Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Copperhead

Thank you, K2C Wildlife Encounters, LLC for rescuing this Eastern Copperhead that was accidentally injured by a tractor.

This snake suffered an incredibly painful fracture that was open to the environment and at high risk of infection. He was very lucky that this fracture occurred at the very end of the body.

Our team was able to anesthetize the snake and amputate the tail tip so that this site could be cleaned and closed, increasing his likelihood of survival.

If all goes well, this snake will be recovering with us over the next 7 months or so before being released back at its found location in the spring.

Remember, there is no such thing as a bad snake! Copperheads eat the rodents (and their ticks) that spread disease and their venom is used to treat cancer.

Despite a lengthy transport on bumpy roads and having our staff restrain him in a tube and poke him with injectable anesthetics, this snake never showed signs of aggression.

Venomous snakes like copperheads should be handled very carefully and only by trained individuals with proper equipment. Please do not attempt to handle or illegally harass/kill these snakes as that is the best way to get bitten. Though many bites are dry (no venom injected), some are not and you should always seek medical attention if bitten.

As for all wildlife, giving them plenty of space is the best way keep yourself and the animal safe.