Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Red-tailed Hawk
This adult Red-tailed hawk was found last week in The Plains, sternal (laying on its chest) and unable to stand.
Upon admission the bird was thin, severely dehydrated, open-mouth breathing, and tremoring. Nothing on the patient was fractured or bruised, but there was inflammation, discoloration, and sloughing, scabby skin lining the mouth and throat.
Given the signs, we were quite concerned about Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI), which would have been a fatal prognosis. Thankfully, we were able to test this individual quickly and a NEGATIVE test result was reported a few days later!
After receiving intensive fluid support, anti-inflammatories, and antibiotics over the past five days, this patient has greatly improved in demeanor.
We do not know what caused the mouth lesions and a cytology exam did not reveal any parasites or abnormalities. However, we have seen similar burns on other patients that were caused from toxins like pesticides or herbicides, or from biting down on an electric fence.
This hawk is slowly re-gaining weight and their mouth and throat are healing, with healthy skin being revealed as the scabs fall away.
Although we are not entirely sure why this bird was down in the first place or what caused these oral/throat lesions, we are hopeful for a full recovery!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Rockland Community Church set to open five-acre public prayer garden in April
Rockland’s non-denominational community church is in the final stages of completing its five-acre public prayer garden and plans to open it to the general public at a Saturday, April 29 morning ceremony, including federal, state, and local officials and church representatives from throughout the Shenandoah Valley.
Visualized some three years ago by deacon and landscape designer Sheron Smith Piazza, the small — about 50-member — congregation came together to raise $200,000, a dedicated group meeting every Thursday evening since August 2021 to plot the progress of the project up until now. Unfortunately, the group’s guiding light, Sheron Piazza, did not live to see the end of the effort most dear to her heart. She died of cancer last year, leaving her husband, John, to take over the reins.
“Now, we are just about ready for the opening,” John Piazza told me as he proudly showed off the garden, just about 75% finished, at a recent walk around. “Now, we’re waiting for good weather to lay the turf, pave a parking lot for the handicapped, and take delivery on 5,000 more bricks to be laid as they are inscribed with sponsors’ names. When we finish, we will have what I believe to be a ‘field of dreams’ where all members of the public may have a quiet place to sit and meditate and perhaps reflect on what he describes as “the resurgence of religion that is taking place in our country.”
Piazza feels the garden, unique to the area, will be a spectacular venue for many Americans and perhaps foreign tourists as it becomes known throughout the state of Virginia and perhaps the nation. “How small is our church and how enormous an attraction this will be to churchgoers and non-churchgoers alike,” Piazza, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, said.
Already in place is a life-sized marble statue of Jesus Christ standing at the head of a 40-foot-long pond, his feet in the constantly running water, which ultimately will be home to koi and decorated by lilies and other water-borne plants.
The walkways, of inscribed red brick, honor, among others, veterans, first responders, and other loved ones. Fourteen “Stations of the Cross” surround the garden, featuring benches, pink and white dogwood trees, planters, flowers, and other landscaping features.
Engraved personalized bricks may still be purchased and installed in the pond’s walkway. Trees may still be purchased. To order bricks and trees or to make a special donation, call 540-635-8312. Front Royal, where the community of Rockland is situated, is 70 miles west of Washington, D.C.
Jennifer Avery has produced a highlight of the garden in this short video. Enjoy.
R-MA National Honor Society cadets help St Luke Community Clinic prepare donations for Africa
Over the years, St Luke Community Clinic has been blessed to be the recipient of many donations from our generous community. They have included walkers, wheelchairs, medical equipment, bandages and all sorts of other usable medical aides. Many of the items are given out to folks in the Front Royal community who need and use them. However, donations were coming in faster than they were going out.
St. Luke volunteer, Joe Biggs (grandfather of R-MA alumni), believed that all of these surplus supplies could be helping more people. The challenge was to find a way to get what the clinic had to people who needed help. So he launched a search and discovered an organization called Medical Missionaries which operates out of Manassas, Virginia. A couple times a year, Seniors First provides a van which is loaded with surplus supplies and Joe & Bob Haas (Transportation Director for Seniors First) head to Manassas to deliver the supplies.
This year, Randolph-Macon Academy National Honor Society cadets played a key role in helping to load the van. Truly a community project! The supplies the cadets loaded will be headed to Africa to help villages in need!
R-MA is a co-ed, private boarding school for grades 6-12 in Front Royal, Virginia – just 1-hour from Washington D.C. We offer a superior university-prep curriculum with an elite Air Force JROTC program. 100% of R-MA graduates are accepted to university every year, with the Class of 2022 graduating 59 students who received over $16.6 million in scholarships.
Check us out at www.rma.edu.
R-MA Hosts 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival, showcasing talented cadets from across the country
From February 24-26, 2023, Randolph Macon Academy hosted the 45th Annual Military School Band & Choir Festival, featuring performances by a concert band and a festival choir made up of military high school and college cadets, as well as a drum major clinic for cadets from these schools.
Colonel John A. Brodie, the Director of Music at Virginia Military Institute, led the Festival Concert Band. Stephen Cramer, a retired member of the US Army Chorus, a former Broadway star, and a current professor at the University of Wyoming conducted the Festival Choir. MUC James Anderson, the new primary drum major of the US Navy Band, instructed the drum major clinic.
The drum major competition was held on February 25th at the R-MA Melton Memorial Gymnasium, with ten cadets vying for the top spot. The competitors were:
- John Classen, Cadet Sergeant First Class, Hargrave Military Academy
- John Carlos Ahuja, Cadet Staff Sergeant, Missouri Military Academy
- Charles Leventhal, Cadet Third Class, Coast Guard Academy
- Alexandra Kammerer, Cadet First Lieutenant, New Mexico Military Institute
- Trae Stencel, Cadet Private First Class, Army and Navy Academy
- Joseph Church, Cadet Third Class, United States Coast Guard Academy
- Kruze Hagan, Cadet Sergeant, Missouri Military Academy
- Matthew Moore, Cadet Second Lieutenant, Fork Union Military Academy
- Noah McMan, Cadet Second Class, United States Coast Guard Academy
- Sarina Winters, Cadet 2nd Lieutenant, Randolph Macon Academy
At the festival band and choir concert held on February 26th, 2023, the winner of the drum major competition was announced. The top spot went to Kruze Hagan, a Cadet Sergeant from Missouri Military Academy.
The concert showcased high school and college cadets across various states, including California, New Mexico, Wisconsin, Missouri, Connecticut, and Virginia. The schools represented were:
Army & Navy Academy, Carlsbad, CA
Hargrave Military Academy, Chatham, VA
Fork Union Military Academy, Fork Union, VA
Missouri Military Academy, Mexico, MO
New Mexico Military Institute, Roswell, NM
Randolph-Macon Academy, Front Royal, VA
Saint John’s Northwestern Academies, Delafield, WI
U.S. Coast Guard Academy, New London, CT
Valley Forge Military Academy and College, Wayne, PA
Virginia Military Institute, Lexington, VA
Please enjoy these Royal Examiner exclusive videos of the drum major competition and festival concert.
Town of Front Royal scholarship application open until April 3, 2023
The Town of Front Royal will begin accepting scholarship applications on March 1, 2023. The scholarships will be awarded to three (3) graduating high school seniors residing in the Town of Front Royal’s corporate limits and pursuing continued undergraduate or trade education at an accredited university, community college, or trade school.
The scholarships are in the amount of $1,000 each. All high school seniors who currently attend public or private schools and home-schooled students are encouraged to apply. Town Council will recognize the three scholarship winners at their regularly scheduled meeting in May 2023. Interested graduating seniors must complete and return the application by email, mail or hand-deliver to:
Clerk of Council Tina L. Presley
102 E. Main Street, P.O. Box 1560
Front Royal, Virginia 22630
(540) 635-8007
Monday- Friday, 8:00 am – 4:00 pm
tpresley@frontroyalva.com
Deadline for applications is Monday, April 3, 2023
Click here to download the application.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 27 – March 3, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures were reported.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of April 6.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
County-overseen EDA, Virginia Port Authority co-host economic development marketing event at Virginia Inland Port
At noon on February 23rd, regional and potential investment officials joined Warren County and Town of Front Royal officials, as well as County Economic Development Authority and Virginia Port Authority (VPA) representatives at the county’s Inland Port for a marketing overview of socio-economic and transportation advantages presented by Virginia’s two-pronged, six terminal, coastal and inland port system. As pointed out by Port Authority Chief Development and Public Affairs Officer Cathie Vick, those advantages were highlighted by the VPA network’s performance throughout the recent national and international supply chain crisis.
Representing the FR-WC EDA were EDA Executive Director Joe Petty, who introduced EDA Board Vice-Chairman Scott Jenkins and Board Secretary Jorie Martin. Martin and Jenkins presented an overview of what Warren County and Front Royal have to offer companies seeking relocation into what they view as an economic development hot spot right here in northwestern Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.
Opening the Virginia Port Authority presentation was VPA Director of Development and Transportation Policy Chris Gullickson, who introduced Public Affairs Officer Vick’s overview of Virginia Port Authority operations. She noted that VPA was recently rated “the most efficient port in North America” and maintains its ranking of 23rd globally. Vick added some humor to her favorable comparison of VPA operations to those found on the west coast during the recent global supply chain crisis. – “Not in Virginia,” she noted of what she called “the Virginia model” of port reception and distribution operations during the supply chain crisis.
The early afternoon event was co-hosted by the now-County overseen Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority (FR-WC EDA) and the Virginia Port Authority (VPA), the latter based from its Norfolk International Terminus. The “Open-Door Business Session” was scheduled from noon to 2 p.m. around a catered lunch break at 1 p.m., and post presentations networking opportunities at northern Warren County’s Virginia Inland Port (VIP), an overland trucking and rail distribution center on 161 acres that is part of the Virginia Port Authority operational network.
The Inland Port’s proximity to an intersection of Interstate highways and railroad lines facilitates the inland distribution of goods received internationally at VPA’s water terminals in the Tidewater Virginia area to the nation’s mid-east and northeast markets.
Watch the County EDA and VPA presentations illustrating why Warren County is a place to be for companies seeking a favorable location for their operations in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
