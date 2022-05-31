Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Groundhog
Our latest juvenile Groundhog patients want to remind you that relocating wildlife is NOT legal in Virginia!
Every year, humans create orphans by capturing and relocating parents, while leaving babies to die in dens. It is also inhumane to adults, as these animals do not survive well when relocated and can spread disease.
Though some consider groundhogs a nuisance, they play an important role in the environment just like everyone else! These guys dig dens that are used by a variety of native wildlife including foxes, rabbits, opossums, and others. Their digging helps to aerate the soil and buffers our land from severe flooding while the wastes and food scraps in burrows increase soil nutrients, helping our crops to grow. They also serve as prey species to many of our native predators.
If you have groundhogs that you do not want in a specific location, please consider waiting until September to attempt humane eviction methods. You can use techniques including ammonia-soaked rags, overnight lights and radios, and other deterrents to get these animals to move on willingly once their babies are grown.
Once they leave, you will need to fill the den entryways, ideally with concrete and fairly deep, as they are amazing diggers and will make their way back into a well-made burrow when possible. Consider using metal netting to wire off areas under sheds or decks.
Please call us if you need advice about deterring Groundhogs in specific situations. Creating orphans is never the best answer!

Front Royal Women’s Resource Center seeking new Office Manager
Front Royal Women’s Resource Center (FRWRC) is a 501(c)3 non-profit whose mission is to “support women in our community through programs, information and education”, our vision is “empowering women to change their lives”.
FRWRC is looking for an Office Manager to assist the Executive Director in the organization and coordination of administrative duties and office procedures. Office Manager duties and responsibilities include scheduling meetings and appointments, greeting visitors and providing general administrative support to our members. Applicants should have experience as a Front Office Manager or Office Administrator; proficiency with a variety of office software (email tools, spreadsheets and databases), phone and writing skills, communication and organizational skills and the ability to accurately handle administrative duties. Ultimately, the Office Manager is responsible for the smooth running of the office and assisting the Executive Director in day-to-day operations.
- The position is a part-time salaried position
- Salary is based on a 20-hour work week. $17,000/year
- Office Hours: Monday–Thursday, 4 hours/day with limited flex hours
Responsibilities
- Serve as the point person for Office Manager duties including: operation and procedures, visitors, vendors and office management as needed
- Schedule meetings and appointments
- Assist the Executive Director and Board of Directors to update and maintain office policies as necessary
- Assist in the onboarding process for new members, board members and guests and grantees
- Assist in-house or off-site activities, social media events, campaigns, events, and conferences
Skills
- Proven experience and knowledge as an Office Manager, Front Office Manager or Administrative Assistant
- Proficiency in MS Office (MS Excel and MS Outlook, in particular)
- Social Media outlets (e.g., Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn)
- Canva or other graphic programs
- Familiarity with
- Zoom, Virtual Conferencing tools, Databases (Little Green Light)
- WordPress – updating FRWRC website
- QuickBooks entry & input
- Office machines (e.g., phone systems and printers)
- Time management skills and ability to multi-task and prioritize work
- Attention to detail and problem-solving skills
- A creative mind with an ability to suggest improvements
Examples of Specific Tasks:
- Digital Communications & all social media
- Monthly e-Newsletter
- Logistical Event Coordination
- Manage office budget
- Order and maintain office supplies, bi-weekly mail pickup
- Monthly Board Meeting minutes & Zoom
Interested persons please send resumes and letters of recommendation to Barbara at barbara@frwrc.org
Local Veteran Arthur ‘Bunky’ Woods keynotes Part 2 of this community’s Memorial Day weekend remembrances
Front Royal and Warren County’s acknowledgment of the ultimate sacrifice required of some citizens to maintain the American ideal of a free and egalitarian society where “all men are created equal” drew a noontime crowd approaching triple figures to the Warren County Courthouse grounds Monday, May 30th. And event Co-Chairman Lt. Col. Rob McDougall, Marine reserves, announcement of Special Guest and Keynote Speaker Staff Sergeant, Army retired, Arthur “Bunky” Woods sent a wave of excitement through the portion of the crowd aware of Woods’ military service and sacrifice.
It would be an excitement soon shared by all present in the wake of Woods’ Memorial Day 2022 remarks. For while Woods’ battlefield sacrifice wasn’t that ultimate one of those who lost their lives in defense and military service to their nation, it was a sacrifice that altered his life forever. But it wasn’t his service that Woods focused on in addressing the crowd. Rather, his focus was on those he served with and knew who did not return from the battlefield with the option to adjust to a new reality of how the remainder of one’s life would be lived.
.
Hear those names and the actions that took their lives recalled in the Royal Examiner video of Monday’s event. Wood’s remarks begin at the 28:00 mark of the video. And as some have on past Memorial Days, Woods challenged all of us who have benefited from that ultimate sacrifice acknowledged on this solemn holiday.
“Take the time, not just on Memorial Day, but every day, take a moment to say ‘Thank you’ to our fallen. For those who never left the battlefields … we in their hometowns must honor their memories. Live a life worth their sacrifice. Live a life to bring pride to this nation,” Woods urged all who were listening.
And that is a timely challenge in an era of increasing political and social division. It is a challenge that needs to be taken to heart by those on all sides of the political spectrum who would put self-interest and profit above the good of the nation and all its citizens. Are we, all of us, up to the task? Time will tell. But thank you, Arthur “Bunky” Woods, for reminding us not to squander the opportunity America’s fallen have given us.
Event Co-Chair Skip Rogers followed Woods to the microphone. Rogers, local director of the veterans assistance Able Forces organization, acknowledged the Randolph-Macon Academy Color Guard present as the potential next generation of duty and service. Rogers brought a third perspective on duty, sacrifice, and responsibility to the table, complementing the observations of Woods and McDougall.
A stirring invocation was delivered by Deacon Rafael Goldsmith.
The R-MA Color Guard was the same as cited at the previous day’s event, with one change. Harrison White replaced Jacob Collyer, joining Ryder Perkins, Audrey Nielson, and Trevor Walker, with Team Commander Matthew Kelly and staff sponsor Chris Edington on hand. And Siobhan Lundt’s vocal accompaniment to the presenting of the colors by the R-MA cadets would have been a show-stopper in another venue. – Do I detect a musical family connection here?!?
The flowered memorial wreath was donated for the 10th consecutive year by Fussell Florists, whose proprietor Katie Bennett was given a nod by MacDougall, along with others contributing to the day’s event.
As noted in yesterday’s Royal Examiner post on Part 1 of this community’s solemn recalling of the sacrifice of soldiers, both two and four-legged, this is the first year in a decade of the resurrection of Memorial Day ceremonies here initiated by our colleague Malcolm Barr Sr., in which military-trained “war dogs” and their human colleagues have been honored in separate events. LINK–First
Annual Dogs of War Memorial Garden event a barking success
However, the close tie of our community to the initial training of war dogs early in World War II and the life-and-death partnership between those canine soldiers and their military handlers and colleagues remains, as was acknowledged at both ceremonies. In fact, Monday’s Co-Chairs Rob McDougall and Skip Rogers both attended Sunday’s Dogs of War and K-9 Corps event at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter’s new War Dogs Garden of Remembrance. And Rogers was keynote speaker at that event.
See some more still photos of Monday’s event and the full exclusive Royal Examiner video of Front Royal and Warren County’s Memorial Day of remembrance 2022, below:
VFW Post 1860 Memorial Day Ceremony 2022
The VFW Post 1860 held its annual Memorial Day Ceremony at the Panorama Memorial Gardens on May 30th at 10:00 am.
“As long as two comrades survive, so will the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States render tribute to our heroic dead,” said Chuck Midkiff, Senior Vice Commander of the Post.
Commander Jeff Cook called the Post to attention.
“On this day, forever consecrated to our heroic dead, we are assembled once again to express sincere reverence. This grave represents the resting place of many departed comrades serving in all wars. Wherever the body of a comrade lies the ground is hallowed. Our presence here is a solemn commemoration of all these men and women, an expression of our tribute, their devotion to duty, their courage, and their patriotism. By their services on land, on sea, and in the air, they have made us debtors. For the flag of our nation, these United States still flies over a land of free people” said Commander Jeff Cook.
At the entrance of Panorama Memorial Gardens, they played TAPS during the lowering of the flag to half-mast. The Commander then dismissed the Post.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States is a nonprofit veterans service organization comprised of eligible veterans and military service members from the active, guard, and reserve forces.
Support Your Local Lemonade Stand: Two sisters learning entrepreneurship
One of many children’s first entrepreneurial experiences is operating a lemonade stand. Lemonade stands help promote business skills, responsibility, financial literacy, goal setting, and teamwork.
Stop by the corner of Virginia Avenue and 15th Street where you’ll find Emme and Lucy Phillips selling their lemonade. Mom is Kisha Phillips, owner of Card My Yard, so it looks like the girls are learning business at a young age.
First Annual Dogs of War Memorial Garden event a barking success
A crowd of about 30 participants and spectators gathered at the Humane Society of Warren County’s (HSWC) Julia Wagner Animal Shelter at 1 p.m. on a beautiful late spring afternoon, Sunday, May 29, for the first annual Dogs of War and Law Enforcement K-9 team event at the new Dogs of War Garden of Remembrance on the shelter grounds. Now if you’ve attended previous Memorial Day events over the past decade at either the downtown Front Royal Gazebo-Village Commons area or Warren County Courthouse lawn, you may be thinking “This isn’t the first Memorial Day Dogs of War remembrance here” – and you’re correct.
However, Sunday’s event is the first where traditional Memorial Day ceremonies honoring the sacrifice of American soldiers and the corresponding sacrifice of those soldiers’ four-legged companions on the battlefield has been separated into a Memorial Day weekend “doubleheader” as event organizer Malcolm Barr Sr. described it in our recent preview of the event.
And it was former HSWC Board President Barr’s initiative to create the War Dog and Law Enforcement K-9 Memorial Garden at the Wagner Shelter grounds that led to the decision to make this a two-pronged Memorial Day weekend celebration. Current HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers helped kick off Sunday’s celebration of the wartime and law enforcement partnership between man and his canine companions by noting the year-round presence of the new Garden of Remembrance on the Wagner Shelter grounds. As Barr notes in the above-linked story, the first U.S. dogs trained for combat in World War II were trained at a facility in Front Royal.
Also participating, as they will at Monday’s noon Memorial Day ceremonies in town at the courthouse grounds, were a Color Guard from Randloph-Macon Academy, that was bagpiped into place by Jim Lundt. The R-MA Color Guard included Jacob Collyer, lead cadet, Ryder Perkins, U.S. flag bearer, Audrey Nielson, Virginia State Flag bearer, Trevor Walker, rear guard cadet, along with Matthew Kelley, cadet Special Teams Commander; all under the watchful eye of R-MA Junior ROTC instructor and Senior Master Sgt., U.S. Air Force retired Chris Eddington.
The Front Royal Police Department K-9 team of Corporal Anthony Clingerman and Boscoe were present representing the law enforcement side of the human-canine partnership celebration.
Keynote speaker was Able Forces Director and past military dog handler Skip Rogers, who gave a broad and emotional description of wartime partnership between man and dog. Michael Williams, who recalled his father’s work with military-trained war dogs, offered an also emotional invocation. Humane Society Director Bowers returned to the podium to lay the memorial wreath at the Remembrance Garden’s center. As event moderator, Barr also acknowledged the help of Doug Meador in setting up the event sound system.
See our remaining still photos of the event below, and Royal Examiner Publisher Mike McCool’s video of the entire ceremony in the video, also below:
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for May 30-June 3, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
*NEW* Mile marker 5 to 6, eastbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Sunday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
*NEW* Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm.
Mile marker 8 to 7, westbound – Right lane closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for soil and rock testing, 8:00 pm to 7:00 am through the night of June 2.
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – No lane closures, but survey work in the right-of-way, 9:30 am to 3:30 pm through June 3.
Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8:00 am to 5:00 pm through June 25.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Various roads – Mobile lane closures for line-painting operations on Route 55, 79, 340, and 522, Tuesday to Friday from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
