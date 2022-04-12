Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Great Horned Owl
How to Keep Wildlife Wild:
Two nestling Great Horned owlets came to the Center after being found out of their nest in a public park. At this age, owlets should be able to climb back up the tree to return themselves to the nest. Because they were seemingly unable to do this, they were brought to the Center for a wellness check with hopes of quickly renesting.
Unfortunately, both nestlings were emaciated, anemic, and dehydrated upon admission, although otherwise uninjured. A specialty diet was tube fed initially due to the owl’s severe emaciation and dehydration. Once they were more alert, we were able to start feeding them solid food.
The goal of wildlife rehabilitation is always release, and to be released, wild patients must know that they are wild. For babies like these Great Horned Owl nestlings, that means using disguises to prevent them from thinking that food comes from humans!
By using puppets and camouflage to feed babies, we help to prevent imprinting. Since humans are the biggest threat to wildlife, we never want these animals to feel safe around people. This kind of treatment will help increase their ability to survive on their own in the wild.
We saw this working when they started acting appropriately for their species by displaying defensive behaviors at staff and vocalizing when being fed by their puppet parent!
To see a video of these two being fed, check out this video on our TikTok!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
The Early Act Club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School received their club t-shirts
On April 7, 2022, The Early Act Club at E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School received their club t-shirts. These students have collected trash throughout the school all year to help our custodians, raised over $500.00 to sponsor a veteran and their family for Christmas, rang the bell for the Salvation Army and collected close to one thousand pounds of canned goods for our local food pantries during the holidays!
The E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School Early Act Club is sponsored by The Rotary Club of Warren County, VA.
Jenspiration
Ride With Rotary brings in over $13,500 in sponsorship with glowing reviews!
The inaugural Ride With Rotary (bike ride) fundraiser was a success this weekend hosted by the Rotary Club of Warren County. Seventy six athletes registered for the scenic ride through the Shenandoah Valley on Saturday. The weather was a little chilly, windy, and wet at moments, but the riders all expressed their experience was pleasant and fun. Several of the cyclists expressed how well planned the routes were and organized. Coming from experienced riders, this was such a complement!
The Ride with Rotary brought in over $13,500 in sponsorship dollars. The support from local businesses and individuals was so refreshing and exciting. Between registration and sponsorship, our two well deserving beneficiaries will have some nice funds to keep changing lives in our community!
Both beneficiaries were at the event helping to volunteer and/or cheer on the participants as they pushed off for their ride. Watch these videos to hear a few words from Susan Tschirhart with Reaching Out Now and Bill & Sandy Long from Cars Changing Lives.
Reaching Out Now:
Cars Changing Lives:
The Rotary Club of Warren County thanks everyone who worked hard to make this event possible! And one last huge THANK YOU to our sponsors. After such positive feedback, the odds for a Ride With Rotary 2023 is a strong possibility.
Watch this video of footage of the cyclists riding:
Enjoy this photo link to all footage to the event, including riders in action, and check out some photos below:
Local News
Front Royal United Methodist Church donates to Warren County Department of Social Services fund
Warren County Department of Social Services received a donation at its most recent Advisory Board meeting on March 24, 2022, in the amount of $6,272 from the Front Royal United Methodist Church. The donation will be used by the Warren County Department of Social Services “Ministerial Fund.” Advisory Board members Bob Cullers and Brenda Wells, who are also parishioners of the Front Royal Church, presented the check to staff during the meeting. In addition to this donation Front Royal United Methodist Church will be making monthly donations of approximately $100 to the “Ministerial Fund.”
Warren County Department of Social Services Director Jon Martz explained the “Ministerial Fund” is a community fund based upon a partnership with local Warren County churches and Warren County Department of Social Services. Recent uses of the “Ministerial Fund” include vehicle repairs, Department of Motor Vehicle expenses, medical and prescription expenses, shelter, utilities, birth certificates and food.
United Methodist Church Pastor Rachel Plemmons summed it all up, “By working together our churches and the Department are helping less fortunate County citizens weather life’s storms!”
Jenspiration
Rotary Club of Warren County presents WCHS DECA with $1,000 check for conference
Congratulations to our local Warren County High School DECA team for earning multiple awards at the State Leadership Conference in March. 20 students have the honor to now advance and compete at the International Career Development Conference in Atlanta, GA on April 23, 2022. The Rotary Club of Warren County is proud to present a $1,000 check to help pay for the expenses involved in attending this conference! WE ARE SO PROUD OF OUR STUDENTS!!! Thank you, WCHS Business & Marketing teacher, Richard Gardner for being such a great leader of this crew!
This check presentation happened at the RIDE WITH ROTARY. One of the DECA businesses, DECA Tailgaters partnered with Carolina Dreamin’ LLC prepared BBQ as a food vendor this year at the event. Profits from the food truck and this 1,000 check will make a big difference we have been told! Nothing better than supporting our youth, our future!
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 11 – 15, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 5 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 15.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Shoulder closures for soil and rock testing, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 25.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through April 30.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil-boring operations, 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through June 3.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Southbound flagging operations for bridge inspection just north of the Page County line, Monday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
R-MA formalizing partnership with Shenandoah University, generating new opportunities for students
On Thursday, April 7, Randolph-Macon Academy formalized its long-standing unofficial partnership with Shenandoah University—generating new and exciting opportunities for our students. SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons, PhD, and retired United States Air Force Brig. Gen. David Wesley, R-MA’s president, signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that joins both schools in a year-long partnership that can be renewed for successive one-year terms.
“If I know anything about R-MA, I know that it is all about its students. And at Shenandoah, we are all about our students. Every one of us here will celebrate this signing and this partnership because of what it’s going to do for our students, and therefore, for our faculty and staff as well, because it inspires them to have new partnerships,” Fitzsimmons said to a crowd that included leadership, faculty, and staff from both schools and students from R-MA.
“One of the things that I love about what we’re signing today is that it leaves room for possibility. It doesn’t hold us back, it doesn’t create walls around it so we can’t go any further. There are no parameters. We can dream together.”
Key Areas for Potential Mutual Advancement
The partnership paves the way for potential mutual growth in key areas, strengthening current dual enrollment opportunities at our college prep school while also creating a conversation around expedited admission and student life opportunities.
Shenandoah University has an interest in beginning an aviation program, and R-MA, which features an elite Air Force JROTC program built around an aerospace science curriculum, operates an in-house flight program that provides both flight and drone instruction and is the only one of its kind at the secondary school level in the country.
R-MA, which has a software and engineering curriculum that includes quantum computing, advanced cybersecurity, and robotics and remotely operated vehicles (ROV) engineering, has a deep interest in Shenandoah’s augmented reality/virtual reality, computer science, and Esports programs. Our interests also extend toward developing more in-depth performing arts programs, an area in which SU excels through the Shenandoah Conservatory.
“It gives our students at Randolph-Macon more options, more ways to think of the future, more ways to prepare for that future,” Wesley said. “I hope that it will benefit Shenandoah University, just through the skills and the skill sets that we’re developing, particularly in aviation and computer science, but probably in other ways as well.”
Shenandoah University and R-MA are linked by their roots in the United Methodist Church, and by what Wesley called a commitment to making education accessible to students—not just regionally, but across the globe.
“There’s a new path forward, and we plan on doing our part,” Wesley stated to those in attendance. “We want to stand at your shoulder. We’re ready for the task.”
Interested in seeing how these opportunities take shape at our private school?
Contact Randolph-Macon Academy for more information.
Wind: 1mph ESE
Humidity: 58%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
73/43°F
72/52°F