the ground—please do not interfere! Call us right away so that we can help you assess whether or not that baby needs to come in for care, be renested, or if it is old enough to be left to climb the tree on its own. These guys RARELY need our help, but if they do, we are here!


Renesting Success Story

Hello BRWC!

I wanted to give you a happy update. About a month ago, I brought you a Great Horned Owlet that had tumbled out of its nest. Y’all checked him out, said he was healthy and to go ahead and pop him back into his new basket nest.

And he thrived! His parents took excellent care of him and then last weekend overnight, he flew!

I’ve attached some photos of him from when he was found then as he grew and the last two were taken the day before he fledged. I like to call the last one, Captain of the Basket pose.


Thanks for the help!

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Earth Day Front Royal 2023 draws a crowd before the rains came

Published

6 hours ago

on

April 25, 2023

By

Earth Day 2023 in Front Royal, Virginia, was greeted about 2-1/2 hours in by a necessary commodity to this planet and its life forms — rain. And while rain, accompanied by increasingly close thunder and lightening from the west, cut short the community celebration of the care and preservation of our home planet environment by some 4 hours, the 2-plus we got in beginning at 10 a.m. were a joyous gathering featuring informational booths on a variety of pro-environmental initiatives, a petting zoo of some of our fellow creatures, snacks, and initially sunny weather under which to mingle.

Town staff discussion of the event at the April 24 Front Royal Town Council meeting indicated 800 visitors in that 2-plus hours prior to the thunderstorms moving through. Town Manager of Community Development and Tourism Lizi Lewis told council that number was double last year’s total — not bad considering the shortened hours before vendors rushed to break down their stands after the public evacuated to dryer ground between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. as the storm rolled in.

See some of that Earth Day mingling in the below photos…

Views of Earth Day 2023 in Front Royal before and as the rains came. Shots begin shortly after 10 a.m. opening and conclude around 1 p.m. as ‘Mother Nature’ cleared the Village Commons park area a bit before the slated 4 p.m. closing time. Royal Examiner Photos Roger Bianchini

Community Events

The Valley Chorale enjoyed by Front Royal audience, proceeds to Belle Grove April 29

Published

1 day ago

on

April 24, 2023

By

The new-look “Valley Chorale” – in existence, they say, for the past 60 years under different names – brought a deal of pleasure to a Standing Room Only crowd at Front Royal’s Calvary Episcopal Church Sunday, April 23, in the second year of its comeback repertoire, with other similar concerts behind or before them.

First was the previous day at Staunton, then came Front Royal’s turn. The Valley Chorale continues its performances Saturday, April 29, at Middletown’s Belle Grove Plantation.

Spirits were soaring along with the Valley Chorale’s voices at Cavalry Episcopal Church in Front Royal on Sunday afternoon, April 23. Royal Examiner Photos Roger Bianchini

Posted around town as “Songs of the American Spirit,” the Sunday program was just that, a total of 24 voices (by my count!) including just five males and a solo trumpeter, Noah Van Deventer, under the excellent control of second-year conductor Drew A. Young. Also among the five was David Freese, president of the Chorale’s current board of directors.


At the outset, Young welcomed guests of honor, those visiting from Hidden Springs Senior Living, and his pianist, Connie Gallond, a talent with long standing ties to the Northern Shenandoah Valley music community, who is currently affiliated with Frederick County Public Schools.

The Valley Chorale in full voice with conductor Drew A. Young and pianist Connie Gallond visible at the flanks.

Corporate sponsorship of the event was announced as the “Broadhead family”, local dentist Fred Broadhead and his wife, Cara.

Auditions for future concerts later this year will be held August/September. All potential singers must have prior choral-singing experience and be fully COVID vaccinated. Youth singers, 15 and up, are especially encouraged to join the Chorale. Contact: TheValleyChorale.org


Local News

Royal Arms Apartments goes green: Community joins forces to plant 13 new trees

Published

1 day ago

on

April 24, 2023

By

On Friday, April 14th, the community of Royal Arms Apartments joined forces with management and volunteers to participate in a fun and engaging tree-planting event. The goal was simple: to plant 13 new trees around the complex, learn about tree care and cultivation, and beautify the surroundings.

The event was a hit, with over 30 residents coming out to participate. Tree planting was advertised as an opportunity for families and youth to learn about the importance of planting and caring for trees while having a good time outdoors.

To ensure that the new trees would thrive, residents and volunteers planted a row of native Flowering Dogwoods along the embankment overlooking Criser Road. This row was specifically chosen so that everyone passing by could enjoy the beautiful view. Another row was planted along Old Belmont Road to help improve canopy cover where there was previously none. The addition of a row of Bald Cypress, a native deciduous conifer, will provide a beautiful orange display in the autumn months.

The day was not without its challenges. The soil in the area was particularly tough and rocky, requiring extra teamwork from the volunteers and residents. However, the enthusiasm of everyone involved never waned. One young resident was overheard saying, “This is like playing Minecraft, but a lot more fun!”


The Royal Arms Apartments would like to extend a special thanks to Rural King for generously donating the trees for the project. Without their contribution, this event would not have been possible.

All in all, the tree-planting event was a huge success. Who doesn’t love to plant trees, after all? The residents of Royal Arms Apartments came together to make their community a better place, and in the process, they learned valuable lessons about the importance of caring for the environment.

EDA in Focus

FR-WC Economic Development Authority Small Business Loan Committee to hold first meeting: Learn about USDA Rural Development Loan Programs

Published

3 days ago

on

April 22, 2023

By

The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) has announced that its Small Business Loan Committee will be holding its first meeting on Tuesday, April 25th, at 2:00 pm in the Warren County Government Center’s Caucus Room. The meeting will provide an opportunity for the committee to get acquainted with each other and learn about the USDA Rural Development Loan Programs. The agenda for the meeting and reference materials from previous years are available for those interested in attending online, and a Teams link will be provided for this purpose.

Some of the FR-WC EDA Board of Directors will also be present at the meeting, and they will be available for discussion and to answer any questions that attendees may have. This meeting is an excellent opportunity for small business owners in the Front Royal-Warren County area to learn about the available loan programs and how they can benefit from them.

The agenda for the meeting includes a call to order at 2:00 pm, followed by welcome and introductions. The committee will receive an overview of the existing loan program and hear from the USDA Rural Development at 2:30 pm. The meeting will then move on to discuss the next steps, including applications, outreach, and the review process. The meeting will conclude at 4:00 pm with a discussion of upcoming meetings.

Small businesses in the Front Royal-Warren County area are encouraged to attend the meeting, as it presents a unique opportunity to learn about the loan programs available to them. The FR-WC EDA is committed to promoting economic development in the area, and this meeting is just one way they are fulfilling that commitment.


Local News

Blue Ridge Hospice recognizes its volunteers for donation of 22,000 hours performing ‘acts of kindness’

Published

3 days ago

on

April 22, 2023

By

Nowhere, perhaps, is the gift of giving as prevalent as it is at the area’s Blue Ridge Hospice which, last year, racked up 22,000 volunteer hours among its myriad supporters.

That was the number the Winchester-based non-profit medical establishment for those in the last few months of life announced Thursday (April 20) and for which management expressed grateful thanks at its annual — and swanky — Appreciation Dinner at Lake Frederick.

The event attracted some 150 volunteers, including the founder of the 42-year-old institution, Helen Zebarth of Winchester, and Mary Ellen Duffy, a volunteer who has used therapy dogs at the hospice for the past 10 years. This year Duffy introduced canines Keely and Bella to the crowd, Bella being an understudy to the now 10-year-old veteran, Keely, who has provided doggie therapy and patient and family support to hospice patients for almost a decade.

Trainee Bella, in the foreground, watches as handler Mary Ellen Duffy pets her veteran therapy dog, Keely. Photo by Susan O’Kelly


The overall message to those present by hospice management was: “May you be proud of the work you do, the person you are, and the difference you make.”

The stated mission of Blue Ridge Hospice Is: “Brightening life’s journey with quality and compassionate care for all whom we are privileged to serve.”

President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried introduced the evening’s keynote speaker, Nancy Herzog Walker, a Tampa, Florida-based author who describes in compassionate detail the 100 days she and her family spent caring for her cancer-ridden father, Reverend Robert D. Herzog. Rev. Herzog was a well-known champion of volunteerism during his 44 years as an Episcopal church priest, serving as a chaplain at Arlington cemetery and as a priest in various parishes in Maryland, D.C., and Virginia. He died in 2008.

Retired Front Royal architect Fred Andreae and his wife Christine were recognized “for making our volunteer appreciation event possible.”


Local News

VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 24 – 28, 2023

Published

3 days ago

on

April 22, 2023

By

The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.

*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.

INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday.

*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of the off-ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge work, April 24 – May 3 nights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Follow posted detour.


*NEW* Mile marker 4 to 6, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures, including along Exit 6 off-ramps for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of June 16.

PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.

SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.


Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.

Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.

