Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red-shouldered Hawk
This Red-shouldered Hawk was found down and unable to fly at the Loudoun County Solid Waste Management Facility in Leesburg, VA, and was lucky to be rescued by one of the humane law enforcement officers of Loudoun County Animal Services.
On exam, the reason for this bird’s inability to fly was easily seen – all of the flight feathers on the right wing had been severely burned, leaving only the feather shafts on that side. Feathers all over the front of the body, the left wing, and the tail had also been affected to varying (but lesser) degrees.
We keep donor feathers from deceased individuals of each species for imping, using donor feathers to replace damaged feathers as in cases like this. Under anesthesia, each damaged feather is cut and joined to a donor feather. This was done for all of the primary feathers (and most secondaries) on this hawk’s right wing.
The top image is the right wing on admission. The lower photo shows this same wing after imping. Only primary and some secondaries were replaced. The goal in this situation is not immediate release as we would not want to release with this level of feather damage over the entire body. In this situation, flight feathers were imped to allow this bird to fly and do well in our outdoor caging so that it could have as stress-free a stay as possible and maintain body and flight condition while in care and awaiting molting.
After imping, you can see that this bird has two full sets of flight feathers. With these donor feathers, this patient can now fly again!
This patient’s newly donated feathers will allow for flight and a more comfortable stay in outdoor rehabilitation caging until this patient can be released.
Local News
Virginia employers recognized for hiring Veterans and Military spouses
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) today recognized selected Virginia employers for their exceptional commitment to the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program and their hiring of Virginia military veterans, transitioning services members, and their spouses.
The winners of the 2021 Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Awards were announced during the 2021 Virginia Veterans and Military Affairs Conference, presented virtually on September 15. The annual conference was hosted by the Virginia Chamber of Commerce and Virginia Chamber Foundation in partnership with the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) and the Virginia Veterans Services Foundation (VVSF).
Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Virginia Acting Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Kathleen Jabs, Virginia Department of Veterans Services Commissioner John Maxwell, Deputy Commissioner Annie Walker and other VDVS program leaders announced the awards.
Four V3 Program certified employers received the coveted Governor’s Awards in recognition of their exceptional efforts in recruiting, hiring, training, and retaining Virginia veterans and military spouses during calendar year 2020. Awards were presented to the following V3 partners in the categories noted:
2021 V3 Governor’s Awards
Presented to V3 Certified Employers that “went above and beyond” in recruiting and hiring Virginia veterans during calendar year 2020.
- (Small Company – 1-51 employees)
First Division Consulting, Inc. – Arlington (24 hires)
- (Medium Company -51-300 employees)
Shipyard Staffing, LLC –Norfolk (221 hires)
- (Large Company – 301-1,000 or more employees)
Contract Technical Resources Corporation (CTR) -Newport News (137 hires)
- (Enterprise Company -More than 1,000 employees)
Amazon Corporate –Seattle, Washington (8,120 hires)
2021 V3 Secretary of Veterans and Defense Affairs Award
Presented in recognition of a V3 Certified Government Agency or Public Entity for demonstrated innovative support for Virginia veterans and promoting veteran employment.
Virginia Tech – Blacksburg
2021 V3 Hire VETS Now Fellowship Award
Presented in recognition for establishing a fellowship program for transitioning service members in partnership with the Virginia Chamber Foundation and the Virginia Department of Veterans Services.
City of Norfolk
2021 VDVS Commissioner’s Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer who has gone above and beyond the call of duty to ensure the success of the Commonwealth.
Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) – Richmond
2021 V3 Impact Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer that has gone above and beyond to make positive and long-lasting community impact for Virginia veterans.
Tech for Troops – Richmond
2021 V3 Breakthrough Award
Presented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer with the most innovative veteran recruiting and hiring process.
Global Planning Initiatives, LLC (GPI) – Virginia Beach
2021 V3 Phoenix Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer that has demonstrated comprehensive support to veterans employed by their organization or to military job seekers applying to enter their workforce.
1901 Group –Reston
2021 V3 Military Spouse Award
Presented in recognition of the V3 Certified Employer who has excelled in the hiring of military spouses during 2020.
Amazon Corporate – Seattle, Washington
2021 V3 Readiness Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer for their efforts toward improving workforce readiness, streamlining career development and fostering a strong military readiness workplace culture and environment.
Bradley-Morris, LLC – Norfolk
2021 V3 Trailblazer Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Employer in recognition of their strong partnership in many aspects of the V3 program from recruiting, hiring, training and retaining Virginia veterans and spouses to workforce development, marketing and community impact.
CACI – Reston
2021 V3 Locality Award
Presented to a V3 Certified Locality for demonstrated innovative methods and overall support for Virginia veterans and for leadership in a creative and military-friendly community.
Fairfax County Government
2021 V3 MMAC (Military Medics and Corpsmen Program) Award
Presented to the MMAC Partner Healthcare System with the most veterans hired for the year.
Sentara Healthcare – Norfolk
About the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program
More than 2,400 businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions are committed partners of the Virginia Values Veterans (V3) Program. These employers have hired more than 84,000 veterans since the program’s inception in 2012. Part of the Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS), the V3 Program helps employers develop and implement long-term strategies and nationally recognized best practices in recruiting, hiring, training and retaining Virginia veterans, transitioning service members and military spouses. For more information, please visit www.dvsV3.com or www.dvs.virginia.gov.
About the Virginia Department of Veterans Services
The Virginia Department of Veterans Services (VDVS) is a state government agency with more than 40 locations across the Commonwealth of Virginia. VDVS traces its history to 1928 and the establishment of the Virginia War Service Bureau to assist Virginia’s World War I veterans. Today, VDVS assists veterans and their families in filing claims for federal veterans benefits; provides veterans and family members with linkages to services including behavioral healthcare, housing, employment, education and other programs. The agency operates two long-term care facilities offering in-patient skilled nursing care, Alzheimer’s/memory care, and short-term rehabilitation for veterans; provides an honored final resting place for veterans and their families at three state veterans cemeteries. It also operates the Virginia War Memorial, the Commonwealth’s tribute to Virginia’s men and women who gave the ultimate sacrifice from World War II to the present. For more information, please visit www.dvs.virginia.gov.
Local News
LFCC celebrates grand opening of Jenkins Hall in Luray
Fifteen years after opening the original Luray-Page Center in the former Wrangler annex building on Hawksbill Street, LFCC celebrated the grand opening of its new permanent site in Luray on Friday, Sept. 10.
The Russell A. and Rodney A. Jenkins Hall opened in January, but the class schedule was limited due to the pandemic. The opening was formally marked with tours and speeches by President Kim Blosser, Virginia’s Community Colleges Chancellor Glenn DuBois, Virginia Secretary of Labor Megan Healy and 2018 graduate Brianna Sine.
The 13,000-square-foot facility features classrooms, science and health labs, a trades lab, a boardroom and student commons areas. The Jenkins family donated land the facility sits on behind Wal-Mart – as well as site work and a monetary gift. The LFCC Educational foundation and fundraising campaign committee secured generous donations from individuals, the town of Luray, Page County, businesses and organizations, as well as state and grant funding, to help complete the center.
“Community is in our name for a reason, and our commitment to our students and our communities is stronger than ever,” LFCC President Kim Blosser said at the ceremony. “Jenkins Hall is a true example of the value of community – since it was built by this community – and it will serve not only as a place for our students to learn, but also as a catalyst for economic development and a place where individuals have hope and opportunity. For the first time in Page County, we have science and trades labs, and we can offer new health professions and workforce-training programs.”
The college is now a satellite site for a physical therapy assistant degree program in partnership with Germanna Community College and Page Memorial Hospital. Workforce Solutions is offering phlebotomy, medical office assistant, HVAC and heavy equipment operator classes.
“With its modern, state-of-the art labs, the center represents a huge step forward from the former Wrangler building,” Chancellor DuBois said. “Virginia’s community colleges were created some 55 years ago to do what no one else would – offer affordable access to higher education and workforce training. The powerful and dynamic ways Virginia has grown and changed since then have only confirmed the wisdom of those who created us, and it affirms the need for our colleges to grow and change in dynamic ways, too.”
The chancellor offered the five-year-old FastForward program and the brand-new G3 program as two examples of innovation at the community college level. FastForward programs quickly – and economically – put graduates into 40 high-demand fields, and represent the Virginia Community College System’s fastest-growing enrollment segment.
“FastForward graduates see an increase in their take-home pay ranging anywhere from 25 percent to 50 percent,” Chancellor DuBois said. “And this year we’re seeing an increase of more than 40 percent in FastForward enrollment. That’s also true for G3-eligible programs. G3 is a last-dollar scholarship that can make enrollment free for students taking select high-demand programs on our academic credit side.”
Both FastForward and G3 programs are offered at Jenkins Hall.
2018 graduate Brianna Sine, now an officer with Luray Police Department, said Jenkins Hall will serve as an “asset to both the students and the community.”
“Community colleges are one of the few institutions and public spaces where individuals possessing divergent values, attitudes, and beliefs gather and discuss, debate, learn, and share a personal challenge,” said Sine, who, earned her associate degree a month before her graduation from Luray High School through the dual-enrollment program. “It is where people of varying ages, life experiences, ideologies, races and ethnicities, and socioeconomic backgrounds convene and discuss ideas and concepts.
“LFCC has opened so many doors in my life. Thanks in combination to the affordable course offerings at LFCC and the foundation to success it can provide, I am able to stand here today with no student loan debt and future plans to continue my educational journey.”
Local News
WCFR Water Response Program supported by two local river outfitter businesses
The Warren County Department of Fire and Rescue Services recently accepted a donation of four kayaks to assist the Departments Water Rescue Program. The generous donations were made by both Downriver Canoe Company, located in Bentonville, and by Front Royal Outdoors, located just outside of Front Royal on Stonewall Jackson Highway.
“With dramatic increase in tourism to our wonderful Shenandoah River due to the COVID Pandemic, Warren County Fire and Rescue has seen an increase in the number of non-traditional water rescue type incidents” stated Firefighter/Water Rescue Specialist George Lewis Jr. “These incidents often occur when water levels are at a low stage, making the traditional use of motorized watercraft unsuccessful. “Due to fluctuations in water levels, normal rescue boats and rafts cannot navigate the shallow waters. The only means for searching the river is by low volume boats such as Kayaks” continued Firefighter Lewis.
Upon hearing the challenges facing rescuers, both John Gibson at Downriver Canoe Company and Don Roberts’ at Front Royal Outdoors immediately offered assistance by donating four sit on top style kayaks.
“The Department of Fire and Rescue will strategically position these assets to best serve our community” stated Fire Chief James Bonzano. “These generous donations will enable our emergency responders to navigate and conduct river searches during low water levels safely and efficiently” continued Chief Bonzano.
For more information on our water response program, visit www.warrencountyfire.com or call 540-636-3830.
Crime/Court
Street racing cited as two charged in Frederick County teen girl’s death
The 21-year-old brother of a 17-year-old girl killed when his car wrecked in Frederick County at high speed on August 8, has been charged along with a 26-year-old Berryville man, for illegal street racing leading to the accident that killed Sarah Michelle Ehrhardt. On Thursday, September 9, a Frederick County Grand Jury indicted Nicholas Isaiah Ehrhardt and Christopher Troy Colter on charges of Racing and Reckless Driving Causing Death. Colter was also charged with leaving the scene of the accident.
While Ehrhardt was booked shortly after the indictments were handed down, it was reported by Winchester media and on social media that the Berryville-based Colter was still being sought by authorities as the weekend approached. An early-afternoon check of the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center website Monday, September 13, indicated Colter was booked earlier that day.
Sarah Ehrhardt was a passenger in the rear seat of a Ford hatchback driven by her brother when it left State Route 7 (Berryville Pike) at high speed eastbound at 3:25 p.m. August 8. The violence of the vehicle’s crash into a fence, metal grocery store signpost, and parked vehicle tore the vehicle in half, with the rear section containing Sarah Ehrhardt coming to rest an estimated 90 feet from the front section of the car. Sarah Ehrhardt died at the scene. Her brother and his 18-year-old girlfriend, Magdelyn Germain, were both seated in the front of the vehicle. Germain was thrown from the vehicle during the accident when her seat belt system failed. She was flown to the trauma center at INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she was treated for serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, but survived. Nicholas Ehrhardt was transported to Winchester Medical Center where he was treated, and released, for minor injuries sustained in the crash.
That witness accounts and the crash scene investigation suggested the potential of racing may have been indicated by law enforcement immediately seeking help from the public in identifying a second vehicle and driver believed to have been involved in the accident. As Frederick County law enforcement reported at the time: “Speed has been determined to have been a factor in this crash and the incident remains under investigation looking into the presence of other possible factors contributing to the cause.”
Street racing is now believed to have been identified as that other contributing factor.
At the time of the accident, Frederick County law enforcement sought dash-camera footage from anyone in the vicinity of the crash, which was described as follows:
“At approximately 3:20 p.m. Nicholas was in the left lane of Route 7 coming around a bend, at a very high rate of speed, when his vehicle dipped off the left edge of the roadway and onto the gravel shoulder. From there, Ehrhardt came back up onto the pavement, where he lost control and came sliding back across both eastbound lanes and off the right shoulder of the roadway. The vehicle next made significant impacts with a fence, a business sign (on a metal post), and a parked vehicle, with the body and frame of the Ford separating into two pieces. During the course of the crash events, Germain was ejected out onto the roadway after a catastrophic failure of the seat belt system and was subsequently flown to the trauma center at INOVA Fairfax Hospital where she was treated for serious, possibly life-threatening injuries, but expected to survive. Nicholas Ehrhardt was transported to Winchester Medical Center where he was treated, and released, for minor injuries sustained after the crash.”
As noted above, Sarah Michelle Ehrhardt was pronounced dead at the scene. In an obituary posted on the Omps Funeral Home website she was described as “an avid reader” who could spend hours in her favorite used book store, who also “loved spending time writing stories, snuggling with her dogs and laughing with friends and family”. She was also cited as “a rising senior at Eukarya Christian Academy in Stephens City” who was very involved with “the Media Ministry” at her church, the Winchester Church of God.
Local News
Front Royal mother-of-two searches for a kidney donor – for her husband
He’s a young husband – 36 – and father of two young kids who urgently needs someone, a living person, willing to give up a kidney so that he may continue to survive.
That was the shocking message imparted to a distressed Rotary club audience by a similarly emotional wife, launching a public appeal as the long wait for a deceased donor appears to be running low.
Jenna and Brady DeRemer, a Front Royal couple who occupy a home next to her parents, Mark and Kathy Bower, have lived for 10 years in the shadow of Brady’s deteriorating renal function, registering at the Fairfax Inova Hospital on its transplant list, so far to no avail.
Meanwhile, close family members on both sides are found not to have a matching organ and there is no national list of potential LIVE donors available – “So now I am asking my family, friends and community to help us, because if we don’t ask, we won’t receive,” Jenna pleaded, telling her audience that doing what she was doing “was one of the biggest life giving asks that there is.”
Also, she said, it’s “because I love my husband.”
Jenna told of a student, Brady DeRemer, she met at the University of Mary Washington, graduating at the same time, him with a Political Science degree and she with a Bachelor’s in English. Jenna went on to achieve a Master’s in Elementary Education, which brought the couple to Front Royal where she taught kindergartners at Ressie Jeffries Elementary School. Brady parlayed his college success into subcontracting jobs for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and most lately with Sony Corp. as a project manager with its international cyber security team in Herndon.
She described Brady as “a very involved father” to Reagan, 7, and Hudson, 4, who she home schools, taking the kids to the park, on bike rides, walks every evening, camping, hiking and swimming, and some indoor stuff including board games and reading.
But about two months ago, some lab work came back showing a “significant” drop in his kidney function, indicating Brady would need a transplant “relatively soon.” Jenna soon began search for a living donor which she ramped up just a week ago, circulating a single page leaflet titled “Searching for a KIDNEY DONOR” which invites readers to “Meet Brady” and stating “Brady now needs a living kidney donor so that he can continue doing the things he loves.”
Providing her telephone number to call or text (540-623-3285) she explains in the pamphlet how the transplant works and who, a living person, can donate. The surgery would take place at Inova Fairfax Hospital with insurance covering most of the cost. Travel and other expenses to a donor would be reimbursed. The donor’s hospital stay would be for only a few days, and most donors are back at work within two weeks.
Jenna says that for her husband’s transplant, the couple is looking for a healthy person under 45 and to call and/or text the above number.
Local News
Valley Health announces successful transition to new safety standard as COVID-19 patient census surges
Valley Health is pleased to announce that since adding the COVID-19 vaccine to the list of required vaccinations for physicians and staff, ninety-seven percent of employees have chosen to receive the vaccine by the September 7 deadline or have received an approved exemption. “I am extremely proud of our team members’ commitment to the safety of our patients, fellow caregivers and community,” said Mark Nantz, President and CEO of Valley Health.
Valley Health was among the first health systems in the nation to add COVID-19 vaccination to the list of required vaccinations for staff. Since the announcement, over sixty medical associations including the American Hospital Association have endorsed required vaccination for healthcare workers.
“While vaccinated individuals can still contract COVID, unvaccinated individuals are more likely to be hospitalized and eleven times more likely to die from the virus. With the arrival of the more transmissible Delta variant in our region, it became clear that requiring vaccination was the most responsible course of action for ensuring the safety of our patients and staff,” Nantz noted.
“While we celebrate this successful transition to our new safety standard, there are still concerning developments with regard to the prevalence of COVID-19 in our community. In recent weeks, we have seen a dramatic spike in COVID cases in our region due to the growing presence of the highly contagious Delta variant. The rising COVID patient census continues to strain resources at our hospitals, physician offices, urgent care centers and other patient care locations. And to further underscore the importance of vaccination, we must note that the vast majority of the COVID-positive patients in our ICU are either unvaccinated or have not completed their vaccination series,” added Nantz.
With hospitalizations at rates not seen since last winter and a growing number of staff members on quarantine due to exposure, Valley Health caregivers are once again on the front lines of this pandemic. Dr. Iyad Sabbagh, Chief Physician Executive at Valley Health, urges community members to take the necessary precautions to stop the spread of COVID-19. “This pandemic is not over yet. On behalf of our entire care team of physicians, nurses and staff members, we are asking the public to take the necessary precautions against this virus including getting your COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible, and to follow masking, distancing and handwashing guidelines. These simple actions are imperative for limiting the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant and protecting our dedicated healthcare workers on the front lines,” Sabbagh said.
Valley Health reminds the community that if you are concerned about a possible COVID-19 exposure or illness, contact your primary care provider or visit an Urgent Care center. If you are having a medical emergency, please call 911 or visit the nearest Emergency Department. Please note that an Emergency Department is not the appropriate setting for asymptomatic COVID testing or return-to-work testing following exposure and/or quarantine.
For more information on how to obtain a vaccine, visit www.valleyhealthlink.com/vaccine.
Wind: 7mph S
Humidity: 59%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 3
79/64°F
82/63°F