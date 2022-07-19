Connect with us

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Painted Turtle

In May we received an adult female Eastern Painted Turtle that came to us after being hit by a car. Unfortunately, she had to be euthanized due to the severity of her injuries. But her story doesn’t end there – she was carrying eggs!

We carefully harvested the eggs and placed them in an incubator to give them an opportunity to develop and hatch. Nearly two months later, this mom’s five babies hatched! They were quickly released at the location where their mom was found.

Baby turtles (and other reptiles and amphibians) do NOT need additional care after hatching. If you find a baby turtle, unless they’re injured or ill, please leave them be. If they are in a roadway or on a trail, simply help them across in the direction they were heading.


Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.

Shenandoah Area Council rededicates Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservations in honor of longtime Council supporters

July 19, 2022

Shenandoah Area Council renames/rededicates Camp Rock Enon to Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation, home of the Smith Family Camp and the Holliday Backwoods Camp. This was done in honor of longtime Council supporters “JJ” Smith and Dave Holliday. Council president Jason Stedman was quoted as saying that this will set the camp up for the next 75 years of Scouting.

“JJ” Smith (left) and Dave Holliday (right) honored in Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation renaming.

Camp Rock Enon Scout Reservation, first opened in 1944, hosted 750 youth this summer and is celebrating 78 years in operation. These two gentlemen have been supporters of the camp and the Council for decades, and it is only appropriate that we honor their legacy in this manner. For more information about Scouting, or to join, please go to www.beascout.org.

About David Holliday:
David B. Holliday, a well-known business leader of the local area, is a fine example of an Eagle Scout following the values taught in Scouting. As a youth, Dave was a member of Boy Scout Troop 2, where he earned his Eagle Scout in September 1963. He was also awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout in May 2023.



Dave was an Order of the Arrow member, has served as Vice-President of Camp Development, Council President, Advisory Council Member, CRE Campmaster, and was the Volunteer Project Manager overseeing the construction of the Council Office – the Armstrong Service Center and is serving currently as Vice-President of Properties and an Executive Board member.

Holliday Backwoods Camp in honor of David Holliday.

Dave is a strong and generous supporter of local youth organizations, including the Youth Development Center, Shenandoah Area Council, BSA, and Camp Rock Enon. Not only volunteering his valuable time, but also financially committing to the scouting program.

About J. J. Smith:
Being one of the most successful business leaders of the local area, Gerald F. Smith, Jr. is a wonderful example of an Eagle Scout following the values taught in Scouting. As a youth, J. J. (as he is known by his friends and colleagues) was a member of Cub Scout Pack 45, then Boy Scout Troop 45 where he earned his Eagle Scout in September 1976 and awarded the Distinguished Eagle Scout in November 2016.

J. J. was an Order of the Arrow member, has served as Assistant Cubmaster, Cubmaster, Scoutmaster, Committee Member, Merit Badge Counselor as well as National Board Representative, Eagle Board of Review Committee, District Chairman, National Jamboree Committee, and is serving currently on the Executive Board.

Smith Family Camp in honor of J. J. Smith.

J. J. is a dedicated and generous supporter, both personally and through his former company Valley Proteins. His family has targeted much of it philanthropic efforts toward youth development and education. J. J. in his efforts has helped increase our Endowment Fund with matching gifts; He challenged that he would match our contributions raised for 2021 Friends of Scouting Campaign.

In addition to Scouting, some of the organizations which he, his family, and his business have supported, includes Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, Virginia Community Colleges, Shenandoah University, Youth Development Center, and C-Cap.

Community Events

St. Luke’s Community Clinic holding gala to raise funds for expanded services

July 19, 2022

If Vicki Davies’ fondest wish came true, every eligible client who needed healthcare—including dental work and mental health services—would be seen at St. Luke’s Community Clinic.

Executive Director Davies says providing healthcare to uninsured and under-insured Front Royal/Warren County residents does not come cheap. Projected costs for providing care in 2022 include just under $47,000 for the lone dentist who currently sees patients at the clinic. Davies says she is looking to add another dentist, which would bring costs to about $94,000.

The clinic (saintlukeclinic.org) currently has a dentist who works 3 days a month; a second dentist would see patients one day a week. Patients can receive dental x-rays, extractions, fillings, root canals, and dental hygiene.

St. Luke’s has hired a dental assistant who typically works when the dentist is scheduled and Davies says she hopes to hire a dental hygienist to work one day per week, who could potentially see six patients per day. That would be a great service to the community and would cost about $11,000 annually Davies said in a recent interview. Each of those cleanings would cost the clinic about $17 in dental equipment and supplies.


The need for mental health services in the community outpaces the number of providers, Davies stated. St. Luke’s has a counselor now who works part-time, but the hope is to expand the number of days the provider is available.

“We just hired a mental health counselor and currently she works only two days a week, but as money allows us and the need for the counselor increases, we hope to increase her hours to full time. When patients come to see our mental health counselor, we don’t rush their appointment or limit them to the office. She takes all the time they need and sometimes goes for walks to talk and sort things out.”

The cost for a counselor to work two seven or eight-hour shifts per week is around $25,000 annually. In addition to the cost of staff, there is overhead associated with operating the clinic, which is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

How you can help

St. Luke’s annual gala is held each fall, though the Covid-19 pandemic forced the event to be canceled for the past two years. This year’s gala at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club is on Sept. 10. There will be fine dining, music by Shae Parker and a silent auction. Tickets are $75.00 each or a table of tickets is $500. Sponsorships are available. For more information contact Vicki Davies at (540) 636-4325, Extension 221.

For those interested in helping the clinic’s fundraising efforts, items are being accepted for the gala’s silent auction. Suggestions for donations include:

  • Quilts
  • Event Tickets
  • Fine Dining Experiences
  • Food for the Family
  • Outings in the Area
  • Custom Baked Goods i.e., Cake a Month
  • Handbags/Accessories
  • Vacation weekend or week
  • Jewelry – Fine or Costume
  • Pottery
  • Wines/Liquors
  • Wine Tasting
  • Gift Baskets
  • Kitchen Tools/Appliances

St. Luke’s Community Clinic strives to serve eligible residents of Front Royal/Warren County. For more information on new patient screening requirements, appointments, volunteering, or to donate call: (540) 636-4325. St. Luke Community Clinic, 316 North Royal Avenue, Front Royal, Virginia or visit saintlukeclinic.org.

Local News

COVID cases jump at RSW Jail – Policy changes announced

July 18, 2022

The RSW Regional Jail has 60 cases of COVID-19 within the facility. The individuals have been quarantined as well as any affected housing units. Quarantined inmates and any inmate experiencing symptoms are being closely monitored and treated by the medical staff.

In addition, we have initiated COVID-19 protocols, which include temporarily suspending all programs and closing the lobby to the general public. Inmate visitation must be conducted remotely during this time. The closure of the lobby does not limit access to attorneys and professional visitors.

Inmates are provided masks and cleaning supplies daily, and staff is required to wear masks while working in the facility. Newly incarcerated inmates are screened and housed separately from general population inmates until cleared. Vaccinations and booster vaccinations have been and continue to be offered to the inmates and are administered by the Health Department monthly.

EDA in Focus

EDA counsel accuses Tran/ITFederal defense of withholding requested documents – But motion for immediate production of missing material denied

July 18, 2022

A motions hearing in the civil liability case of the “Warren Economic Development Authority” versus Truc “Curt” Tran and his ITFederal company began Monday afternoon, July 18, with plaintiff accusations of a willful withholding of defense evidence regarding ITFederal bank records. EDA attorney Karrisa Kaseorg told Judge Bruce D. Albertson that an ongoing effort to acquire missing records indicated by exhibit numbers of materials provided by the defense peaked over the last month to two months.

Consequently, she asked that defense counsel Gregory Melus provide what the plaintiff believes are those withheld materials “by midnight tonight”. Melus told the court that he personally had responded to all inquiries he directly had seen. However, he noted five to six attorneys and paralegals working on the case, adding that having been, like the court, “ambushed” by the short-term request for the allegedly withheld material, he did not know if the by-the-end-of-the-day plaintiff request could be met.

Judge Albertson worried that with jury selection slated for Thursday, and opening arguments and evidence anticipated to start Friday, that the plaintiff request would require a continuation of the start of the trial.

“We’re not asking for a continuance,” Kaseorg replied, “we want to see the documents.” Plaintiff counsel said they had no indication from the defense that the requested documents were subject to withholding as “privileged” information.


“Mr. Tran and the defense have known this was big problem for over a month … and we have been looking for a good faith settlement,” Kaseorg told the court observing she did not put the problem entirely on Melus’s shoulders. “I agree with Mr. Melus – we are looking down the barrel of 19,000 documents,” she said noting that if it was going to be such a problem the defense team could have communicated that on June 1 when the recent round of plaintiff requests began.

After hearing both sides’ explanation of the pre-trial predicament over about 35 minutes, Judge Albertson read some material while considering a decision. Citing the lateness of the plaintiff motion related to the scheduled start of the trial, he denied the motion for an immediate production of the missing material, with the plaintiff’s exception to the ruling noted. Asked if he also was denying the related motion to “compel” production of certain evidence, the judge responded, “Yes, it’s too close to trial … This should have been done earlier.”

Judge Albertson then denied a defense motion asking that material related to “other business enterprises” of Mr. Tran be withheld as not relevant to his EDA dealings. As previously reported by Royal Examiner, during a July 8 motions hearing on this case Judge Albertson noted he had previously expressed some “skepticism” about the defense objection to EDA evidence about Tran and his company’s use of portions of the $12 million it received in two loans related to proposed development here, primarily at the Avtex/Royal Phoenix Business Park site in Front Royal, for other business ventures in Alexandria or elsewhere. The EDA’s compensatory claim is for approximately $9 million, as Tran has kept current on his $40,000-plus a month loan payments over several years.

The EDA contends Tran acquired the EDA loans fraudulently and conspired with then-EDA Executive Director Jennifer McDonald in doing so. Disputed evidence cited also related to EDA involvement in development of a Criminal Justice Academy and Tran’s Front Royal Farms plan, neither of which came to fruition along with the failed Avtex site business proposal.

 

Our own local ‘road to nowhere’ – as the smaller than originally proposed ITFederal building, to left on a 30-acre developmental parcel valued publicly at $2.1 million, gifted behind closed doors to ITFed for one dollar to ‘jump-start Avtex redevelopment’ remains empty 7 years later and without a required Town occupancy permit.

Also as previously reported, Tran’s counterclaim appears to revolve around the contention he was taken advantage of by McDonald, and that the EDA Board of Directors at the time should have identified the alleged financial improprieties McDonald is now accused of by the EDA prior to Tran’s involvement. Pointing to a primary disputed aspect of the EDA-Tran/ITFed counterclaims of liability, Judge Albertson observed, “If he’s part of a conspiracy with McDonald, he’s not a victim of the negligent contention.”

And following what is slated to be a two-day trial in the EDA versus William Lambert civil liability case, and one day of jury selection for the EDA vs. Tran and any further motions, we will see the two sides begin their presentations on their respective “roadmaps” of what transpired between McDonald, Tran, ITFederal, and the EDA in the single largest compensatory damages civil case related to the FR-WC EDA financial scandal.

Crime/Court

RSW Regional Jail now utilizing new body scanner

July 18, 2022

On Friday, July 8, 2022, RSW Regional Jail began utilizing our new body scanner. This device, which is housed in our Intake area, will be used on all new arrestees upon committal to the facility and on all housed inmates as part of our scheduled housing unit searches. All security staff have received training on the body scanner and we have obtained the training materials to train new staff as they are hired.

The device was purchased from and installed by TEK 84, a company out of San Diego California, which has been in business for over thirty years. TEK 84 provided trainers to ensure our staff were properly trained and will offer tech support should any problems arise. The machine is the TEK 84 Intercept Body Scanner, which is capable of scanning an inmate’s entire body in approximately four seconds, using very low dose radiation. The scanner offers thousands of gray scales to allow better imaging and detection of contraband.

This device was purchased to assist with locating and preventing contraband and illegal substances from entering the facility to help keep our staff safer and better protect our inmate population.

EDA in Focus

Bankruptcy filing cancels EDA versus Samuel North civil liability case

July 16, 2022

(Editors note: In response to a query from a reader, the cancellation of the EDA vs. North trial does not mean the plaintiff EDA’s claim has been dropped. Rather, the bankruptcy court process takes presidence over the civil claim. The EDA can file a claim for access to assets in the bankruptcy claim it asserts were wrongfully acquired from it. A similar process occurred when Jennifer McDonald filed bankruptcy, eventually leading to the no-fault civil settlement agreement between McDonald and the EDA.)

In the wake of a Chapter 13 bankruptcy filing by Jennifer McDonald’s husband Samuel North on Friday morning, July 15, the Warren Economic Development Authority (EDA, WC EDA, FR-WC EDA) civil liability case against him scheduled for jury selection and trial on Monday, July 18, has been cancelled. The EDA versus William Lambert trial slated for the following Tuesday and Wednesday, July 19-20, at this point remains on the Circuit Court docket.

There will be a one-day break in a busy month of EDA civil liability trials at the Warren County Courthouse on Monday, July 18, with the bankruptcy filing of defendant Samuel North, Jennifer McDonald’s husband.

There is also the possibility of a further motions hearing on the EDA versus Truc “Curt” Tran and ITFederal case set for trial beginning later in the coming week. That civil liability trial is slated for jury selection and possible opening arguments on Thursday, July 21. It is scheduled to continue on Friday, July 22, and run through the following week from Monday through Friday, July 25-29.


That trial seeks recovery of the $9-million balance of an EDA-financed $10 million loan to Tran and his ITFederal company. The EDA claims the loan was acquired fraudulently with unkept promises, including of development at a 30-acre portion of the 150-acre Royal Phoenix Business Park portion of the former Avtex Fibers Superfund site behind the EDA office complex on Kendrick Lane.

The lone unoccupied, and un-occupancy permitted, ITFederal building on a 30-acre parcel at the former Avtex Superfund site. In 2015-16, the property, publicly valued by the EDA at $2.1 million, was gifted behind closed doors to Truc ‘Curt’ Tran for a dollar as an incentive to ‘jump-start’ commercial development at the planned 150-acre business park. Seven years later the property continues to need a ‘jump’.

On the other end of the EDA financial scandal spectrum, the now cancelled EDA vs. North trial involved claimed damages of $70,000 or more related to a $110,000 loan North received from the EDA in 2015 for the purchase of a Robin Hood Lane property. According to sources on both sides of the case, the EDA was also seeking some portion, possibly double the base $70,000 claim, of a general claim of $350,000 in punitive damages against multiple EDA civil claim defendants were the jury to rule for the EDA’s claim of “conspiracy” against North.

“Conspiracy” has been one of five plaintiff claims brought against previous civil case defendants over the past two weeks, along with “Unjust Enrichment, Conversion, Fraud, and Ultra Vires”, the latter being a legal term for a public or business official overstepping their legal authority.

King Cartoons

