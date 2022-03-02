Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Snapping Turtle
This Snapping Turtle came to us last week from Arlington, VA with a dirty and open fracture. A portion of the carapace (upper shell) is missing entirely, exposing muscle and bone. This kind of injury is most likely the result of a vehicle collision, causing the turtle a great deal of pain, and if left untreated could result in a serious infection.
In this case, we are using a vacuum-assisted closure (VAC) to suction away discharge and encourage healing. This method works well for deep and irregularly-shaped wounds. With this treatment, the patient’s wound will heal much more quickly, limiting time in care.
This turtle is on pain medications and antibiotics while we use this method to begin the healing process. Although the wound will not look like a perfect carapace when healed, the area will harden over time and serve this turtle well in the wild. For this patient, the healing process could take eight weeks or more before it can be cleared for release.
If you or a friend has unused wound VAC dressings leftover from your own medical care, please consider donating them to the Center! These dressing can be quite expensive and we are fortunate to have almost all of ours donated by amazing supporters like you.
Did you know that turtles brumate? (Brumation in reptiles is similar to hibernation in mammals.) In our area, wild turtles brumate in the fall and winter months which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between October 1 – April 30. So any turtle we don’t release before October, or who comes to us within that time, overwinters with us at the Center.
Each year we see an increase in turtle patients and regardless of their reason for admission, turtles have slow metabolisms and take A LOT of time and resources to treat. The average length of stay for our turtle patients is over 200 days!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local businesses remained afloat with PPP loans
When Covid came calling in 2020, the United States federal government implemented the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), a $953 Billion business loan program established through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act).
The Paycheck Protection Program aimed to help businesses, self-employed workers, sole proprietors, certain nonprofit organizations, and tribal businesses continue paying their workers. The U.S. Small Business Administration was the entity in charge of the program and coordinated with local banks across the country to issue the loans.
Under the program, qualifying businesses were able to apply for low-interest private loans to cover payroll and certain other costs. The PPP loan, approximately 2.5 times the applicant’s average monthly payroll costs, could also be used to cover rent/lease, mortgage interest, and utilities. Some companies were able to obtain a second draw, usually equal to the initial amount.
Under provisions of the CARES Act, businesses can have the loan partially or fully forgiven, provided the entity kept its employee count and wage levels stable.
To qualify for loan forgiveness, borrowers must have used the money for designated expenses, and they must also apply for forgiveness. Otherwise, the full principal amount and any accrued interest must be repaid.
Over 11 million businesses applied for PPP loans and as of Feb. 20, 2022, the totals for loan forgiveness, according to the Small Business Administration:
Forgiveness by loan count
Total PPP volume (2020-2021) 11,427,757
Applications for forgiveness 9,758,832
Payments 9,679,431
Forgiveness by dollar amount
Total PPP volume (2020-2021) $789,776,462,485
Applications for forgiveness $703,344,518,431
Payments $695,581,269,282
Scores of businesses in Front Royal and Warren County applied for and received loans to pay staff and stay afloat. Loan amounts ranged from several thousand dollars to near $3.3 M. The SBA reported that 16,046 PPP loans were given to businesses in Virginia with a total of 611,235 jobs saved. Officials say all loans of $2M or more will be automatically audited.
Loan information can be found at SBA Paycheck Protection Program Data Lookup – FederalPay
EDA in Focus
Watch: Royal Examiner video of WC EDA monthly meeting of February 2022
Watch the exclusive Royal Examiner video of the Friday morning, Feb. 25, Warren County Economic Development Authority (WC EDA) meeting at the Warren County Government Center.
Open session action items included approval of the C-CAP lease arrangement. Discussions included updating of the EDA Strategic Plan, the EDA’s FY2022-23 budget, and pursuing joint work with the new Town of Front Royal EDA (FREDA) on a vision for 147 acres of developable land with restrictive covenants on the former federal Superfund site at the Avtex property inside the town limits, but under control of the WC EDA.
Parks & Rec offers FREE athletic programs for city youth
Winchester city residents can access free athletic programs for their children through a special partnership between Winchester Parks and Recreation and Shenandoah University (SU). This agreement, which spans five years, waives the $50-$61 registration fee for city residents to play basketball, volleyball, flag football, and cheer during the 2021-2022 season.
In 2020, a management deal was signed between SU and the City of Winchester surrounding plans to do major improvements to the baseball and softball diamonds in Jim Barnett Park. This agreement includes SU funding improvements to four fields, managing and scheduling Bridgeforth and Rotary fields, and giving portions of concessions to the City to make up for lost rental revenue.
As part of this deal, SU also agreed to fund a youth sports program for children from economically disadvantaged families in Winchester. When new Parks & Recreation Director Chris Konyar assumed his role in July 2021, he immediately put the funding to good use.
“This agreement provided us a wonderful opportunity to remove some of the economic hurdles for city residents to participate in youth activities, and sports in particular,” he said. “The bonus is we will be able to continue this offer for five years.”
Youth in Winchester are already benefiting through the basketball and cheer programs. Parent Kim Marts has a six-year-old currently participating in the cheer program, and she said the free registration encouraged them to sign up.
“This is her first time in a parks and rec program, and she has gained friends and structure,” she said. “She is learning to listen to another adult and do things together as part of a team.”
Kids are learning similar skills in the basketball program. Donnie Sechrist has a five-year-old playing basketball.
“This is her first time participating in an organized activity, and she has learned about structure, teamwork, and motivation,” he said. “We will definitely participate in more programs after this – especially because they are free.”
Parks and Rec plans to add free swim classes to the program over the summer, and other organizations are offering free registration as well. Winchester Baseball, for example, had free registration for kids ages 4-10 this spring.
Find out more by visiting winchesterva.gov/parks.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for February 28 – March 4, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.
INTERSTATE 81
*UPDATE* Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Right shoulder closures for utility work, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 12.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 619 (Rivermont Drive) – Flagger traffic control just west of Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) for maintenance of bridge over Shenandoah River South Fork, Monday to Friday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Various roads – Flagger traffic control for utility tree trimming, weekdays during daylight hours.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Front Royal’s Earth Day Celebration – Save the Date
Spring and Earth Day 2022 are approaching and the Town’s recently established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) continues its work in re-establishing a Town institutional commitment to the natural environment. Such commitment has given the Town of Front Royal its “Tree City USA” designation and the small, rural community feel that a majority of citizen respondents to the Town’s Comprehensive Plan rewrite survey have thus far indicated they hope is maintained into the future.
Below, see ESAC’s full press release on planned Earth Day events slated for April 23, in Front Royal with the Town’s Happy Creek defoliation and tree removal controversy only about a year-and-a-quarter behind us (Nov. 2020).
ESAC Press Release: As we find ourselves slowly turning the corner from winter to spring, and enthusiastically cheering on any emerging crocuses we stumble upon, it’s a perfect time to announce that the Town of Front Royal’s newly established Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee (ESAC) is busy planning for a large Earth Day celebration downtown on Saturday, April 23rd, and everyone’s invited.
“This is an excellent opportunity for Front Royal to showcase some of its greatest attributes — the beautiful mountains, rivers, forests, and wildlife that define what we’re all fortunate enough to call home,” says Jim Osborn, Town Arborist and Chair of ESAC. “This event is meant to showcase our pride and stewardship over our unique natural spaces, and to highlight the great environmental work that conservation and nature groups from across our region have been undertaking.”
The Earth Day celebration is a free, inclusive, family-friendly event open to everyone. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, at the Front Royal Commons (gazebo area). There will also be an Arbor Day tree planting nearby at 3:30 p.m., led by the local Tree Stewards, in honor of the Town’s commitment to its Tree City USA status through the Arbor Day Foundation.
ESAC member, Justin Proctor, tells us more. “Clean water, clean soil, and clean air — these are needs and goals that unite all of us. We all play a part in being good stewards of our landscapes, and there’s no better time than Earth Day for all of us to recognize what that means and reconfirm our commitment in doing so.”
The Earth Day celebration will be an attractive event for anyone looking to:
- Explore new ways to engage with the great outdoors, whether it be through hiking, canoeing, climbing, fishing, trail running, and more
- Learn more about green infrastructure and technology, including solar and electric vehicles
- Get more involved with locally active groups and clubs
- Celebrate and support the Earth Day mission: Invest in Our Planet!
Keep an eye on the Town’s website and social media channels for more information as the event draws closer, but for now, don’t forget to save the date and be ready to join us on Saturday, April 23rd!
— Front Royal’s Environmental Sustainability Advisory Committee was formed in December 2021. Learn more about the committee and its mission here.
Virginia DMV expands service center offerings to include both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday
Beginning Wednesday, March 2, 2022, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) will:
- Expand access to DMV Customer Service Centers by offering both appointments and walk-ins Monday through Friday.
- Appointments and walk-ins will be available Monday through Friday at all 75 customer service centers (CSCs) starting on March 2.
- Saturday will remain open for walk-ins at offices with Saturday hours (CSC hours vary by location).
- Currently, customers may reserve an appointment on Monday or Friday or walk-in for service on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Saturday.
Governor Glenn Youngkin stated: “As Governor, I’m committed to getting government to truly serve and work for the people again—that starts with the DMV. Therefore, expanding DMV appointments and walk-in availability for in-person service is just the first step to improving the customer service experience across state government.”
“Increasing options and access for DMV customers is a top priority as we get Virginia open for business,” said Secretary of Transportation Shep Miller. “This hybrid model will not only better accommodate Virginians’ schedules, but will also allow our DMV to serve more customers, more quickly.”
Employ a more advanced appointment system to improve service and increase throughput.
- A more advanced appointment system and the ability to prioritize planned visits through the CSCs’ queuing system will let customers choose their in-person DMV experience.
- This hybrid model allows CSCs to increase throughput by serving additional customers when customers do not show up for their scheduled appointments.
- CSCs will achieve a balance by dedicating a percentage of in-person weekday service to appointments, with the number of appointments based on the size and location of the office.
“We’ve studied the data thoroughly and heard our customers. We can now meet everyone’s needs by offering the best of both worlds,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford. “Although we’ve seen a shift to alternate service options such as online and mail, we also understand that sometimes you just need to visit an office. We are thrilled to continue offering customers a choice of service opportunities.”
Continue providing convenient alternative service options that don’t require an in-person visit. Alternate service options are available to complete many transactions without a visit to a traditional CSC, including:
- Online: More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com.
- Mail: Popular services such as driver’s license and vehicle registration renewals may be completed by mail.
- Drop-off: Customers needing a title after purchasing a vehicle from an individual (not a dealer) may drop off their applications and supporting documents at a CSC.
- DMV Select: Vehicle-related services are offered through 57 partner offices statewide.
- DMV Connect: Appointments can be scheduled for nearly every DMV service with the agency’s 14 mobile teams, which are positioned statewide. To view DMV Connect schedules and book an appointment, please visit here.
To schedule your visit or complete your transaction remotely, please visit dmvNOW.com.
