Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Mole
Do we make mountains out of mole hills… over mole hills?
This Eastern Mole was brought to the Center after a domestic dog attack.
This mole presented in respiratory distress, with fluid draining from his nares. This patient was provided with pain medication and anti-inflammatories and was hand fed quickly after admission.
Most of the time, food is the last thing we consider for a critical patient, however, moles eat over half their body weight in insects per day and can quickly die when their energy supply is too low.
If a domestic animal has had contact with any wild animal (whether it’s been seen in the mouth or not), get it to a licensed rehabilitator ASAP! Crushing injuries are very common in dog attack victims and signs suggest there is significant internal bleeding. Damage is easy to do and is often not visible to the naked eye, as in the case with this patient.
Often seen as “nuisance” animals, moles and other burrowing species are extremely beneficial to our soil and ecosystem health!
Their many tunnels help aerate the soil, their voracious appetite keeps insect populations in check.
They also serve as vital food sources for birds of prey, foxes, snakes, and more.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Warren Coalition Executive Director presents at national leadership forum
Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett presented at the CADCA (Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America) National Leadership Forum on February 1, 2023.
Shifflett’s session was entitled “Growing Grassroots Resilience,” and was one of 160 sessions offered over the three-day conference held at the Gaylord National Hotel and Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland. The conference was CADCA’s largest ever, welcoming 4,000 people. Though held during Capitol Hill Day when many attendees leave the conference to meet with their government representatives, Shifflett’s talk drew in between 70 and 80 people.
During her presentation, Shifflett shared the premise behind the “We See You, Warren County” campaign and detailed the program itself. She also shared stories of how it has impacted the Warren County community. After the session concluded, she and her staff spent nearly a half-hour fielding questions and comments from others interested in implementing similar programs in their communities. One man thanked the Coalition staff for the talk and called it “the highlight of my week.”
Most drug use can be attributed to Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), and the key to overcoming ACES is resilience. People are not born resilient, but they can develop it and teach it. We See You, Warren County is a grassroots campaign focused on building community resilience. At the most basic level, it is about greeting others to create a sense of connection, belonging, and safety in the community. Businesses, organizations, and individuals sign up for We See You, Warren County to demonstrate their commitment to greet others and foster this sense of belonging and connection. There is no cost for the program. Business and organizations who join receive recognition on the Warren Coalition social media pages and the We See You, Warren County website, and receive other benefits. Individuals receive a shout-out on WZRV. All partners receive a We See You, Warren County window cling. Monthly themes provide inspiration and challenges to live out. Contests and events help create connections and educate the community about building resilience.
The program currently has more than 200 partners and over 1,000 people signed up on the Facebook group. To learn more about the We See You, Warren County campaign, visit weseeyou.warrencoalition.org, or watch the Royal Examiner’s Town Talk with Christa Shifflett.
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
All lanes on Route 522 to reopen after rockslide repairs are complete in Frederick County
The Virginia Department of Transportation will perform a sequenced reopening of lanes on Route 522 (North Frederick Pike) in the vicinity of a rockslide that occurred in Frederick County on January 13, 2023.
On January 13, VDOT immediately closed the Route 522 northbound lanes west of Winchester from Route 608 (Hunting Ridge Road) to Route 684 (Gainesboro Road). A detour on the southbound lanes accommodated all northbound and southbound traffic. Route 522 had a single southbound lane and a single northbound lane in this area. On January 24, all Route 522 lanes were closed for several hours out of caution due to observed slide activity. VDOT officials were able to examine the site and determine the slide was stabilized enough to reopen the southbound lanes.
Work to stabilize the slide area was completed on February 8. VDOT contracted with General Excavation Inc. (GEI) of Warrenton, Virginia, to perform the slope repairs.
VDOT crews have temporarily placed hay bales, which will be eventually replaced with fencing, along the northbound lane ditch line. The hay bales will provide a barrier between small falling debris and passing traffic.
Traffic will be restored to all Route 522 lanes using a sequenced plan.
All northbound lanes will reopen on Friday, February 10, at 6:00 a.m. The southbound lanes will have single-lane traffic in the right lane only.
Between 6:00 a.m. and noon, signs and traffic cones will be removed from the southbound lanes. Motorists are requested to stay in the right southbound lane, even after the cones are removed from the roadway.
At noon on February 10, single-lane traffic on the southbound lanes will end. All southbound traffic will proceed behind a slow-roll work zone assisted by the Virginia State Police. During the slow roll, crews will sweep up accumulated debris away from the left lane and roadway center. This operation is expected to take about an hour. Southbound traffic will travel behind the slow-role operations during this work. Motorists should expect some delays.
All Route 522 lanes will be open to normal operations once the sweeping work is complete.
Slope stabilization will be enhanced when the seed is applied, and a vegetative base develops in the coming weeks.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR-ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Rep. Cline to host Town Hall in Winchester
Residents of Winchester are invited to a town hall event with Congressman Ben Cline (VA-06) next week. This town hall event is an opportunity for residents of Winchester to engage in a dialogue with Rep. Cline about important issues in Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District.
The Winchester town hall will take place Wednesday, February 15, from 12:00 pm – 1:30 pm at Piccadilly’s Public House & Restaurant, located at 125 E. Piccadilly St., Winchester, VA 22601. In order to accommodate the diverse schedules of Sixth District constituents, Rep. Cline has rotated all of his town halls between morning, lunch, and evening meetings.
“I look forward to meeting with the citizens of Winchester next week,” Cline said. “As with my previous town halls in the area, this forum will allow me to engage with Winchester residents and take their views to Washington.”
Constituents planning to attend must register HERE on Eventbrite. Citizens of Winchester will be given priority regarding comments during the town hall.
Cline for Sheriff fundraising Dinner Party packs supporters into Fire & Rescue Company 1 Banquet Hall
Supporters of long-time Front Royal Police Officer, now Captain Crystal Cline, gathered Saturday evening, February 4th at Front Royal Fire & Rescue Company 1 headquarters for a campaign fundraising Dinner Party with live musical entertainment. It was a large crowd that gathered on the second-floor banquet room from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. to offer their emotional and financial support for Cline’s run for Warren County Sheriff in this year’s November election.
There were live and silent auctions to augment the fundraising. Musical entertainment was provided by headliner “Raised on Analog” in from Winchester and “Old Bailey and the Bondsmen”. The latter opened the musical portion of the event with a familiar face on bass, Kahle Magalis, on his personal rock-and-roll downtime, as were his band-mates, all but one in or retired from public safety professions from around the commonwealth.
Cline is challenging first-term incumbent and former Herndon Police Officer Mark Butler in what appears at this relatively early stage some nine months prior to Election Day 2023 to be a two-person, head-to-head race for sheriff. Royal Examiner asked Cline what led to her decision to run for sheriff this year and attempt to move from town to county law enforcement?
“I never saw myself running for Warren County Sheriff, I thought that I would retire at the Front Royal Police Department. However, I have spent 22-plus years in public safety in this community and have seen a lot of changes throughout the years between the town and county governments and also both law enforcement agencies. I have been absolutely dismayed about the current state of these vital relationships and will fight to do my part to improve upon this. I decided I didn’t have to wait for someone else to step up – I know I am more than qualified to be the next Sheriff and I will prove it on day one when I am elected.
“My campaign platform is crystal clear,” she added drawing on a campaign slogan based on her first name, adding, “It is my desire to serve my community utilizing my leadership experience, education, training and unwavering perseverance to make the Warren County Sheriff’s Office an agency that is respected and trusted by our community, but also the rest of the Northern Shenandoah Valley and the rest of the State once again. There is absolutely no other place than Warren County where I would rather serve and make a positive difference!”
Royal Examiner later asked Cline about the Saturday evening fundraising event. “Last night’s fundraiser was nothing short of amazing! The people came out and packed the house to capacity. We had people showing up in line an hour before the event and had to set out a couple more tables. We sold all or most of our 300 tickets (note: $65 covering food, beverages & entertainment), we had 24 silent auctions and 6 live auctions, including a coconut cake that went for $975 and 18 eggs for $140!
“Everyone had a great time and I felt honored and humbled at the outpouring of support. I really want to give a shout-out to my Crystal Cline for Warren County Sheriff Campaign Committee. They worked super hard to make this a huge success and I will be forever grateful that I consider all of them lifelong friends! Our community members are smart and informed about what has happened in the past three years and want it to improve … They have seen me being visible in the community working and volunteering for 22 years and know that I will continue to be about the people.”
Randolph-Macon Academy Middle School students give back to the community and learn about local non-profits
At the R-MA Middle School, all seventh graders participate in Global Quest, a class that follows a leadership curriculum provided by Lead4Change. Teams of students identify local non-profit organizations that they would like to support, and work together to collect donations. The following is a list of Fall Semester 2022 successes!
House of Hope: Students sold a great deal of candy bars to their fellow students to raise over $150 for House of Hope, a nonprofit dedicated to helping homelessness in the Front Royal, VA.
Humane Society of Warren County: Received many physical donations of animal food and toys to help the local animal shelter. Students delivered the donation to the humane society and had the opportunity to briefly interact with the different animals.
Able Forces: Raised over $600 for local veterans and their families. The Global Quest group received a plaque to honor and commemorate the years of donations by R-MA students and their families to Able Forces.
Semper K9 Assistance Dogs: Raised around $500 for this nonprofit which helps veterans obtain needed service dogs.
What Matters: Received 18 different pairs of cleats to donate to children in Uganda.
Christian Freedom International: Students wrote hundreds of letters to Christians all around the world who face a wide variety of persecution.
Winchester SPCA: Raised some funds for an animal shelter in Winchester, VA.
R-MA Garden: Conducted several fundraising events to gain the funds necessary to reconstitute the R-MA Garden in Spring 2023 (this is an ongoing project).
Total Funds Raised: $1,895.01
Randolph-Macon Academy is a co-ed private school for grades 6-12. We offer a superior university-preparatory curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program preparing graduates to pursue lives of meaning and success. Every year, 100% of our graduates are accepted to the best universities around the world with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships. Visit is at www.RMA.edu.
Blue Ridge Technical Center celebrates National CTE Month
Whether aspiring students attending Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) want to be a nutritionist, millwright, industrial machinery mechanic, auto mechanic, drafter, microbiologist, electrical engineer, HVAC installer, an aerospace or nuclear engineer, a nurse, or a welder, then the Blue Ridge Technical Center (BRTC) has the requisite courses to get them started.
Through BRTC’s career and technical education (CTE) courses, students prepare for productive futures while meeting the Commonwealth’s need for well-trained and industry-certified technical workers. And according to the Virginia Department of Education, CTE programs in the state’s public schools serve more than 670,000 students in one or more CTE courses in grades 6-12.
PLTW Biomedical Science is alike those at BRTC that are focused on biomedical science, for instance.
Kelly Racey is one of the two BRTC instructors who teach the Project Lead The Way biomedical science curriculum, a project-based learning system that explores real-world issues through topics like disease, DNA analysis, prosthetic design, public health, and more. Along the way, students gain experience with state-of-the-art tools and techniques that are used by professionals in hospitals and labs every day, Racey wrote in an email to the Royal Examiner.
She provided Warren County School Board members with an overview of the CTE biomed science courses as part of recognizing February as National CTE Month during the board’s Wednesday, February 1 meeting.
The first semester of biomed includes the “Principles of Biomedical Science,” or PBS, which is open to students in ninth through 11th grade. Racey currently teaches the second year, which is human body systems, and Christina White, a patient care tech teacher at BRTC, is teaching the medical interventions section.
During the first semester, Racey said 54 kids enrolled in the PBS class, in which they explored concepts in biology and medicine as they took on the roles of different medical professionals.
Students are exposed to over 60 medical careers as they complete project-based activities, she said, and over the course of the semester, they are challenged in various scenarios to deal with real-world problems as part of the project-based learning system.
“On day one, the students walk into class where they’re asked to investigate a crime scene to solve a mystery of a dead woman,” explained Racey. “It’s a staged woman in my class — just letting people know that!”
In the forensic science unit, students collect evidence, fingerprints, hair, insects, digital phone evidence, and blood DNA. Students also have opportunities to work with the same equipment and tools used by lab professionals, everything from hospital-grade microscopes, micro pipettes, dissection equipment, blood typing equipment, phlebotomy, arms, and DNA electrophoresis, Racey added.
“I always think in ninth grade doing DNA electrophoresis is pretty special,” said Racey, referring to gel electrophoresis, which is a technique used to separate DNA fragments (or other macromolecules, such as RNA and proteins) based on their size and charge.
Students have even made their own lie detector tests and interrogated people with heart rate monitors and respiratory belts, “which was pretty neat,” she added.
Once the forensic science unit is completed, students go right into the medicine part and explore why this woman died. “They do histology of brain tissue. They examine hearts. They dissect hearts,” said Racey. “They know a lot about the heart.”
In the next PBS unit, students diagnose and treat fictional patients by learning to take vital signs manually, everything from heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate, even EKGs. And they’re introduced to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA), the federal law that required the creation of national standards to protect sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient’s consent or knowledge.
Students also explore some sensitive topics of medicine, like genetic mutations, and go on to learn about protein synthesis and karyotypes and pedigrees. And they diagnose and predict how these mutations are passed on to families, said Racey (above), who added that “the course is packed with hands-on opportunities.”
“It’s a great program for these kids and these kids are great,” she said.
Exemplary CTE students
Every February, the CTE community across the nation celebrates CTE Month to raise awareness of the role that CTE has in readying learners for college and career success.
At BRTC, for example, Warren County students may take courses in automotive, culinary, carpentry, electricity, engineering, nursing, biomedical, and welding.
Jane Baker (above), CTE director at BRTC, told the School Board that this year’s CTE Month theme is “Celebrate Today, Own Tomorrow!”
“And that’s exactly what career and technical education is all about,” she said. “This month really focuses on what we refer to as the CTSOS, which are Career and Technical Student Organizations.”
In Warren County, such CTSOS include Educators Rising, which at one point was named Teachers for Tomorrow. There is also DECA, Future Farmers of America (FFA), and SkillsUSA, among others.
“Sometimes we get so caught up in a lot of the other activities and the other coursework and demands that go on in a school that we lose focus of the ability level of students who choose to engage in CTE classwork,” Baker added.
In fact, as part of celebrating National CTE Month, Racey said she and Baker also wanted to celebrate some of the biomed students who had great success in the first semester.
As part of the Project Lead The Way biomed curriculum, which consists of four classes, the students were required to take a national introductory course test at the end of the semester.
“They do some simulations on it where they have to simulate all these lab experiments and come up with data and it’s matching and labeling body parts,” Racey said.
Students’ end scores on the national test are graded from 100 to 600. Racey said that 52 percent of BRTC students in the PBS course scored in the distinguished category, which means that they were in the top 10 percent of the country.
Even more commendable is that eight BRTC students scored 600, meaning they scored in the top one percent in the country.
“It’s something to be proud of,” Racey said. “But honestly, I’m also proud of these kids because they work hard. Their critical thinking skills and their work ethic is just wonderful.”
Racey recognized the eight students to celebrate their 600-score accomplishment, “but also for just being good people and great students.”
From Warren County High School: Catherine Hulse, 10th grade; Renae Badin, 10th grade; Elizabeth Dunnet, ninth grade; Caleb Zurliene, 10th grade; and Luka Lee, ninth grade.
From Skyline High School: Scout Broadbent, 11th grade; Alexandra Hemingway, 11th grade; and Sadie Comstock, ninth grade.
At the end of the year, students are required to take an End of Course Test that measures content and lab skills where they can earn Virginia credentials for graduation.
“I think our kids can stand up to anybody in the country in science,” Racey said.
School Board kudos
Some of the School Board members commended CTE coursework in their regular meeting reports.
Board member Andrea Lo, for instance, said she visited BRTC last year, and in one of the classes she observed, students “were setting up a class all about analyzing urine samples and there were little cups of urine all over the room,” she said.
“I didn’t want to ask if it was real urine or like yellow chemicals, and I still don’t wanna know, but it does look like a very interesting class and I know they’re doing a lot of hands-on activities there,” said Lo. “It was great to see the students here who have been achieving so highly there.”
Warren County School Board Chair Kristen Pence (above), who holds a doctor of veterinary medicine and works as a vet in Warren County, said that a few weeks ago, she had the opportunity to visit with both of the veterinary science classes, which are just a few more of the programs that have been brought in under Baker’s leadership.
“And I can tell you that both of those teachers have so much excitement and enthusiasm for the courses and the things that they’re teaching,” Pence said. “Those students in those 11th and 12th grade classes are really amazing. They rival what our veterinary techs do in their schooling.”
Pence said that the BRTC students taking those CTE classes actually use the same textbooks that vet students would use when they go to tech school.
“I got to spend an hour with the students at Warren County High School and the questions that they came up with, what they wanted to know more about, and what they would do in the future, it was a really good experience to have that conversation with them.”
Pence also said that prior to her stint on the School Board, she was on the planning group for BRTC’s Project Lead The Way when it was first coming to the County.
“So actually hearing about the program from Ms. Racey and then the excitement that the students are having and the stuff that they’re learning in that program is really amazing,” said Pence. “It’s come so far in not that many years because it’s still fairly new to our County.”
Click here to watch the entire School Board meeting from February 1.
