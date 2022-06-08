Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Hognose Snake
Please drive safely and look out for “sticks” in the road.
This stunning Eastern Hognose Snake was brought to the Center after being struck by a vehicle. This patient was minimally responsive on intake and had severe head trauma, lacerations, and internal bleeding.
We are grateful to officer Hepperle from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office for rescuing this snake and ensuring it got to us for care!
As a wildlife teaching hospital, we make every effort to include our students in a variety of experiences to help prepare them for their future careers!
Reptiles can take weeks to months to recover from head trauma like this – if they recover. This patient recovered from anesthesia, but is still in critical condition at this time.
We are hopeful for recovery and are doing all we can to make this snake as comfortable as possible while in care.
Eastern hognose snakes are a fascinating species that can be identified not only by their appearance, but also by their unique defensive behaviors!
When threatened, they will first try to appear intimidating by stretching out the skin around their neck and raising their head up, similar to a cobra, sometimes even hissing and striking at their attacker (but not biting).
If that doesn’t work, they roll on their back and open their mouths to appear dead.
Jenspiration
House of Hope enjoys “sweet” success
On Friday, June 3, the House of Hope set up a bake sale during the Humane Society of Warren County’s annual yard sale. There was a huge selection of baked goods from individual community members to professional bakers! Special thank you to Manor Line Market, Garcia & Gavino’s, Down Home Comfort Bakery, and Devin Smith for donating to the cause from the professional side. Thank you so much to all of the home bakers who made this sale such a success too!
As the volunteers set up the bake sale table they quickly realized one table would not be enough! Two full tables of goodies were set up for the sale. A peach pie by Down Home Comfort Baker was raffled off bringing in almost triple normal value!
Congratulations to new community members Mack and his wife for winning the raffle!
The final results: The House of Hope is pleased to announce they brought in close to $900 from the bake sale! At the end of the day, there were still a lot of leftover goodies. Board member Jen Avery continued the bake sale online, offering to deliver cookies and brownies to customers. The Rotary Club of Warren County stepped in as multiple members placed orders in addition to several other community friends.
Who knew a bake sale could be so much fun? Many thanks to all who participated! And thank you to the Humane Society of Warren County for allowing another non-profit to join their fundraiser.
Afton gets artistic flourish as redevelopment project ‘blooms’
Recently town residents have been dealing with utility and road infrastructure upgrades, repairs, and fixes accompanied by the various early morning noises, road closings, overnight road patching and re-patching for the length of the work.
And while that can be a sometimes ugly chore to undertake or endure, one pending restoration-redevelopment project has taken on a prettier face recently. That face can be seen in window murals painted on blocks used to keep weather out of the Afton Inn building as replacement and redevelopment work looms.
According to town administrative staff the driving forces behind the mural project were Joint Tourism contractor JLL’s Bethanie Derose, along with Afton developer 2 East Main LLC, Carter-Burton Project Manager Jim Burton, and local artist Melissa Ichiuji.
Contacted, artist Ichiuji told Royal Examiner this:
“The Afton art installation is named ‘Afton Blooms’. The title is an allusion to indigenous floral blooms as well as the property’s rebirth and re-blossoming under new ownership. I painted the panels by hand and each one depicts a wild flower that is native to Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley. It was important for me to draw inspiration from local assets and bring awareness to the natural beauty that surrounds Front Royal and makes this area such a unique and special place.
“I was invited by the owners of The Afton – the ‘Inn’ has been dropped going forward – to design artwork for the window openings while the building is under renovation. Instead of raw plywood, we agreed that it was an ideal opportunity to elevate the corner with public art and send a positive message to local residents that progress is happening inside the structure even if it’s not visible from the outside yet.”
Stay tuned as the adventure of the Afton Inn redevelopment project near the heart of Historic Downtown Front Royal progresses through 2022 with scheduled completion before the end of next year. And we will update you on project dynamics and scheduling as more information becomes available.
Go Team Afton!!!
Recipient of the 2nd annual “Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship” announced
The Warren County High School DECA Chapter is proud to announce that Emily Mawson is the recipient of the annual Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship for 2022. On Thursday, May 19, 2022, Emily was presented the $1000.00 scholarship by the son of Dr. Maiden, Mr. Chip Maiden on behalf of the Maiden family.
Emily has been a 2-year member of WCHS and Virginia DECA. She has competed each year at the district, state, and international levels of DECA. She was a district winner and state winner in both 2021 and 2022. This past school year, Emily served as the Warren County chapter’s president.
Emily had this to say about her involvement in DECA. “DECA has empowered me as a leader. As chapter president, I learned how to lead a group of people to success. I also learned how to organize my work and time. Through DECA, I was able to practice critical skills in order to prepare me for the real world”.
In addition to DECA, Emily is a member of the National Honor Society, a past member of the WCHS Marching Band, and a playwright and producer for the Maroon Masques, the WCHS theater department.
The scholarship is named after Dr. Leonard F. Maiden, a 1950 graduate of Warren County High School. Dr. Maiden was active in DECA as a student, and later as a professor at the University of South Carolina. As a WCHS student, Dr. Maiden was elected as the first High School President of the National DECA in 1949. Throughout his life and career, Dr. Maiden never lost his love for DECA. He volunteered for many years as a judge in DECA state conferences. He mentored students learning to become teachers.
This is the second year that The Dr. Leonard F. Maiden DECA Scholarship has been awarded to a graduating WCHS DECA Senior in the amount of $1000.00.
Lord Fairfax Community College is now Laurel Ridge Community College
On June 3, 2022, LFCC officially changed its name to Laurel Ridge Community College. Small ceremonies, with speeches and the raising of the new Laurel Ridge flag, were held at each of the college’s three locations – the Middletown Campus, the Fauquier Campus in Warrenton, and the Luray-Page County Center (LPCC).
“This is a historic day – you don’t get to say that all the time in the life of a college,” Laurel Ridge President Kim Blosser said to members of the College Board and Foundation Board, students, and employees Thursday at the LPCC. “This is an exciting day for us. We get to reintroduce ourselves to our community, to talk about what we do. What we do isn’t changing.”
When the college opened its doors in 1970, the goal was to change the lives of people in the community by providing a trained workforce and preparing students for four-year universities, she said.
“We’re still doing and still believe in that same mission,” said Dr. Blosser.
College Board Chair Michael Wenger said he shared Dr. Blosser’s enthusiasm as the college invites those in the community to “grow with us.”
“This past year, we have been building the foundation, not for an ending today, but for a beginning,” he said. “That starts right away.”
Laurel Ridge Student Government Association President Athena Binibini, who is studying liberal arts, raised the new flag in Luray.
“I came to the college as a Lord Fairfax student, and just knowing we’re all going through this transition, it’s really inspiring and exciting to be a part of,” she said. “I think the name is pretty and I think the laurel logo and aesthetic is pretty, too. I think ‘grow with us,’ is an awesome motto.”
Dean of Students Amber Foltz, who has 18 years with the college, was one of the speakers at the Middletown Campus ceremony. She said she has watched as students thrived at the college before going on to four-year universities, the military and industry.
“I have seen our alumni become CPAs with Fortune 500 companies, earn top-secret clearances, accept fellowships, become police detectives, teach and inspire children, run nonprofits, and even provide nursing care to my loved ones,” said Dean Foltz. “I have watched our students develop passion and talents, nurture leadership skills, role model the value of education to their children, siblings, peers, and sometimes even their parents, and succeed against incredible odds.”
Besides Dean Foltz, Information Systems Technology Professor Art Lee, who has taught at Laurel Ridge for 36 years, spoke at the Middletown ceremony. Two 2022 graduates, Mary Hess and Stephanie Lopez, both of whom served as student ambassadors and were active on campus, served as flag raisers.
At the Fauquier Campus, Associate Vice President, Student Services and Academic Support Caroline Wood and Psychology Professor Elaine Cassel spoke, while student ambassadors Logan Strack and Jessica Bagby raised the flag.
Last July, the State Board for Community Colleges approved the name Laurel Ridge Community College, one year after instructing each of the 23 colleges in the Virginia Community College System to review the appropriateness of their names. A task force consisting of stakeholders, such as students, staff, alumni, community members, and board members, spent several months consulting with our communities on possible new names.
Laurel Ridge symbolizes the positive spirit and can-do attitude the college embraces. It expresses to students that everyone can succeed here. It also reflects the natural beauty of our surroundings and is representative of our entire service region. The laurel has been symbolic of victory and achievement all the way back to Greek and Roman times.
About Laurel Ridge Community College
Founded in 1970, Laurel Ridge Community College is a multi-campus public institution of higher education. With four locations — Middletown, Warrenton, Luray-Page County, and most recently, Vint Hill— the College serves eight localities in the Shenandoah Valley and northern Piedmont regions. The localities are the counties of Clarke, Fauquier, Frederick, Page, Rappahannock, Shenandoah, and Warren and the city of Winchester. Laurel Ridge offers more than 75 associate degree and certificate programs in a wide variety of disciplines, in addition to providing access to bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral degree programs offered on-site by a four-year institution. Laurel Ridge also serves the business community by offering workforce preparation programs for employees and employers. Laurel Ridge serves more than 9,000 unduplicated credit students and more than 11,000 individuals in professional development and business and industry courses annually.
Laurel Ridge Community College (Laurel Ridge) is accredited by the Commission on Colleges of the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools to award associate degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of Laurel Ridge Community College. Laurel Ridge Community College is an equal opportunity institution providing educational and employment opportunities, programs, services, and activities and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, sex, age, religion, disability, national origin, marital status, political affiliation, sexual orientation, or other non-merit factors. Laurel Ridge also prohibits sexual misconduct including sexual violence or harassment.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for June 6 – 10, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through Sunday (June 5).
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through the night of June 23.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Shoulder closures just west of Route 638 (Fiery Run Road/Freezeland Road) for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
*UPDATE* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations on Route 55 and 340, from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm through Tuesday.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 638 (Freezeland Road) – Shoulder closures about one mile north of I-66 overpasses for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Motorist should be prepared to take alternate routes as VDOT repairs I-81 sinkhole in Shenandoah County June 8-9, 2022
The Motorists should prepare for northbound Interstate 81 single left-lane closures and possible closure of all northbound lanes on June 8-9 for sinkhole repairs in a portion of Shenandoah County. Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the I-81 northbound left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County. The work zone set-up will begin at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, June 8, and extend from mile marker 266.5 to mile marker 269. The left shoulder and left lane will be closed within the work zone area.
This location is between exit 264 at Route 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and exit 269 at Route 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
Once the work zone is established, it will remain active until the repairs are complete. Repairs may extend into the day on Thursday, June 9. It is possible, but unknown at this time if both northbound lanes will need to be closed.
The size, shape, and location of the sinkhole in relation to the travel lanes will determine how long the lane closure will remain. Once excavation begins crews can determine if the hole is located under the shoulder or if it also extends under the left lane and possibly under the right lane.
Work to stabilize the hole includes determining its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing any disturbed ground and roadway areas. The I-81 travel lanes have an asphalt depth of approximately 10 inches, which will need to be replaced and cooled before reopening. The time to replace the asphalt and cool it to acceptable temperatures for travel can take several hours to approximately one day.
No detour is planned as the work zone begins, but if traffic begins to back up on I-81 travelers will be directed off of I-81 at exit 257 at Route 11 near Mauzy in Rockingham County and travel north on Route 11, rejoining I-81 at exit 269. Exit 264 will be closed at Route 211 in New Market due to tight turning areas for trucks trying to access Route 11 northbound.
If a full northbound closure is needed additional alternate route suggestions will be provided at that time.
The sinkhole was discovered during routine work. A temporary patch on the hole was made on May 27. VDOT crews are monitoring the hole until final repairs can be made.
All work is weather permitting.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
