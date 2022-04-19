Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Gray Squirrel
Check your trees before you trim!
Spring is a popular time of year to trim trees, however it is NOT an ideal time for wild babies. While most squirrels in this situation are injured when they fall from a tree as it is being cut, this patient was brought to us after a tree trimming service unintentionally injured it with a chainsaw.
Luckily, the tree trimming service quickly realized what had happened and rushed this baby to a permitted rehabilitator, Kristi’s Caring Hands Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education. He was quickly brought to us for emergency treatment and surgery.
In addition to the laceration over the head, this patient was suffering from brain trauma, lacerations over his side, and difficulty breathing from the blood in his lungs.
We quickly assessed the wounds on his face and gave strong pain medications, sedatives, and oxygen support before surgically closing his facial wound. The lacerations on his back were covered with a hydrocolloid dressing with hopes to granulate over and heal.
After surgery, the patient was kept warm and well-oxygenated while recovering.
Eastern Gray Squirrels build their nests (also called dreys) out of dried leaves and twigs and you can typically find them about 30 feet up in the fork of a tree. In our area, squirrels generally have two baby seasons, the first in February/March and the second around July/August.
Please hold off on trimming trees while there are babies in nests. If you must trim for safety reasons, trim only what is necessary and be sure to check thoroughly for nests prior to trimming. If you do find injured wildlife, please call us right away so we can get that animal help as soon as possible.
Luckily, this young patient is healing well and is currently being raised with other squirrels his age at the Center!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Warren County Senior Center receives unexpected donation
The Warren County Senior Center received an unexpected donation from the Front Royal Federal Credit Union in the amount of $4,000.00.
The Senior Center is part of Seniors First, The Shenandoah Area Agency on Aging, which operates six senior centers in the Counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, Warren, and the City of Winchester.
“It’s encouraging to see a local business supporting a local organization,” said Jimmy Roberts, Executive Director of Seniors First. “These partnerships are vital in providing services to our community. We are incredibly thankful for their generosity, and it couldn’t have come at a better time.”
The Warren County Senior Center reopened to existing clients on March 15, 2022, after two years of closure due to Covid-19. The Center staff is preparing to welcome new clients on April 26.
“We greatly appreciate the generous donation that we received from the Front Royal Federal Credit Union,” said Misty Alger, Manager of the Warren County Senior Center. “We are planning to use this money toward a new window A/C unit, as well as various activities that promote socialization with the seniors of this community. This donation comes at a time that investing in our seniors is not just appreciated but is of great importance to their wellbeing.”
The Warren County Senior Center is open Tuesday through Friday from 9:30 am to 1 pm. Seniors gather to socialize, share a meal, and participate in educational programming.
Local News
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative launches “My Story Weaves Our Story”
Northwestern Prevention Collaborative has launched a new podcast series entitled “My Story Weaves Our Story.” This virtual diversity panel has been created to be a series representing and reflecting the unique experiences, perspectives and viewpoints of the people and the communities in NPC’s service area.
“This series will serve as a space for people from the minority groups within our community to make their voices heard and to give others the opportunity to learn from their perspectives,” explains Ryan Cubbage, one of the two hosts of the program. Ryan is the Community Liaison and Training Coordinator for the Warren Coalition and NPC.
The first episode was released in late March, featuring five panelists from five different communities: African American community, Hispanic/Latinx community, LGBTQIA+ community, Asian community and the Appalachian community. In future episodes, Ryan and his co-host, Warren Coalition and NPC Resilience & Diversity Coordinator Tina Stevens-Culbreath, will delve further into the rich diversity within each community.
For more information on the diversity panel, visit nwprevention.org/my-story-weaves-our-story. The diversity panel is now available on NPC’s YouTube channel (search “Northwestern Prevention Collaborative” on YouTube). The podcast version is available on all major podcast venues, and hosted on Podbean as part of the Positive Vibes from the Valley podcast.
About Northwestern Prevention Collaborative
The Northwestern Prevention Collaborative covers the Lord Fairfax Planning District, encompassing the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren. One of their current areas of focus is on opioids, with dual goals of preventing young people from misusing prescription drugs and reducing the number of heroin/prescription drug overdose deaths. The Collaborative is a partnership between Page Alliance for Community Action, Family Youth Initiative, Warren Coalition, Northern Shenandoah Substance Abuse Coalition, and the Prevention Department of Northwestern Community Services and is funded, in part, through the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services.
Local News
Blue Ridge Hospice names Jason Parsons Chief Business Development Officer
Blue Ridge Hospice has named Jason Parsons Chief Business Development Officer for the highly regarded 41-year-old mission-driven provider of serious illness and end-of-life care.
As Chief Business Development Officer, Parsons will be responsible for planning and implementing strategies to lead Blue Ridge Hospice as it navigates the ever-changing, increasingly demanding healthcare landscape. He is joining Blue Ridge Hospice at an important point in its 41-year history of identifying and meeting community need and will help guide the organization through two vital enhancements to its mission-fulfillment work. Blue Ridge Hospice recently began piloting a community-based palliative care program in a number of area nursing homes with the goal of eventually offering the service to seriously ill, non-hospice patients whether they reside in a private residence, nursing home or assisted living community. In addition, Blue Ridge Independence at Home, an affiliate, has received authorization from the Commonwealth of Virginia to open a PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) Program serving the area in and around Winchester.
Parsons specifically will serve as the organization’s senior leader in developing new business and strategic partnerships, identifying and negotiating affiliation and new payor opportunities, overseeing development of products and services, acting as a key participant in strategic planning, guiding all marketing and public relations activities, and leading Blue Ridge Hospice’s fundraising initiatives to support mission fulfillment.
“Blue Ridge Hospice, all not-for-profit serious illness providers, are at an inflection point as competition from proprietary hospice chains increases and Medicare continues to make significant changes to hospice regulation and reimbursement,” observed President and CEO Cheryl Hamilton Fried. “Jason’s breadth of experience—from business development and public affairs to communications and fundraising—are a perfect match to ensure Blue Ridge Hospice continues to meet the community’s needs by going well above and beyond the basic services mandated by Medicare.”
Parsons comes to Blue Ridge Hospice from Capital Caring Health, Falls Church, VA, where he led Public Affairs and Philanthropy for an organization that served up to 1,400 patients per day across Virginia, Maryland and the District of Columbia with a menu of serious illness, palliative care and hospice services. He previously served as Executive Director of Business for West Virginia in the office of the West Virginia Secretary of State in Charleston, WV, and as Executive Director of Keep Prince William Beautiful in Woodbridge, VA. Parsons also founded and led his own consultancy, Stratecess Consulting, through which he worked with organizations in the healthcare, environment and education fields to support strategic planning, organizational capacity assessment, communications, policy, and marketing initiatives.
“Blue Ridge Hospice has a unique and powerful heritage as the northern Shenandoah Valley’s original hospice provider,” Parsons stated. “The opportunity to work for an organization with such an unyielding commitment to community service and quality care, to help guide the organization through the many changes and challenges facing community-based providers is something I embrace.”
A native of West Virginia, Parsons graduated from West Virginia University with a Bachelor of Arts with an emphasis in Leadership Studies. He was twice elected Student Body President.
Parsons resides in Aldie, VA.
About Blue Ridge Hospice
Blue Ridge Hospice is a community-based, not-for-profit serious illness and end-of-life care provider that has been serving friends and neighbors across the northern Shenandoah Valley since 1981. With a mission of “brightening life’s journey with quality and compassionate care for all whom we are privileged to serve,” Blue Ridge Hospice serves Winchester City and the northern Virginia counties of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Loudoun, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Blue Ridge Hospice consistently exceeds the national averages for quality as reported on Medicare’s Hospice Compare website. To learn more about Blue Ridge Hospice visit www.brhospice.org, or call 540-313-9200.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 18 – 22, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.
Mile marker 5 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 22.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.
Mile marker 299 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight right lane closures for pavement patching, 10 p.m. Thursday to 5 a.m. Friday.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
DL Farmer’s Community Market doubles vendors on second opening day
The DL Farmer’s Community Market opened on April 2nd at the Dynamic Life Church at 1600 John Marshall Highway in Front Royal.
April 16th marks the second time the market has opened, with plans to open on the 1st and 3rd Saturday Each Month – April thru November, from 8 am to 4 pm (The month of May, events will be held on the 1st and 4th Saturday due to a previously scheduled event at the venue.)
The market will benefit our community by providing a place to meet and provide support for local farmers and crafters. Buy local and fresh, made by people you know, or will soon get to know.
To sign up as a vendor of the DL Community Market, apply today at www.dlcommunitymarket.com/vendors.
Our publisher, Mike McCool (along with grandson Connor Clark) was back to check on the veteran vendors and to welcome the first-timers. On opening day there were only three vendors, but on the second there were seven. Many local farmers are busy getting the growing season ready and will be out later in May.
The first three vendors visited were Happy Creek Cheeses, Runway Farms, and Moon Gap Acres.
The next four vendors include Pure Puppy Bakery, DH Farms, Gracie’s Candy, Catering & Gifts, and The Farm at Clover Hill.
Local News
Mountain View Music keeps its promise
When Mountain View Music planned its free concert to raise money to set up a scholarship fund, it assumed that all the proceeds would go to that purpose. “But then war broke out in Ukraine, so we pivoted,” said Karena Tapsak, co-founder and teacher. In the announcements for the silent auction and concert on April 2, the music school promised to share whatever they raised with Ukraine.
The concert was a success: it reached the goal of what Mountain View sought. Those funds will be used for need-based scholarships for music lessons in the fall, and to support the Shenandoah Valley Home School Choir.
And last week, Mountain View Music kept its word and donated $1,000 to Saints Joachim and Anna Ukrainian Catholic Church in Front Royal, which is sending 100% of the money to Caritas Ukraine. Caritas is a confederation of relief and development organizations working in countries all over the world. Two Caritas workers were killed in the recent shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine.
Mountain View Music has a full program of summer music appreciation courses for children; check out their Facebook page. The Shenandoah Valley Homeschool Choir is giving a performance on May 7 at 2 pm at the New Hope Bible Church – all are welcome to attend.
