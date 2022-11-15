Connect with us

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Carolina Wren

Published

2 hours ago

on

Photos / Blue Ridge Wildlife Center

This Carolina wren was brought to the Center this week in a situation we see all too often—they were stuck to an extremely gooey glue trap.

Once admitted, the remainder of the glue trap was quickly covered with corn starch and injectable sedation was given to prevent the bird from continuing to struggle and becoming more stuck.

Due to the severity of the situation and the time it would take staff to remove the bird, our veterinarian intubated this patient so that the procedure could be safely performed under general anesthesia.


Safely removing an animal from a glue trap is not an easy or quick process and should NEVER be attempted by a nonprofessional. The adhesive removers and oils that must be used can be toxic if ingested. Because birds preen (use their beaks to clean and maintain feathers), even small amounts of these substances must also be removed.

These small patients are also extremely prone to hypothermia or aspiration and often die days later from complications. After multiple temperature-monitored baths, the patient was returned to a heat pad and a forced air warmer used until all feathers and skin were fully dried.

Radiographs were taken to confirm there were no fractures or dislocations, which unfortunately can be common in these victims as they violently struggle to free themselves. Luckily, this bird was uninjured outside of dehydration, moderate skin irritation, and feather loss.

Most importantly, this ENTIRE process took place under anesthesia where our staff was able to provide oxygen, protect the airway, and minimize stress!

After one week in care, this patient fully recovered and was released!

Glue traps, although targeted to rid an area of “pests” (like our awesome native snakes and rodents), do not discriminate. We have seen native songbirds, snakes, frogs, mice, chipmunks, and more stuck to these inhumane traps.

In this case, the finder did exactly what they should have! They left the bird on the trap, covered the entire trap and animal with a towel, secured everything in a box, and brought it into care immediately. If you have used glue traps in the past, we ask that you discontinue use. Additionally, make sure to let any pest companies you use know that you do not want glue traps placed—they are often put down without letting homeowners know.

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Samuels Public Library welcomes Valley Communitarians newest Blessing Box food supply station for those struggling to make ends meet

Published

16 hours ago

on

November 15, 2022

By

A food supplies “Blessing Box” was placed at a sixth location in Front Royal/Warren County Monday morning, November 14. Gathered at the East Criser Road parking lot entrance to Samuels Public Library for a ribbon cutting and stocking of the box were library and Warren County Chamber of Commerce officials, along with Blessing Box sponsors the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians, as well as special guests from Warren County Public Schools Blue Ridge Technical Center. The high school Tech Center carpentry class students of teacher Mat Kidwell built the sturdy and attractive addition to the Blessing Box network, and one of them, Emma Ralls, decoratively painted the box with a rather candy-coated nod to the county’s nearby natural resources. 84 Lumber was also acknowledged for donating the building materials for the community’s newest Blessing Box.

Everyone smile, and cut – with the ribbon-cutting honors going to BR Tech Center artist Emma Ralls. Below, the sea of well-wishers has parted to show the new Library Blessing Box’s first stock. Library Director Michelle Ross is at far left. – Royal Examiner stills Roger Bianchini, video Mark Williams

Just prior to the ribbon cutting Royal Examiner asked Library Director Michelle Ross about the addition of a southern-most Front Royal location for a new Blessing Box stocking canned goods and other non-perishable food items for those in need.

“We really were excited when the Shenandoah Valley Communitarians approached us about this project because the library is such a central location, being right next door to a local park,* across the street from low-income housing, and right next door to one of our local elementary schools, in addition to being a public facility that serves people of all income backgrounds,” Ross explained.


A little prep work by Communitarians Clint Pierpoint and Jim Maddox to stabilize a rather hefty and artistic Blessing Box.

Communitarians present included Katrina Meade, Amanda Kendal, Molly Llewellyn, Blake Pierpoint, Clint Pierpoint, Jim Maddox, and Heidi Rutz. Event organizers also acknowledged Communitarian Kahle Magalis for coming up with the idea for the location.

The Shenandoah Valley Communitarians’ Blessing Boxes are a true blessing for those struggling to put adequate food on their family’s table in a difficult economy, as well as for the homeless of this community.

Niki Foster represented the Chamber. And on a first-name basis, we were told Tech Center students present included Waylon, Stephen, Aiden, Xander, CJ, Robert, and Emma.

But what do we do with the ribbon now that it’s cut? – Blue Ridge Tech Center carpentry students wondered, and sought solutions, at the event’s conclusion.

See Royal Examiner’s exclusive video of the ribbon cutting and dedication of the Samuels Library Blessing Box below:

* FOOTNOTE: Burrell Brooks Park is next door to the east and a portion of the Happy Creek Trail is nearby, as well.

Crime/Court

Culpeper, VA resident arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

Published

1 day ago

on

November 14, 2022

By

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of a Culpeper, VA resident.

On Friday (Nov 4), Spicy D. Penn, 32, was arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant along the 400 block of Virginia Avenue in the town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, cocaine was seized along with a firearm and $6,432 in currency. Penn was arrested and charged with one felony count of possession of schedule I/II drug, and one felony count of possession of a firearm while in possession of schedule I/II drug. Penn was transported to the Culpeper County Jail where he was held on a secured bond.

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force (BRNGTF) is composed of law enforcement personnel from the Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison, and Rappahannock Sheriff’s Offices, Culpeper, Warrenton, Orange Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office.

Photos / Culpeper Police Department


Local News

Veterans Day 2022 – Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53

Published

4 days ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

Veterans Day is a time for us to pay our respects to those who have served. For one day, we stand united in respect for you, our veterans.

This year’s moderator, event sponsor Giles B. Cook American Legion Post 53’s Adjutant and Afghan War veteran David Kaplan, opened the ceremony with a moment of silence for those not present. Kaplan then called the R-MA Color Guard to present the colors.

R-MA Color Guard

 

Laltit “Pip” Piplani, Sgt-at-Arms Post 53, honors and recognizes the sacrifices of those Americans who have been prisoners of war and reminds the Nation of those still missing in action.


 

David A. Kaplan, the adjutant for Post #53, was the master of ceremony and made the opening remarks. 

 

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kenneth Evans from Randolph-Macon Academy was the keynote speaker.

 

Watch the ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video. Thanks to Mark Williams for covering this event.

Veterans Day, formerly known as Armistice Day, was originally set as a U.S. legal holiday to honor the end of World War I, which officially took place on November 11, 1918. In 1938, through an act of Congress, November 11th was made a legal holiday.

In 1954, at the urging of the veterans service organizations, the 83rd U.S. Congress amended the Act of 1938 by striking out the word “Armistice” and inserting the word “Veterans.” On June 1, 1954, November 11th became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.

In 1968, the Uniforms Holiday Bill, Public Law 90-363 (82 Stat. 250) was signed, ensuring three-day weekends for federal employees by celebrating four national holidays on Mondays: Washington’s Birthday, Memorial Day, Veterans Day, and Columbus Day. Many states did not agree with this decision and continued to celebrate the holiday on their original dates. With much confusion, the first Veterans Day under the new law was observed on October 25, 1971.

On September 20, 1975, President Gerald R. Ford signed Public Law 94-79 (89 Stat. 479), a law that returned the annual observance of Veterans Day to its original date of November 11th, beginning in 1978. Since then, the Veterans Day holiday has been observed on November 11th.

Jenspiration

Boots & Bourbon Fundraiser success helps purchase possibly two book vending machines

Published

4 days ago

on

November 11, 2022

By

The Rotary Club of Warren County hosted the first ever Boots & Bourbon fundraiser last weekend. The event was a great success bringing in approximately $28,000 to help purchase book vending machines for potentially two of our local public elementary schools in Warren County.

Thank you to everyone who attended the event. There were activities to enjoy such as cake walk, mechanical bull riding, 50/50 (with a $2,000 pot), auction items, line dancing, and more! Folks dressed in country western attire and posed for fun photos throughout the night. Congratulations to Mike S., our winner of the 50/50, drawn by the Warren County Public Schools Superintendent, Chris Ballenger.

Huge shout-out to the Front Royal Fire & Rescue Department for allowing the use of the banquet hall for this event. Check out the photos and video to see how the hall was absolutely transformed to a scene out of the wild wild west. Decorations were amazing, BBQ meal was delicious, and the desserts were the best. Thank you to everyone who made this event one to remember!

For full album with videos, Click Here


Local News

E. Wilson Morrison 'Early Act Club' students help local veterans plant the flag around school's main entrance in anticipation of Veterans Day

Published

5 days ago

on

November 10, 2022

By

At the end of the school day on Thursday, November 10th, the E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Early Act Club held a flag presentation and planting event to honor local veterans in the run-up to Veterans Day, November 11th.

Veterans present, and family members of veterans, received small American Flags from students, who later assisted those recipients in planting the flags on the grounds around the school’s main entrance. So, those flags will greet staff, students, and visitors entering by that route on Friday, Veterans Day.

Early Act Club staff sponsor Michael Williams (above) reminded participating students that the sacrifice of veterans like those present, and across the nation, is remembered respectfully, not only on holidays like Veterans Day but each time they recite the Pledge of Allegiance at school or elsewhere.

See the entire flag presentation event in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.


 

Local News

Dunkin' salutes our military service guests with a free donut on Veterans Day

Published

5 days ago

on

November 10, 2022

By

At Dunkin’, we salute those who dedicate themselves to protecting our country. That’s why we’re honoring the devoted members of the military with a free donut on us for Veterans Day. We are giving all retired and active military a small thank you for their huge service – a free donut of their choice on Friday, November 11 at participating Dunkin’ restaurants nationwide.*

This free sweet treat and all of Dunkin’s Veterans Day initiatives are part of the brand’s continued commitment to supporting the United States Armed Forces. Through the Dunkin’ Coffee for Our Troops program, the brand has donated more than 235,000 pounds of coffee to troops deployed overseas, sending a case of coffee to deployed troops each week. Since 2003, Dunkin’ has sent over 12,000 pounds of coffee to active military members each year. Additionally, Dunkin’ has 40 locations on military bases around the world.

*Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

ABOUT DUNKIN’
Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ is America’s favorite all-day, everyday stop for coffee and baked goods. Dunkin’ is a market leader in the hot regular/decaf/flavored coffee, iced regular/decaf/flavored coffee, donut, bagel and muffin categories. Dunkin’ has earned a No. 1 ranking for customer loyalty in the coffee category by Brand Keys for 16 years running. The company has more than 12,600 franchised restaurants in 40 countries worldwide. Dunkin’ is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants. For more information, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com.  


King Cartoons

