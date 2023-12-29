Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Cooper’s Hawk

This Cooper’s Hawk was brought in by Prince William County Animal Services after it was found unable to fly—and we can see why! On intake, this bird presented with neurologic issues, including nystagmus (repetitive, uncontrolled movement of the eyes), torticollis (head tilt), and general lack of coordination. Despite being relatively alert, this patient was unable to stand upright on their own and rolled out of the donuts (circular beds) our staff made.

After being given fluids and anti-inflammatories, this patient was standing on their own the next morning and was showing signs that their neurologic symptoms were completely resolved. We believe a window strike is most likely given the head trauma and quick recovery.

After a few days of monitoring, this bird was promptly released back home where they were found! Click here to see footage from the release.

As we feature our last ‘Patient of the Week’ in 2023, we’re thrilled to share a success story!

While not every patient can be released, each one plays a crucial role beyond the wild—their life and journey contribute to public education, train the next generation in wildlife medicine, rehabilitation, and education, support public health research, and ultimately enhance our community for everyone.

As the year draws to a close, we extend our deepest gratitude for your steadfast support of BRWC. Your generosity has been a lifeline for numerous animals, and we sincerely appreciate your dedication. As we aim to secure a brighter future for our wildlife, we invite you to consider making a final donation before the year concludes—every contribution, regardless of size, makes a significant impact.

Thank you for being an integral part of our community and for leaving a lasting legacy on the lives of our wildlife. Wishing you a joyous holiday season and a happy new year!