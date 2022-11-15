Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Carolina Wren

This Carolina wren was brought to the Center this week in a situation we see all too often—they were stuck to an extremely gooey glue trap.

Once admitted, the remainder of the glue trap was quickly covered with corn starch and injectable sedation was given to prevent the bird from continuing to struggle and becoming more stuck.

Due to the severity of the situation and the time it would take staff to remove the bird, our veterinarian intubated this patient so that the procedure could be safely performed under general anesthesia.

Safely removing an animal from a glue trap is not an easy or quick process and should NEVER be attempted by a nonprofessional. The adhesive removers and oils that must be used can be toxic if ingested. Because birds preen (use their beaks to clean and maintain feathers), even small amounts of these substances must also be removed.

These small patients are also extremely prone to hypothermia or aspiration and often die days later from complications. After multiple temperature-monitored baths, the patient was returned to a heat pad and a forced air warmer used until all feathers and skin were fully dried.

Radiographs were taken to confirm there were no fractures or dislocations, which unfortunately can be common in these victims as they violently struggle to free themselves. Luckily, this bird was uninjured outside of dehydration, moderate skin irritation, and feather loss.

Most importantly, this ENTIRE process took place under anesthesia where our staff was able to provide oxygen, protect the airway, and minimize stress!

After one week in care, this patient fully recovered and was released!

Glue traps, although targeted to rid an area of “pests” (like our awesome native snakes and rodents), do not discriminate. We have seen native songbirds, snakes, frogs, mice, chipmunks, and more stuck to these inhumane traps.

In this case, the finder did exactly what they should have! They left the bird on the trap, covered the entire trap and animal with a towel, secured everything in a box, and brought it into care immediately. If you have used glue traps in the past, we ask that you discontinue use. Additionally, make sure to let any pest companies you use know that you do not want glue traps placed—they are often put down without letting homeowners know.

