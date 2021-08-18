Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Striped Skunk
Clementine? Mocha? You pick!
This captive bred Striped Skunk was brought to us by the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources after it was confiscated. It is NOT legal to have a skunk as a pet in Virginia, but sadly, that does not prevent wildlife from being bought and sold.
As she can never be released to the wild, we will be keeping this animal here at the Center where she can teach others about the dangers of keeping wildlife illegally and serve as an ambassador for her species on our Wildlife Walk. This leucistic (light-colored) skunk is thought to be a bit over one year in age.
Our staff and volunteers have narrowed the names down to Clementine and Mocha. Help us decide by donating to the Clementine Fundraiser or the Mocha Fundraiser below.
These Facebook fundraisers will be open all week and we will announce the chosen name next Tuesday!
If you do not have a preference on the name, but would like to support this skunk and our other ambassadors, please donate here!
Rockland ‘Prayer Garden’ ground-breaking ceremony set for Thursday, August 19 – all are invited
Through the efforts of two members of Rockland Community Church, Sheron Piazza and Mary Marshall, and members of a Bible study group they formed, the dreams and prayers of the Rt. Rev. Dr. Vince McLauglin, church pastor, are coming to pass.
On Thursday, August 19, at 5:30 p.m., a ground-breaking ceremony and consecration of the church property at the Rockland Road/Fairground Road intersection in Warren County, will be held, launching a community prayer garden project which, in November, is scheduled to be opened to the public “for all who need a quiet place to pray, reflect, meditate, and find peace,” according to Sheron Piazza, its principal architect.
Said Marshall: “This project is anointed by God. He is using our group to build a place where the community can come to the garden, be still and know that God is present, then leave the garden knowing it is well with their soul.”
Dominated by white marble, eight-foot-tall, a statue of Christ, fully illuminated at night, water bubbling at its feet as though Christ is walking on water, the acre of ground which extends along Fairground Road to the local cemetery will also feature a large cross, cut into the landscape. Inside the cross will be a 40-foot x 8-foot Koi pond, brick walkways, four white benches, Dogwood trees surrounding the garden, and a mass of flowering shrubs highlighting the landscaping.
Some $20,000 has already been raised by the group to pay for the statue. An estimated $35,000 more is needed to meet the cost of the remainder of the building and maintenance of the garden, which is designed by Sheron Piazza and Marshall, both having careers in gardening and landscaping design in their backgrounds.
Members of the “Gardening with God” group which has been meeting Thursdays at the Piazza residence are group leader Mary Marshall; Bill and Terri Barry; Bobbie Spengler; Scotty, Karen and Cameron Williams; Cody and Carmen Pelham; Carol Goddard; Christine McLaughlin; Scott and Dawn Hinkle; Steve and Diane DiPasquale; Jesse and Pam Fox; John and Sheron Piazza; George and Karen McIntyre; Krystal Rollison; Linda Litchfield; Lynda Turner; and Nancy Smith. Terri Barry designed the cross.
McIntyre said he may be contacted by phone (540) 683-1957) by people or businesses and other organizations wishing to buy engraved memorial bricks which will be used for the construction of walkways, or to donate otherwise toward completion of the garden. Commenting on the project, McIntyre said: “We had a calling to help our neighbors and friends to provide a spot for people who wish to pray and to have some quiet time.”
Following its opening, the garden will contain a kiosk offering the ability to inquire about the Rockland church, counseling, support groups, youth groups, and learn about the Gospel and teaching of Christ. Visitors will also be able to make prayer requests.
Rev. McLaughlin and Pastor Marshall will preside at the Thursday ground-breaking, alongside McIntyre, Sheron Piazza, and members of the “Gardening with God” study group.
Heroin, Crack Cocaine, and Marijuana seized by The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force
On Friday, August 13, two men were arrested following a narcotics investigation by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force. Kodiey Michael A. Jones, 20, of East Point, GA, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance (Ecstasy), and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
Eric Isiah Moore, 22, of Columbia, MD, was arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Heroin), Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance (Crack Cocaine), Possession with the Intent to Distribute Marijuana, and Conspiracy to Distribute a Schedule I/II Controlled Substance.
On August 13, members of the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force were conducting surveillance in the area of the Wingate Inn, located at 150 Wingate Drive, Winchester, VA.
Throughout the day, task force officers observed Kodiey Jones enter and exit the Wingate Inn and complete numerous hand-to-hand narcotics transactions with various individuals. The narcotics transactions took place in the parking lots of various surrounding businesses. Task Force officers conducted additional surveillance inside the Wingate Inn and identified a room being used by the two men. A search warrant was obtained for the hotel room. Both men were arrested outside of the Wingate Inn, and the search warrant was executed by the Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force and the Virginia State Police Tactical Team. During a search of the men and their hotel room, approximately 102 grams of heroin with a street value of $12,240.00, 215 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $21,500.00, 339 grams of marijuana with a street value of $2,250.00, and $2,406.00 in currency was seized.
The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is comprised of law enforcement personnel from Clarke, Frederick, Page and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Departments, Front Royal, Luray, Strasburg, and Winchester Police Departments and the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Culpeper Field Office. The Northwest Virginia Regional Drug and Gang Task Force is a HIDTA funded initiative.
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Warren County
Virginia State Police Trooper T. Moade is investigating a single-vehicle fatal crash in Warren County. The crash occurred Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at 6:45 p.m. along the 200 block of Whitney Lane.
A 2007 Polaris Ranger side-by-side was traveling on private property when it was unable to maneuver the terrain and overturned.
The driver of the Polaris, Jerrell S. Leadman Jr, 61, of Bentonville, VA, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on scene. Leadman was not wearing a seatbelt.
A passenger in the Polaris, a 7-year-old female, was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. The female was not wearing a seatbelt.
Another passenger in the Polaris, a 4-year-old male, was transported to Winchester Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries. The male was not wearing a seatbelt.
Leadman was taken into custody and charged with one misdemeanor count of driving under the influence and two felony counts of child endangerment. Leadman was transported to the RSW Regional Jail, where he is being held without bond.
Additional charges are pending, as the crash investigation remains ongoing.
County Emergency Services – COVID, weather, project updates
1. COVID-19. As you all are aware, the number of COVID-19 cases is globally on the rise. We do have some good news going into the weekend…
(a) 7-Day Average of New Daily Cases of COVID-19. This average is related to the Level of Community Transmission of COVID-19, and is measured in terms of Low (<10 cases), Moderate (10-49 cases), Substantial (50-99 cases), and High (>/= 100 cases).
(b) As of today, the County’s 7-Day Average of New Daily Cases of COVID-19 is 29.3 (a modest decrease from a high of 32.5 this week), and is considered “Moderate” (by comparison, the State average is 22.1, and is also considered “Moderate”).
(c) Accordingly, the County will be updating its COVID-related policies in the near future.
(d) Recommend all County/Town citizens, employees, and employers reinforce basic public health preventative measures, as appropriate.
2. Hazardous Weather (as of 0527 AM EDT Fri Aug 13 2021).
(a) DAY ONE (Today and Tonight). A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the outlook area from 11
AM to 7 PM today. Isolated severe storms along with isolated instances of flash flooding are possible during the afternoon and evening hours today.
(b) DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN (Saturday through Thursday). Isolated severe storms along with isolated instances of flash flooding are possible during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. Heavy rain and flooding are possible from tropical moisture Monday into Tuesday and potentially continuing into Wednesday due to the remnants of Fred.
3. Happy Creek Road Closure.
(a) Road Work. The contractor is completing paving, shoulder, road marking, and guard rail work.
(b) Norfolk Southern. The railroad relocated the crossing arms and is working on the portion of paving between and just adjacent to the tracks.
(c) VDOT. VDOT is optimistic the project will be completed in the next one to two weeks, weather permitting.
4. Public Health Order.
(a) Governor’s recent Public Health Order (Masks in K-12 Schools).
Rick Farrall
Lieutenant – Emergency Coordinator/Cost Recovery Supervisor
Warren County Department of Fire Rescue Services
rfarrall@warrencountyfire.com
Phone: 540.636.3830
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for August 16 – 20, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in the Staunton transportation district during the coming weeks. The Staunton District consists of 11 counties from the Alleghany Highlands to the northern Shenandoah Valley: Alleghany, Bath, Rockbridge, Highland, Augusta, Rockingham, Page, Shenandoah, Frederick, Clarke, and Warren.
Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Mile marker 0 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Right shoulder closures for shoulder repairs, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
*UPDATE* Mile marker 7 to 15, eastbound and westbound – Overnight alternating lane closures for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. through September 19.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Fauquier County line, August 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Shenandoah County line, August 19-24 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Route 79 (Apple Mountain Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) and intersection with I-66 westbound ramps, August 15-20 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
*NEW* Route 340 (Stonewall Jackson Highway) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Page County line, August 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Clarke County line, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. through August 20.
*NEW* Route 522 (Remount Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for line painting between Front Royal town limits and Rappahannock County line, August 18-23 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
*UPDATE* Route 624 (Happy Creek Road) – Road scheduled to reopen August 16 between Front Royal eastern town limits and Route 647 (Dismal Hollow Road). Flagger traffic control continues from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily for safety improvement project. Estimated project completion December 10.
‘Open House’ facility tour and refreshments welcomes public to new low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinic
The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) catered an informal party, including guided tours of the premises, to celebrate the opening of Front Royal’s first spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats at 840-B John Marshal Highway, Thursday, August 12.
The long-awaited animal clinic – cost $179,000 – operates independently of the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, providing affordable veterinary services, free to those who cannot afford to spay or neuter their pets, plus other services. The clinic is open Mondays through Thursdays with a three-person staff including a certified veterinarian, Dr. Alicia Pownell, assisted by Megan Betts, a licensed veterinary technician (LVT), and front office receptionist, Kristy Weidlich.
More than a decade ago, the then HSWC board of directors dreamed of such a clinic situated on the animal shelter grounds, but both funding and imagination failed to materialize. It took the current board under President Ellen Aders and HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers to successfully bring about the dream in a more convenient downtown location.
Bowers and others on her shelter staff worked long and hard on fundraising, publicly crediting 46 individuals, businesses, and non-profits, for majority financial support. The clinic is indebted to former Front Royal resident (now residing in Delaware) Linda R. Lorber for a much-appreciated initial $50,000-plus donation. The building bears her name.
Bowers credited her shelter manager, Kayla Wines, for being the “backbone of the project” saying in explanation, “I only asked for the money, she (Kayla) knew how to get things done!” She credited Wines with her design of the new premises that include fully equipped examination and surgery rooms, an attractive front office, and separate spaces for cat and dog patients.
HSWC Board President Ellen Aders, who recently announced she will step down next April (annual meeting time) after nine years on the board, had this to say in tribute to Bowers and the staff:
“Meghan brought the idea of opening a spay/neuter clinic to Warren Country in the fall of 2020. The board unanimously supported the idea. With our support, Meghan hit the ground running. In six months, she and Kayla Wines raised all the money, found a location, hired a veterinarian, and opened the doors!” Aders said.
She continued: “The clinic’s purpose is twofold. Warren County desperately needed a low-cost spay/neuter clinic … (also) by providing in-house services to our shelter animals, we are now able to spay/neuter quicker, adopt quicker, and fill more kennels quicker. It’s a win-win all the way around.”
At the “open house” a dog named Delilah was seen recovering from recent surgery and keeping a watchful eye on her “visitors.” My colleague and photographer Roger Bianchini meanwhile made an appointment for his cat GiGi for spaying the coming week. “Maybe if I tell her the refreshments will still be here, she won’t put up a fuss,” he said.
Bowers took the opportunity while welcoming her visitors to encourage financial contributions to a “Hand in Paw” program specifically aimed at maintaining the shelter’s “no kill” program and “as funds allow, (the program) can provide Warren County residents with financial assistance for pet-related needs, emergency veterinary care, temporary boarding, and behavior training.
In addition, she states in a clinic handout, pet food, and supplies are provided through HSWC’s “Pet Food Pantry.”
To support “Hand in Paw”, checks may be mailed to HSWC Progress Drive, Front Royal 22630. Donations of food and pet supplies may be dropped off at the shelter between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily except Wednesdays.
“Whether you are in need of help, or want to support animals in your community,’ Hand in Paw’ has you covered,” the clinic handout states. Specifically, it also offers free pet food, emergency vet funding, adoption services, and low-cost euthanasia.
“The HSWC and the Spay Clinic are dedicated to improving the lives of animals and their guardians…please contact the shelter (540-635-4734) if we can help you care for your pets,” the statement concludes.
