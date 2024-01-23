Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Long-tailed Duck
A first for our facility, this handsome male Long-tailed Duck was brought to us after found down in a roadway in Arlington, Virginia. Thanks to the Animal Welfare League of Arlington, this duck was quickly rescued and transported to our hospital for evaluation.
While this duck had no broken bones, he did have serious soft-tissue damage on the wings, resulting in moderate blood loss. After a day of supportive care, this duck was sufficiently stable for sedation to allow for radiographs, thorough examination, and wound cleaning.
This patient is now on pain medications and antibiotics and is resting comfortably. While our team is hopeful and excited to provide care for this unique species, the prognosis for this patient is guarded due to the severity of his wounds.
Long-tailed Ducks are uncommon patients at the Center, as we are quite far inland for this species. Long-tailed Ducks are generally a sea-faring species and often spend the winter along the Atlantic coast. You can see them in our state if you visit coastal areas this time of year.
This duck was found near the Potomac River in Arlington, and as we are the closest full-service wildlife hospital for that area, we occasionally see “odd” species like this.
Click here to learn why it’s called a long-tailed duck!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for January 20 – 26, 2024
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 11 to 0, westbound – Overnight single lane and shoulder closures at various locations for guardrail improvements, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures and traffic-lane shifts as needed, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through March 2024. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Local News
School Board Weighs Adding Committees, Bringing Substitute Teachers Back In-House
The Warren County School Board, during its Wednesday, January 17 meeting, unanimously approved the district’s 2024–2025 calendar and then went into a work session to consider several items, including whether to add more committees to the board and if Warren County Public Schools (WCPS) should once again oversee the process for hiring substitute teachers.
School Board Chair Kristen Pence, Vice Chair Antoinette Funk, and members Andrea Lo, Thomas McFadden, and Melanie Salins were present for the meeting and work session.
They voted 5-0 to accept the new calendar for the 2024–2025 school year. The first day of school will be on August 13; the last day of school is May 22, 2025. Other highlights include closures on November 25–29 for Fall Break; December 23 through January 4, 2025, for students’ Winter Break, with teachers returning on January 2, 2025; and April 14–21, 2025, for Spring Break.
WCPS Assistant Superintendent of Administration Buck Smith also pointed out that the calendar includes 11 professional development days, provides 48 bank instructional hours for inclement weather cancellations, and updates the times and dates for Parent-Teacher Conferences.
During the School Board’s work session, Pence opened up the conversation about adding committees to the board.
The School Board’s current standing committees are the Facilities Committee, the Budget Subcommittee, and the Mountain Vista Governor’s School Governing Board seat.
Salins said some school boards in surrounding communities do have additional committees, while others are trying to reduce the number of committees they have. She suggested new committees might include a discipline committee, a hiring committee, and a grievance/complaint resolution committee. She also suggested creating a Parents’ Bill of Rights.
For instance, rather than just having the superintendent handle the review for decisions regarding the more serious student offenses that require a 10-day suspension or even expulsion, a discipline committee would also be involved in those decisions, said Salins.
Likewise, a hiring committee could sit in on the interview process, while a grievance/complaint resolution committee could “start dealing with some of these grievances right away before they’ve exploded and just snowballed into something bigger than it needs to be,” she explained.
“I’m not for just creating work for us to do,” Salins said, “but I think at this point in time, with some of the issues that we’ve experienced over the last year especially, we’ve got to get our hands dirty and get more involved.”
Pence and McFadden suggested that WCPS policies should be updated first, while others said that consideration of additional committees could coincide with the development or update of district policies.
“I think Dr. Ballinger brought a stack of policies to start review back in September, and I think that’s the last that we talked about really going through,” said Pence. “We did the camera policy but as far as actually moving forward with some of these policy revisions and reviews, we haven’t made any headway. I see all of these as things that maybe we could streamline a little bit.”
“We can establish these committees as we’re rewriting the policies,” said Salins. “But I think this is an urgent matter, and we need to dive in head first and get started on this. On at least those areas.”
Lo (above) also agreed that policy reviews and updates have to be done first. “I don’t think we can just create committees and just assign them duties without some kind of policy backing,” she said.
Lo also said she reviewed neighboring school boards and their committees, specifically the seven closest ones to Warren County, plus Winchester.
“I found that four of them don’t have any standing committees,” said Lo. “One had three, one had five, and one had nine listed, although at least two of those are advisory. So I don’t know that we necessarily are out of step with the other surrounding counties.”
Funk suggested having WCPS staff start by creating a bill of rights, begin reviewing policies and then determine what committee needs might be from that review.
In the second work session item up for consideration, WCPS Personnel Director Jody Lee (right) and WCPS Deputy Director of Human Resources and Finance Kendall Poe (left) provided School Board members with a substitute presentation focused on bringing subs back into the school system, overseen by district human resources (HR) staff.
Currently, WCPS contracts with ESS, an education staffing company headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn.
To appropriately run a sub-system within WCPS, Lee said three additional personnel would be needed: a supervisor, a coordinator, and an administrative assistant. Other budget items that would be requested included funds for recruitment, office supplies, training, and software.
In total, Lee said the WCPS substitutes plan would cost roughly $1,846,757, compared to the ESS contract of $1,002,565.
Poe and Lee would like to grow an in-house sub program so that WCPS has a larger pool of available substitutes than what’s currently provided through ESS.
“ESS limits [subs] if they don’t work a certain amount of days in a particular time frame,” Poe said. “They’re eliminated, and they have to go through the whole complete rehire process. We would give them a whole year, communicate with them at the end of that year to see if they’re still interested to be on that list and work with them that way. But we’re looking to retain these individuals, grow the program, and hopefully get them into a full-time position in our schools if that’s what they desire.”
“It’s going to be a board decision on whether we stay with ESS or whether we bring it in-house,” said Lee. “We’re just having the conversations right now because this is going to be a big piece of that budget pie.”
Lastly, WCPS Special Services Director Shamika McDonald, WCPS Senior Deputy Director for Special Services Christina Lee, and specialty teacher Kaitlyn Erdman discussed changing a teacher contract from a 10-month to a 12-month contract to better support the school district’s Pathways and Connections to Classrooms programs.
“For organizing and continuing to support programs with fidelity, we are proposing a change to our current teaching position,” McDonald explained. “The new title would be Specialized Program Coordinator. This is not an administrative position. It’s more of a teacher support position.”
The Specialized Programs Coordinator would be responsible for the coordination/training/support of the WCPS specialized programs, which are designed to address the needs of students with significant disabilities who are educated within and/or outside of the general education classroom.
The coordinator also would advise school principals about special education programs to ensure that the needs of all students are being met and would focus on helping children with disabilities to maximize their learning in an inclusive setting, the presenters said.
Additionally, the proposed coordinator would be tasked with starting innovative new school programs aimed toward the implementation of specialized supports and to ensure the quality and integrity of all aspects of those programs.
No actions on the work session items were taken by the board, which will take up the issues again at a future meeting or work session.
Local News
Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” January 2024 Theme Reminds People, “It’s Okay To Not Be Okay”
January can be a difficult time of year for many. Perhaps it is because of the post-holiday season let-down or Seasonal Affective Disorder. Or perhaps there is another reason. Regardless of the underlying cause, this month, Warren Coalition’s “We See You, Warren County” theme reminds everyone that “It’s okay to not be okay.”
The purpose of the We See You, Warren County campaign is to make every person feel welcome and provide a sense of belonging and safety for everyone in Warren County. The program is for the people who give a great big smile to others when they walk by, as well as the people who might need to see the smile. A simple smile and a brief greeting can make a positive influence on someone’s day.
Sometimes it can be difficult to make that effort to say hello, especially when we are feeling down. In this case, however, it is the effort that counts. Reaching out to another person, no matter how small the connection, can help our own mental health as well as theirs.
At the same time, Warren Coalition encourages community members to focus a bit on self-care this month: eat right, drink enough water, exercise, and get enough sleep. Take time for hobbies, self, friends, and family. It can be hard to balance it all, but every day is a new chance to try again. While some might feel they cannot take time to care for themselves, it is important to remember that caring for oneself can help a person be better prepared to help others.
The challenges for this month’s theme include: Walk outside with a friend. Express yourself. Greet 10 strangers. Connect with others. There are a total of ten challenges, which can be accessed via the website at weseeyou.warrencoalition.org/monthly-themes.
More about the We See You, Warren County Campaign
We See You, Warren County partners have agreed to help create a more connected community by greeting others and taking on at least one challenge each month. A connected community creates a sense of safety and belonging, which is a critical part of preventing drug and alcohol misuse. Members are encouraged to share their experiences on social media using the hashtag #WeCUWC. Organizations and individuals that register receive a window cling to show they are participating. The program now has more than 250 registered partners, and over 1100 Facebook members. Sign-ups are ongoing. Go to weseeyou.warrencoalition.org to learn more, or to officially sign up yourself, your family, or your business or organization. You can also join the Facebook group at facebook.com/wecuwc.
In addition, the Warren Coalition features individuals of the Warren County community on the “We See You” website, and on the Warren Coalition social media accounts. People do not have to be registered members to be featured. Anyone who lives, works, or plays in Warren County can submit a profile on the We See You website (weseeyou.warrencoalition.org)
About Warren Coalition
Warren Coalition is a nonprofit agency established in 1994 to help fill the gaps in health care and substance misuse awareness to the community. The Coalition began under the guidance of Warren Memorial Hospital as an outreach project, but it has since grown and was incorporated in 2001. The office is currently located in the Warren County Community Center. Their mission is to make Warren County a safe, healthy, and drug-free community through many programs and in collaboration with 15+ member agencies.
Local News
Heroic Rescue in Frederick County: First Responders Save Man from Icy Waters
A Frederick County man was rescued from the chilling embrace of Lake St. Clair’s icy waters thanks to the quick action and bravery of local first responders. The near-tragic incident occurred on January 17, when Howard Cahill, attempting to cross the lake near his home, fell through the thin ice.
The 911 call, received at 12:06 p.m., described a harrowing scene: Cahill, chest-deep in freezing water, struggling to stay afloat. With outdoor temperatures hovering around 20 degrees and Cahill submerged for 20-30 minutes, the situation was dire.
Frederick County Sheriff’s Deputy B.E. Thomas, a former dive team member, and Gainesboro Fire and Rescue Assistant Chief Don Jackson were first on the scene. Their quick thinking led them to a nearby kayak, which became an improvised rescue vessel. Deputy Thomas, after shedding his gear, navigated the kayak towards Cahill, who was then able to cling to it.
The rescue was not without its challenges. The first rope attached to the kayak snapped, necessitating a rapid replacement to complete the rescue. Once safely ashore, Cahill received immediate medical attention and was transported to Winchester Medical Center for evaluation.
Remarkably, Cahill appears to have escaped injury from his perilous plunge. Sheriff Lenny Millholland commended the swift and effective actions of Deputy Thomas and Assistant Chief Jackson, highlighting their roles in ensuring a successful and safe rescue.
This incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of walking on frozen bodies of water and the incredible bravery and resourcefulness of our first responders in times of crisis.
Local News
Winchester’s WATTS: A Beacon of Hope for the Homeless
In the heart of Winchester, Virginia, a dedicated group of community members and faith-based leaders have transformed their compassion into action by establishing the Winchester Area Temporary Transitional Shelter (WATTS). Since its inception in 2009, WATTS has been a safe haven for those facing the harshest realities of life: homelessness.
The chilling winter of 2008 saw a tragedy that shook the Winchester community — a local homeless man lost his life to the freezing temperatures. This incident sparked a realization among local faith leaders. Their churches, warm and welcoming, lay dormant at night while many in their community suffered in the cold. This was the turning point that led to the creation of WATTS.
Operating as a low-barrier shelter, WATTS extends its services to anyone in need, irrespective of their sobriety or criminal background. The shelter primarily runs from November through March, providing not only a warm place to sleep but also meals, fellowship, and a sense of community. Guests are transported to different host locations, primarily churches, where volunteers offer warmth and care.
Recognizing the multifaceted nature of homelessness, WATTS expanded its services. In 2020, amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the Warming Center was established. It provides a daytime refuge where guests can find warmth, rest, and essential services. The Warming Center, initially a response to the pandemic’s restrictions, has become a vital resource, drawing more guests than the overnight shelter.
WATTS goes beyond temporary relief. They employ a Transition Support Staff (TSS) and operate a Transition Out of Homelessness Program. This initiative helps guests with practical needs like obtaining identification, job applications, and securing housing. The goal is to provide a structured pathway out of homelessness, addressing its complexities with compassion and practical assistance.
WATTS annually hosts “The Coldest Night of the Year,” a meaningful event designed to bring attention and aid to the homeless. This winter-themed, family-oriented walk supports local charities assisting those dealing with pain, hunger, and lack of shelter. Mark your calendars for February 24, 2024, to join forces, raise funds, and embark on a walk that offers a deeper perspective on the harsh realities of homelessness. As participants journey past WATTS facilities and interact with some of the individuals they serve, they gain insight into the daily struggles of the homeless. This event is pivotal not just for its fundraising aspect but also for nurturing a sense of unity and understanding within the community.
The success of WATTS is a testament to the power of community. Local churches have been instrumental in both founding and sustaining WATTS. Volunteers, donations, and partnerships have kept this initiative thriving, showcasing the impact of collective effort.
While WATTS has made significant strides in aiding the homeless, the rising numbers of those in need reflect a continuing challenge. The organization aims for a future where its services are no longer necessary — a world where everyone has a safe place to call home. Until then, WATTS remains a beacon of hope and a model of community-driven care in Winchester.
Local News
Fauquier Health Welcomes New General Surgeon, Dr. Nchang Azefor, and Women’s Health Nurse Practitioner, Mandy Colegrove
Wind: 3mph SSE
Humidity: 32%
Pressure: 30.45"Hg
UV index: 1
61°F / 55°F
66°F / 43°F