Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Southern Flying Squirrel
The most common rodent you never see:
Southern flying squirrels are quite common across Virginia, but since they’re nocturnal and much smaller than Eastern Gray Squirrels, people rarely see them and often have no idea they even exist!
Unfortunately, cats are quite skilled at finding these nocturnal tree squirrels. Approximately 60% of our adult flying squirrel patients, including this one, come the Center as confirmed cat attack victims.
This patient is very lucky. He had minimal wounds and is doing well on pain medications and antibiotics.
In general, only about 30% of cat attacked patients survive to release. We have already received over 480 confirmed cat attack patients so far in 2021. We hope that this flyer will be in that minority!
Though feral cats are estimated to cause two thirds of cat-related wildlife deaths, the patients we see are almost always from owned cats when they bring animals to their owners, or when the finder interrupts a neighbor’s cat with an animal.
Please help our native wildlife by keeping cats indoors, or leashed/in an enclosed space when outside.
Cats cannot change their instincts, but as the species that domesticated them, it is our moral responsibility to do everything we can to keep cats safe and healthy, as well as protect the health of humans and wildlife from the dangers outdoor cats pose.
Despite the name, flying squirrels do not actually fly. They have a fold of skin between their front and back legs that allows them to glide between trees. Their long, flat tail steers them in flight like a rudder. Some can cover more than 150 feet in a single glide!
To donate to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, click here.
Community Events
Show your support for the Warren County High School Band with their annual Fruit Sale Fundraiser
The Warren County High School Band has started our annual fruit sales, and we’re looking forward to another great year of sales!
We are offering 3 Whole and Half Box offerings of single types of fruit, and 2 mix box options for those who want variety. Here are the fruit options:
- Navel Oranges, Hamlin Juice Oranges, Pink Grapefruit
- Whole Boxes and Half Boxes: $40 for 40 lbs., or $30 for 20 lbs.
- Mix Fruit Box 1
- Navel Oranges/Grapefruit/Mandarin Oranges: 6 of Each, Total of 18 pieces of fruit – $30
- Mix Fruit Box 2
- Navel Oranges/Grapefruit/Apples: 6 of Each, Total of 18 pieces of fruit – $30
How to Pre-Order Fruit:
(PRE-ORDER Deadline: November 7th, 2021)
You may order online and pre-pay with a credit card or check. There is usually a $1 dollar fee for this, but it saves later on with convenience and for those looking to limit personal contact with others.
Second, you may pre-order with me or with any student in the band and then simply pay when you pick up the fruit. We will accept cash, check, and credit cards on site.
- Pre-Order with a WCHS Band Student.
- Pre-Order with me through email: ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us
- Pre-Order and pay online, and you may select a student to give credit to: order online
Pick up dates:
As of now, we do not have a firm date, but it will be a 1 day pick up sometime in the second week of December. We will email out to let customers know a week ahead of time the firm date. Our hours will be from 8:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m.
We hope you hear from a student to pre-order your fruit, but if you do not, please contact me through email (ddingess@wcps.k12.va.us) with the heading “Fruit Order” and I will enter your order.
Thank you for supporting the Warren County High School Band program.
David Dingess
Director of Bands
Warren County High School
Community Events
Reaching Out Now partners with Warren County and Skyline High Schools to host Senior Planning Night
With the 2021-2022 school year in full swing, Reaching Out Now is partnering with Warren County and Skyline High Schools to host a Senior Planning Night! The event will be held at Warren County High School on November 18, 2021, from 5:30pm – 8:00pm, in the gymnasium and auditorium.
Senior Planning Night will cover important dates to guide senior year, decisions to make before graduation, financial planning, application processes, provide an opportunity to meet with college reps from around the state, and much more. Dinner will be provided! All Seniors and parents are invited and encouraged to attend. Interested Juniors may also attend to begin preparing for their Senior year.
Mr. Knesh, Principal of Warren County High School stated, “We look forward to sharing food and friendship while learning about navigating the college application process. We are also thrilled to give out two scholarships to seniors this evening to give them a head start towards their future college plans.” Mrs. Sperling, Principal of Skyline High School echoed his sentiments sharing “I am grateful for the partnership established between Reaching Out Now, Warren County High School, and Skyline High School. We are excited to jointly host a college planning night… where students and families can learn more about the process of planning for post-secondary education.”
All interested families, please register at: bit.ly/registerSeniorNight
Community Events
Rotary Club of Front Royal announces registration for Doc Smith food baskets
The Rotary Club of Front Royal in a partnership with the Department of Social Services is excited to announce the registration for Doc Smith food baskets and coats for kids for those in our community in need.
The Doc Smith program has been a long-standing program in Front Royal. It was originated by Edgar C. Smith, Chief of Police in 1916, who was most commonly referred to as Doc Smith. The program was named after him based on his continued service to the needy.
Requests for baskets can be found at Department of Social Services, First Baptist Church, online at frontroyalpres.org and various locations around town.
The baskets are free of charge and contain food for the holidays. Deadline for requests is November 12, 2021.
Local News
Valley Health welcomes its first system-wide Chief Nursing Executive
Theresa L. Trivette, DNP, RN, CENP, joined Valley Health last week as its first Chief Nursing Executive (CNE), assuming responsibility for leadership of all nursing functions across the organization, advancing patient experience efforts, and collaborating in quality and patient safety initiatives.
“We are excited to welcome Theresa to the Valley Health Executive Leadership Team,” said Mark Nantz, Valley Health President and CEO. “Her engagement on our system leadership team will be valuable as we make decisions that impact our staff, patients and the community we serve. Theresa has an encouraging, data-driven leadership style, proven ability to communicate and collaborate across interdisciplinary teams, and a genuine passion for ensuring safe, high-quality patient care that will be an asset as we focus on providing best-in-class patient experience in all of our inpatient and outpatient settings.”
Most recently, Trivette served as chief nursing officer for Ballad Health in the Kingsport, TN, market. She has more than 20 years of experience in nursing leadership, and has a proven record of improving quality of care and patient experience for both large and small health care organizations, including Advent Health and Wake Forest Baptist Health. She has extensive experience in quality improvement, and is a Certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt (CLSSBB), the highest level of proficiency for this collaborative method of process improvement and organizational change.
“I am honored to serve Valley Health in this new role as the chief nurse executive,” said Trivette. “I will work to assure consistent patient care practices and standards, and educate and mentor nursing staff and nursing leadership across our system. We will establish a vision and strategy together with our clinical and support colleagues to deliver exceptional patient experiences and outcomes. My immediate goal is to do everything possible to support the tireless efforts of the Valley Health care teams during this pandemic while creating a vision for the future as we continue to focus on clinical excellence.”
Trivette earned her Doctor of Nursing Practice from the Medical University of South Carolina, a master’s degree in nursing administration from Gardner-Webb University, a bachelor’s degree in health care management and project management from the University of Maryland, and an associate’s degree in nursing from the College of Southern Maryland. She is a member of the American College of Healthcare Executives and holds the Certified in Executive Nursing Practice (CENP) credential from the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.
Trivette serves as senior examiner on the board of examiners for the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the nation’s highest recognition awarded to organizations for performance excellence. She holds collaborative faculty and advisory positions on several university and college of nursing program councils in Florida and Tennessee.
Trivette and her husband, Scott, look forward to making their new home in the region and discovering all the area has to offer.
Valley Health is a nonprofit health system serving a population of more than 500,000 in the Northern Shenandoah Valley of Virginia, the Eastern Panhandle and Potomac Highlands of West Virginia, and western Maryland. As a healthcare provider, employer, and community partner, Valley Health is committed to improving the health of the region. The system includes six hospitals, more than 60 medical practices and Urgent Care centers, outpatient rehabilitation and fitness, medical transport, long-term care, and home health. www.valleyhealthlink.com
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for October 18 – 22, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Front Royal Main Street eatery changes ‘Yappy Hour’ day from Friday to Monday, updates menu
One of Main Street’s popular restaurants recently underwent a name and menu change and also switched the day it devotes to “Yappy Hour.”
During the past couple of years, ViNoVa owner Rachel Failmezger and executive chef Chris Kenworthy featured a tapas menu similar to a Spanish favorite, now moving along to an Italian-Mediterranean style of cooking and changing its long-running “Yappy Hour” from Friday evenings to Mondays (4-6 p.m.). Restaurant hours of operation also have been amended, noon to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday (closed Tuesday) and noon to midnight Friday and Saturday.
The restaurant’s new name retains its original “ViNoVa” with the added words “Mediterranean Bistro.” The property seats about 50 and each Friday, off and on for the past decade, has helped donate thousands of dollars to the Humane Society of Warren County’s Julia Wagner Animal Shelter.
Rachel, noting differing (earlier) eating habits since the pandemic struck, suggests closing earlier than 2 a.m. better meets the needs of an expanded staff and earlier diners, as would the changed menu.
“Overall, we will be more flexible, more accommodating,” Rachel opined in a recent interview as nearby regular customers appeared to be in agreement with the menu changes. “Whatever restaurants did two years ago, they cannot do today. It’s a new age for us,” she said, mentioning that the entrees will be larger, and there will be an emphasis on lunches, particularly the quick “take out” type featuring the “Viva Bowl” in which you choose your own ingredients for an affordable $9 “to go!”
Something to remember by early birds at the Bistro: beer and wine prices are staggered starting at $3 per glass for a beer at 3 p.m., rising to $4 at 4 p.m. and then on to $5 at 5 p.m. for the rest of the evening.
Cheers!
