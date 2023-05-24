Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Snapping Turtle
Anyone Lose a Fishing Hook?
This adult male Snapping Turtle came to us from Fredericksburg, VA after a suspected vehicle collision. He suffered multiple fractures to the skull and jaw, AND radiographs showed that he had also ingested two hooks.
One hook was causing a partial blockage of his esophagus while the other was lower in his gastrointestinal tract.
Luckily, we can perform surgeries in house. This snapper underwent a two hourlong surgery for hook removal, fracture repair, and esophagostomy tube placement.
Turtles often do not breathe on their own during general anesthesia and require intubation and positive pressure ventilation. This allows us to breathe for them during these procedures. They also take a long time to recover from anesthesia. The photo above was taken two hours after the completion of the surgery and we are continuing to provide air by ambu-bag while he recovers.
Already, this patient is looking much better! He will be in care for the next several months as these fractures and surgical sites heal.
Hooks do not disintegrate in turtle’s stomachs. If you accidentally hook a turtle while fishing, or if they eat your bait hook and all, please make every effort to contain that animal and get it to a licensed rehabilitator or veterinarian for care!
Did you know?
Our wildlife hospital is also a TEACHING hospital! We train dozens of veterinary students, vet tech students, rehabbers, and educators each year. In the photo above Brittney, an OSU vet student, is assisting our Hospital Director, Dr. Jen Riley, in surgery.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Too many Veterans lose the Battle with drug addiction
This Memorial Day, millions of American families will take time to honor the memory of the men and women who lost their lives fighting in one of the nation’s wars. It can be a challenging day for veterans at home.
Outside of this day, however, we must never forget the countless veterans who lose their lives to addiction, drug overdose, or suicide. In Virginia are over 700,000 veterans, most of whom are wartime vets. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, over 3.9 million veterans have a substance use disorder or mental illness.
Additionally, substance use disorders significantly increase suicidality among veterans ages 18 and older. Suicidal thoughts and behaviors are also common among veterans ages 18 to 49.
“Early intervention is critical, and it does save lives. Yet, it is challenging for families to know what to say or understand why this is happening, along with finding the right help,” said Michael Leach of Addicted.org.
There is no simple answer to why veterans become addicted to drugs or alcohol. Yet, there are numerous causative factors. Many veterans experience financial hardships and difficulty finding employment or accessing benefits. Veterans are at a higher risk of developing mental and emotional health problems. This can also be compounded with physical injuries or chronic pain. Untreated trauma, for example, leads to mental health issues or addiction.
Veterans also face barriers when accessing treatment. This could involve the cost of help or gaps in health insurance. Stigma regarding addiction is still a problem. Veterans in rural areas have limited access to treatment, and there is often inadequate funding.
However, outside of the standard resources provided by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the VA facility locator, other supports include:
- The Virginia Department of Veterans Services offers different supports and resources to vets and their families;
- Virginia Supportive Housing is a program for veterans to help prevent homelessness;
- Helpful hotlines include the Veterans Crisis Line, 1-800-273-8255, and the Lifeline for Vets, 1-888-777-4443;
- SAMHSA has a treatment facility locator where veterans can narrow down options for substance use treatment.
- Families also play a significant role in supporting their loved ones and intervening. It’s okay to express concern about their drug or alcohol use. Speak to them openly and honestly about their addiction. Help them find treatment. Be patient and show compassion for what they are experiencing.
- It’s never too late to offer a helping hand. When communities and families come together, amazing things happen. Advocate for more community resources in urban and rural areas. Speak up and help those veterans who are struggling.
Veronica Raussin is a Community Outreach Coordinator for Addicted.org, passionate about spreading awareness of the risks and dangers of alcohol & drug use — website: Addicted.org
(Editor’s note: Locally in Front Royal and Warren County, the Able Forces Foundation of veteran Skip Rogers provides assistance services to veterans. Able Forces Foundation website: www.ableforces.org)
Local News
Remembering the Confederate Cavalry: A glimpse into the past at the Confederate Memorial Day Ceremony in Front Royal
Amid the soft chirping of birds and a gentle spring breeze, the United Daughters of the Confederacy held the annual Warren County Confederate Memorial Day ceremony on May 23rd. The tranquil Soldier’s Circle within Front Royal’s Prospect Hill Cemetery served as the backdrop for this commemorative event. The event was hosted by Patricia McMillen, Chapter President of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
The ceremony began with a color guard presenting the colors, followed by a collective pledge of allegiance to the American flag. A salute to the Virginia Flag was also offered, after which the attendees took part in a prayer led by Dwayne Mauck. The crowd echoed in unity with the recitation of the Lord’s Prayer, marking the solemnity of the occasion.
Guest speaker Suzanne Silek, President of the Board of Trustees of the Warren Rifles Confederate Museum in Front Royal, took center stage. In a moving address, Silek delved into the actions of the Confederate Cavalry, focusing on their operations in the Front Royal area during the Civil War.
Warren Rifles Confederate Museum, located at 95 Chester Street, houses exhibits that include memorabilia of notable figures such as Belle Boyd, Mosby’s Rangers, Stonewall Jackson, Robert E. Lee, and Jefferson Davis, alongside uniforms, historic documents, and arms.
After the address, a benediction was given, and the colors were retired by the color guard. In a nostalgic touch, attendees were handed lyrics to iconic songs from the Civil War era, including ‘Carry Me Back to Ole Virginny’ and ‘Dixie’s Land.’ Although these songs remained unsung at the event, their poignant words carried the spirit of the Civil War era.
The ceremony at Front Royal served as a reminder of the past, showcasing the intricate tapestry of the nation’s history and the often-complex narratives it holds. In a time when Confederate memorials are the subject of national debate, events like this one provide an occasion for remembering the past while fostering dialogue about how to navigate the complexities of history and memory in the present.
Watch the ceremony in this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
Local News
Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction
The Samuels Public Library was bustling with activity on May 23, 2023, when the Warren Coalition hosted the first of their Community Talk series, a presentation titled “Fentanyl 101: Understanding the New Weapon of Mass Destruction.”
This innovative community-focused initiative sought to educate the public about the opioid crisis, specifically focusing on Fentanyl, a potent and deadly opioid. The event was led by Warren Coalition Executive Director Christa Shifflett. She was joined by a high-profile expert in the field, James “Jim” Carroll, the former Director of the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP).
The presentation demystified the biochemical nature of opioids, detailing how these substances interact with the human body, the long-term changes in the brain resulting from opioid misuse, and noticeable signs of misuse.
Participants were also briefed on the danger of pressed pills and the role of Xylazine, a veterinary tranquilizer increasingly seen in opioid overdose cases. This focus on drug education is part of a broader strategy to provide practical prevention tools to the community.
One of the central themes of the event was highlighting the community’s role in the prevention of opioid misuse. Participants were educated on how to help a loved one struggling with opioid misuse, reinforcing that each member of the community plays a crucial part in the prevention of drug misuse and addiction.
The presentation was followed by a vibrant question and answer session, giving the audience an opportunity to clarify their doubts, share personal experiences, and discuss proactive steps for prevention.
Executive Director Shifflett shared her satisfaction with the turnout and the community’s engagement. “This series is about creating an open dialogue, understanding this critical public health issue, and giving the community the tools they need to tackle it,” she said.
The Community Talk series signifies a step towards drug education and prevention in the region. With these sessions, the Warren Coalition continues its commitment to drug education, prevention, and support, playing a pivotal role in the local community’s efforts to combat the opioid crisis. The date and topic for the next Community Talk session have yet to be announced, but the initiative has undoubtedly gained momentum.
Watch the presentation on this exclusive Royal Examiner video by Mark Williams.
Local News
Saturday’s Wagner Animal Shelter memorial ceremony honoring the dogs of war and service launches Front Royal Memorial Day events
For the second consecutive year, the Town of Front Royal will mark the three-day Memorial Day weekend with twin ceremonies, one on Memorial Day, May 29, to mark the service of those military men and women who gave their lives for their country during and since World War II, the first two days earlier, Saturday, May 27, to salute the “dogs of war” and service — those animals which served and often gave their lives overseas in defense of their handlers and their country, as well as those that continue to serve on the law enforcement front of this nation. Both ceremonies will commence at noon, and the public is invited to both.
“This year, we want to focus on the service performed by K-9s in domestic settings like Warren and neighboring counties, as well as offering our thanks to the ‘dogs of war’ serving their homeland abroad,” said Malcolm Barr Sr. at 90 a Royal Air Force (UK) veteran who served in the latter days of World War 2 in Europe. “For this, I thank the local humane society for setting aside a piece of the animal shelter property for a memorial garden to the dogs of war and service, which opened on this date last year.”
Barr, a lifelong animal advocate and former president of the Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC), points to the appropriateness of such a ceremony in Front Royal and Warren County since it was from a facility on the south side of Front Royal that fully trained war dogs were first sent into battle in the Pacific after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor Dec 7, 1941.
The salute to the service dogs will be highlighted this year by opening and closing songs by members of the magnificently voiced Valley Chorale at the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter site at 1245 Progress Drive; an address by visiting Voice Of America D.C. correspondent Steve Herman, a former Associated Press colleague of Barr, who upon learning of the planned war dog memorial service from his friend expressed an interest in the event; and a local law enforcement K-9 guard of honor at the laying of a wreath at the Wagner Shelter Memorial Garden site.
Recently, HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers said, “I am proud that the shelter can host such an important and eye-opening memorial. Dogs have served an important part in our day-to-day lives as companions and best friends, but we cannot forget the other ways in which they have enriched our lives.”
The Saturday event begins at noon and should last about 50 minutes, Barr told his colleagues at Royal Examiner. Police and sheriff’s department officers will provide a guard of honor at a wreath-laying ceremony before the choral group signifies the end of the service with a rendering of the National Anthem. Snacks and tours of the shelter will be offered following the memorial service.
Monday’s traditional Memorial Day ceremony two days later honoring all those military men and women who lost their lives in not only World War II but all the conflicts since involving Korea, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan will also begin at noon at the historic Warren County Courthouse grounds on East Main Street. U.S. Marine Corps Lt./Col. Robert MacDougall will officiate. A cadet contingent from Randolph-Macon Academy will provide uniformed support there.
Editor’s Note: The VFW Post 1860 will hold a ceremony on Monday, May 29th, at the Panorama Memorial Gardens on Strasburg Road starting at 10:00 am.
Crime/Court
Landlord-Tenant dispute escalates into gunfire at Shenandoah Farms residence
A long-standing dispute took a dangerous turn early this morning as shots were fired at a Shenandoah Farms residence. Local authorities were summoned to 100 block Mountain Laurel Lane following reports of a heated altercation involving a firearm. The address was previously known to the deputies due to an ongoing conflict between the landlord and the tenants.
Upon arriving at the scene, deputies gathered evidence, including eyewitness accounts and a cell phone video captured by a bystander. The investigation revealed that 68-year-old Alan Wayne Forney allegedly fired a 12-gauge shotgun into the air and above the head of another individual, Jessie Lake, during the heat of the argument.
Forney was promptly arrested on charges of brandishing and recklessly handling a firearm and subsequently transported to the Rappahannock/Warren/Shenandoah Jail. A 12-gauge shotgun believed to be used in the incident was collected from the scene as evidence.
As the investigation continues, officials are encouraging anyone with additional information to come forward. Contact Deputy Doffermire at 540-635-4128 with any relevant details that could aid in the investigation.
This incident serves as a chilling reminder of the potential escalation of ongoing disputes and the role of the community in ensuring safety.
Local News
Skyline Middle School Celebrates 8th Grade Promotion with a Touch of Exceptional Talent
On Monday, May 22, the auditorium of Skyline Middle School buzzed with the energy of excited parents, students, teachers, and esteemed guests. As the school prepared to host its 8th-grade promotion ceremony, a wave of anticipation swept the room, hinting at an upcoming day of celebration, acknowledgment, and bright prospects for the future. This annual event highlighted the importance of our middle school education and, more broadly, how it shapes the foundation of lifelong learning and success.
Assistant Principal Lanelle Hilling, with a gleaming smile, opened the ceremony, extending a warm welcome to all attendees. She stressed the importance of middle school education, calling it the “bedrock on which the tower of knowledge is built.” Her remarks set the tone for a day filled with heartwarming moments and acknowledgments.
As the ceremony unfolded, the anticipation in the auditorium was palpable. The 8th-grade teachers presented awards in a broad array of fields – Math, Physical Science, Civics, Economics, English, Spanish, Band, Chorus, Family & Consumer Science, Journalism, Agriculture, Physical Education, and Gifted and Talented Education. These wide-ranging awards demonstrated the diverse talent present in Skyline’s 8th-grade cohort and underlined the comprehensive nature of the school’s curriculum.
A special round of applause filled the room as the awards for academic excellence were announced, with students who achieved a GPA of 4.0 and those between 3.5 and 3.99 being recognized. The laudable achievements of these young scholars further underscored the significance of a strong educational foundation at the middle school level.
The ceremony continued with the presentation of the prestigious Educator Award, given to the top students, further recognizing the talents nurtured during these formative years. However, the event was not just about school accolades. This award was presented to Kalie Haskins, Brieleigh Dunlap, and Keira Meade.
In an exciting twist, the Elks Club of Front Royal presented cash awards to the top three winners of their essay contest. Drew Meyer bagged an Honorable Mention and a $25 award. Nicole Phillips claimed third place with a $50 cash award, while Jennifer Horton secured the second spot with a $75 award. Keira Meade, with her eloquent words and compelling narrative, won the top prize – a $100 cash award.
Adding another feather to Skyline’s cap, the top three essay winners advanced to the state competition, where they did the school proud. Nicole Phillips placed third in the North District, while Jennifer Horton earned the second position. Notably, the first-place winner hailed from the Winchester Elk Lodge, demonstrating the wealth of talent in the region.
At the state level, Jennifer Horton made headlines again, clinching the first-place prize from over 20 Elk Lodges, with Nicole Phillips following closely in second place. The success of Skyline’s students on this larger stage underscores the critical role of middle school education in fostering writing skills and critical thinking.
Principal Bobby Johnson and Assistant Principal Lanelle Hilling had the honor of presenting the promotion certificates to the graduating students. Johnson, in his closing remarks, lauded the exceptional talent of the outgoing 8th graders, encouraging them to carry forward the same spirit of determination and excellence into high school and beyond.
Today’s ceremony at Skyline Middle School is not just about celebrating the achievements of these talented 8th graders; it is also a testament to the invaluable role middle school and high school education play in shaping our future leaders. It is these institutions that help nurture the intellect, creativity, and moral character of our young people, equipping them with the skills needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world.
Watch the 8th Grade Promotion Ceremony on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
