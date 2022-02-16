Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Gray Squirrel
Our first baby squirrels of 2022!
These four babies were found with another sibling after the tree they were living in was cut down. When this occurs, if the babies are not bleeding and have no obvious trauma, renesting should be attempted right away (see below for renesting instructions).
Unfortunately, well-meaning finders brought these babies inside and began feeding them. After one sibling passed away, they reached out and brought the remaining babies to the Center for care.
On intake, all of the babies were cold, thin, and suffering from diarrhea and pneumonia. These are all issues we see commonly when babies are fed puppy/kitten formula by well-meaning but untrained individuals. The diet itself is not appropriate for baby squirrels and, especially if fed to cold babies, can cause severe gastrointestinal issues. Babies aspirate quite easily, and aspiration is the top cause of pneumonia in human-raised squirrel infants.
Given their condition on admission, these babies have a guarded prognosis, but we are doing our best to treat their conditions and raise them together.
If you find an infant squirrel on the ground without any obvious injuries, attempting to reunite them with their mother is the best option.
Please do not take these babies inside, handle them, or offer food/water! Not only is this illegal, it is also dangerous for you and the squirrel.
Use this flow chart to help you determine the best course of action. If you have questions, or if the baby has been injured or handled by a cat or dog, please call BRWC or your closest rehabilitator right away!
Squirrels are excellent mothers – way better than any human could be. Please let them do their job!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Judge William W. Sharp, presiding judge in the Warren County Circuit Court, announces retirement
Judge William W. Sharp of 26th Circuit Court, and currently a presiding judge in the Warren County Circuit Court, has announced that he is retiring effective June 30, 2022.
Upon his retirement, Judge Sharp will have served a total of twenty-eight (28) years on the bench. He initially began serving as a Judge of the 26th District Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court on July 1, 1994. At that time, he served as the presiding judge in Warren, Page, and Shenandoah Counties. Later, he was re-assigned from Page and Shenandoah to preside in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Courts of Winchester City/Frederick County and Harrisonburg City/Rockingham County, while remaining the presiding judge in Warren County. Judge Sharp served as Chief Judge of the 26th District Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court from 1998 to 2007.
On July 1, 2019, following his election by the General Assembly and after completing 25 years of service in the Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court, Judge Sharp was sworn in as a Judge of the 26th Judicial Circuit and began serving in Warren County and Winchester City/Frederick County. Since May 2020, he has been the presiding Circuit Court Judge in Warren County.
Judge Sharp was the 2017 recipient of the Hon. Harry L. Carrico Outstanding Career Service Award, awarded annually to a Virginia judge by the Judicial Council of Virginia for exceptional leadership and service in the courts. In 2019, he was also honored by the Virginia Council of Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judges with their annual Lelia Baum Hopper Service Award for dedication and contributions to the children and families of Virginia. He is a past-President of the Virginia Council of Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court Judges, a former member of the Executive Committee of the Judicial Conference of Virginia District Courts, and has been a frequent lecturer at Judicial Conferences.
Before being appointed to the bench, Judge Sharp worked for seventeen years in Front Royal, Virginia as a practicing attorney, including service as an Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney and Assistant Town Attorney, as well as in private practice.
People Inc. offers free virtual tax prep
People Incorporated is offering free income tax preparation to individuals who make $58,000 a year or less now through April 15. This year, People Inc. is preparing taxes virtually via Zoom.
“Filing taxes can be an intimidating process,” said Garrett Jackson, People Inc. volunteer coordinator. “Our trained volunteers make it easy for clients to file their taxes correctly and receive the maximum refund possible.”
People Inc. offers free tax preparation to qualified clients in Clarke County, Frederick County, Page County, Shenandoah County, and Warren County. Call the People Inc. tax prep hotline at 276-619-2235 or email volunteer@peopleinc.net for more information or to schedule an appointment.
Free tax preparation is provided through the IRS Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program with IRS-certified trained volunteers. Community members interested in volunteering can also email volunteer@peopleinc.net for more information.
About People Incorporated of Virginia
People Incorporated is a non-profit Community Action Agency and Community Development Corporation committed to providing opportunities for economically disadvantaged people to reach their goals in order to enhance their lives, families, and communities. People Inc. develops programs and strategies that are designed to move people and communities into the economic mainstream. In Fiscal Year 2021, People Inc. provided 30+ services to over 10,000 clients. For more information about People Inc.’s programs and services contact the Abingdon office at 276-623-9000 or visit us at www.peopleinc.net.
Governor Youngkin encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated
On February 14, 2022, Governor Glenn Youngkin released a public service announcement with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan. While Governor Youngkin does not believe in mandating the vaccine, he believes it’s a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19.
“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19. I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can ensure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”
“Vaccines work, and we applaud Governor Youngkin for sharing these very important messages. Most of the people hospitalized with COVID-19, especially those experiencing severe symptoms, are unvaccinated. If you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It could save your life,” said Acting State Health Commissioner Colin M. Greene, MD, MPH.
Governor Youngkin’s COVID-19 Action Plan includes re-prioritizing resources toward vaccine education and outreach, including expanded efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities. The plan also includes efforts to host additional COVID-19 vaccine events across the state and increase the number of mobile vaccine units that serve rural communities. Currently, there are approximately 1400 vaccine events across the Commonwealth.
Virginians who are unvaccinated remain at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19. VDH recommends individuals who are 12 and older receive booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Local Health Departments sponsor vaccine events every week in communities across Virginia, while VDH also has a mobile unit program taking the COVID-19 vaccine to areas where access is challenging. Community Vaccination Centers (CVCs) also have been open in nine locations in Virginia since October.
Statewide, 90 percent of adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine with 80 percent of adults fully vaccinated. Statewide, 70 percent of the population is fully vaccinated, but in many areas of Southwest Virginia, the percentage is less than 60 percent.
To find a vaccine event near you, contact or check the website of your local health department; to schedule a vaccine appointment at a CVC, pharmacy, or other location, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682, TTY users call 7-1-1). Assistance is available in English, Spanish, and more than 100 other languages. Walk-ins are welcome at the CVCs, but appointments are encouraged.
Sixteen Warren County HS DECA students place in district competition
In January, thirty-six (36) students from the WCHS DECA Chapter competed in various events during the VA DECA District 9 Leadership Conference held at the Apple Blossom Mall in Winchester. Seventeen students placed in the top 5 in their respective competitive events.
Each event required the student to apply learned marketing concepts to solve a given marketing or finance-based situation and then present their solutions to a judge in a role-play setting.
The following students were Top 5 finishers in their events.
- Aaron Torres 1- st Place Selling
- Alivia Turner – 1st Place Principles of Hospitality
- Emily Mawson – 1st Place Marketing Communications
- Haley Cockerham – 1st Place Quick Service Restaurant Management
- Lucas Weber – 1st Place Hotel Management
- Delaney Haw – 2nd Place Principles of Business Management
- Kiersten Stives – 2nd Place Principles of Hospitality
- Alexandra (Alex) Cruise – 3rd Place Social Media Marketing
- Sara Waller – 3rd Place Entrepreneurship
- Sydney Nalls – 3rd Place Personal Financial Literacy
- Anthony Carter – 4th Place Personal Financial Literacy
- Mia Santillan – 4th Place Automotive Services
- Breanna Taylor – 5th Place Social Media Marketing
- Faryn Gorham – 5th Place Apparel & Accessories
- Nick Foltz – 5th Place Principles of Business Management
- Nicole Ranney – 5th Place Entrepreneurship
- Ginger Gouda – 5th Place Marketing Communications
In March, these students will join twenty-six (26) other WCHS DECA students competing in the Virginia DECA State Leadership Conference in VA Beach. Students will be competing in marketing role-play events and project presentations. Winners at this conference will qualify to compete in the DECA International Career Development Conference being held in Atlanta, GA in April.
(WCHS DECA Press Release)
Ride With Rotary to benefit Reaching Out Now & Cars Changing Lives
The Rotary Club of Warren County is hosting the first annual RIDE WITH ROTARY fundraiser event benefiting two local charities: Reaching Out Now and Cars Changing Lives. This will be a multi-route charitable fundraiser Bike Ride through the beautiful Shenandoah Valley of Virginia.
Saturday, April 9
- Rides will be staggered starting at 9 am ending by 3 pm
- Check-in will be at Rockland Park – 250 Rockland Park Court Front Royal, VA 22630
- $40.00 early bird admission going on now.
REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN: eventbrite.com
There are multiple routes to choose from, all routing through the beautiful and historic Shenandoah Valley
This is a rain or shine event – Riders must be 18 years of age or older. To see route map details, waiver document, frequently asked questions, and more go to: warrencountyrotary.org/ride-with-rotary
The first 150 people to register will receive a free event T-Shirt. (Food vendors will be on-site to purchase food after the rides.)
Take a moment to watch these two quick videos to meet your beneficiaries!
Watch this video to meet Samantha Barber, President of Reaching out now and fellow Rotarian. She explains the money received from this fundraiser will help two of their main programs.
1. Meals serving families in need.
Every Tuesday evening anywhere from 50-80 meals on average is personally delivered by community volunteers to families who just need a little help getting by. No questions asked. The meal program first became very important as Covid-19 changed our lives. Samantha and her crew looked for ways to make sure families had enough food to eat as the pandemic changed our normal way of life.
2. Girl of Destiny
The second program that falls under the Reaching Out Now umbrella is Girl of Destiny. The Girl of Destiny is a leadership program first developed for middle school-age girls. Once a girl begins to attend Girl of Destiny meetings and begins working with the very special mentors their lives begin to visibly change. This life-changing work is now potentially expanding into the high schools and opening up to boys as well. Helping these teens with confidence, focus, and motivation in the right directions…is the top priority. There are no limits to what they can achieve! Most recently there was a Senior Planning Night organized by Reaching Out Now to help high school students prepare and learn about options as graduation approaches.
About Reaching Out Now
“Reaching Out Now supports under-resourced youth to be the best version of themselves with preparedness to face the world with hope, purpose, and optimism.
We serve students and their families in need of support in the school system through engaged community partners and a volunteer network. Through our programs, we provide opportunities and new experiences for all involved to reach their full potential.
We serve by implementing mentoring and community support programs. Our program promotes leadership growth and challenges students and families we serve to rise above life’s experiences to become their best selves and provide unique opportunities for all volunteers to give back.” – reachingoutnow.org
Cars Changing Lives
About Cars Changing Lives
“Our mission is to change lives in our community by repairing and donating vehicles.
We work with area non-profit organizations to assist eligible candidates with their transportation needs.”
The first week of February, Cars Changing Lives is donating car number 24 to a grandmother of twins. This car will be used to drive to and from work, helping her get the family back on their feet and improve their lives. She even explained it will help them keep their home!
Bill and Sandy Long have the goal of donating one vehicle a month. They welcome all vehicle donations in any condition. They will work hard to fix it up and donate to a community member or organization in need. The House of Hope is very thankful to be the recipient twice so far. Two men who worked through the House of Hope program and graduated were so grateful for a vehicle that helped assist their passage into independent living.
Other organizations who have worked with Cars Changing Lives:
- Valley Assistance Network (United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley)
- Family Promise of Shenandoah County
- Good Shepherd Lutheran Church of Front Royal
- St. Luke Community Clinic
- The Phoenix Project
- United Way and
- Valley Assistance Network in Winchester
Visit the website and Facebook page to learn more and follow along as cars are donated!
Considering donating a used vehicle? Cars Changing Lives is a 501 C3 IRS recognized charity and they will give you a donation letter for your taxes!
Warren County HS DECA recognized for Outstanding School-Based Enterprises (SBE)
Wildcats Corner, Wildcats LIVE!, and DECA Tailgaters, the school-based enterprises at WCHS, were among 461 school-based enterprises achieving Gold Level certification for the 2021-2022 school year and will be recognized during DECA’s International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA.
A school-based enterprise (SBE) is an entrepreneurial operation in a school setting that provides goods and services to meet the needs of the market. SBEs are managed and operated by students as hands-on learning laboratories that integrate National Curriculum Standards in marketing, finance, hospitality, and management. DECA advisors have utilized this effective educational tool for over four decades to provide their students with realistic and practical learning experiences that reinforce classroom instruction, enhance 21st-century skill development, and prepare students for college and careers.
The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the certification of Wildcats Corner were DJ Rizzo, Jr., Nick Foltz, and Landon Pond. Wildcats Corner is operated as an e-commerce business. Originally Wildcats Corner was a “brick and mortar” store. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was converted during the 2020-21 school year to an e-commerce business, so items are primarily ordered and sold to customers on the internet through the school store website. Wildcats Corner has operated for four years. This is the fourth consecutive year that this SBE has achieved Gold Certification.
The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the certification of Wildcats LIVE! were Ginger Gouda, Jaelin Henry, and Amber Saffer. Wildcats LIVE! is a sports and entertainment marketing media company that was created to promote the athletic teams and other student activities at Warren County High School. We deliver this service through three channels.
- Through an online streaming service that streams all of the sports events live from Warren County High School. With Wildcats LIVE!, students, parents, and members of the community are able to stream their favorite school sporting events from wherever they may be.
- Publishing documents devoted to publicizing athletic teams.
- Producing a bi-weekly video highlighting athletes and other students at WCHS.
This is the first year that Wildcats LIVE! has achieved Gold certification.
The WCHS DECA members who contributed to the certification of DECA Tailgaters were Nicole Ranney, Natalya Carter, Sofia Kozhenevsky, Ella Martin, and Kaley Tanner. DECA Tailgaters is a retail foodservice business that operates as an on-site food vendor during community festivals and provides lunch for teachers and staff members at Warren County High School. This is the third year of operation for DECA Tailgaters and the third consecutive year the SBE has achieved Gold certification.
“DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program is a rigorous process designed to help DECA members demonstrate their classroom learning in a practical, learning laboratory, and then translate that into meaningful outcomes,” said Christopher Young, CAE, Chief Program Officer at DECA Inc. “These DECA members are practicing important workplace readiness skills while preparing for college and careers.”
DECA’s School-based Enterprise Certification Program provides recognition for outstanding achievement by school-based enterprises and motivates SBEs to strive for excellence and growth. SBEs can be certified at three levels: bronze, silver, or gold. In order to apply for the certification, SBEs must submit extensive documentation that explains how the SBE demonstrates the practice of various marketing and retail standards. A review committee evaluates the documentation to determine which level of certification has been achieved.
(Press Release from WCHS DECA)
