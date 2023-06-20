Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Killdeer
This young Killdeer was found on the ground weak, dehydrated, and skinny, despite adults being seen in the area.
It’s possible the adults abandoned the nest, just abandoned this individual for some reason, or that the adults seen were unrelated.
Due to the bird’s poor condition and behavior, we recommended that this individual come in for care.
Chicks like these are very high-maintenance. They require large amounts of tiny invertebrates and will only eat for us if their habitat is set up to mimic a natural habitat.
People frequently call the Center about killdeer nests that are built in inconvenient or dangerous places, like a gravel driveway or their lawn.
Native birds and their nests are federally protected here in the United States. That means it is illegal to move their nests and/or eggs. So instead of moving a killdeer nest, put up some sort of indicator that tells people not to walk or drive near it (chairs, sawhorses, or cones). The incubation period only lasts around 25 days so the inconvenience won’t last long!
Plus, Killdeer make great neighbors to humans because they eat insects like mosquitoes and ticks!
Killdeer are excellent parents and actors! They often employ their notorious “broken wing” tactic when predators (like people) get too close to the nest. The adults will droop and drag a wing and make loud calls to get the predator’s attention. Most predators will follow them, thinking they’re about to get an easy meal! Once the parent thinks they’ve lured the predator a safe distance away, they fly off and return to protecting their nest.
Front Royal ‘Rotarian of the Year’ award goes to Lizi Lewis
In one of her final official duties of the year, 2022-23 Rotary Club of Front Royal President Lori Glascock named the Town’s Community Development and Tourism Manager Lizi Lewis “Rotarian of the Year”, citing her “outstanding performance and dedicated club service during the past 12 months.”
Lewis, who also operates a small downtown business, has been a member of Rotary for only about two years, but has been one of its busiest members during that time, including design of sponsorship banners and event promotional materials; social media/public image marketing; volunteering for numerous fundraising activities; re-designing and improving the Doc Smith Christmas Basket Program, as well as being a founding member of the Rotaract Club of Front Royal.
Additionally, Glascock founded a second, club-wide award called the “Rising Star”. This saluted a first-year Rotarian, Amy Mawyer, for outstanding new member service. Mawyer is a fifth grade teacher at Hilda J. Barbour Elementary School.
“She was a self-starter in her first year, volunteering for such activities as the club’s annual gala and golf events, and raising funds for the eradication of polio in countries throughout the world,” the retiring club president said.
At its June 16 final club meeting of the year, Glascock made a final report on her activities to club members. She remarked on rebuilding and strengthening two youth components of Rotary, the Earlyact and Interact clubs; improvements in media marketing, and increasing the number of community service partnerships, garnering a $40,000 club record in sponsorships.
“We exceeded our annual giving goals and donated $20,000 in scholarships to graduating seniors, over $14,000 in grants to 134 local nonprofits, and almost $13,000 to Rotary International to end polio and to fund service projects (aboard) for clean water and hygiene, education and literacy,” Glascock said.
She mentioned the popular local teacher and student awards that are provided annually, and the welcoming of an exchange student from Norway that ended just a few weeks ago. Glascock gave a shout out to her Speakers’ Program Committee and a specific pat on the back to Rotarian Emily Marlow Beck “who presented an outstanding program – “Using Your Vocation for Social Good,” about her company’s initiative of 75 acts of kindness in 25 days to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Marlow Motors, of which she is president.
“We brought home from Rotary District Conference awards to Front Royal for club service, community service, public image, youth activities and the governor’s award for highest club attendance,” Glascock concluded.
The new Rotary Club of Front Royal president, Ken Evans will be sworn in at a June 23 ceremony at Shenandoah Valley Golf Club.
Sheriff’s Office warns residents of on going phone scam involving fictitious jury duty fines
In an alarming revelation, the local Sheriff’s Office has recently issued a warning about an ongoing phone scam where innocent citizens are told they owe fines for missing jury duty. This malicious scam, which preys on the unsuspecting public’s sense of civic duty, has triggered a wave of concern across the community.
The scam operates by deceiving residents into believing they’ve neglected their legal obligations and are facing repercussions. According to reports, the scammers falsely identify themselves as law enforcement personnel, even going as far as to use nonexistent names like Sgt. Waller from the Sheriff’s Office.
Residents have been lured into this scheme by receiving calls stating they owe fines for missed jury duty. In several cases, victims have visited the Sheriff’s Office in person, under the false belief they have a fine to pay.
The Sheriff’s Office has been unequivocal in its response: This is a scam. They’ve clarified that the office never contacts individuals by phone to collect fines for missed jury duty. While a court may indeed issue a warrant for missed jury duty, they will not engage in phone call collections.
This scam is not new to the area. It has been ongoing for an extended period of time, exploiting the trust and vulnerability of citizens. However, with the increasing number of cases, the Sheriff’s Office has felt compelled to issue a public warning.
One challenge for law enforcement is that the source of the calls remains unknown, limiting their ability to stop the scam at its roots. Instead, they are appealing to the public’s vigilance and sense of community to thwart the scammers.
In conclusion, citizens are advised not to engage with such callers, never to disclose personal information over the phone, and definitely not to agree to pay any purported fines. Instead, any concerns should be directly addressed to the Sheriff’s Office at 540-635-4128. This collective alertness can shield our community from the clutches of such predatory scams and ensure the safety and security of all residents.
A Salute to Revolutionary War Hero Daniel Morgan: Sons of the American Revolution lead commemoration ceremony
In the heart of Virginia, a significant piece of American history was honored recently. The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) led a commemoration of Daniel Morgan, an unsung hero of the American Revolutionary War, and his arduous Beeline March.
The ceremony, conducted on 17 June 2023 at Morgan’s tomb in Mount Hebron Cemetery, Winchester, Virginia, saw participation from nine SAR Chapters, two Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapters, the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) Society, and the Order of the Founders and Patriots of America (OFPA).
Back in June 1775, the Continental Congress ordered the formation of two companies of Virginia riflemen to aid George Washington in Boston. Two commanders, Hugh Stephenson, and Daniel Morgan, raced to raise companies, with Morgan’s unit of Frederick Militia, famously known as “Morgan’s Riflemen,” becoming particularly renowned.
Morgan’s unit embarked on a grueling 600-mile march known as the Beeline March from Virginia to Boston, which they completed in a mere 21 days. The march underlined the fervor and commitment of the colonists to their cause. Morgan continued to serve the colonial cause in the Revolutionary War, with significant impacts at the Battles of Saratoga and Cowpens.
The commemoration ceremony was marked with reverence and respect. Dale Corey emceed the event, with chaplain services provided by Reverend Jim Simmons. A 19-guardsman-strong Virginia State Color Guard presented and posted the colors while Michael Wilson led the Pledge of Allegiance. Virginia Society President Ernie Coggins provided a summary of Morgan’s significant contribution to the Revolutionary War.
The ceremony included the presentation of wreaths by representatives from SAR chapters, DAR, and C.A.R. societies. As the event concluded, a 15-man squad fired a musket salute, honoring the memory of Daniel Morgan and his iconic Beeline March. The event served as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices and trials faced by the revolutionaries in their quest for independence.
Blue Ridge Singers ring in their 15th season with open auditions
Get your vocal cords ready! The Blue Ridge Singers, the heart of Shenandoah Valley’s vibrant choral scene, are inviting Soprano, Alto, Tenor, and Bass voices to audition for their upcoming 15th season. If you have a knack for singing and a passion to perform, this could be your golden opportunity.
The auditions will take place on Friday, June 30, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the historic Trinity Episcopal Church, located at 9108 John S. Mosby Hwy, Upperville, VA. This is a chance for locals not just to display their singing talents but also to be a part of a prestigious group that has contributed significantly to the cultural fabric of the region.
While previous musical training isn’t a requirement, the Blue Ridge Singers are looking for individuals with some prior singing experience. The choir prides itself on offering a diverse array of programming, including both secular and sacred repertoire, spanning the rich textures of Renaissance polyphony through to contemporary compositions.
Being part of the Blue Ridge Singers offers members a unique musical journey, performing in various events and experiencing different musical genres. The ensemble is known for its harmonious blend of voices and commitment to high-quality performances, ensuring that members grow both as individual artists and as part of a collective musical endeavor.
This audition marks a significant milestone as the choir embarks on its 15th season, a testament to its enduring popularity and the region’s appreciation for the arts. The Blue Ridge Singers are determined to make this season memorable by presenting an extensive musical program.
For more information about the auditions or to learn more about the Blue Ridge Singers, interested individuals can visit www.blueridgesingers.org or check out their Facebook page. This is a unique chance to become a part of the cherished choir and contribute to the melodious legacy of Shenandoah Valley.
Flag Day: SAR and VFW Honor the Stars and Stripes with Elks Lodge
The Colonel James Wood II Chapter of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 united in patriotic tribute during the annual Flag Day Ceremony, an event organized by the Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks Lodge 867, on June 14, 2023.
This esteemed ceremony, taking place against the backdrop of the Old Court House on the Winchester Walking Mall, was meticulously orchestrated by Dave Gardiner. The event commemorated the birth of the American flag and underscored the Elks’ enduring commitment to fostering respect and knowledge for this symbol of our nation.
Since 1908, Elks Lodge has been conducting this annual event, ensuring the recognition of Flag Day. The ritual was officially adopted in 1907 during the Grand Lodge Session in Philadelphia, earning the distinction of being the first fraternal organization to do so. The day received nationwide validation when President Harry S. Truman designated June 14 as Flag Day on August 3, 1949.
The highlight of the ceremony involved the presentation of nine historical U.S. flags, each heralded with a short biography and accompanied by pertinent music. The sequence started with the “Appeal to Heaven Flag,” presented by Steve Renner, and concluded with the current “50 Star Flag,” unfurled by Brett Osborn.
A poignant moment came when VFW member and Vietnam Veteran Wayne Garner presented the “POW/MIA Flag,” a solemn acknowledgment of those still missing or held captive. Following this, attendees stood to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing “God Bless America,” their voices resounding across the mall.
A rifle salute, fired by members of the VFW Post 2123, capped off the ceremony.
The Flag Day ceremony served as a moving homage to our national emblem and a vivid reminder of its rich history. Participating organizations SAR and VFW, in unity with Elks Lodge 867, demonstrated the powerful bond between past, present, and the patriotic commitment that binds us all.
Colonel James Wood II Chapter honors Old Glory at flag retirement ceremonies
On June 14, 2023, the Colonel James Wood II Chapter (CJWII) of the Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution honored our nation’s flag with their participation in three Flag Retirement Ceremonies across Virginia. As per the U.S. Flag Code, these dignified ceremonies ensure that the flag, when worn out, is destroyed in a respectful manner.
The ceremonies began in Timberville at the Timberview Crossing Assisted Living Facility, where a significant gathering, including senior veterans, congregated to honor the flag. The ceremony was conducted by the Fort Harrison Chapter, with assistance from scouts of the Virginia Headwaters Council, the DAR’s Narrow Passage and Massanutton Chapters, and the CJWII Color Guard, who concluded the event with a musket salute.
Retired Navy Captain Ros Poplar provided a presentation titled “Flag Day as Seen by A Veteran,” honoring the significant role the flag plays in the lives of those who have served their country.
Following the event in Timberville, the Stonewall District Ruritan Club in Clear Brook hosted the next ceremony, which involved Girl Scouts from six troops. The scouts, along with the CJWII Color Guard, conducted a proper flag retirement and folding ceremony, with a three-round musket salute fired to honor the flag.
The day’s final ceremony, held at the Round Hill Fire Station, was led by the Fort Loudoun DAR Chapter, with the CJWII providing a dignified tribute to the U.S. Flag and its symbolism by presenting the colors.
These three ceremonies marked a solemn and respectful tribute to the United States flag by the Colonel James Wood II Chapter. Their participation in the events underscores the reverence and dignity with which we should treat the symbol of our nation, ensuring that even in retirement, the flag receives the honor it is due.
