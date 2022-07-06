Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Chimney Swift
Renest is always best!
In the past few weeks, we have started taking more and more calls about Chimney Swift nestlings who have fallen out of their nests. Luckily, most have been successfully renested! Unfortunately it was not possible to renest these babies, so they were brought in for care.
Chimney Swifts are specialized insectivores that eat and drink on the wing (in flight). As their name implies, they typically roost and nest inside brick or masonry chimneys, though they occasionally find natural sites in hollow trees.
Most of the calls we take about these birds come when their stick-and-saliva nests break off from the inside of the chimney and the babies fall to the fireplace.
Renesting is a bit different in these species compared to most other birds we treat. A makeshift nest (we recommend a small, wicker-style basket) must be placed on the smoke shelf, above the damper, or lowered down into the chimney from the top with the rope secured externally. The nest can also be secured to a stick or broom handle and wedged up the chimney.
Once these guys start to grow feathers and open their eyes, reuniting can be as simple as placing the baby over the smoke shelf – they are amazing climbers and can get themselves back up to the nest. There is a high success rate in renesting these babies when these techniques are used!
Use this excellent renesting diagram from our friends at the Wildlife Center of Virginia to better visualize these techniques:
If you cannot stand the sound of Chimney Swifts (they are quite loud), consider capping your chimney once the fireplace is out of use in late winter/early spring.
These birds are in decline and need many of these roosting sites—if you have a brick/masonry chimney and don’t mind these residents, consider leaving it uncapped and cleaning your chimney regularly in early spring so that they have a good surface to build upon.
If you don’t have a chimney (or prefer to keep your chimney capped) but want to help this species, consider building a nesting tower.
High school students explore health careers during annual Health Sciences Academy
Handley High School rising sophomore Blessed Makahanadze said the recent Health Sciences Academy held at Laurel Ridge Community College, Shenandoah University and Winchester Medical Center, gave him a great insight into the world of health professions.
“It was a fun experience, and it was educational as well,” Blessed said. “We explored a lot of the health professions; we saw a cadaver lab. We also did a lot of other activities, such as helping with the birth of a baby. We sutured pigs’ legs. Everything at the camp was special, but I would probably say the cadaver lab was my favorite, just because of how much of an eye-opening experience it was.”
The camp, which was June 21-24, is a partnership among Laurel Ridge, SU, Valley Health and area public school divisions, said Brenda Byard, dean of Early College and High School Partnerships. It was open to students in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Rappahannock County, Shenandoah County, Warren County and Winchester schools.
The first camp was 10 years ago, but it wasn’t held in 2020 due to covid. Its purpose is to generate student interest in health professions, promote the health professions programs offered at Laurel Ridge and SU, and introduce students to an acute care environment.
Dean Byard said when the students were at Winchester Medical Center, they toured different hospital departments, discovered why different colors of scrubs were worn and learned about patient privacy laws. At SU, they visited the cadaver lab, the nursing school, the pharmacy school and the athletic training department. While at Laurel Ridge, the campers learned college skills and had sessions in health professions programs the college offers, including emergency medical services, surgical technology, dental hygiene, nursing, physical therapy assistant and medical laboratory technology.
This year’s camp attracted 31 students.
“The students were so excited,” Dean Byard said. “Usually, they’re kind of nervous the first couple of days, and by the end of the week, they’re all talking to each other, having a lot of fun. It’s great to see the lights come on.”
Blessed, who is considering becoming a pharmacist, said his biology teacher handed out flyers about the camp.
“I just read into it and thought it would be a great opportunity, and applied,” he said. “It really opened up my eyes to what possible health careers I could choose. Everybody who is interested in the health professions should do it.”
Local Republican James Bergida enters race for Virginia Senate District 1
Grassroots community leader and college professor James Bergida today announced his candidacy for the newly drawn Virginia Senate District 1. A campaign launch event will be announced soon.
“As a lifelong Virginian, a guy from a family of overcomers, a man of faith, and an educator, I passionately hold that now is the time to invest in our beautiful Valley and Commonwealth’s future.
I believe that Virginia and our Shenandoah Valley can continue to be the land of opportunity, a place where all our residents don’t just get by but thrive. I have what it takes to stand firm for the freedoms and conservative values that Virginians know and love. I look forward to representing the constituents of Senate District 1 and working with members in both the Virginia Senate and the House of Delegates to expand opportunities for all Virginians and protect our God-given rights. Let’s work together to achieve the future that Virginian families deserve.”
Bergida interned at the U.S. Department of Justice, worked in real estate and agriculture, and currently serves as the Chairman of the Northern Valley Young Republicans. In 2021, he led a grassroots team of staff and volunteers to flip the City of Chesapeake for Glenn Youngkin.
Having attended Shenandoah University and graduated from Christendom College, Bergida received his master’s and doctorate from the University of Oxford. He currently teaches Political Science and Economics at Christendom College.
To learn more about James Bergida and the campaign for Virginia Senate, please visit jamesbergida.com
Warrenton Virtual CycleNation event raised $16,780 for American Heart Association
The American Stroke Association, a division of the American Heart Association – the leading voluntary health organization focused on heart and brain health for all, invited riders for a virtual CycleNation event to bring awareness to stroke and heart disease. Warrenton CycleNation, sponsored by Fauquier Health, was a vision that came to fruition in May 2022. In support of May as Stroke Awareness Month, the CycleNation event raised $16,780 in support of the American Heart Association & American Stroke Association.
“The past year has shown us that focusing on mental and physical health is critical,” says Rich Pinson, Director of Cardiovascular Services for Fauquier Health. “CycleNation offered Warrenton an opportunity to encourage more movement for better brain health, raise funds to support wellness in our community, and lifesaving educating on how to respond to a stroke or heart emergency.”
CycleNation is more than a program – it’s an active movement empowering people in a specific area to use road and stationary bikes to get the brain and heart healthy — all while raising funds to end the cycle of stroke and heart disease. Cycling helps maintain strong brain function, processing speed, and mental sharpness. Other movement activities from walking to running, and at-home exercising, were included as part of the event to encourage activity from all levels of fitness.
“After two years of stress and anxiety related to COVID-19, we collectively thought it was important as an organization to focus on healthy behaviors. Chronic or long periods of stress can lead to physical changes in the body which may increase stroke risk,” commented Sarah Cubbage, Director of Marketing and Public Relations at Fauquier Health. “We are so grateful to the community organizations that got involved to make this a success.”
After one full month of friendly competition, the Warrenton CycleNation contenders completed a grand total of 632 hours of fitness activity. The leaderboard teams consisted of Fauquier Health, Old Town Athletic Campus (OTAC), and Fauquier County Chamber of Commerce.
Kim Forsten, Partner, Old Town Athletic Campus, said, “It was an honor to participate in the Cycle Nation Event this year. Our members and staff members enthusiastically support these kinds of community activities. The challenge of raising funds for a great cause and accumulating miles gave us a compelling and valuable reason to do the work. The individual rewards of enjoying camaraderie and friendship with one another, and improving our own personal health while participating in this great event added to the joy and positive outcomes!”
Warrenton’s CycleNation event was a signature event of the American Heart Association’s Heart Challenge program which is designed to help companies positively impact employees’ overall health and wellbeing. The program is anchored in a series of events that inspires employees to be more engaged, reconnect with colleagues, get in their physical activity, support a great cause, and have a lot of fun doing it.
About the American Stroke Association
The American Stroke Association is a relentless force for a world with fewer strokes and longer, healthier lives. We team with millions of volunteers and donors to ensure equitable health and stroke care in all communities. We work to prevent, treat and beat stroke by funding innovative research, fighting for the public’s health, and providing lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based association was created in 1998 as a division of the American Heart Association. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-888-4STROKE or visit stroke.org. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About Fauquier Health
Fauquier Health is a community health system dedicated to high-quality, patient-centered care in a unique environment that considers the multiple facets of healing and respects the individuality of each and every patient. Located at 500 Hospital Drive in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health serves the residents of Fauquier and several surrounding counties. It comprises Fauquier Hospital, a fully-accredited, 97-bed hospital; Fauquier Health Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, a 113-bed long-term care and rehabilitation facility; the Villa at Suffield Meadows, an assisted living facility; the Wound Health Center and a medically supervised Wellness Center offering health and wellness programs. Fauquier Health also operates nine physician’s offices, including primary care and specialties. More information on Fauquier Health is available online at FauquierHealth.org or by calling 540-316-5000.
Warren County EDA vs. April Petty: First in string of EDA civil case trials this month poised to start Wednesday
Jury selection followed by motions arguments on admissibility of evidence and witness testimony in the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority versus April Petty civil case began Tuesday morning in Warren County Circuit Court. The first in a series of EDA civil liability trials beginning this month accuses April Petty of receiving a $125,000 check written by former EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald to pay off the balance on her home mortgage as part of the sales process on Petty’s home in which McDonald was acting as Petty’s real estate sales agent in her employment role with Campbell Realty.
McDonald is the central figure in the $21-million EDA financial scandal that erupted in 2018-2019. The EDA is seeking recovery of that $125,000 it alleges was an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets.
As became apparent during the motions arguments, Petty and her defense counsel William Shmidheiser do not deny Petty’s receipt of the money from McDonald. However, the center of the defense case is that Petty had no idea the check she received from McDonald was, as alleged by the EDA’s civil case attorneys from the Richmond-based Sands Anderson law firm, an unauthorized transfer of EDA assets by McDonald.
Consequently, much of the motions arguments from the defense side made to presiding Judge Bruce D. Albertson surrounded the idea that like a preponderance of EDA, County, and Town officials between 2014 and 2018, April Petty was deceived by Jennifer McDonald. The difference noted by plaintiff’s lead counsel Cullen Seltzer is that unlike the EDA, Town or County, Petty benefited financially from that deception, rather than suffer an unauthorized loss of assets.
Much of the back and forth between plaintiff and defense counsel during admissibility arguments surrounded the plaintiff’s notion of a conspiracy between McDonald and co-defendants to misdirect EDA assets. Shmidheiser noted that his client was one co-defendant who had not been indicted criminally before the criminal cases were passed, first to a Special State, then Federal Prosecutor’s office.
McDonald has settled the EDA civil claims against her, though with a “no-fault” condition in which she does not admit to any wrongdoing in acquiring the real estate used to settle those claims. Her federal criminal trial was recently pushed from October-November of this year to May of 2023.
In earlier pre-trial motions hearings defense counsel Shmidheiser has argued that his client did not receive an “unjust enrichment” from what EDA counsel asserts was an unauthorized transfer of EDA money, because in the end she deeded her home to buyers Christopher and Tasha Leary. Or as Shmidheiser has argued in those earlier hearings, and is likely to again over the next two days – “In exchange for that $125,000 check, plus another $210,000 at Closing” his client deeded her house, which had been listed for $330,000, to Mr. and Mrs. Leary. – “She didn’t get money for nothing, she got money for her house.”
Prior to the extensive motions arguments on evidentiary and witness testimony admissibility at trial which extended late into the afternoon, beginning at 8:30 am a jury pool of 38 was reduced to 7 with 2 alternates. The selected jurors were dismissed at 11 am prior to the motions arguments with instructions to avoid further discussion or social media or news references to the EDA-Petty case and surrounding issues. They were told to report to the courthouse at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday for the trial slated for a 9:00 a.m. start and anticipated to continue into Thursday.
A potential witness list including Jennifer McDonald, former County Administrator Doug Stanley, former EDA Board Chairman Greg Drescher, former County and EDA attorney Dan Whitten, five county supervisors in place in 2018 – Dan Murray, Tony Carter, Ron Llewellyn, Archie Fox, and Tom Sayre, among others were cited during Tuesday’s pre-trial discussion. Sayre entered the courtroom and stood at the back for a short time listening to an early portion of the proceedings during the jury selection process.
EDA civil liability cases on the horizon listed on the Courthouse hallway agenda board for the 8:30 a.m. docket, included Donald Poe, Justin Appleton, Samuel North, Truc “Curt” Tran, and ITFederal, among others.
Amissville man in critical condition after motorcycle crash
Shortly before 9:00 pm on July 4th, a Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy observed a motorcycle driving recklessly northbound on Front Royal Pike around Papermill Road and attempted to stop it.
Deputy Jason Walther, in a marked police cruiser, attempted to stop this bike around Airport Road. The sight of the motorcycle was lost in the 300 block of Front Royal Pike where Walther cut his lights. Deputy Walther’s radio traffic had been monitored by Sgt. Bryan Smith who observed this same individual at the intersection of Front Royal Pike and Millwood Pike where he continued driving in a reckless manner including high speeds, running red traffic lights, and riding on the dotted white lines in the middle of the roadway cutting between multiple moving vehicles.
Sgt. Smith attempted, with emergency equipment activated, to catch up to the suspect but the motorcycle, once again, accelerated and pulled away and was last seen eastbound on Route 50 passing Sulpher Springs Road before dropping out of sight. Sgt. Smith continued eastbound on Millwood Pike, where he came upon the motorcycle crashed and unattended in the middle of the road just past Arbor Ct.
The male was found unresponsive and suffering from obvious physical trauma. Frederick County Fire and Rescue units responded to the scene where the rider was evaluated and prepped to be transported to Fairfax INOVA Trauma Center by helicopter.
The rider of the 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle was identified as 44-year-old Dennis Jack Chapman of Amissville, Va. As previously stated, Chapman was airlifted to Fairfax INOVA where, at the time of this release, he has been reported to be in serious but stable condition and still undergoing medical procedures to address his injuries.
Lt. Warren Gosnell is leading this crash investigation along with Deputies James Glantz and Austin Stump of the Sheriff’s Office Traffic Division and Troopers Gray and Ayres from the Virginia State Police’s Crash Reconstruction Team. Eastbound Route 50 was shut down from 9:00 pm until Midnight when normal traffic flow was resumed.
Virginia State Police seeking public’s help with identifying deceased pedestrian in Warren County
The Virginia State Police is seeking the public’s assistance with a fatal pedestrian crash that occurred on Interstate 66 in Warren County.
The crash occurred Sunday (July 3) at 3 a.m. on I-66 near the 14-mile marker, approximately a mile east of Exit 13 for Route 79/Linden/Front Royal. An adult male pedestrian had been struck in the eastbound travel lane. The striking vehicle immediately pulled over and remained at the scene. Another vehicle was already on the shoulder with two Hispanic males standing outside of it. When the other driver approached the males, they got into their vehicle, a 4-door sedan, and drove off.
The male pedestrian died at the scene. He is a Hispanic male and believed to be in his mid-20s and possibly Honduran, based on information found on his person at the scene. The male was transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner for positive identification, examination, and autopsy. It is possible that the pedestrian had been in the sedan prior to being struck.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has any information related to this incident and/or the deceased male is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 or 540-829-7766 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.
