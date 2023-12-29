Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Cooper’s Hawk
This Cooper’s Hawk was brought in by Prince William County Animal Services after it was found unable to fly—and we can see why! On intake, this bird presented with neurologic issues, including nystagmus (repetitive, uncontrolled movement of the eyes), torticollis (head tilt), and general lack of coordination. Despite being relatively alert, this patient was unable to stand upright on their own and rolled out of the donuts (circular beds) our staff made.
After being given fluids and anti-inflammatories, this patient was standing on their own the next morning and was showing signs that their neurologic symptoms were completely resolved. We believe a window strike is most likely given the head trauma and quick recovery.
After a few days of monitoring, this bird was promptly released back home where they were found! Click here to see footage from the release.
As we feature our last ‘Patient of the Week’ in 2023, we’re thrilled to share a success story!
While not every patient can be released, each one plays a crucial role beyond the wild—their life and journey contribute to public education, train the next generation in wildlife medicine, rehabilitation, and education, support public health research, and ultimately enhance our community for everyone.
As the year draws to a close, we extend our deepest gratitude for your steadfast support of BRWC. Your generosity has been a lifeline for numerous animals, and we sincerely appreciate your dedication. As we aim to secure a brighter future for our wildlife, we invite you to consider making a final donation before the year concludes—every contribution, regardless of size, makes a significant impact.
Thank you for being an integral part of our community and for leaving a lasting legacy on the lives of our wildlife. Wishing you a joyous holiday season and a happy new year!
Local News
Warren County Sheriff’s Office: A Year of Achievements and Community Engagement
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) has had a year marked by significant achievements and dedication to the community under the leadership of Sheriff Mark A. Butler. With a commitment to balancing law enforcement and citizens’ rights, the WCSO focused on effective service and maintaining public trust throughout 2023.
In the WCSO Annual Report, Sheriff Mark A. Butler highlighted the essential balance between law enforcement and the protection of citizens’ rights in his message reflecting on the year 2023. Emphasizing the constitutional mandate, Sheriff Butler commended the Warren County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) for its commitment to maintaining public trust and providing outstanding law enforcement services.
Key Points from Sheriff Butler’s Message:
- Constitutional Foundation: Sheriff Butler underscored the importance of the Constitution in guiding law enforcement practices, ensuring that officers maintain a balance between enforcing laws and protecting citizens’ rights.
- Commitment to Public Trust: Emphasizing the WCSO’s dedication to upholding public trust, Sheriff Butler noted the department’s efforts to reach the pinnacle of effectiveness in law enforcement.
- 2023 Accomplishments: The year saw significant achievements by WCSO’s personnel, demonstrating their dedication and hard work in serving the community.
- Dedicated Personnel: The Sheriff expressed immense pride in the men and women of the WCSO, acknowledging their contributions to the department’s success in 2023.
Sheriff Butler’s message serves as a testament to the WCSO’s commitment to upholding the law while respecting and protecting the rights of citizens. It highlights the department’s successful endeavors throughout the year, reflecting the dedication and professionalism of its officers.
Key Highlights of the 2023 Annual Report:
- Staffing and Operations: WCSO, covering 214 square miles with a population of about 41,440, operated with a budgeted force of 67 sworn deputies, including 40 for patrol duties. Despite national staffing challenges, the WCSO successfully attracted and retained valued employees.
- Accreditation and Certification: A milestone was reached on June 1, 2023, with WCSO receiving accreditation from the Virginia Law Enforcement Professionals Standards Commission (VLEPSC), scoring an impressive 99%. Following this, on June 15, WCSO earned certification from the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services, becoming the 13th law enforcement agency under the Certified Crime Prevention Community Program.
- Court Services: Focusing on court security, serving papers, and prisoner transport, the WCSO’s Court Services Division worked efficiently to maintain law and order in court settings.
- Patrol Division Achievements: The Patrol Division responded to over 18,979 calls for service in 2023. They focused on community safety, DUI enforcement, traffic law enforcement, and providing mental health services.
- Animal Control: WCSO’s Animal Control Officers handled 2,185 calls, addressing issues like animal cruelty, stray animals, and wildlife complaints.
- K-9 Unit Success: WCSO’s K-9 unit, comprising five dogs, was instrumental in narcotics detection and human scent tracking, contributing significantly to community safety.
- School Resource Officers (SRO): The SRO program emphasized community policing within schools, focusing on safety, education, and building positive relationships with youth.
- Criminal Investigations Division (CID): CID handled major crimes and was involved in various collaborative efforts, including the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce.
- Community Policing and Events: WCSO actively engaged in community events like National Night Out and school programs, promoting safety and awareness.
- Administrative Services Division: This division played a crucial role in the office’s smooth functioning, handling documentation, training coordination, and contributing to the accreditation process.
- Emergency Communications Center: The center efficiently managed emergency and non-emergency calls, ensuring rapid and effective response to community needs.
- Commendations and Awards: WCSO recognized the outstanding efforts of its members with numerous commendations and awards given out in 2023, including those for bravery, community policing, and distinguished service.
- Community Advisory Council (CAC): The CAC facilitated open dialogue between WCSO and residents, enhancing community-oriented policing and understanding.
The WCSO’s efforts in 2023 demonstrate a commitment to excellence, community engagement, and professional growth. Sheriff Butler and his team have set a standard for effective, community-centric law enforcement, making Warren County a safer and more connected community.
Local News
The New Sheriff in Town Points to a Direction Forward as Deputies Sworn in for Coming Terms
At 5 p.m. Thursday, December 28, as the Warren County Courthouse doors were locked for the day, freeing up the bailiffs doing courthouse security, incoming Sheriff Crystal Cline greeted 63 Warren County Sheriff’s Office deputies, including those bailiffs and family members to county Circuit Courtroom “A.” The occasion was a swearing-in ceremony conducted under the auspices of Circuit Court Clerk Angela “Angie” Moore. Long-time Front Royal Police Department officer, and most recently Captain Cline, expressed her appreciation for the deputies’ service and their and their families’ sacrifices of time devoted to their work in upholding the laws and legal procedures of the Commonwealth of Virginia at the local level.
“A recurring theme that I heard from everybody is the family life — and the work/family life balance,” Cline said of one goal established from meetings she has already had with departmental personnel in the wake of an unusually high number of personnel departures during her predecessor’s four years in office, adding, “And that is one of my top priorities, to make that better. You should be thinking about your loved ones and your kids and all — that’s what life is all about. And if you are 90 percent time with the job and it’s all about the grind and the job, you’re not going to be very effective at that; you’re not going to be very happy to put that uniform on. So, that is one of the top priorities, to try to get some good, solid people coming in. And so I do ask you, hey, if you know someone, whether they’re certified or not, let’s get those applications in and let’s fill our roster.”
She noted she had no magic wand to wave to make everything fall into place as she and her officer’s oaths of office take effect with the coming of the new year four days away. “It’s going to take all of us to make this be a successful agency … I like the work, I like the team aspect,” Cline said in telling her assembled deputies she would, and already was, seeking their individual input in helping her move forward at the head of Warren County’s law enforcement office.
So, here is a public thank you to all those 63 deputies sworn in for the coming four-year terms and their families. And here’s wishing luck to incoming Sheriff Cline and staff in reaching that roster-filled status that will make life more balanced for all the department’s deputies, current and to come.
EDA in Focus
FR-WC EDA Asset Committee Reviews Status of Several Properties, Mostly in Closed Session
The County overseen Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority’s Asset Committee met Thursday afternoon, December 21, at the Warren County Government Center. The agenda indicated a focus on discussion of the status of several properties the EDA is or hopes to market soon or redevelop. Unfortunately for your humble reporter, the bulk of that conversation occurred in Closed/Executive Session so as not to compromise the EDA’s “bargaining position or negotiating strategy” in the disposition of those properties.
During the open session the discussion focused on the status of the 400 Kendrick Lane property that includes the former FR-WC EDA offices in the old Avtex Admin building. A path forward in dealing with various physical plant issues, as well as some deteriorating EDA documents, was discussed. “If it’s good with your committee, we can work together to really come up with a game plan on dollars, next steps, what that process looks like, timelines, and just go from there,” County Director of Economic Development Joe Petty offered to meeting Chairman Jorie Martin and colleagues of establishing that path forward.
Termination of an existing contract and movement toward a new one was also raised which appeared to involve property at the Happy Creek Technology Park and the Sheriff’s Office. However, the chair noted that details of that situation would be a topic of the Closed Session. The Closed Session Agenda referenced the following topics:
- Closed Session
- 4 matters – Discussion of disposition of publicly held real property where discussion in an open meeting would adversely affect the bargaining position or negotiating strategy of the public body, Stephens Industrial Park; Avtex Redevelopment Area; Happy Creek Technology Park; 1321 Happy Creek Road, and legal advice related thereto, pursuant to Va. Code § 2.2-3711.A.3 and 8.
After about 9 minutes in the open session, the Asset Committee’s move to a Closed Session on those topics was announced. So, media present left to explore the status of the Christmas cookies and cup cakes he had been tipped were available at various locations around the WCGC offices — Yum, yum.
Local News
Merry Christmas
As the holiday season wraps us in its festive cheer, we’re filled with heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support throughout the past year.
The Royal Examiner’s journey wouldn’t be as bright without your presence. You’re the star atop our tree! Looking ahead, we’re excited to keep sharing stories that touch the heart of our community with the trust and timeliness you’ve always valued.
As we step into the new year, your support shines as our most cherished gift. We’re truly blessed to have you with us. Wishing you a season filled with joy, a Merry Christmas, and a sparkling New Year.
Warm holiday wishes, and looking forward to a wonderful 2024 together! 🎄✨🎉
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for December 25 – January 5, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road/Front Royal Road) – Flag traffic control between Shenandoah County line and Stoney Mountain Drive for inspection of bridge over Norfolk Southern Railway, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. December 28.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 637 (Riverton Road)– Shoulder closures near Route 340 (Winchester Road) intersection for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. January 2 – January 5.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
Laurel Ridge College’s TRiO Angel Tree Program Spreads Holiday Cheer
A Decade of Kindness: Laurel Ridge Continues to Make the Season Special for Families in Need.
As the festive season unfolds, the spirit of giving is alive and well at Laurel Ridge Community College, thanks to the remarkable efforts of the TRiO Angel Tree program. Now in its 11th year, this cherished tradition has brought joy to 64 children, demonstrating the power of community generosity and solidarity.
Ashley Jay, a TRiO adviser and the driving force behind this initiative, has once again spearheaded this heartwarming project. TRiO, a program at Laurel Ridge, extends its support to students who are the first in their families to attend college, come from low-income backgrounds, or have documented disabilities.
The campaign kicked off with a bake sale in November, raising an impressive $770. This amount was significantly bolstered by the local Blue Ridge Baking Co., which not only donated a gift basket for the raffle but also generously contributed over $500 from several days’ sales.
The employees of Laurel Ridge played a pivotal role, contributing both gifts from Amazon wish lists and financial donations. The outcome was extraordinary: every child received three toys, and families were given holiday food bags, complete with a ham or turkey, ensuring a festive and nourishing celebration.
“This year has been our most successful yet,” shared an elated Jay. “Over 200 gifts were distributed, and the support from our college community was overwhelming. This project relieves the financial strain of the holidays for many of our students, bringing immense joy to their families.”
The generosity didn’t stop there. David Gray, the college’s director of learning resources, organized a book-buying drive, amassing over $400 in donations. These funds were used to purchase books from the Winchester Book Gallery, adding an educational sparkle to the children’s holiday gifts.
The TRiO Angel Tree program stands as a testament to the spirit of giving and community at Laurel Ridge. It’s a tradition that not only brightens the holidays for families in need but also strengthens the bonds within the college community, leaving a lasting impact on all involved.
