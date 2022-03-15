Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Painted Turtle
What should you do if you hook a Turtle?
As the weather starts warming and anglers start fishing, please be mindful of the native freshwater turtles waking up! We received our first “hooked” Eastern Painted Turtle this week. Luckily, the finder did not attempt to remove the hook and brought the patient directly to us.
As you can see from the following intake photo and x-ray, the piercing end of the hook went through the roof of her mouth and out the top of the skull, narrowly missing her brain and eyes. This turtle was heavily sedated in order to extend the head so that the hook could be safely removed.
After a successful hook removal, she is being treated with pain medications and antibiotics and is recovering and eating well (see banner photo). We anticipate she will be ready for release on May 1st (the first date we can release reptiles in VA)!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Crime/Court
Dane’s fatal food-truck crash appeal denied by federal judge
Warren County resident Tony Dane’s appeal stemming from a fatal 2017 crash has been dismissed by a federal judge in Virginia. Dane, the owner/operator of a poorly maintained food truck was involved in a crash that killed Loudoun County mother Erin Kaplan, 39, and seriously injured her mother and her three teenage children.
Dane, currently serving a 10-year sentence for involuntary manslaughter, claimed in a petition for writ of habeas corpus filed in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Alexandria, that his constitutional rights to due process and an effective lawyer were violated at his trial and at his earlier state court appeals.
U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Trenga, in a March 9 opinion, said nothing Dane claimed in the writ warrants overturning the conviction for involuntary manslaughter or his sentence. Dane’s original release date remains July 2027.
Dane was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and four misdemeanors, including operating a vehicle without a license, operating an uninsured vehicle, and reckless driving.
Dane has previously filed several failed appeals in Virginia’s courts challenging his conviction, arguing his lawyer failed to consult with a pathologist or medical expert to determine Kaplan’s cause of death. He also argued that his attorney should have consulted an expert on the mechanics of the food truck.
The Loudoun County Circuit Court, the Court of Appeals of Virginia, and the Supreme Court of Virginia each upheld Dane’s conviction and sentence. Virginia’s Supreme Court denied his appeal in February 2020.
In an opinion that is summarized in the federal court’s opinion, the Court of Appeals found: “The totality of the evidence presented in this case objectively establishes that (Dane’s) negligence was so gross, wanton, and culpable as to show ‘callous disregard of human life.’”
Front Royal man guilty of involutary manslaughter in death of Ashburn woman
Judge upholds maximum sentence of Front Royal food truck driver Tony Dane
Local News
A Drug Treatment Court in Warren County may soon be a reality
The Town Council and Board of Supervisors met recently to discuss the possibilities of setting up a Drug Treatment Court in Warren County.
What is a Drug Court?
Drug treatment courts are specialized court dockets within the existing structure of Virginia’s court system, offering judicial monitoring of intensive treatment and strict supervision of addicts in drug and drug-related cases. The overriding purpose of these courts is to reduce the odds of relapse and recidivism among offenders who have drug issues. Before establishing a drug treatment court program, local officials must complete a recognized planning process.
Drug Court would be a treatment alternative to incarceration for adult offenders with a substance abuse disorder before the Warren County Circuit Court. The program would last at least 18 months and typically requires a more extended period for successful completion. It is an intensive program that achieves positive results for motivated drug abusers.
Drug abusers charged with a non-violent felony and never been convicted of a violent crime or drug distribution may be eligible to participate. The charge does not need to be a drug violation. The license or charges will typically be dismissed if the person completes the program. However, failure to complete the program will result in a felony conviction, at least six months in jail, and possibly more. Even where the sentencing guidelines may have called for probation without incarceration, this is true. Also, violating the program’s conditions will lead to sanctions that may include imprisonment before being terminated as unsuccessful.
Participants are required to complete intensive, community-based treatment services under the direction of a team of professionals from the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Community Corrections Services, defense/public defender’s office, the judiciary, Mental Health Support Services, the Police Department, and Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
There is significant evidence that these programs are effective: According to data from the National Criminal Justice Reference Service, participants in drug treatment courts are more than 20 percent less likely to re-offend than similarly situated defendants.
A Drug Court in Warren County is still in the planning stage but supported by local law enforcement, the Circuit Court, Town Council, and Board of Supervisors.
Want to find out more? Watch the presentation by Police Chief Kahle Magalis and Beth Reavis in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Local News
Town of Front Royal Improves Turn Lane on Commerce Avenue
If you’ve driven down Commerce Avenue this past week, you’ve seen the barricades and Town Public Works crew working at the intersection of 6th Street and Commerce Avenue. What’s happening is an extension of the turn lane to westbound 6th Street. This project is being done in-house by the Public Works Department. This expansion of the turn lane will allow more space in the turn lane and reduce the backup onto Commerce Avenue. Trying to keep the traffic moving!
Robert Boyers, Director of Public Works speaks to our publisher Mike McCool about this project.
Public Works
It is the mission of the Public Works Department to ensure the citizens of Front Royal are provided the highest quality service possible. Public Works provides a variety of services to the citizens of Front Royal including:
- Horticulture
- Refuse and recycling collection
- Review of all construction and design projects
- Street maintenance
- Vehicle maintenance
- Water and wastewater treatment
Looking for a job?
Consider working for the Town of Front Royal. You can now apply online here. Click on the job title you are interested in and click on the “Apply” link! After viewing the Job Description, click the ‘Apply’ tab. If this is the first time you are applying using our online job application, you will need to create an account and select a Username and Password. After your account has been established, you can import your resume, upload it from a saved document on your computer, or manually enter your personal information. This application will be saved and used to apply for future job openings.
Online applications are stored on a secure site. Only authorized employees and hiring authorities has access to the information submitted. It is important that your application show all the relevant education and experience you possess. Applications may be rejected if incomplete.
Local News
I-81 Northbound lane closure tonight (March 11) for emergency bridge repairs near Winchester
The right lane of northbound Interstate 81 is scheduled to close tonight (Friday, March 11) near mile marker 318 in Frederick County for emergency bridge work. This lane closure, scheduled for 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., allows contractors to make repairs to the concrete deck of the bridge over the CSX railway. The location is just north of the exit 317 (Route 7) interchange near Winchester.
Motorists should be alert for traffic congestion in this area. All work is weather permitting.
For updated traffic alerts and travel information, dial 511 or go to http://www.511Virginia.org. The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Valley Health transitions patient visitation from Level Red to Yellow
In a press release, Friday, March 11, Valley Health announced a softening of patient visitation guidelines, effective Monday, March 14. Moving to Level Yellow from Level Red will allow two “Designated Care Partners” to stay at the bedside of non-COVID diagnosed adult patients in the medical-surgical and critical care units, while diagnosed or suspected COVID positive patients may have one Designated Care Partner at a time. As explained in the release, purely social visitation remains prohibited at this time. See additional detail below in the full press release.
Winchester, VA, March 11, 2022 – Valley Health’s patient visitation guidelines will change to Level Yellow effective Monday, March 14, a welcome reflection of the declining prevalence of COVID-19 and influenza virus among hospitalized patients and the larger community.
Since late November, when Valley Health adopted a new three-tier visitation framework, Valley Health hospitals and outpatient locations have operated at the more restrictive Level Red as a precaution to protect patients, families and caregivers from surging illness and community positivity.
Under Level Yellow visitation, two Care Partners may now stay at the bedside of adult patients in medical-surgical and critical care units. (If a patient has confirmed or suspected COVID, only one Care Partner may visit at a time.) In Labor & Delivery, a third person may be present for the baby’s delivery. There is no social visitation; the only visitors must be designated Care Partners and wear a photo badge indicating the patient room number they are visiting. Exceptions are granted for end of life and other special circumstances.
Consistent with government guidelines for healthcare facilities, universal masking is still required for staff and visitors in all patient care areas.
“We are relieved to be on the other side of the most dramatic surge in COVID hospitalizations since the virus first presented in the Shenandoah Valley two years ago,” said Nicolas Restrepo, MD, Valley Health Quality and Patient Safety Officer. “It’s been a challenging time, but I’m incredibly proud of how our team has continued to learn, adapt and work together to provide excellent, compassionate and safe care for all our patients.”
Today, Valley Health is caring for 11 COVID-19 patients, in stark contrast to a mid-January peak census of 273 COVID patients at the system’s six hospitals. The community positivity rate in Virginia’s Lord Fairfax Health District has dropped to 8.2%, and in Hampshire, Morgan, Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia is now 4.7% – 6.4%.
“In our decision making, we have tried to balance our trust in the science and our own community data with the very real needs of our patients and families during an uncertain time,” Restrepo explained. “We are grateful for the extra efforts of our caregivers to help bridge the gap when family members could not be as present with their loved ones.”
“I urge everyone to remain vigilant and remember that vaccination and boosters are very effective at protecting against COVID and preventing severe symptoms if a breakthrough case should occur,” Restrepo said. “We continue to provide COVID care as needed, but are looking forward, focusing on helping our community catch up on missed health screenings, elective procedures, and other preventive and therapeutic priorities.”
Each hospital and outpatient facility across Valley Health will follow the Level Yellow parameters. For details, visit valleyhealthlink.com/visitation.
Local News
Don’t underestimate Saturday’s Winter wallop on Shenandoah Valley roads
Spring-like conditions will step aside for a reappearance of winter weather on Saturday, March 11. During the morning heavy rain turning to heavy snow is expected, followed by high winds with bitter temperatures. People should avoid traveling in the Shenandoah Valley area during the storm. Heavy slush and snow on roads are expected throughout the region, with more snow accumulating on ridge-tops.
High winds could cause branches and trees to fall on some roads. Drivers should be alert for changing road conditions and areas of debris. Sub-freezing temperatures are forecasted for Saturday night into Sunday. Any water on road surfaces will freeze creating slick driving conditions.
Virginia Department of Transportation Staunton District crews will be deployed on Friday night into Saturday to monitor and clear roads as conditions warrant. Tree crews are on standby and wreckers will be pre-staged in several areas. VDOT crews will remain on duty until the storm and any resulting road conditions are concluded.
VDOT advises checking the Virginia 511 system at www.511Virginia.org prior to travel. Downed power lines and downed trees may have closed some roadways or caused delays across the Commonwealth of Virginia.
Always drive defensively and use a seatbelt. Daylight savings time begins on Sunday, March 12, and will appear in 511 time-stamps on traffic alerts.
Road conditions and traffic cameras can be found on the VDOT 511 website at www.511Virginia.org, Roads with snow conditions will be marked minor, moderate, severe or closed.
Road condition definitions:
Closed – Road is closed to all traffic.
Severe – drifting or partially blocked road.
Moderate – snow or ice on major portions of the roadway.
Minor – bare pavement except for isolated spots of snow, ice or slush. Driving with caution is recommended.
Wind: 4mph WSW
Humidity: 26%
Pressure: 30.15"Hg
UV index: 0
61/46°F
73/57°F