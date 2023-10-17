Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Gray Treefrog

This little patient was found dragging their right hind leg. The kind finder drove to us from Loudoun County to ensure this tiny frog (about the size of a golf ball) got the help it needed.

Intake exam revealed that this gray treefrog also had very tacky skin—a sign of severe of dehydration. Our knowledgeable veterinary team made the call to hold off on a full exam until this patient was rehydrated.

This required water soaks over multiple hours. By the end of the day, this patient’s weight went from 11 grams to 14 grams. That’s a 25% weight gain just in hydration!

Now that the patient was ready, radiographs were taken to assess the damage to the leg. Luckily, no breaks were found and we suspect nerve damage may be causing the problems seen on exam.

Staff is providing pain medication and hydration while we give the leg time to heal on its own. There is a possibility that no amputation will be required.

Thankfully, if amputation is required, frogs do incredibly well without part of a leg so this patient will still be eligible for release.

However, regardless of surgery and ongoing care, this frog will be with us until May 1st (the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptiles or amphibians from October through April).

Because amphibians can be incredibly sensitive and have many specific requirements, their care is unique and necessitates specialized training and knowledge—which it will get at BRWC. This includes specialized diet, water, substrate, and diluted medications.

We are asked frequently whether we admit small or “nuisance” species like mice, frogs, small snakes, etc.— the answer is, “of course”! We provide veterinary and continuing care to all species of native wildlife, no matter the size, species, or reputation. That includes providing radiographs, supportive care, and pain medications and antibiotics when needed.

Although smaller patients can come with their share of challenges, each contributes to our native ecosystems and deserve a shot at a return to the wild!

Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.