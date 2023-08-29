Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Red-Bellied Cooter
Northern Red-Bellied Cooter Freddy Cooter to Advocate for Turtle Conservation.
In the world of wildlife conservation, each creature has its unique story to tell. In this narrative, a new protagonist has emerged – Freddy Cooter, a Northern Red-bellied Cooter turtle, has taken on an unexpected role as a Wildlife Ambassador. But what sets Freddy apart isn’t just his striking name, inspired by the infamous Freddy Krueger, but also his captivating journey from illness to becoming a symbol of hope for his species.
Freddy Cooter’s journey as a Wildlife Ambassador began when he was brought to a rehabilitation facility earlier this year. Found floating and circling in the water, Freddy was far from his healthy, vibrant self. He was diagnosed with pneumonia, and the weight of fluid in his right lung had disrupted his buoyancy and ability to navigate the waters. While antibiotics successfully treated the pneumonia, the damage to his lung tissue left a lasting impact, rendering him lopsided and incapable of diving as a Northern Red-bellied Cooter should.
These circumstances made it clear that Freddy’s return to the wild was not an option. The buoyancy issues he faced due to his condition posed a significant hurdle for a species that relies on swimming and diving for survival. However, Freddy’s unwavering positive disposition towards humans and his non-painful condition presented a new opportunity – a chance to become a permanent resident and ambassador at an educational facility.
The Northern Red-bellied Cooter, known as the largest basking turtle species in Virginia, has a unique habitat preference for deep and fast-moving bodies of water, often found in the Potomac and Shenandoah rivers. Unfortunately, like many other turtle species, the Red-bellied Cooter populations have witnessed a decline, earning them a “Near Threatened” status on the IUCN Red List. In this context, Freddy’s emergence as an ambassador carries immense significance. His story not only captivates hearts but also underscores the urgency to protect these native turtle species.
Freddy’s transition to his role as a Wildlife Ambassador also brings forth practical responsibilities. Preparing his enclosure on the Wildlife Walk involves more than a simple shift. It demands adjustments to existing outdoor caging, electrical infrastructure for his specific needs, and proper pool areas to accommodate his swimming limitations. Additionally, Freddy will require specialized food and regular veterinary care. The care he receives is a testament to the commitment of wildlife organizations to provide the best possible life for their ambassadors.
The story of Freddy Cooter is a reminder that even in the face of challenges, there can be unexpected opportunities. Freddy’s journey from illness to ambassadorship is a testament to the resilience of wildlife and the dedication of those working tirelessly to protect it. His captivating presence will not only serve as an educational tool but also spark conversations about the importance of preserving the delicate balance of our ecosystems.
Please consider becoming a monthly donor to support Freddy and our other ambassadors’ long-term care.
Empowering Futures: WCHS DECA Strengthens Community Ties through Main Street Connections BNI Meeting
Fostering Collaboration and Raising Awareness in the Local Business Community.
In a dynamic interplay of youth, innovation, and community engagement, the WCHS DECA chapter stepped into the limelight on a recent Friday morning. August 25th saw the chapter, known for its dedication to preparing emerging leaders and entrepreneurs, seizing a unique opportunity to address the local business community. The stage for this insightful exchange was set at the Main Street Connections BNI meeting, where the chapter’s presence resonated with promise and purpose.
With President Sophia Logan and Executive Vice President Breanna Taylor representing the chapter, the Main Street Connections BNI meeting became a hub of meaningful discussion. As DECA’s mission and vision took center stage, attendees delved into understanding the organization’s essence. The meeting served as a platform to highlight the chapter’s achievements and to introduce the concept of the “Friend of DECA” membership – a collaborative initiative designed to foster partnerships between DECA and local businesses.
Central to the meeting’s agenda was a comprehensive exploration of DECA’s identity and its contributions to the community. By showcasing the chapter’s accomplishments and emphasizing the value of the Friend of DECA membership, WCHS DECA sought to broaden its reach and create a network of mutually beneficial alliances. The Main Street Connections BNI, known for its commitment to fostering strong business relationships, presented the perfect platform for this mission-driven interaction.
As the meeting unfolded, it became evident that collaboration was the cornerstone of this engagement. In a gracious display of support, Main Street Connections BNI extended a gesture of goodwill by sending the chapter representatives off with a bundle of business cards and merchandise. This gesture symbolized not only a physical connection but also an assurance that the local business community stood in solidarity with the aspirations of young leaders aiming to shape a prosperous future.
The resonating impact of the Main Street Connections BNI meeting was not limited to its immediate sphere. Pat Moore, the Executive Director of LegalShield, took a transformative step by purchasing a Friend of DECA membership. This act signified a commitment to intertwine professional aspirations with the aspirations of the youth, a partnership that carries the potential to inspire growth on multiple fronts. Beyond Pat Moore’s endorsement, the meeting also sparked interest among other community members who expressed curiosity about the Friend of DECA membership.
While this meeting served as a powerful catalyst for change, the invitation to join hands with DECA remains open to all. The Friend of DECA membership extends an invitation to both business owners and individuals who seek to contribute to the growth and advancement of the local youth. By purchasing this membership, you become professionally partnered with DECA, enabling the organization to support your business endeavors while also amplifying its own initiatives. For non-business owners, the membership offers an avenue to support the chapter’s expansion and its diverse range of activities.
In an era where collaboration paves the way for progress, the WCHS DECA chapter’s engagement with the Main Street Connections BNI meeting stands as a testament to the power of partnerships. Through meaningful dialogue, purposeful networking, and the embodiment of a shared vision, young leaders and established professionals found common ground to cultivate positive change. As the echoes of this interaction continue to reverberate, the local business landscape stands poised for transformation and growth.
Ayaana Vasishta, Vice-President of Corporate Information, contributed to this story.
Innovative Surgeon Joins Fauquier Health’s Elite Team
Robotically Trained Surgeon Dr. Olga Mazur Enhances Fauquier Health’s Surgical Precision.
Fauquier Health’s dedication to modern surgical innovation has been further amplified with its newest addition, Dr. Olga Mazur. As a robotically trained surgeon, Dr. Mazur brings a unique expertise to Northern Virginia’s surgical arena, offering patients cutting-edge medical treatments.
Situated in Warrenton, Virginia, Fauquier Health continues to expand its surgical department, most recently with the onboarding of Dr. Olga Mazur to the Northern Virginia Surgical Specialists group. Acquired by Fauquier Health in 2022, this team currently boasts accomplished surgeons like Dr. Nathaniel Saint-Preux, MD, Joseph Brown, MD, FACS, Cynthia Dougherty, MD, and Benjamin Wampler, MD, FACS.
Dr. Mazur’s educational journey began at the University of Virginia, where she attained a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry. She furthered her education with a Master’s Degree in Biomedical Science from Mississippi College and a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Mississippi School of Medicine. Beyond her academic achievements, Dr. Mazur showcased leadership during her residency at Brookwood Baptist Health, Birmingham, Alabama, by serving as the education chief resident for the academic year 2022-2023.
Speaking on her medical philosophy, Dr. Mazur emphasizes evidence-based patient care. “My objective is to guide patients throughout their healthcare experience. Whether it’s diagnosis, surgery, or post-operative recovery, I ensure that my patients receive the utmost care and attention,” she states.
Dr. Mazur’s specialization lies in both open and minimally invasive surgeries, with a concentrated interest in robotic surgery. Her vast scope encompasses foregut surgery, endocrine surgery, breast surgery, endoscopy, vascular access, and more. With a proficiency in Russian and a keen interest in community and rural medicine, Dr. Mazur adds a diverse perspective to Fauquier Health’s team. She resonates with the community spirit, enjoying classical music, travel, and cultural explorations. As she joins the Fauquier community alongside her husband, there’s a shared enthusiasm for discovering the gems of their new home.
Patients can seek Dr. Mazur’s expertise across four locations in Warrenton, Gainesville, Culpeper, and Manassas. Details on the services she offers, as well as the means to contact her, are available on both FHDoctors.org and FauquierHealth.org.
With the addition of Dr. Olga Mazur, Fauquier Health reaffirms its commitment to delivering unparalleled surgical care. As healthcare advances, having professionals like Dr. Mazur ensures that patients receive the finest, most up-to-date treatments. The community can now look forward to benefiting from her extensive knowledge and compassionate approach.
Bev Williams Passes a B’Day Milestone with A Little Help From His Friends, and Family
This past Friday, August 25, long-time area singer/musician Bev Williams crossed a landmark, his 70th birthday — tho the official party wasn’t until the following day, with a celebration of his life and contributions to the music scene at the Virginia Beer Museum. Family and friends from near and far gathered to celebrate a life, family, and extended musical family and friends, with Bev. Crowd estimates were around 100 over the course of the late afternoon/early evening gathering.
Busy as he was hosting his party, not to mention providing much of the entertainment with DJ Yani’s assistance and keeping an eye on the final prep and distribution of food for the party — some of that pork round (back) “Chef” Bev prepared as B-day approached — we waited to bother him for a perspective on his birthday milestone and a look at his “back pages”, including the musical ones, until the following day.
This is what he told us:
“I’ve lived in Front Royal for most of my life. As I was reflecting on my 70th Birthday party, I can truly say that I’ve been blessed in my life with two amazing parents, Harvey and Willie Williams, a huge family, brothers Greg and Vic, my sister Ruth, Erin my daughter, and Kellen my son, and now the better part of me, Robin, and so many awesome friends.
“It’s incredible how people have touched my life. I have poker friends that I’ve really gotten to know over the past years, and thanks to David Downes for offering Front Royal’s Virginia Beer Museum for me to host my party.
“During my life, I’ve been in bands with some truly amazing musicians. My first band was with Larry LeHew and the Shadows. Other members were Luccein Bannister, Tommy Beckwith, Lloyd Painter, and my dad Harvey Williams. Then I transitioned to bands like Iced Melon, Tribe, and Loose Change. Hung out with Excel before spending about 20 years with the Souled Out Band. Now I’m in my last band before I finally retire, with The Side Men.
Here are some of the musicians I’ve had the pleasure of playing with: Donnie Walton, Matt Lofton, Adrien Re, Robbie Shiley, Lydell Patterson, Greg Williams, Brother Matthews, Kevin Ball, Gary Peacemaker, Ted Selly, Joe Gillette, Dewey and James Vaughan, Jan H. Salvato, my Karaoke king, and my brother B.D that I truly enjoyed being on stage together with. And many more that I haven’t listed, and you know who you are. So, I wanna say thanks to everyone for your love and friendship over the years. God has been good to me, and God bless you all.”
And God bless you, Bev, for your contributions to all our lives as a friend, bandmate, entertainer, and family member, blood or extended.
A Patriot Remembered: SAR Honors Lt. George Kilgore
Honoring a Revolutionary War Hero’s Legacy in Herndon, Virginia.
On the hallowed grounds of the Chestnut Grove Cemetery in Herndon, Virginia, a remarkable gathering occurred. Several organizations convened to remember a Revolutionary War patriot whose dedication to liberty was, until now, quietly preserved by the annals of history: Lieutenant George Kilgore/Kilgour.
Born in 1741, George Kilgore’s journey began in Cecil County, Maryland. By the time the winds of rebellion started gusting across the colonies, he had relocated to Fairfax County, Virginia, becoming a landowner and subsequently a vital supporter of the Revolutionary cause. From serving as Lieutenant in the Loudoun County Militia to providing essential supplies to the army, Kilgore’s contributions to America’s fight for independence were undeniable. Beyond the war, his legacy as a farmer and community member continued, with him donating land for a family cemetery where he and his beloved wife, Martina, were eventually laid to rest.
The solemnity of the day was palpable, with members from seven SAR Chapters, seven DAR Chapters, and the Children of the American Revolution (C.A.R.) Society attending. David Cook took the audience on a journey through Kilgore’s life, highlighting the patriot’s dedication to the revolutionary cause. Following this insightful presentation, a dedicated ceremony led by Cook and Juris Kelly unveiled the marker that would stand as a testament to Kilgore’s contributions.
Commander Darrin Schmidt, leading the Virginia State Color Guard, and Commander Dale Corey, helming the Virginia State Honor Guard, presented a moving tribute. The day’s emotions were further heightened as representatives from various chapters presented wreaths, symbolizing the united respect and admiration for Lt. Kilgore.
With this ceremony, Lt. George Kilgore’s legacy receives the recognition it rightly deserves, reminding all of the individual stories that form the tapestry of America’s revolutionary history.
Rabies Alert: Bat Tests Positive in Linden Park
Community Urged to Take Precautions After Rabies Case Confirmed.
The serenity of Linden Park was briefly disrupted as a bat tested positive for rabies, leaving the local community both alarmed and vigilant. This incident underscores the importance of maintaining public safety standards when it comes to potential health threats.
On the evening of August 17, Warren County Animal Control handed over a bat collected from Linden Park, located at 1619 Dismal Hollow Rd., to the health department. The subsequent tests carried out by the Division of Consolidated Laboratory Services (DCLS) in Richmond confirmed the bat was rabid by August 18.
It’s crucial to highlight that the discovery was made by a group of children accompanied by their parents. Following the incident, staff from the Lord Fairfax Health Department conducted interviews with the parents to ensure there had been no direct exposure to the bat. Thankfully, no such exposures from the group were identified. However, reports suggest other individuals might have visited the park between August 14 and August 17, and these dates have been flagged for potential exposure risks.
The health department has issued a call to action. Anyone who believes they might have had any exposure to this bat, be it a bite, scratch, or any contact with its saliva, should promptly reach out to the Environmental Health Office of the Warren County Health Department at (540)-635-3159. The after-hours emergency contact number is (540)-665-8611. Pet owners should also be vigilant; any direct contact between a pet and the rabid bat is considered an exposure.
As part of its response, the health department has listed four critical guidelines for rabies prevention:
- Vaccinate pets regularly.
- Immediately report any animal exposures, primarily bites and scratches, to healthcare providers and the local health department.
- Enjoy the beauty of wildlife from a safe distance, refraining from feeding or attracting wild animals.
- Avoid feeding pets outside and ensure trash is securely covered to deter wild animals.
For a comprehensive understanding of rabies and its prevention, the Virginia Department of Health offers valuable resources on its website, accessible at https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/environmental-epidemiology/rabies-control/.
In the face of such incidents, staying informed and practicing caution can make all the difference. The Lord Fairfax Health District, serving a broad region including the city of Winchester and several counties, remains dedicated to ensuring public health and safety. Further details can be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/lord-fairfax/.
While the situation at Linden Park has been managed efficiently, it serves as a pertinent reminder of the lurking dangers of rabies, emphasizing the need for community vigilance and awareness.
Former EDA Executive McDonald Faces Federal Court: A Trial Deconstructed
Amidst a flurry of jury selections and impanelings, Jennifer McDonald stands accused in a federal court.
Jennifer McDonald, once at the pinnacle of the Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA), is now center-stage in a courtroom drama. Accused of masterminding a $26-million dollar financial scandal, McDonald’s trial delves into a web of allegations and is set to be a watershed moment in the annals of justice.
The trial, held under the watchful eyes of U.S. District Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon, commenced on August 21, 2023. On the first day a jury pool of 55 were sworn in, with a majority being struck by both the government and the defense. As the days progressed, jury selection continued to be a significant activity, indicating the gravity of the case at hand.
By the third day, after three panels of jurors, the final jury composition was achieved. This significant accomplishment meant that the trial was set to enter its next phase.
On August 24, the courtroom witnessed a flurry of activities. Preliminary remarks, instructions to the jury, and the defendant’s motion to exclude witnesses from the courtroom marked the day. Following the approval of this motion, opening statements commenced, paving the way for the government to begin presenting its evidence.
The first day’s witness list included former Warren County and FR-WC EDA attorney Daniel Whitten, Front Royal Finance Director Billy (B.J.) Wilson, and former Warren County Administrator Doug Stanley poised to open the prosecution’s case.
A backdrop to this case is the legal labyrinth McDonald has navigated. Originally charged in Warren County, the State prosecution was eventually handed over to a Special State Prosecutor in Rockingham County, before being handed over to federal authorities in Harrisonburg in the Western District of Virginia, largely due to the complexities of the criminal cases with over a million pages of evidentiary documentation and a lengthy prosecution witness list. Federal grand jury indictment on 34 criminal counts led to her arrest and subsequent release on bond in August 2021. Additionally, she settled with the EDA out of civil court, turning over around $9 million in real estate assets.
The trial resumes on Monday, August 28, 2023.
