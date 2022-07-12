Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Cooper’s Hawk
This nestling Cooper’s Hawk was found out of its nest and brought to the Center, after multiple renesting attempts were unsuccessful. Upon exam, this baby was obviously thin and dehydrated—a sign that the parents had not returned to care for it.
This patient was soon surprised when its two siblings also came in for care. After careful monitoring, it was determined that the nest was abandoned with no parents in sight.
All siblings came in dehydrated and thin, but are now eating and developing well. After more than two weeks since intake, these birds have been moved outside to one of our small raptor enclosures to develop their flying skills.
Although these now-fledglings seem small, they are all within the weight range for an adult of their species. In a few weeks they will be moved to a larger flight cage, where they will continue to develop life skills prior to release!
Uninjured baby birds should always be renested – either in the original nest, or a man-made one. Over 75% of our renestings are successful!
A renested nestling must be checked after 24 hours to determine if it is receiving care. If there are fresh feces, an energetic chick, then the renesting may have been a success! Parents will typically stay away if a human is nearby, so NOT seeing mom/dad does not mean it was a failure. If you really need to see the parent to feel better, you can try installing a nest camera at a safe distance.
If the chick appears lethargic, there are no feces, and there are any deceased siblings, call a permitted rehabilitator for further advice, as the chick may need to come back in for care. Do NOT attempt to feed or give water to the baby while you check in with a rehabilitator.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Community Events
Waggin’ for Dragons sets sail on August 6th
It’s time for Waggin’ for Dragons! The United Way of Front Royal Warren County, Humane Society of Warren County, and Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce are once again partnering to bring you this fantastic summer event along the Shenandoah River.
Waggin’ for Dragons (W4D) is a terrific opportunity for businesses and organizations looking for teambuilding activities for their employees. It’s also a great way for families and friends to strengthen their relationships and enjoy spending time together.
Traditional dragon boat racing dates back over 2000 years, but the modern international sport became popular in Hong Kong in 1976. 15 rowers plus a drummer compete in a skill of coordination rather than athleticism, so this sport is great for people of all skill levels.
Registration is open now to participate with your business, church, family, or friends. The event is held on August 6th at the Front Royal Golf Club. Music, refreshments, fun, and community spirit make this a day to remember and all for a great cause!
Spectators are encouraged to attend. Shuttle service will be available from the Walmart parking lot. Opening ceremonies will commence at 9 a.m. with races throughout the morning and early afternoon.
The Humane Society of Warren County, Front Royal-Warren County Chamber of Commerce and United Way of Front Royal-Warren County will share in the funds raised by each team for the benefit of our entire community. Each participating team is asked to fundraise for their participation, a minimum of $1,000 each. Racers enjoy opportunities to practice in the dragon boats ahead of race day as well as the full support & gratitude of the hosting non-profits.
With a goal of 30 teams, this event will be full of character, team spirit and community support.
Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information about this event, visit hswcevents.org/wagginfordragons and follow the event Facebook page, or call Meghan at the Humane Society at 540-635-4734.
Community Events
Warren Coalition hosts free pool party for students entering Middle School this fall
Local students entering grades sixth through eight this fall are invited to a free Pool Party hosted by Warren Coalition! This fun event will be held on Saturday, August 6th, from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm, at Claude A. Stokes Community Pool. Music and supervision will be provided!
Though admission to the pool party is free, the Coalition will accept donations of cans of corn, black beans, green beans, and carrots to benefit the Linda G. Krull Family Feeding Program.
For more information, email Christa Shifflett at christa@warrencoalition.org.
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
EDA in Focus
Jury hears opening arguments in EDA versus Poe/Earthright Energy civil claim, counterclaim case
After a full morning of jury selection involving a large jury pool of 75 to 80 or more, many being disqualified for personal, business, or even familial connections to the defendant or potential witnesses, a 10-person jury including three as yet-unnamed alternates heard opening arguments in the “Warren Economic Development Authority” (EDA, WC EDA) versus Donald F. Poe/Earthright Energy (ERE) civil liability case and defense counterclaim against the EDA.
The plaintiff EDA is seeking $945,000 in unreturned payments for solar panel installation work it says was either promised in writing at no cost or was never approved or accomplished. The disputed work or non-work surrounds contracts regarding solar panel installation at the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane, at the Warren County Public School system’s nine school facilities, and at the EDA’s Baugh Drive warehouse in the north side industrial corridor.
As plaintiff co-counsel Karissa Kaseorg noted in opening arguments, Poe’s Earthright Energy-Commercial LLC, through then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald, received a total of over $1.2 million, but returned $343,000 of that total. That leaves a balance of $945,037.21 received under false pretenses unreturned, Kaseorg told the jury.
However, in his opening statement defense counsel William Ashwell used that returned amount of $343,000 to argue that his client was acting in good faith on the series of solar installation contracts between the EDA and ERE. He pointed out that the money was returned by the defendants when informed that the Baugh Drive warehouse contract would not go through.
Ashwell also informed the jury that the defendants would be asking for a counterclaim judgment of $27.3 million against the EDA. That was the amount of an aborted contract, a contract plaintiff counsel asserted the EDA or its then-executive director had no authority to enter into, with the county’s public school system for installation of system-wide solar panels.
Responding to the plaintiff’s somewhat briefer opening statement, defense counsel Ashwell described those opening statements as each side’s “roadmap” or “theory” of their respective cases to be presented to the jury throughout the remainder of the week. And as in April Petty’s defense the previous week, Ashwell presented a defense roadmap in which the $21-million financial scandal conspiracy Jennifer McDonald is alleged by the EDA to have orchestrated over several years positioned his client to be a victim, rather than a co-conspirator.
In contrast again echoing its previous week’s strategy, in its opening statement EDA counsel focused on presentation of a paper trail of documents it told the jury supported its claims of fraud, conversion, conspiracy, unjust enrichment, and ultra vires, the latter a legal term for an overstepping of one’s authorized authority, against the defendants and their alleged co-conspirator McDonald.
Those opening arguments began at 1:30 p.m. following a one-hour lunch break. At their conclusion at 2:45 p.m., Judge Bruce D. Albertson dismissed the jury with instructions to be ready for a 9 a.m. start to what is likely to be a hotly contested several days of testimony and evidence presented to traverse those varying plaintiff and defense civil liability “roadmaps”.
Asked by the judge about a time frame for its case, EDA lead counsel Cullen Seltzer cited 10 witnesses the plaintiff plans to call in support of its case. He estimated that dependent on cross examination lengths, the EDA case could be completed by 4:30 or 5 p.m. Tuesday afternoon. Defense attorney Ashwell told the court its case would likely take up the bulk of Wednesday, with some carryover into Thursday possible. Before dismissing the jury, Judge Albertson told them to be prepared for some longer days into evenings, in order to bring the case to a resolution and verdict this week.
Local News
Sharen E. Gromling elected President for the 96th and 97th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival
The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival® Board of Directors unanimously elected Sharen E. Gromling to serve as the organization’s President for a two-year term beginning on Monday, June 27, 2022. Gromling replaces now Past President, Thomas (Tommy) Price who served as President for the 94th and 95th Festivals.
Sharen has volunteered with the Festival for the past 42 years. She first started working with other City of Winchester officials hosting the Mayor’s Luncheon held immediately before the parade at the Jim Barnett Park War Memorial Building. Although this event is no longer held, for years it brought Mayors from all over the region to our Festival to ride in the parade. Prior to becoming a Festival Vice President she also co-chaired the Celebrity Luncheon which was held for dignitaries and celebrities prior to the Grand Feature Parade and was the Chair of the Queen’s Dinner, an event that offered attendees a look at the Queen Designate and her Court as they entered through a Sabre Arch and the traditional cutting of the Queen’s Apple Pie.
When asked why the Festival is important to her, Sharen stated “For me it’s about the people. I love seeing this community open its arms to people from all over who come together to celebrate the apple industry and the beautiful blossoms. The happy look on a child’s face, the laughter of friends and family coming together for a special moment in time, watching an army of dedicated, hard-working volunteers pull off this 40+ events, 10-day festival – that’s what makes the Festival special to me.”
Sharen and her husband Tom, a local dentist, will celebrate 44 years of marriage later this month. They have two children, 34 year-old Tim and 33 year-old Wendy. Tom and Sharen enjoy spending time with their family and friends, traveling especially to Disney, running races and riding their tandem bike. Sharen serves as the Executive Director of Our Health, Inc., a regional health and human services nonprofit. Prior to this she served as the Director of Administration and Human Resources for the City of Winchester for 30 years.
Crime/Court
Hearings in RSW Regional Jail inmate overdose death cases continued to mid-August
On Monday morning, July 11, preliminary hearings, including anticipated setting of trial dates, were continued to August 16 on the 9 a.m. docket in the cases of Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren County Regional Jail inmates Brian T. Martin and Daniel E. Shifflett. Martin and Shifflett have been indicted on Second Degree Murder charges related to what is believed to have been the accidental drug overdose death of fellow inmate Jonte Smith on December 12, 2021. Shifflett also ODed in the jail the evening of December 11 into the early morning hours of December 12, but survived.
As previously reported by Royal Examiner, Martin was arrested in the Town of Front Royal on December 3rd after law enforcement chased him down on foot and recovered a bag of what was described as “Scramble” a Fentanyl-based mixture of drugs, that Martin dropped or threw down during the pursuit. Material attached to a search warrant on file related to the case indicates Martin is believed to have snuck opioid drugs into the jail during his December 3rd processing into RSW. He then began distributing those drugs for profit through deposits made into a cash app in his name for service expenses inmates are charged for while incarcerated. Those deposits were apparently made by non-incarcerated associates of inmates seeking the drugs.
Several inmates have since failed urine tests, including Martin, who was discovered to have a bag of powder believed to be heroin stuffed down his pants in the wake of the December 12 overdose incident and fatality.
Comments made in court Monday morning by Shifflett attorney Louis K. Nagy indicated his client could be called as a witness in Martin’s trial, if that case goes to trial. So, it would seem the Shifflett defense team is tracking the status of the Martin case as it may pursue a potential plea negotiation of its own.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for July 11 – 15, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through July 30.
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Alternating lane closures for inspection of bridge over Shenandoah River and railway, Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through July 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 300 to 299, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. through July 30.
PRIMARY ROADS
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Flagger traffic control for safety improvements between Shenandoah County line and Front Royal town limits, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through July 29.
Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Shoulder closures for utility work in the area of Route 664 (Whipporwill Road), 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through July 29.
SECONDARY ROADS
Various roads – Flagger traffic control when needed for debris cleanup. Weekdays during daylight hours. Estimated completion July 22.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
