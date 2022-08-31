Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Northern Watersnake
Although we primarily see aquatic turtles accidentally hooked by anglers, other aquatic reptiles are at risk too!
This Northern Watersnake was brought into care after catching a hook in the upper jaw. During the patient’s full exam, it was also noticed that the tail tip was broken, necrotic, and in need of amputation. Other than these small injuries, this snake was bright, alert, and feisty.
Radiographs taken to assess tail damage also revealed that this snake will soon be a mom! Northern water snakes are viviparous, meaning that they give birth to live young rather than laying eggs. This species gives birth this time of year and can have litters of up to 50! We are hopeful that we will be able to release this snake before she gives birth so that her babies can be born in the wild.
Believed to be a venomous Cottonmouth by the finder, this water snake is actually entirely harmless. In fact, we don’t even have Cottonmouths in our area—they are only found in the southeastern portion of the state.
There are many myths and misunderstandings surrounding venomous snake ID, so the best way to stay safe is to keep your distance, snap a photo from a distance, and allow the snake to continue on its way safely!
The Virginia Herpetological Society’s website has great information on how to identify different species of snakes. Always use caution when containing any snake species for care, especially if you are not confident in the species identification.
Samuels Public Library celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association (ALA) to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.
Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.
At Samuels Public Library patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including: the Science Scouts STEM program; Wonderbooks, audio-enabled picture books for developing readers; a monthly Genealogy Club; and What the Tech, a weekly drop-in technical assistance program for adults.
“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” says Michelle Ross, Library Director. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as a weekly Music and Movement for Babies, Story times, and Discuss This—a discussion group for teens.”
During September, Samuels Public Library will host Library Card Sign-up Month activities, including: weekly prize drawings for checking out materials and a month-long Reading Bingo for ages 0-18 featuring special grand prizes. The library will also celebrate its 70th anniversary as Samuels Public Library. It was renamed in 1952 after Dr. Bernard Samuels donated a building to house the library. To commemorate our platinum anniversary as Samuels Public Library, a special edition platinum library card will be available.
Samuels Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs. To sign up for a library card or to learn more about the library’s resources and programs, please visit www.samuelslibrary.net.
Dunkin’ raises a cup to teachers with free medium coffee offer
As teachers return to classrooms for the start of the new school year, Dunkin’ is brewing up the perfect way to say “thank you” to those who go above and beyond for our students. In celebration of all local educators, participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, and Maryland are treating teachers to a Free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, September 1.*
“Teachers play an invaluable role in our communities and help provide their students with the means for a better future,” said Maria Icaza, local D.C. Dunkin’ franchisee. “We’re excited to offer our deserving educators a coffee break and recognize them for their passion and dedication to our youth.”
The return of the school year also marks the return of everyone’s favorite fall flavors, especially Dunkin’s pumpkin lineup! Teachers can kick-off the school year and enjoy the perfect pour with Dunkin’s pumpkin flavor swirl available in its hot or iced coffee.
*No purchase necessary. Limit one per guest. Excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. Additional charges may apply. Participation may vary. Offer not valid in Metro NYC, Lancaster, Harrisburg, York, PA; Johnstown/Altoona, PA; Wilkes-Barre, Scranton, PA. Terms apply.
To learn more about Dunkin', visit www.DunkinDonuts.com
About Dunkin’
Dunkin' is part of the Inspire Brands family of restaurants.
Carleigh Baugher – a Winner at Second Place in Little League World Series Softball Division Home Run Derby
Legendary University of Alabama football coach Paul “Bear” Bryant is attributed with the observation that “Winning isn’t everything, but it sure beats anything that comes in second.” Royal Examiner decided to ask Carleigh Baugher how she felt about that after returning to Front Royal and Warren County having placed second nationally in the Softball Division of the Little League World Series Home Run Derby in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
“I feel really good about it. – If you have belief in yourself and have dedication, you’ll always be a winner,” Carleigh told us about her experience and perspective on, not only the Little League Softball Home Run Derby, but life in general. Of that Little League HR Derby competition she added, “It was great – the amount of opportunities I’ve had from it is crazy. I met a lot of people and made new friends.”
Seeded number 4 in Williamsport after winning local and regional competitions, the latter in Arlington, Texas in mid-July, Carleigh went head to head with 2nd-seeded Lacyn Black in the finals televised by ESPN on Friday, August 26, the day after the competition was actually held.
Batting first in the finals, Carleigh set a high bar for Black to beat, hitting 16 home runs in her two minutes at the plate, including seven in the last 35 seconds and three on her last three swings of the bat. But seeing her opponent step to the plate it seemed apparent that 16 wasn’t a sure thing with the powerfully built Black’s turn at the plate looming. In fact, checking several online replay posts of the Little League Softball HR Derby competition, we caught one announcing team joking about Carleigh’s opponent’s size:
“She’s a little thing, there’s nothing to her,” one quipped ironically, drawing their colleague’s response, “Tons of power” as Black stepped to the plate.
And that abundance of physical power landed number 17 over the fence with 13 seconds remaining on her clock, for game, set, and match at 17-16 in a scintillating final round display of dueling power swings. In fact, when one announcer noted that Black had homered on 17 of 24 pitches in that final round, I went back and counted Carleigh’s pitches which totaled 26, not counting one way out of the strike zone she didn’t swing at. So, in her second place performance she hit 16 homers on 26 hit-able pitches.
Nothing to be ashamed of by any means for our local girl’s run to a second place nationwide against formidable opposition. Carleigh and Lacyn Black had similar runs to their finals match-up. Both won first round, 90-second confrontations 3-2, batting second and passing their competition quickly, Carleigh over Grace Boekenoogen in about 19 seconds, and Lacyn over Gianna Vigil. Carleigh took her semifinal match 10-7 over Nadia Cedillo with competitors still at the plate for 90 second slots or till a winning home run was hit by the second batter. Lacyn won her semi 9-8 with a late rush against Creque Brille. On the boy’s side in the Baseball Division HR Derby, Jayson Veit defeated Drake Molinar 17-14.
Congratulations to all the competitors, with a special nod to our hometown girl – a winner at second place along with all the girls competing “to be the best they can be” with confidence and resilience.
(Writer’s Note: That “be the best you can be” reference is made by this old sportswriter with a nod to former Warren County High School softball coach Bob Mason, who long stressed the idea that success is measured internally, even more so than from on-the-field accomplishments. And that from a coach who brought home two state championships, among district and regional titles along the way. But as he would tell you, some of his less talented teams he considered among his most successful, in that they achieved beyond what one might have expected from a raw talent perspective at a season’s outset. And it would seem Mason’s “Spirit of Wildcat Softball” legacy of that bygone era lives on today in Carleigh Baugher, a winner at second place if we ever saw one.)
Movie tickets at Royal Cinemas will cost just $3 on National Cinema Day
National Cinema Day 2022 is Saturday, September 3rd. All movies, all seats, all day – $3.00 tickets. Haven’t been to the big screen lately? No excuses – check out the Royal Cinemas in Front Royal.
The nonprofit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners announced a nationwide discount in more than 3,000 theaters and more than 30,000 screens, including the Royal Cinemas.
Delays possible on Northbound I-81 in Frederick County due to roadwork in West Virginia
Nighttime roadwork in West Virginia, at and just north of the Virginia state line, may cause traffic delays on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County, Virginia. The work is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday nights, August 31 – September 1, and again on Tuesday night, September 6.
Beginning about 6:00 p.m. Wednesday (August 31), roadwork on I-81 northbound includes milling and paving operations at the state line. This work is expected to be completed early Thursday morning.
The second period of northbound I-81 roadwork is scheduled from about 7 p.m. Thursday (September 1) through early Friday morning (September 2). This work includes preparation work for pavement repairs about 1.5 miles north of the state line. Work at this location is scheduled to continue on the night of September 6 into the morning hours of September 7.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will monitor traffic back-ups in the state line area. If back-ups become significant and sustained, the following alternate routes will be recommended.
- Interstate 66 or Route 7 to Route 340 northbound through Warren and Clarke counties.
- I-81 exit 310 to Route 37 (Winchester bypass) to Route 522 northbound in Frederick County.
Variable message boards along the northbound I-81 and westbound I-66 corridors will alert drivers of traffic delays and alternate routes as needed.
Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.
Town Council candidate Wayne Sealock gets nod from Warren County Republican Committee
Following a candidate forum Thursday evening for which he was the only candidate present, lifelong Front Royal resident R. Wayne Sealock earned the endorsement of the Warren County Republican Committee (WCRC).
Nicholas L. Jaroma, a 2016 Christendom College graduate filed to run for the seat vacated by Scott Lloyd in March of this year but has since decided to withdraw from the race, according to WCRC Secretary Tom McFadden. Jaroma, chairman for the Happy Creek Magisterial District of the WCRC, confirmed to Royal Examiner that he planned to formally withdraw from the race.
Thomas H. Sayre, who has previously served on the Front Royal Town Council and as a former Shenandoah District Supervisor in Warren County filed with the Warren County registrar’s office to run in the special election but has since withdrawn from the special election.
Gene M. Kilby is the lone Democrat seeking the partial term.
The November winner will have two years to serve before the term expires McFadden explained. He told the room of around two dozen attendees that a list of questions had been presented to candidates so that they might have time to consider their position on each question.
Sealock, a retired law enforcement officer with over 30 years on the job, introduced himself to the audience as a life-long member of Front Royal, “born and raised on Prospect Street” who wanted to make things better. He told the audience he was a moderate member of the party, who leaned more conservatively on fiscal responsibility while having a broader view on social issues. Sealock forthrightly said that while he had voted for Democrats in the past, he had voted with his party for the last 15-20 years.
Sealock spoke of the loss of his wife and business partner, Sue Sealock, in March 2021. She ran Sue’s Sewing and Embroidery on Chester Street, which is now open again he stated. Wayne volunteers for several organizations: he is the current president of the Royal Police Foundation Board, president of the Front Royal Moose Lodge, and works with the Safe Surfin’ nonprofit, which strives to educate and protect youth from harm while using modern technology.
Asked by moderator Tom McFadden about the Front Royal EDA (FREDA) recommendation to bring data centers to the Town, Sealock said he had concerns about such a move, and felt the infrastructure to support data centers was absent. Citing the need for proffers that would have incoming data centers installing the needed infrastructure, he said it would likely be a “no” vote for him if he were on the council. “They are going to be obsolete in 15 years; I would vote against data centers.”
Sealock also answered questions regarding whether Front Royal is a business-friendly community, citing the rapid growth of Winchester (which has about twice the population of Front Royal) compared to the much-slower growth of the Town. “We’re sometimes digging too deep into pockets,” he said. Sealock said a local builder had recently mentioned to him that it cost $20,000 for hookups to water, electric and sewer for a building project in the town.
Asked about two separate EDA boards existing in the community, Sealock said it was redundant to have two entities working for the same goal. Were he elected, Sealock said there would be “a hard discussion” regarding the two separate boards. “It’s redundant and a waste of taxpayer money.”
As the recently created Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) is without an executive director since Front Royal Town Manager Steven Hicks, who served in that role, was terminated earlier this month, that discussion might develop organically before the November election occurs.
Vice-Mayor Lori Cockrell attended the event and asked Sealock how he might resolve conflict among other council members. She referred to the recent termination of Hicks, which was not a unanimous council vote. Sealock smiled and said, “We’d do what we’re doing right now. We would talk about it and work it out.”
He went on to say that he strongly believes that the taxpayers of Front Royal should not be on the hook for the costly fees paid to search firms when hiring the next town manager and town attorney. “Why use a headhunter at $25,000 or more? I think when council hires a town manager and a town attorney, they need to look at people from the town. There are qualified people, and the H-R Department should be the ones hiring new staff.
Town records indicate that the firm of Baker Tilly was paid $24,500 to find a town manager, and then an additional $24,500 was paid to the same firm to locate a town attorney. Many were puzzled by that move, as municipal attorneys are typically hired from a local pool, as they are familiar with the workings of the local government.
Moving on to the future of the downtown business district’s East Main Street, the lone forum speaker was asked about its future and whether it should become a pedestrian-only mall or remain as it currently is. Sealock said he believed a pedestrian mall or one-way traffic flow on Main Street would “not work.” To invigorate business downtown, Sealock said Front Royal must be marketed jointly by the council and the town’s tourism team. He also said that both big business and “mom-and-pop” entities could both be courted with success.
Regarding the sometimes-contentious working relationship between Front Royal and Warren County, Sealock told the audience he would like to see an appointed liaison for each panel that would work together to keep both groups of leaders updated and working together. Both municipalities could realize savings by pooling large purchases, such as vehicles.
Sealock said some ways that the two groups could work together might include improving parks (which are County-owned), establishing a youth center, fixing streets and perhaps co-sponsoring festivals that could be held downtown. Big projects, he said, might cause tax rates to increase, but he strongly believed that once the project is completed, the tax rate should revert to the previous level.
As a council member, he would work on bringing an additional grocery store into town limits. “One store simply isn’t enough to handle our population,” Sealock said.
Asked by an audience member about the council’s role in oversight of the Warren County School system, Sealock said he believed that per Va. Code, that was not possible, though if there were issues that needed addressing, he felt contacting the Virginia Department of Education and the Governor would be appropriate. Asked if he would use a council member seat as a “bully pulpit” on school issues, Sealock stated that he had, when his children were in school, addressed the school board at times, but did not indicate that he would speak from a “bully pulpit” if elected. Sealock did, however, voice his opinion on the current school schedule, which he feels should revert to a previous one. “Parents are spending a lot of money on daycare between the hours of 2:30 and 4:00. Some families are lucky enough to have two grandparents who can pick up children at different schools within a narrow time margin. “School schedules are a problem and need to revert to the old schedule.”
Given a few minutes at the conclusion of the forum, moderator McFadden asked Sealock to weigh in on “why Wayne Sealock for council” and why the WCRC should endorse him. The candidate told the group of about 25 that he was a Front Royal native who had been active in the town for years, that he came from a family of local law enforcement officers who had served at the town and county level, and that he truly cared about the Town of Front Royal and felt that it was something he was called to do. Sealock served as the chairman of the Town’s Board of Zoning Appeals for 17 years, before wrapping up that stint in April of this year. “I know the inner workings of the town,” he said.
“We have to protect our protectors,” he stated, referring to the fact that many Front Royal Police Officers were driving older police cruisers with 200,000 miles or more on them. When he was a law enforcement officer, police cruisers were often replaced after 60,000 miles. Cars with such high mileage are less reliable and could impede an officer needing to get somewhere quickly. He pointed out the quarry explosion that occurred on August 23, which necessitated officers arriving quickly. It bothers him, he said, that some Front Royal employees were driving new trucks purchased by the Town while much older FRPD vehicles, with higher mileage, were not replaced in the Town budget.
A short time after Sealock wrapped up his comments, committee members voted to endorse him as a candidate for the special election to fill Scott Lloyd’s unexpired term.
On November 8, voters will elect a new mayor and three council members, who will serve four-year at-large seats. Vice Mayor Lori A. Cockrell is the lone candidate on the ballot for the two-year term for mayor. Mayor Christopher W. Holloway, whose term expires Dec. 31, stated earlier this year he would not seek re-election.
The four candidates seeking three council seats are Joshua L. Ingram, Councilman Zachary W. Jackson, Councilwoman Amber Faith Morris, and H. Bruce Rappaport.
While the Front Royal Town Charter states that local elections are nonpartisan and that candidates do not represent any political party on the ballot, local Republicans typically do weigh in with endorsements; the upcoming election is no exception. In fact, the committee website lists all current council members, save Thompson, as Republicans. Morris serves as the vice chairwoman of the WCRC executive committee, and Jackson serves as treasurer.
Regarding the seat vacated when Councilman Joseph E. McFadden abruptly resigned during an August 8 council meeting, the panel met in executive session at the close of the Monday, August 29 meeting to get legal advice pertaining to setting a date for a special election to fill the seat.
The town has advertised for a person council would appoint to McFadden’s vacant seat while noting that the town would also seek to put the seat on a ballot in a special election on an undetermined date.
McFadden also has questioned the validity of his resignation, as previously reported by Royal Examiner.
Part 2: McFadden seeks legally supported response from Town Hall on status of his verbal resignation – ‘It would simply be nice to have some kind of response’
