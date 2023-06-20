Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Killdeer

This young Killdeer was found on the ground weak, dehydrated, and skinny, despite adults being seen in the area.

It’s possible the adults abandoned the nest, just abandoned this individual for some reason, or that the adults seen were unrelated.

Due to the bird’s poor condition and behavior, we recommended that this individual come in for care.

Chicks like these are very high-maintenance. They require large amounts of tiny invertebrates and will only eat for us if their habitat is set up to mimic a natural habitat.

People frequently call the Center about killdeer nests that are built in inconvenient or dangerous places, like a gravel driveway or their lawn.

Native birds and their nests are federally protected here in the United States. That means it is illegal to move their nests and/or eggs. So instead of moving a killdeer nest, put up some sort of indicator that tells people not to walk or drive near it (chairs, sawhorses, or cones). The incubation period only lasts around 25 days so the inconvenience won’t last long!

Plus, Killdeer make great neighbors to humans because they eat insects like mosquitoes and ticks!

Killdeer are excellent parents and actors! They often employ their notorious “broken wing” tactic when predators (like people) get too close to the nest. The adults will droop and drag a wing and make loud calls to get the predator’s attention. Most predators will follow them, thinking they’re about to get an easy meal! Once the parent thinks they’ve lured the predator a safe distance away, they fly off and return to protecting their nest.

