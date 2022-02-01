Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Meadow Vole

The Virginia Department of Health’s Lord Fairfax Health District is partnering with several local Dollar General stores to provide free COVID-19 vaccinations throughout the month of February. Walk-ins are welcome at all events; there is no need to schedule an appointment. The events are as follows:

Tuesday, February 8

7695 Main St., Middletown, VA 22645 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #13007)

321 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #14892)

Saturday, February 12

727 4th St., Shenandoah, VA 22849 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. (Store #11307)

Tuesday, February 15

7695 Main St., Middletown, VA 22645 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #13007)

321 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #14892)

Saturday, February 19

3224 S. Main St., Toms Brook, VA 22660 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #16078)

201 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg, VA 22824 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #17196)

Tuesday, February 22

7695 Main St., Middletown, VA 22645 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #13007)

321 Fairfax Pike, Stephens City, VA 22655 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #14892)

Saturday, February 26

3224 S. Main St., Toms Brook, VA 22660 from 8 a.m. – noon (Store #16078)

201 Stoney Creek Blvd., Edinburg, VA 22624 from 2 – 5 p.m. (Store #17196)

These clinics will offer first, second, additional primary and booster doses at no cost to the public. The Moderna vaccine and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson are available for anyone 18 and older. The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is available for anyone 5 and older. Additionally, 5 to 11-year-old vaccine recipients who are moderately or severely immunocompromised are eligible to receive a third dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine 28 days after the second dose. A parent or guardian must accompany anyone under 18.

The Pfizer BioNTech booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 12 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine or at least two months from the date of their Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

The Moderna or Johnson & Johnson booster vaccine can be obtained by anyone 18 and older at least five months from the date of their second mRNA (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19. CDC recommends that after the initial Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the booster should be an mRNA vaccine (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna) COVID-19 vaccine at least 2 m after the initial Johnson & Jonson vaccine unless there is a reason only a Johnson & and Johnson vaccine should be given.

Individuals who are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster dose may choose which vaccine product they would like to receive as a booster. For those individuals that choose a different product than their primary series, the Virginia Department of Health urges you to consult with your doctor or healthcare provider who can assist you in making the best decision for your own situation.

If you are coming for your second, third, or booster dose, please bring your vaccine card to confirm the date and type of vaccine you received in previous doses. Learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine, its safety, and answers to frequently asked questions at VDH’s website and CDC’s website.