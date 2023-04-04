Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Cottontail
You may have bunnies in your yard and not know it!
This infant cottontail came to the Center with three siblings after their nest was accidentally hit with a weedwhacker.
Two of the four littermates had no physical trauma and were able to be renested after being cleaned up. The most severely injured suffered significant brain trauma and a skull fracture and was humanely euthanized. This individual had multiple lacerations and deeper muscle wounds that we were ultimately able to repair.
After being started on pain medications and antibiotics, we were able to surgically repair all of the wounds, including the largest wound that shredded skin between the chin and shoulder. This baby’s prognosis is guarded but we are hopeful that given the age, healing will occur quickly.
This young patient is 1 of 49 eastern cottontails we have treated so far this year!
Last year, we treated 462 eastern cottontails at the Center. The top causes for admission in this species are being attacked by a cat (46%), being attacked by a dog (30%), vehicle collision (6%), and lawmower/weed-whacker accidents (6%).
Many of these injuries can be prevented by protecting nests, keeping pets indoors or on a leash when outside, and checking before you mow!
Eastern cottontail nests are easy to miss! You may have one in your yard and not even know it.
Look for a dead patch of grass, like the one in the photo, that may (not always) contain white or gray fur. Under that dead grass and fur could be a nest of baby bunnies!
Mom only feeds her babies twice per day around dawn and dusk. Just because you do not see a mother over the course of a 12-hour period, it does not mean those babies are orphans.
Mom won’t return if you’re watching nearby, so give the nest some space! If you find a nest in your yard and you have pets, we have an easy solution!
Baby bunnies only stay in the nest for 4-5 weeks so consider walking your dog or cat on a leash during that time to protect the nest. If that doesn’t work you can try using a laundry basket to protect the nest! There only needs to be a softball-sized entrance (created by cutting to combine two holes in this basket) for mom to enter/exit. For small dogs, an upside-down laundry basket may suffice. For slightly larger dogs, you may need to add weight to the top of the basket. The laundry basket solution does not work for cats so please keep your pet cats inside or walk them on a leash to protect wildlife!
If you find cottontails and you are concerned, refer to our flow chart to see what you should do. You can always call us at 540-837-9000 if you have any questions or concerns!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Laurel Ridge Community College’s Registered Nursing Program receives re-accreditation
Laurel Ridge Community College’s Registered Nursing Program has received national re-accreditation through spring 2030.
The program first received accreditation by the Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) in 2017. Both the U.S. Department of Education and the Council for Higher Education Commission recognize ACEN as the accrediting body for nursing programs.
The Associate of Applied Sciences in Nursing degree program was granted continuing accreditation in September.
“Though a program is not required to be accredited, national accreditation validates that our program is meeting standards of educational quality that is specific to nursing education through the peer-review process,” said Kristina Simpson, Laurel Ridge’s director of health professions. “I want to congratulate our faculty team and everyone who contributed to this extraordinary achievement.
“The time and effort that goes into maintaining accreditation is intense and demonstrates the college’s commitment to excellence and student success. We have been working toward this moment for years.”
The median salary for registered nurses is $75,261. Learn more about Laurel Ridge’s nursing program at laurelridge.edu/nursing.
VMFA on the Road Artmobile Exhibition coming to the Shenandoah Valley
The Friends of Samuels Library (FOSL) has partnered with the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) to bring VMFA on the Road: An Artmobile for the 21st Century to the Shenandoah Valley. This spring’s featured exhibition is Revealing and Obscuring Identity: Portraits from the Permanent Collection. This exciting exhibition of paintings, photographs, and prints explores portraiture through diverse works by more than 10 artists from VMFA’s permanent collection. VMFA on the Road will be parked at Samuels Public Library in Front Royal and open to the public May 12, 10 am – 5 pm & May 13, 10 am – 2 pm. Admission to VMFA on the Road is free. The Artmobile gallery can accommodate up to 20 people, masks are encouraged.
Samuels Public Library and FOSL have several events planned to coincide with VMFA on the Road’s visit: a virtual gallery talk with VMFA staff, a tiny art contest, a portrait exhibit by Randolph Macon Academy students, a talk by local photographer Tina Tolliver, a lecture from Museum of the Shenandoah Valley staff, a discussion with local artist Henry Wingate, and a demonstration from Carmine the Painting Dog!
“We are so excited to see the artmobile come to our community. It is an opportunity to explore the role of portrait art across cultures without hours of travel. Plus, who can resist a great lineup of programs, including a dog that paints?” says Sharon Fisher, FOSL Program Committee Chair.
For more details visit www.samuelslibrary.net.
R-MA seniors honored with Character and Leadership All-American Award
Congratulations to Randolph-Macon Academy seniors Shawn Starling and Henry Scott on receiving the honor of the Character & Leadership All-American Award given by the National Wrestling Coaches Association and The United States Marine Corps. The honor is given to those who lead by example through the realm of academic excellence, fighting spirit, mental toughness, and work ethic. Dependability, judgment, endurance, initiative, tact, integrity, unselfishness, loyalty, and courage are the criteria for the award. We are all so proud of these amazing young men!
Learn more:
https://www.nwcaonline.com/awards/nwca_usmc_leadership_character_aa_award/
Rep. Cline announces 2023 Congressional Art Competition
On April 4, 2023, Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) announced his office’s participation in the 2023 Congressional Art Competition. The Congressional Art Competition is sponsored by the Members of the U.S. House of Representatives and is an opportunity to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the Sixth Congressional District of Virginia.
The Congressional Art Competition is open to all high school students in the District. The winning artwork will be displayed for one year in the U.S. Capitol alongside other pieces from across the country and will also be featured on House.gov’s Congressional Art Competition page.
“All students from Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District are encouraged to participate in this year’s art competition,” Cline said. “This is a wonderful opportunity for students to showcase their artistic ability and for the selected winner to have his or her artwork on display at the Capitol for the next year.”
The artwork must be two-dimensional. Each framed artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. If your artwork is selected as the winning piece, it must arrive in Washington, DC, framed. Even when framed, it must still measure no larger than the above maximum dimensions. No framed piece should weigh more than 15 pounds.
Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:
• Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.
• Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)
• Collages: must be two dimensional
• Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints
• Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.
• Computer-generated art
• Photographs
Each entry must be original in concept, design, and execution and may not violate U.S. copyright laws. Any entry that has been copied from an existing photo or image (including a painting, graphic, or advertisement) that was created by someone other than the student is a violation of the competition rules and will not be accepted. For more information on copyright laws, we recommend you visit the Scholastic website. Work entered must be in the original medium (that is, not a scanned reproduction of a painting or drawing). Artwork will hang in the Cannon Tunnel for the duration of the exhibition. Students should only submit artwork they will not need for other purposes.
Students should submit photographs of their entry and the Student Release Form to ArtCompetitionVA06@mail.house.gov.
The Student Release Form can be found here.
Entries are due by Thursday, May 4, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. For more information, contact District Director Debbie Garrett at (540) 885-3861 or Staff Assistant Dylan Audi at (540) 566-8389.
Hunter Muddiman from William Byrd High School was the Sixth District’s 2022 winner, and his painting “Shores of Observation” currently hangs in the U.S. Capitol.
Kenny Wallace named Firefighters’ Marshal for 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival
Festival President, Sharen Gromling, is pleased to announce Kenny Wallace as Firefighters’ Marshal for the 96th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. Wallace is a retired NASCAR driver renowned for his racing prowess and national television on-air persona. As our Firefighters Marshall Kenny Wallace will kick off the parade with “start your engines” as he leads the festival fire truck brigade through crowd-lined streets in historic downtown Winchester, VA.
Wallace set the NASCAR record in 2011 for most career NASCAR Xfinity Series starts, amassing nine wins, 10 pole positions, 66 top-five, and 173 top-10 finishes in the 547 Xfinity starts. His racing career spans more than 25 years, having competed in more than 900 races in NASCAR’s top three racing divisions.
The 1986 American Speed Association (ASA) 22-year-old rookie-of-the-year made his NASCAR debut driving with Dale Earnhardt, finishing seventh in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Martinsville Speedway. He transitioned into a full-time Xfinity Series ride in 1989 for a team fielded by his brother Rusty Wallace, where he was rookie-of-the-year and completed the season sixth in the point standing. In 1991 Wallace finished runner-up in the Xfinity Series points and is only one of four NASCAR drivers to have won the Most Popular Driver award multiple times. Wallace had his final start in the 2015 Iowa Speedway NASCAR Series race as he drove for Joe Gibbs Racing.
He brought his infectious humor, trademark laugh, and widespread popularity when he worked as an analyst for NASCAR Raceday on FS1, covering the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Retired from NASCAR driving, Wallace, who is held in high esteem in his field for “racing anything and everything”, continues to race his No. 36 Toyota DIRTcar in more than 60 dirt races per year, a consciously scaled-back effort from years past to afford him more family time.
He is the son of accomplished short-track racer Russ Wallace and the brother of NASCAR drivers Rusty and Mike Wallace. Born in St. Louis, Wallace was nicknamed “Herman” after the mischievous “Herman the German” cartoon character for his boisterous, full-of-himself behavior. Wallace and his wife, Kim, have three daughters, two granddaughters, and one grandson. His family lived in North Carolina for several years during his NASCAR career before moving back to St. Louis in 2016.
R-MA Middle School places 1st & 5th in National Cyber Cup
National Cyber Cup by CYBER.ORG gives student participants an opportunity to experience what cybersecurity professionals do every day.
Participants are given a series of challenges to stretch their critical thinking skills to their limits but in a fun way! By exploring reverse engineering, decryption, programming, computer networks, and more cybersecurity topics, participants will gain hands-on experience.
The competition is jeopardy-style CTF with a focus on cybersecurity themes and challenges. This year our R-MA Middle School team placed 1st and 5th place at the 2023 National Cyber Cup.
Learn more at: cyber.org
