Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Eastern Ratsnake
This adult Eastern Ratsnake was brought into care after being found tangled and constricted in garden netting. As is typical for trapped animals, this snake was also significantly dehydrated.
If left alone, this snake would have died slowly from dehydration and constricting injuries as they continued to attempt escape. Luckily, the snake had not been stuck long.
After careful removal from the netting we determined that all injuries were superficial—small lacerations and damage to the scales.
Most of these issues should resolve with access to proper husbandry and a good shed. The patient is currently receiving antibacterial soaks daily to help mend the skin damage and provide hydration.
We see dozens of patients (predominantly snakes) every year brought in due to mesh entanglement. Most of the cases we see, the netting wasn’t in use at the time and was not properly stored.
To avoid this, consider replacing your netting with more rigid materials such as metal grating, coated wire, or fine mesh intended for insects. If you cannot remove your mesh, please make sure to monitor it multiple times per day for any caught animals, such as snakes, frogs, bats, songbirds, and others that may become entangled.
When disposing of or storing garden netting, it should always be put in a sealed bag or box to prevent animals from accessing it. This image shows how we disposed of the netting by wrapping it tightly in surgical gloves before placing it in the trash.
If you find an animal caught in netting, please call us at (540) 837-9000 or your closest licensed rehabilitator.
Do not attempt to free the animal from the netting. Instead, cut the section of mesh around the animal and bring the entire unit to the Center. This type of emergency requires professional removal to prevent further damage and injury.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” May 2023 Theme: Speak Kindly to Yourself
The Warren Coalition has announced that the May 2023 Theme for We See You, Warren County (WeCUWC) is “Speak Kindly to Yourself.”
The theme goes hand-in-hand with the fact that May is Mental Health Awareness Month. One of the greatest challenges we face is how we treat ourselves. “We say things to ourselves that we would never say to someone we love or respect,” points out Celeste Brooks, Warren Coalition’s Community Outreach Coordinator. “There is truth in the statement that we are our own worst critics. We forget that when we speak to ourselves, we are actually listening to and believing what we say.”
A prime example of this is when a person makes a mistake, they will often say something negative about themselves, such as “I can’t believe I did that. I’m so stupid!” We should all remember that everyone makes mistakes. It is important to take responsibility for our mistakes, apologize for them when appropriate, correct them if we can, and then move on without berating ourselves.
In relation to reaching out to others through the WeCUWC campaign, the Warren Coalition staff encourages everyone to pay attention to how others are treating themselves. “If you hear someone putting themselves down, take the time to talk with them and encourage them,” says Brooks.
Speaking kindly to yourself—such as giving yourself a bit of grace when you make mistakes or encouraging yourself with positive statements each day—might feel awkward at first, and it is not a magical self-help tool. But done consistently in conjunction with other steps, it can help improve your outlook on life, your self-confidence, and even your overall mental health.
The WeCUWC challenges this month include reciting positive daily affirmations to yourself, sharing with others three positive things about them, greeting ten strangers this month, and speaking kindly to yourself, among others.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates a sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 225 registered partners, and over 1050 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
‘Gunshot wound to the head’ reported in southern Warren County on May 1 – Sheriff’s Office posts release on incident following afternoon
Social media reports posted Monday evening from “an unofficial and non-affiliated incident page for Warren County VA and surrounding areas” called Warren County VA Fire Wire reported the evacuation by “AIRCARE” medivac crew to Warren Memorial Hospital of a victim with a “gunshot wound to the head” from the Harmony Hollow/Remount Road area of southern Warren County.
No other information was available until 3:38 p.m. Tuesday afternoon when Warren County Sheriff’s Office Major Jeff Driskill was the first to respond to Royal Examiner’s multi-agency request for official information on the incident. That initial press release, posted a short time later on the WCSO Facebook page, indicated a possible confrontation over the abuse of minor children, with the father of one of the victims on the way to confront the alleged perpetrator.
That WCSO release and topic headline are below in their entirety:
“Investigation into single victim shooting incident 05/01/2023”
“Front Royal, VA – On May 1st, 2023, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office received a report from an out-of-state resident concerning the alleged sexual abuse against two minor children, involving a relative of theirs. The Sheriff’s Office was also informed that the father of one victim was en-route to confront the alleged abuser, with concerns raised about the potential involvement of firearms. Based on the potential for escalating violence with weapons, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to the suspect’s address.
“Warren County deputies arrived at the scene near the 4000 block of Remount Road, where they discovered a solitary vehicle parked by the property’s edge. A cursory search of the property led to the discovery of an injured male with head wounds consistent with a gunshot. Emergency medical services were immediately summoned, and deputies attempted life-saving measures. The injured individual was transported to Warren Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
“The Warren County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating this case as a death incident. Evidence suggest this to be an isolated occurrence, and at present, investigators suspect the death likely to be a self-inflicted response to the sexual abuse allegations, with no evidence indicating otherwise. Due to the nature of the initial report of abuse involving minors and the ongoing investigation, no further details will be released. If anyone has any relevant information about this case, please contact Investigator Clark McDaniel at 540-635-7100 ext. 3.”
End of WCSO release
The WC FIRE WIRE website post contained the following reports initially posted around 9 to 10 p.m; Monday evening, May 1:
“Agonal breathing” and “WCSO (Warren County Sheriff’s Office) O/S (on site);
“Deputies carrying the ‘PT’ out of the woods, Aircare 4 on standby;
“AIRCARE 4 launching, landing zone at 4-H Center” and “Diverting to WMH (Warren Memorial Hospital) with AIRCARE 4 crew”
Initial information received by Royal Examiner was that the call may have occurred late afternoon on Monday. A time of call and discovery of body has not yet been verified by authorities.
First lady jockey in U.S. horse racing helps promote Rotary fundraiser to eradicate polio: Diane Crump of Linden
As a former Thoroughbred race horse owner and breeder for some 20 years, I met a lot of jockeys but none quite as loquacious as Linden’s Diane Crump, the first female to ride a horse (Fathom) in the Kentucky Derby (1975) and a lady jockey who scored many firsts way-back-when, including the first to even ride in a parimutuel horse race.
Crump, 74, still the diminutive woman who paved the way for the hundreds of women who entered the sport after her, continues connected with horses, now as a sales agent (“something like a realtor, but I sell horses!” she exclaimed) after completing many years as a trainer following her riding years.
No, she was not a regular at our “local” Charles Town Race Track. “I think I only road there twice,” she said, but she and her family have lived most of their lives in the area – her last house was in Browntown, which she sold 15 years ago to local family physician, Dr. Tommy Ball and his wife, Christie. She wants the Balls to know what a “great job” she thinks the couple has done in updating the historic house she used to call home on Gooney Manor Loop.
I interviewed Crump with the great enthusiasm of a former horseman at a Rotary Club of Front Royal fundraiser to reduce the incidence of polio throughout the world last Friday, April 28.
Crump, in fact, spent much of her time breaking the equivalent of the female jockey’s “glass ceiling” in Kentucky and in Florida wracking up 288 winners in her racing lifetime. But she was well prepared. She’d begun riding ponies as a 4-year-old and in 1969, just 17 years later, she rode in her first professional Thoroughbred race aboard a horse named “Tiny Star” at Gulfstream Park, FL. This was followed by riding in some 2,000 races abroad — France, Venezuela — as well as In the United States.
Crump was inducted into the Women’s Hall of Fame in 2015, and is also in the National Museum of Racing Hall of Fame in Saratoga, NY.
She tells a story of discrimination and harassment from male jockeys and trainers when she first set out but she said she persevered, continuing to enter races, and eventually was accepted.
So, what was she doing at the Rotary fundraiser at a Main Street eatery and bar on a Friday evening? The Rotary organizing group felt her presence would be appropriate with Kentucky Derby week opening the following Monday. The race is on Saturday, May 6, and the favored horse is a local one, Forte, born and bred on a farm in Clarke County!
Wanna bet?
(Ms. Crump, a licensed equine sales agent, may be reached by calling 540-631-4972 – in the event you wish to buy a horse!)
Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force releases 2022 year end report
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page, and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments, and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office, has released its 2022 year-end report. The report details the task force’s mission and objectives for 2022, which included identifying, investigating, and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations, monitoring and bringing to justice members of violent gangs, and reducing crimes related to the manufacture, distribution, and possession of fentanyl, heroin, powder cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine, and prescription drugs. The task force’s successes were measured by the eradication of critical threats, including gang-related offenses, and the reduction of overdose deaths and injuries in the region.
The report also provided details on the task force’s successful outcomes and seizures from drug and gang-related investigations conducted in 2022. The task force seized a total of $1,899,043.97 worth of illegal drugs, including cocaine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, and marijuana, and seized $182,567.00 worth of assets and 42 firearms. The task force also made 191 felony arrests and indictments and identified, dismantled, and disrupted six drug trafficking organizations.
The task force’s 2022 operating budget was $127,146.33, and it received $157,500.00 in federal funding from the Washington/Baltimore HIDTA. The HIDTA funded administrative positions, such as an administrative assistant, criminal intelligence analyst, and SAUSA (Special Assistant United States Attorney), and provided support for disrupting and dismantling major drug trafficking organizations operating in the Northern Shenandoah Valley. Frederick County (Designated 2016) and Warren County (Designated 2019) were considered HIDTAs by the Office of National Drug Control Policy.
Warren Heritage Society’s latest exhibit, “Restaurants in Our Past” provides visitors with a look back in time
The Warren Heritage Society has recently opened a new exhibit titled “Restaurants in Our Past.” Chief archivist of the Warren Heritage Society, Tony Carter, welcomed the Royal Examiner’s Mike McCool and local artist Tim Tewalt for a tour of the exhibit, which features old postcards and photographs of restaurants that used to be in the area many years ago. Tewalt has taken these old postcards and colorized them to create drawings that bring back fond memories of the town’s past. In fact, some of Tewalt’s drawings of old restaurants from the town have been featured in a calendar produced by National Media Services and the Royal Examiner.
According to Carter, the goal of the exhibit is to highlight local restaurants and provide a glimpse into the past of the town. The Ivy Lodge, formerly the old Samuels Library, also houses displays of old medical offices and a guest speaker room for different topics. The Warren Heritage Society, which manages the Ivy Lodge, also manages several other properties, including the Baltis house and the Bell Boyd cottage. Visitors are encouraged to visit the Ivy Lodge and take a walking tour of the grounds. The operating hours are from 10 am to 4 pm on Tuesday through Saturday.
Rockland Community Prayer Garden formally dedicated at ceremony attended by hundreds
An overcast (but not rainy) day did not detract from the formal dedication of the spectacular Rockland Community Prayer Garden across from the historic local church just opposite. The dedication and opening on Saturday morning (April 29) prompted one visitor to remark, “This is quite the most beautiful, the most spectacular garden I have ever seen.”
And most, including visiting Virginia Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears, agreed, as did the several hundred parishioners and visitors who, sheltered from any possible rain on the knoll overlooking the estimated three-acre plot that now is the site of a 40-foot long koi pond and surrounding area. The pond is highlighted by a life-sized marble, hand-crafted statue of Christ standing on the water, which will be illuminated at night.
The garden, resplendent in spring and upcoming summer flowers, is for the use of everyone wishing a quiet place for reflection, contemplation, prayer, or just to sit and read a book. Several church members met weekly for 18 months at the home of Sheron and John Piazza (he’s now the head deacon of the 75-year-old church on the corner of Rockland and Fairground roads) and where the now late Sheron Piazza, a retired landscaper, dreamed of, then designed, the garden and its updated environs. These, now for all to see, are footpaths, driveways, parking lots, paving with inscribed memorial bricks galore, benches and dogwood trees further decorating the landscape.
The hymn, “In The Garden,” sung by local opera personality, soprano Melissa Chavez, accompanied by the Randolph-Macon Academy choir, was perhaps the most appropriate rendition of the morning, joined in by all attendees.
Rockland Community Church’s relatively new pastor, Bill Orndoff, performed the official dedication ceremony with help from the entertaining though serious Lieutenant Governor and followed by the church’s longtime interim pastor, the Rev. Mark Jordon, a Front Royal Rotarian, along with George McIntyre, the church’s board chairman and one of the garden’s leading donors and activists. Also in attendance was the former longtime church minister, Bishop Vince McLaughlin, who gave the invocation.
“This is a garden for all the people. We pray it will be used by everyone, as this garden represents the unity of all people and the resurgence of faith in our local community and our nation,” Orndoff said in a written message.
Others remarked, looking skyward, “Sheron Piazza’s dream has come true!”
Watch the dedication ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Rockland Community Prayer Garden Dedication to feature Winsome Sears, Lt Governor of Virginia, as guest speaker
