Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Striped Skunk

The Humane Society of Warren County (HSWC) catered an informal party, including guided tours of the premises, to celebrate the opening of Front Royal’s first spay and neuter clinic for dogs and cats at 840-B John Marshal Highway, Thursday, August 12.

The long-awaited animal clinic – cost $179,000 – operates independently of the Julia Wagner Animal Shelter, providing affordable veterinary services, free to those who cannot afford to spay or neuter their pets, plus other services. The clinic is open Mondays through Thursdays with a three-person staff including a certified veterinarian, Dr. Alicia Pownell, assisted by Megan Betts, a licensed veterinary technician (LVT), and front office receptionist, Kristy Weidlich.

More than a decade ago, the then HSWC board of directors dreamed of such a clinic situated on the animal shelter grounds, but both funding and imagination failed to materialize. It took the current board under President Ellen Aders and HSWC Executive Director Meghan Bowers to successfully bring about the dream in a more convenient downtown location.

Bowers and others on her shelter staff worked long and hard on fundraising, publicly crediting 46 individuals, businesses, and non-profits, for majority financial support. The clinic is indebted to former Front Royal resident (now residing in Delaware) Linda R. Lorber for a much-appreciated initial $50,000-plus donation. The building bears her name.

Bowers credited her shelter manager, Kayla Wines, for being the “backbone of the project” saying in explanation, “I only asked for the money, she (Kayla) knew how to get things done!” She credited Wines with her design of the new premises that include fully equipped examination and surgery rooms, an attractive front office, and separate spaces for cat and dog patients.

HSWC Board President Ellen Aders, who recently announced she will step down next April (annual meeting time) after nine years on the board, had this to say in tribute to Bowers and the staff:

“Meghan brought the idea of opening a spay/neuter clinic to Warren Country in the fall of 2020. The board unanimously supported the idea. With our support, Meghan hit the ground running. In six months, she and Kayla Wines raised all the money, found a location, hired a veterinarian, and opened the doors!” Aders said.

She continued: “The clinic’s purpose is twofold. Warren County desperately needed a low-cost spay/neuter clinic … (also) by providing in-house services to our shelter animals, we are now able to spay/neuter quicker, adopt quicker, and fill more kennels quicker. It’s a win-win all the way around.”

At the “open house” a dog named Delilah was seen recovering from recent surgery and keeping a watchful eye on her “visitors.” My colleague and photographer Roger Bianchini meanwhile made an appointment for his cat GiGi for spaying the coming week. “Maybe if I tell her the refreshments will still be here, she won’t put up a fuss,” he said.

Bowers took the opportunity while welcoming her visitors to encourage financial contributions to a “Hand in Paw” program specifically aimed at maintaining the shelter’s “no kill” program and “as funds allow, (the program) can provide Warren County residents with financial assistance for pet-related needs, emergency veterinary care, temporary boarding, and behavior training.

In addition, she states in a clinic handout, pet food, and supplies are provided through HSWC’s “Pet Food Pantry.”

To support “Hand in Paw”, checks may be mailed to HSWC Progress Drive, Front Royal 22630. Donations of food and pet supplies may be dropped off at the shelter between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. daily except Wednesdays.

“Whether you are in need of help, or want to support animals in your community,’ Hand in Paw’ has you covered,” the clinic handout states. Specifically, it also offers free pet food, emergency vet funding, adoption services, and low-cost euthanasia.

“The HSWC and the Spay Clinic are dedicated to improving the lives of animals and their guardians…please contact the shelter (540-635-4734) if we can help you care for your pets,” the statement concludes.