Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Ratsnake

This adult Eastern Ratsnake was brought into care after being found tangled and constricted in garden netting. As is typical for trapped animals, this snake was also significantly dehydrated.

If left alone, this snake would have died slowly from dehydration and constricting injuries as they continued to attempt escape. Luckily, the snake had not been stuck long.

After careful removal from the netting we determined that all injuries were superficial—small lacerations and damage to the scales.

Most of these issues should resolve with access to proper husbandry and a good shed. The patient is currently receiving antibacterial soaks daily to help mend the skin damage and provide hydration.

We see dozens of patients (predominantly snakes) every year brought in due to mesh entanglement. Most of the cases we see, the netting wasn’t in use at the time and was not properly stored.

To avoid this, consider replacing your netting with more rigid materials such as metal grating, coated wire, or fine mesh intended for insects. If you cannot remove your mesh, please make sure to monitor it multiple times per day for any caught animals, such as snakes, frogs, bats, songbirds, and others that may become entangled.

When disposing of or storing garden netting, it should always be put in a sealed bag or box to prevent animals from accessing it. This image shows how we disposed of the netting by wrapping it tightly in surgical gloves before placing it in the trash.

If you find an animal caught in netting, please call us at (540) 837-9000 or your closest licensed rehabilitator.

Do not attempt to free the animal from the netting. Instead, cut the section of mesh around the animal and bring the entire unit to the Center. This type of emergency requires professional removal to prevent further damage and injury.

