Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Gray Treefrog
This little patient was found dragging their right hind leg. The kind finder drove to us from Loudoun County to ensure this tiny frog (about the size of a golf ball) got the help it needed.
Intake exam revealed that this gray treefrog also had very tacky skin—a sign of severe of dehydration. Our knowledgeable veterinary team made the call to hold off on a full exam until this patient was rehydrated.
This required water soaks over multiple hours. By the end of the day, this patient’s weight went from 11 grams to 14 grams. That’s a 25% weight gain just in hydration!
Now that the patient was ready, radiographs were taken to assess the damage to the leg. Luckily, no breaks were found and we suspect nerve damage may be causing the problems seen on exam.
Staff is providing pain medication and hydration while we give the leg time to heal on its own. There is a possibility that no amputation will be required.
Thankfully, if amputation is required, frogs do incredibly well without part of a leg so this patient will still be eligible for release.
However, regardless of surgery and ongoing care, this frog will be with us until May 1st (the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptiles or amphibians from October through April).
Because amphibians can be incredibly sensitive and have many specific requirements, their care is unique and necessitates specialized training and knowledge—which it will get at BRWC. This includes specialized diet, water, substrate, and diluted medications.
We are asked frequently whether we admit small or “nuisance” species like mice, frogs, small snakes, etc.— the answer is, “of course”! We provide veterinary and continuing care to all species of native wildlife, no matter the size, species, or reputation. That includes providing radiographs, supportive care, and pain medications and antibiotics when needed.
Although smaller patients can come with their share of challenges, each contributes to our native ecosystems and deserve a shot at a return to the wild!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Environmental Group Finds Less Rain, Lower River Levels Have One Upside – Less Water Quality Issues – But Warn Against Lapsed Vigilance
In a report issued October 10th by the Environmental Integrity Project (EIP), a D.C. and Austin, Texas-based non-profit environmental watchdog group, reduced fecal bacteria levels that contribute to unsafe conditions for recreational river and waterway uses in the Shenandoah Valley was cited. From the report: “The health risks from farm manure runoff were somewhat reduced this summer because of the low rainfall conditions,” said Eric Schaeffer, Executive Director of the Environmental Integrity Project. “This does not mean the Shenandoah River is cleaned up or the problem of farm runoff pollution is solved. Virginia should keep up its efforts to convince farmers to fence their livestock out of streams and reduce their over-application of manure.”
The report noted that: “the percentage of sites with unhealthy bacteria levels was the lowest in the last eight years, in part because the amount of rainfall this year was also the lowest over that period.” EIP representative Tom Pelton noted that the bacteria monitoring numbers are not only from the Shenandoah River and its North and South Forks but “also the many streams and smaller rivers that feed into the Shenandoah in the Valley.”
The new report cited 2019 stats released by EIP in conjunction with the Shenandoah Riverkeeper on lagging efforts by Valley cattle ranchers in fencing their properties off so that pollution levels impacted by cattle manure will be reduced and maintained at safe levels.
That 2019 report found “that only 19 percent of the livestock farms in the Shenandoah Valley’s biggest livestock counties – Augusta and Rockingham – had fenced their cattle out of streams … despite a pledge by the state of Virginia to EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) that 95 percent of streams through pastures would have livestock fencing by 2025 to meet the goals of the state’s cleanup plan for the Chesapeake Bay.”
The new report, also with input from the Shenandoah Riverkeeper, observed that at least in part due to that 2019 joint EIP/Riverkeeper release: “In 2022, the Virginia General Assembly approved a record $265 million for Fiscal Years 2023 and 2024 for farm pollution-control ‘best management practices’ – including stream-side livestock fencing and other steps to reduce runoff into waterways,” adding that, “As a result of the increased state funding, a growing number of farmers in Virginia have been enrolling in a state program to install livestock fencing. Statewide, 626 farmers signed up for the livestock fencing program in the (fiscal) year that ended July 1, including 33 in Augusta and Rockingham Counties, according to data from the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation.”
Those efforts need to be maintained, as suggested by Valley stats on cattle and other livestock operations: “The Shenandoah Valley has the largest concentration of livestock operations in Virginia, with almost 528,000 cows, 160 million chickens, and 16 million turkeys raised annually in Augusta, Page, Shenandoah, and Rockingham Counties. Most of their manure is spread on surrounding farmland as fertilizer, but it contains far more phosphorus than crops need for growth. The excess manure leaks pollutants into groundwater and is washed by rain into streams,” EIP reported.
That a balance between the economic benefit of those livestock businesses and the dependence upon a healthy Shenandoah River, its forks, and associated waterways by other business interests such as tourism, as well as community water use throughout the valley was also stressed in the new report by Shenandoah Riverkeeper Mark Frondorf: “Countless businesses and people in the Shenandoah Valley rely upon having a clean, healthy river system. These figures demonstrate that more needs to be done in the way of stream exclusionary fencing on farms, enhancement of buffers of trees and vegetation along streams, and a commitment of both the General Assembly and the agricultural community to put best management practices in place to make the river healthier for everyone. A healthy economy and a healthy environment must walk hand in hand,” Frondorf concluded.
Now, if we could figure a way out to mandate increased rain and an end to the drought in conjunction with improved livestock fencing and reduced fertilizer washing into our rivers, waterways, and groundwater, we’d really be onto something.
Click here to see the full October 10, 2023, Environmental Integrity Project/Shenandoah Riverkeeper Report.
Festival of Leaves dodges some Weather and Power bullets for a Successful 2023 Fall Leaf-Season Kickoff
The 2023 Festival of Leaves in the Town of Front Royal’s Historic Downtown Business District managed to skirt a more lengthy rain weather forecast and early-morning power outage that accompanied the rain that did come in those early-morning vendor set-up hours to have a successful homage to the Autumn leaf changing season. Skies cleared not long after the sun rose, and the power came back on, drawing an enthusiastic crowd throughout the day to vendor offerings and to view downtown Front Royal’s Fall seasonal backdrop, as many of the photos below will show.
Royal Examiner sat down with “Downtown Front Royal” festival organizers Rick Novak, Sue Laurence, and Michael Whitlow mid-afternoon between festival staffing assignments to get a perspective on the day’s event.
“It got off to a great start last night with the Dancing Downtown. I think we probably had between 1,500 and 2,000 people here last night off and on,” Novak observed of the festival’s kickoff, Friday, October 13th pre-Festival event. “More than we had last year,” Whitlow added, noting of the featured musical performer to jump-start that dancing, “Kashmir was amazing.”
But refocusing on Saturday’s festival, Novak noted the rain-accompanied power outage that morning, “There were some tense moments for some folks that were trying to make coffee and beans … but we persevered. And this is an amazing crowd today,” he noted in the wake of nearly a week of rain-throughout-the-day forecasts. “So, I mean Front Royal and the Festival of the Leaves is blessed, and we turned it into a great day with the help of our customers who showed up.”
“Even with the rain forecast yesterday, we had people calling and asking to set up,” Laurence said of some intrepid vendors.
“Our modest goal was 150, our shoot for the stars goal was 175, but we exceeded that,” Novak said of the 190 vendors who were contracted, adding that some of those did not end up making it due to the forecast and early morning rains. “So, congrats to Arlene and Sue, who did a phenomenal job,” Novak said of the vendor recruiting staff.
“Everyone did – you did a great job with sponsoring, getting sponsors, it was just everyone,” Whitlow said with a nod to Novak’s pre-festival efforts as well. That led Novak to continue to pass the organizational credit around with additional nods to Tom Eschelman and Lizzie Lewis, the latter the Town’s new tourism director. And speaking of tourism, as Dancing Downtown was a kickoff for the the Festival of Leaves, the Festival of Leaves is the kickoff to the heart of the Autumn leaf-changing season and its draw as a tourist attraction to this community inside and outside the town limits. Laurence noted a recent, almost pre-festival “overnight” spreading of the Fall leaf-changing color blanket in the Village Commons/Gazebo area — again, the festival seemed blessed. As it did once again several hours later when the rains that stopped around 8 a.m. returned in an aggressive and torrential way at 6:40 p.m., about 40 minutes after the festivals’ close and vendor breakdowns.
And speaking of good jobs, the festival organizers also gave a nod to some participating local organizations like Randolph-Macon Academy’s color guard, the Sons of the American Revolution, as well as youth volunteers through various sources. It was also noted that a number of scheduled bands were canceled due to the weather forecasts and the dangers of plugging in electronic equipment in the rain. However, a DJ was there, and some musical acts were performed that could make it with the DJ’s equipment.
Below are some additional perspectives on the Oct. 14, 2023, Festival of Leaves:
Warren County Deputies Thwart Drug Activities in Front Royal
Two Major Busts in a Week Showcase Dedicated Law Enforcement Efforts
Back-to-Back Drug Busts Illuminate the Night
Residents of Front Royal have witnessed a commendable commitment to safety and lawfulness from their local police. In two separate incidents, just days apart, officers of the Warren County Sheriff’s Office ensured a significant amount of drugs would never reach the streets.
Deputy Ulibarri’s Sharp Observations Lead to Arrests
On the evening of October 3, 2023, Deputy Ulibarri’s watchful eyes detected a vehicle struggling to keep its course on North Shenandoah Avenue. After seeing the car drift over lines, Ulibarri stopped the vehicle at 1724 North Shenandoah Avenue. Alongside Sergeant Gregory and the ever-reliable canine Roman, an air sniff resulted in a red flag for drugs. This led to a comprehensive search, unearthing 20 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of heroin, 10 Suboxone patches, and other illegal items. This encounter concluded with the arrest of Racheal D. Huntt and Cristan Blow on multiple drug charges.
A Keen Deputy Doffermire Dismantles Another Drug Operation
Just five days later, on October 8, Deputy Doffermire’s routine patrol turned significant. Noticing a car behaving oddly, perhaps to avoid law enforcement, Doffermire acted. His hunch paid off when a search revealed 25 grams of crack cocaine, 3.25 grams of methamphetamine, and various drug paraphernalia, including $343 in cash. The driver, William Leslie Moore III, now faces multiple charges, underscoring Doffermire’s consistent and insightful commitment to his community’s well-being.
Officers Hold the Front Line Against Drug Activities
These consecutive incidents highlight the pivotal role officers play in keeping Front Royal safe. Their proactive approach, combined with a deep understanding of the community’s nuances, proves invaluable. Residents can sleep a tad more soundly knowing officers like Ulibarri and Doffermire, with their sharp instincts, are on patrol. These actions remind us that even on routine nights, dedicated officers are always working hard to ensure safety.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for October 16 – 20, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on the nights of October 15 to November 17.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Shenandoah River and railway, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Nighttime mobile lane closures for pothole patching, 8 p.m. to 12 midnight Tuesday through Thursday nights.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of November 27. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
31st State House Candidate Steve Foreman rallies supporters during Campaign Ad Filming
On the afternoon of Tuesday, October 10, supporters of 31st State House Delegate candidate Steve Foreman gathered at the Town of Front Royal Village Commons/Gazebo area to participate in the filming of a political ad for the Democratic opponent challenging current Warren County Supervisor, Republican-endorsed Delores Oates for the newly created state congressional seat.
Foreman’s election website https://www.foremanforvirginia.com/ summarizes what he and statewide Democrats and many independents feel is on the line for the Commonwealth in the November 2023 election run-up to the November 2024 national presidential race. Under the banner “Let’s Put Virginia On A Brighter Path,” Foreman states:
“Governor Glen Youngkin is poised to bring his extreme policies to Virginia – and all he needs is a majority in the state house to do it. Republican governors all over the nation are forcing their restrictive agendas on the people. Whether they’re stripping away reproductive freedoms like abortion access or censoring our shared history in the classroom, these radical politicians are on a mission to make America less free.
“I’m running as your Democratic Candidate for HD31 (House District 31) to keep Virginia free, fair, and safe.”
The above reference to “stripping away reproductive freedoms like abortion” appeared to be verified by a Richmond Times Dispatch story reporting that Youngkin’s Political Action Committee (PAC) “Spirit of Virginia” was launching a $1.4 million statewide ad campaign on the issue of abortion rights by “calling for a ban of the procedure.” Coupled with similar moves in Republican legislatively-controlled states nationwide, the next step Democrats assert will be a 2024 Republican move toward banning abortion in every state in the nation to mirror the U.S. Supreme Court Catholic majority’s overturning of Roe v Wade at the federal level.
As many present noted surrounding the Warren County Samuels Public Library funding controversy at which Oates and her county supervisor colleagues sat center stage, local interest in politics appears to be soaring. Foreman supporters present to back their candidates’ campaign ad filming pointed out that many citizens without a history of political involvement have become involved as ultra-conservatives have made aggressive political moves on personal lifestyle choice rights, not only nationally and at the state level, but here locally as well as November 2023 approaches.
They point to efforts to gain operational control of public libraries across the nation, often tied to the “Moms for Liberty” group that county Republican Committee-endorsed South River District School Board candidate Leslie Matthews chairs locally, to the elimination of access to not only abortion but in some Republican-controlled states even preventative birth control medications that head off conception and historically reduce requests for abortions.
But does their candidate Steve Foreman have the cross-county, congressional district-wide name recognition to challenge a sitting elected official like Oates? Prior to the resolution of the Samuels Library funding issue, most would likely have said “No.” But in the wake of weeks of conflicting messaging from the county supervisors and the sudden turnaround that maintained funding and operational control with the independent 501 c-3 Samuels Library board, that perspective may be changing.
In a circulated statement titled “Et tu, Brute?” the Clean Up Samuels Library contingent has likened Oates and her colleagues to the Roman senators who slayed Caesar, for the county supervisors perceived “stabbing in the back” of CSL on the library anti-alternate sexual identity content issue they believed they had majority county board support for. — CSL identifies with the slain Caesar in this scenario, though they did announce a resurrected entity to carry on the fight locally and nationally in the wake of the loss on the Samuels Public Library take-down attempt.
So, Foreman supporters present to offer support and background to his filmed campaign ad this past Tuesday assert that in such a shifting and contentious political environment, we’ll all just have to wait and total the final vote counts before declaring winners in November. All that’s at stake, they reminded us their candidate has observed, is the future direction of personal choice and public education in a community, a state, and eventually a nation, it would seem.
Family Promise NSV Celebrates Family Promise Week 2023 and One-Year Anniversary
Family Promise of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) will host a week-long event to raise awareness about the crisis of family homelessness during National Family Promise Week, which runs October 15 to October 22, 2023, to highlight an issue many call “an invisible crisis.”
Every year, more than three million children in America experience homelessness, and one in 16 become homeless before they reach the first grade. The COVID pandemic has exacerbated an existing affordable housing crisis and has increased economic instability, increasing the risk of homelessness for families.
Family Promise Week will highlight this crisis through special events and social media posts. This week coincides with Family Promise NSV’s celebration of the organization’s one-year anniversary as a national Family Promise affiliate.
Community members are invited to participate in Night Without a Bed. The official date of Night Without a Bed is Saturday, October 21, 2023, although it can happen anytime that week. Youth groups, civic groups, businesses, agencies, and individual families are invited to spend one night without a bed to spread awareness for families experiencing homelessness. Teams or individual families can use a building or backyard to pitch a tent and sleep in a sleeping bag, spend a night inside your cars, sleep in your living room on the floor or couch, or any other way to create an environment where you do not normally sleep.
Individuals and Teams can register online for the Night Without a Bed event and receive an information packet and facilitators guide: lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/wb86vuy.
Participants and the community at large are invited to donate to FPNSV to help support families with children experiencing homelessness. Donations can be made at https://giv.li/ye2dpf or by sending a check to FPNSV, 131 Market St., Winchester, VA 22601. How Your Donations Help Families in Need: $100 can help with household utilities; $250 will help fund our Prevention & Stabilization program for at-risk families; or $500 will help pay for a week in a local motel.
The agency is holding a Lunch and Learn on October 19th from 12:00 – 1:30 PM. The community is invited to attend to learn ways to join the fight to end family homelessness. The event will be held in the Eagles Board Room on the Our Health Campus, located at 329 N. Cameron Street in Winchester.
Topics will include data on the number of homeless families living in Winchester and Frederick County, current needs at Family Promise NSV, a matching grant opportunity, and how local churches, civic groups, and community members can help. The event is free to attend. People interested in attending should RSVP by emailing jennifer@familypromisensv.org or by calling (540) 323-8038.
