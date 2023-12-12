Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: House Finch

This female House finch patient is suffering from mycoplasmosis or “finch eye disease”, an infection caused by the bacterium Mycoplasma gallisepticum (similar to pink eye in people). This bacterium causes eye swelling and discharge, leading to temporary blindness, which then leaves these birds vulnerable to predation and prevents normal foraging.

While this disease is widespread in our area, you may be surprised to learn that it’s most often spread by bird feeders. Why? Bird feeders promote unnatural congregation of birds, meaning it only takes one sick bird to infect many others, especially if the bird feeder isn’t being cleaned regularly. Tube-style feeders are especially good at spreading this disease as birds must literally rub their eyes on the feeding area to eat.

Mycoplasma is also not the only disease that can be spread at feeders, so it is always important to clean feeders and choose feeders that can be easily disinfected.

If you feed birds on your property, it is your responsibility to clean your bird feeders regularly. Follow these simple steps every week (more often if it’s hot or rains):

Fully empty out all debris and leftover seed from the feeder. To avoid wasting bird seed, only fill the feeder a small portion of the way and see how long that lasts. You can always add more! Wash the entire feeder with soap and water (or run it through the dishwasher). Soak each part of the feeder in a 1:10 bleach solution for 15 minutes. Rinse fully, then allow to dry before refilling.

Please do not feed on the ground or other surfaces, as dirt cannot be disinfected and ground feeding often leads to congregation of multiple species, not just birds. Feeding in this manner can be especially dangerous. Better yet—ditch the feeders! Contrary to popular belief, wild birds do NOT need bird feeders. It should not be thought of as something that wild birds rely on to survive.

There is an easy alternative that you never have to clean—NATIVE PLANTS! Consider planting native plants around your home to provide more natural food sources for birds.

In the spring and summer, most bird species, even those who are primarily seedeaters as adults, rely on insects to feed and raise their babies.

Native plants support these necessary insects for raising and maintaining healthy birds while also minimizing disease spread. Native plants even provide seed well into the winter for our native seed eaters!

