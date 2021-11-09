Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: North American Porcupine
How do you examine a porcupine? Very carefully!
This young adult porcupine was brought to us by a Winchester, Virginia police officer after being found in a parking garage in the downtown area. To minimize his stress (and ours) this patient was anesthetized for examination. During the exam, harsh lung sounds were heard, possibly due to a respiratory infection.
Although some quills were missing, most likely from defending himself against a predator, this porcupine still had most of his quills intake, which is why we used heavy-duty leather gloves to move him during his exam (as seen in this video). We had quite a few quills embedded in our gloves after that!
Contrary to popular belief, porcupines cannot throw or eject their quills. Their quills have barbs that will embed in tissue if touched and are very difficult to remove. Never attempt to handle a porcupine yourself and be sure to keep pets away if you see one, as they will defend themselves if necessary. If you or your pet gets quilled, seek appropriate medical attention and do not attempt to remove the quills yourself.
Because a parking garage is no place for a porcupine, he will be returned to the same general area but in a more appropriate location.
Thank you to the Winchester Police Department for containing this prickly patient and getting it to our wildlife hospital for care!
Are you surprised that porcupines are in Virginia?
Though porcupines are native, they were were extirpated (locally extinct) from Virginia in the mid-1800s due to hunting and habitat destruction. Now that their populations are recovering nearby in West Virginia and Maryland, they have been traveling back into Virginia. There have been over two dozen confirmed sightings of these fascinating rodents in the northwestern portion of our state in the last 20 years!
This is our 3,156 patient this year!
If you want to help this porcupine and the 3,000+ other patients we treat each year, please donate to BRWC on #GivingTuesday! Wildlife Centers don’t receive state or Federal funding for what we do. We rely on your donations to save wild animals and return them to the wild.
This year on #GivingTuesday (November 30th) starting at 8am, donations made through Facebook will be matched with an $8 million dollar pledge by the social media platform until the matching funds are exhausted. Your donation will ALSO be matched by our generous board of directors until those funds are met as well. That gives your donation the opportunity to be TRIPLED, going further than any other time! Please save the date to make a big impact for wildlife.
Local News
“DECA Cares” Project
This fall, WCHS DECA conducted a series of community-based service projects as part of an ongoing project known as “DECA Cares”.
The first project was co-sponsoring a “Community Service Awareness” Night with the WCHS Athletic Department during the home football game on September 10, 2021, vs. Strasburg. The chapter assisted local organizations, United Way, St. Luke’s Community Clinic, and Habitat for Humanity of Front Royal, with setting up and participating with informational booths during the game. The informational booths were designed to bring community awareness of the organizations represented to the fans attending the game.
On September 17, the chapter co-sponsored, again with WCHS Athletic Department, a “Domestic Violence Awareness Night” during the football game against Fauquier HS. Partnering with the Phoenix Project, a booth was set up, providing informational literature and giveaway promotional items to the fans attending the game.
The next community-based project was to sell concessions during the “Guns & Hoses” softball games played by teams from the Front Royal Police Department, the Warren County Sherriff’s Office, and the 1st responders from the Front Royal/Warren County Fire & Rescue Department. Partnering with Carolina Dreamin’ LLC, the chapter raised $400 for Able Forces, an organization benefiting local veterans and their families in need.
On October 31, the chapter assisted with pumpkin carving and giving out candy to trick-or-treaters participating in “Hometown Halloween” in downtown Front Royal.
Finally, on Friday, November 5, over 30 DECA members assisted with the United Way’s “Day of Caring” in Front Royal and Warren County. Student teams cleaned up Miller Park, Rockland Park, Burrell Park, and Eastham Park’s boat landing and dog park. Additionally, everyone assisted with planting trees on the property of a local home.
The “DECA Cares” Project was coordinated and led by WCHS DECA members April Escobar, Sophia Logan, and Kiara Wiles.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for November 8 – 12, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 8, eastbound and westbound – Be alert for litter pick-up operations, Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of the ramp to southbound I-81 due to pavement patching, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through November 11.
*NEW* Mile marker 6 to 13 – Alternating lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, Monday to Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 301 – northbound – Overnight lane and shoulder closures for bridge inspection, 8 p.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Flagger traffic control between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road) for safety improvement project, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Estimated project completion December 10.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
The Melting Pot ‘family’ says goodbye to its ‘dad’
The news of Melting Pot owner Robert Bachelor’s passing on Tuesday afternoon, November 2, led to exchanged messages, condolences, and tributes of affection among long-time customers and employees alike.
Robert had handed day-to-day management of restaurant operations over to son Elliot over the last several years due to increasing health issues related to age and diabetes he had long battled. Still, he liked to stop in every week or so, even in his “wheelchair buggy” to touch base, trade stories, and share a colorful joke or two with regular customers, while keeping that “tight supervisory eye” on his and Elliot’s employees. For while for some at distance it may have been his business success that marked his life here – Robert missed celebrating the Melting Pot’s 50th anniversary by about six months – for those who worked any amount of time for him or got to know him chatting while waiting for that thin-crust pizza or your favorite sub or appetizer to arrive, it was Robert’s personality and sense of humor that will define fond memories of him. They were memories gathered over decades of Robert holding court at the Melting Pot bar or at tables of friends he spotted on his rounds.
In fact, some of us longer-termers were commiserating during the week that it was sad for the Melting Pot’s generation of newer employees that they didn’t have that daily interaction that characterized Robert’s younger years at the Pot – and I’ll categorize those “younger” years as right up through his 70s – because they missed that interaction that bred the familiarity that transitioned to lifelong friendships as part of “The Melting Pot family” for so many.
Friday, November 5th, in the Melting Pot’s small bar section where Robert long held court, some of that old Melting Pot family, along with Robert’s son Elliott, and Elliot’s wife and son Kellie and Palmer, gathered to remember, reunite, tell “Robert stories”, and toast their dad, whether it be by blood, marriage or pizza over a beer.
Here’s to you, Robert, thanks for the stories, the laughs, and the friendships made waiting for that defining thin-crust pizza – especially the anchovy-dressed ones we used to share that drove everyone away from our corner of “the owner’s box”.
See the Royal Examiner’s obituary Robert Bachelor (1938 – 2021) – Royal Examiner for details on services and a brief overview of the expansive and interesting life lived by Robert Bachelor. And hang in there Westy, Ruth, Elliot, Francie, and families – without your family, The Melting Pot family could never have existed.
Local News
Saturday night fire damages Vaught Estates home
Just after 8:30 pm on Saturday, November 6, 2021, Warren County Emergency Communications began receiving 9-1-1 calls from neighbors reporting smoke and flames coming from a residence in the 900 block of Goodview Drive. A residential structure fire dispatch was initiated.
The on-duty Assistant Fire Marshal was the first unit to arrive on the scene and reported visible fire from the attic system of the home.
The Assistant Fire Marshal was able to verify all occupants were able to self-rescue from the home. Firefighters initiated an interior fire attack, though the command ordered an evacuation due to a water supply issue. Personnel quickly corrected and reestablished the water supply and crews resumed an interior fire attack. The fire was marked under control in approximately 45 minutes.
The fire caused significant damages to the home and rendered it uninhabitable. The occupants received assistance from the American Red Cross Disaster Assistance Program. There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire was investigated by the Warren County Fire Marshal’s Office. Investigators determined a failure within the chimney allowed the fire to spread into the home’s attic space.
Fire Chief James Bonzono took advantage of the opportunity to remind everyone of the importance of having chimneys professionally inspected and cleaned annually and to stress the importance of a working smoke alarm.
Units on the run:
Engine 4 (Linden)
Rescue Engine 5 (Shenandoah Shores)
Engine 6 (Shenandoah Farms)
Engine 9 (Chester Gap)
Truck 10 (North Warren)
FM 4
Duty Officer (Captain Cross)
Local News
Pair plead guilty to distributing Eutylone in Winchester
A pair of Winchester, Virginia men, pleaded guilty this week to possessing and distributing Eutylone, a Schedule I controlled substance primarily used for its psychoactive, stimulant effects.
Eutylone emerged on the United States’ illicit drug market in 2014, reports of its abuse have sharply increased since 2018. The Drug Enforcement Administration reports that Eutylone is being falsely marketed by drug dealers as MDMA (“Ecstasy” or “Molly”) and has been distributed under the street names of “Red Bull” and “Blue Playboy,” among others.
Beginning in January 2020, the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force conducted multiple controlled drug buys from Gregory McKinley Frye, 54, and his nephew, Lamont Antoine Parson, 39. On February 6, 2020, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant at the Winchester, Virginia apartment occupied by Frye and Parson and recovered over three kilograms of Eutylone, a 9mm pistol, and a digital scale.
“Eutylone is especially risky to users because it looks nearly identical to other drugs like Ecstasy or Molly but produces a weaker effect, tempting people to take more, and leading to severe adverse effects such as tremors, seizures, or even death,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “The prosecution of these defendants serves to make Winchester a safer community by educating its citizens of the presence of this dangerous drug in their town.”
Frye pleaded guilty to one count of possessing with the intent to distribute Eutylone and two counts of distribution of Eutylone. He is scheduled to be sentenced on March 31, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison. Parson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute Eutylone and one count of possessing with the intent to distribute Eutylone. He is scheduled to be sentenced on April 5, 2022, and faces up to 20 years in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.
The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, and the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force (comprised of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office, the Page County Sheriff’s Office, the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office, the Luray Police Department, the Front Royal Police Department, the Strasburg Police Department, the Winchester Police Department, and the Virginia State Police) investigated the case.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Ronald M. Huber is prosecuting the case.
Local News
Statement from Glenn Youngkin on the 2021 Virginia Gubernatorial Election
Governor-Elect Glenn Youngkin today issued the following statement on winning the 2021 Virginia gubernatorial election:
“Virginians yesterday called for a Commonwealth where we—bonded by the Virginia spirit of liberty and freedom—can all achieve the great Virginia promise, and I am honored and humbled to answer that call. Together, as Virginians, we are going to get to work on Day One to ensure we have better schools, safer streets, a lower cost of living, and more jobs.
“I would like to thank my wife, Suzanne, and our four children for their enduring love and support over the last 40 weeks. And thank you to our Women for Glenn, Latinos for Glenn, Black Virginians for Glenn, Farmers for Glenn, Educators for Glenn, Law Enforcement for Glenn, and all our supporters for their relentless encouragement and tireless efforts to help make Virginia the best place to live, work, and raise a family.
“To all those who came out to vote for us on Tuesday—thank you. Thank you for standing up for Virginia and entrusting me with your family’s futures. To those who voted a different way this time—thank you for fighting for what you believe in. I look forward to coming together and earning your support over the next four years.
“To Terry, Dorothy, and their family, thank you for your past service to the Commonwealth, and I wish you all the best and ask that Virginia join Suzanne and me in doing the same.
“Thank you, Virginia. Let’s get to work—TOGETHER.”
Wind: 1mph S
Humidity: 30%
Pressure: 30.08"Hg
UV index: 0
64/54°F
63/39°F