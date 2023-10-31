Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Tri-Colored Bat
Happy
Halloween Bat Week!
Bat Week is an international, annual celebration designed to raise awareness about the need for bat conservation. This adult female Tri-colored Bat is one of those that truly needs protection. This patient was observed hanging on a concrete wall for several days without moving, which is abnormal behavior for bats.
Upon admission, the bat was extremely alert and defensive, flipping on her back and chattering her teeth at staff. It’s hard to say why she was quiet and in one area for so long—she could have hit a window, become too cold to move on a chilly night, or suffered some other type of trauma.
Here you can see the reason for their name! They have fur that is colored dark, light, dark from root to tip (hence, the “tri” in the name) that ranges in color from yellows, to reds, to silvery-browns. They have short, rounded ears with a straight tragus (inner ear) and small blunt snouts.
Tri-coloreds are small in stature, maxing out at about 8 grams in weight (1 gram = paper clip). They also have bright pink “arms” visible on their undersides.
Doing what bats do best—camouflaging and hanging out! During warmer months, tri-coloreds primarily roost in trees among the leaves, pine needles, mosses, etc. They have also been documented roosting in barns, under porches or bridges, and in other man-made structures.
Warmer months, which is also breeding and birthing time, females sometimes form maternity colonies and switch roost trees regularly while males roost singly. Females also show high site fidelity, returning each year to the same summer roosting locations.
When the cold weather comes and it is time to go into torpor (temporary hibernation), these bats head to their hibernaculum (place to hibernate) caves! Mostly solitary in nature, small groups may form during torpor time.
Tri-colored Bats are declining in numbers rapidly due to White Nose Syndrome (WNS), habitat destruction, and effects of global climate change. WNS is a fungal infection that spreads in damp areas, like the caves and crevices used during winter torpor. The fundus causes skin and respiratory inflammation, which wakes the bats prematurely and for long periods as they scratch their irritated skin. Winter colonies affected by WNS have seen a 90 to 100% loss in population at sites impacted by the fungus. Without food or other resources to survive the winter, these small bats quickly dehydrate and starve to death.
Tri-colored Bats are categorized as State Endangered and are tier 1a in Virginia’s Wildlife Action Plan—due to their dwindling numbers, they were also submitted for Federal Endangered status last year. Thank you for supporting the Center so that we can support our area’s most vulnerable species!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
South Fork of Shenandoah River Cleanup Partners Acknowledged
Many thanks to Don Roberts and his crew at Front Royal Outdoors; my fellow Warren County Rotarians, Cara Brown, Kristin Pence; Northern Shenandoah Valley Rotarians, Julie Kogut and Nadine Johnson Hamm; our Early Act students from E. Wilson Morrison and Ressie Jeffries Elementary Schools; and the amazing Interact students from John Handley High School, for helping to clean up the South Fork of the Shenandoah River on Saturday, October 28.
(From information from the partnering agencies conveyed by WC Rotary Chairman Michael Williams)
Local News
Front Royal Journalist Shows Off What His Mother Taught Him
Former Warren Sentinel editor Kevin Seabrooke came out from behind his byline over the weekend, turning instead to a late-life – he just turned 60 – display of his new talent, that of an artist portraying mostly scenes from around his Browntown home in southern Warren County.
Seabrooke, who carries a camera around with him wherever he goes, captures, then copies in oils, scenes from in and around Browntown, now on display at the Blue Ridge Arts Council (BRAC) showroom at 305 East Main Street in Historic Downtown Front Royal.
Kevin allows that he continues as a writer, producing “historic stuff” mostly featuring World War II moments for an out-of-town company, but turned two years ago to painting in oils the impressive scenes around him, some 50 of which are displayed and another 40 to 50 of which he has sold in 2022 and 2023. He quickly pointed out that in addition to painting the scenes, he also frames all of his paintings.
The formal opening of “Browntown and Beyond: Discovering Virginia” served as a reunion of sorts between Seabrooke and fellow journalists Roger Bianchini (Royal Examiner) and Malcolm Barr (me!), who’d all served time, so to speak, at the Sentinel in the early 2000s.
We – Roger and me – wanted to see what Kevin had been up to in the hiatus between the old days at the Sentinel and now. We hadn’t seen each other for the past several years, and it was good to take a look at the many paintings on display at the Arts Council and ultimately to find out where this late-life burst of artistic enthusiasm came from!
A graduate in English from the University of Georgia, Seabrooke admitted to “stumbling” into journalism following graduation and spent five years as a senior editor at the “World Almanac,” later becoming a “sports stringer” for the Northern Virginia Daily before moving to the Sentinel in 2004.
It wasn’t until about an hour into the opening of his exhibit that Brenda Seabrooke, his mother, arrived. Turned out that this former school teacher and graduate of Valvosta College, Georgia, helped explain Kevin’s sudden turn to painting. Brenda Seabrooke, now in her 80s, has dabbled in artistry throughout her life. She admitted her experience “must have rubbed off” on her son, albeit fairly late in his own life.
Seabrooke’s oil paintings will be on display at the BRAC showroom until Jan. 12, 2024. Go see!
(Malcolm Barr Sr., 90, a former Associated Press newsman, has been a contributing writer for the Warren Sentinel, Warren Report, and the Royal Examiner, since his retirement to Front Royal in 2002).
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic Alert for October 30 – November 3, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*NEW* Exit 1A, westbound – Overnight closures of ramp to I-81 southbound for bridge widening, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. nights November 5 – November 17. Follow the posted detour. Law enforcement will assist with traffic control.
Exit 6, westbound – Overnight partial closures of off-ramp to Route 340/522 for paving operations, 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nights through November 17.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight lane closures as needed for road and bridge work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through the night of March 30. Shoulder closures 24/7. Work zone speed limit: 55 miles an hour. Work is related to southbound acceleration ramp extension and bridge widening, with estimated completion in fall 2024.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
Crime/Court
Judge Denies ‘Renewed’ McDonald Defense Mistrial Motion – Defense Case to Open Tuesday, October 31
Following a closed evidentiary hearing Thursday afternoon, October 27, Judge Elizabeth K. Dillon denied a “renewed” defense motion for a mistrial due to repeated delays in the federal criminal prosecution of former Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority Executive Director Jennifer Rae McDonald. The defense initially called for a mistrial on September 26. While taking that motion under advisement, Judge Dillon expressed a preference for the alternative of “briefly suspending the trial” to accommodate apparent health issues with the defendant and resuming it as an alternative to a mistrial. The trial is now scheduled to resume at 8 a.m. Tuesday morning, October 31, with the anticipated opening of the defense case. November 1 has also been set aside to accommodate the defense presentation, any motions, closing arguments, and jury instructions before the case is handed over to the jury for deliberations.
The scheduled start of what is expected to be a brief defense presentation, perhaps taking less than a full day with three or less witnesses being called, was again delayed on Friday, October 27. The scheduled 10th Western District of Virginia federal court starting time of 8:30 a.m. was adjusted late Thursday to a 3 p.m. Friday start. And shortly after that late Friday start and the beginning of the remote connection of several witnesses to be called during the hearing, Judge Dillon asked if either counsel wanted to request that the hearing be closed to the public.
“Yes, your honor,” was the reply from the court-appointed defense team of Andrea Harris and Abigail Thibeault. It might be noted that defendant McDonald was again not present at the defense table, as she had not been after lunch break the previous day. A clue as to that absence and the defense request for a closed hearing may have been heard during the beginning of the remote witness connection process. One of those witnesses was referred to as “doctor” and a comment concerning “the name of the patient you’ll be discussing” was made. According to the PACER court website, a total of five people testified during the closed hearing of October 27, all of them cited as doctors: “1. Dr. Miklos Szentirmai – via Zoom 2. Dr. David Saenz – via Zoom 3. Dr. John Craig Henry – via Zoom 4. Dr. Anne Bagley 5. Dr. Melanie Matson – via Zoom …”
As noted in yesterday’s story on the closing of the prosecution case and delay in opening the defense case, defense counsel told the court that their client had a cardiac pacemaker installed recently in the wake of health issues leading to a recurring elevated heart rate and blood pressure that led to a delay of a month, Sept. 26 to Oct. 26, in the trial.
Background
As previously reported, after inheriting the case from two state prosecutors’ offices, Warren County (recusal due to staff work familiarity with some defendants) and Rockingham County (complexity, time involvement), on August 25, 2021, a 10th Western District of Virginia Federal Grand Jury handed down 34 federal criminal indictments against Jennifer McDonald on charges including bank fraud, wire fraud, money laundering, and aggravated identity theft. Those charges are related to the alleged misdirection of an estimated $ 26 million in municipal and EDA assets to personal use and enrichment of McDonald and alleged co-conspirators. The latter are yet to be indicted criminally at the federal level, likely due to speedy trial issues. A number of alleged co-conspirators were charged criminally at the state level, with charges then dropped by Warren County prosecutors to prevent defense motions for dismissal due to looming speedy trial statute violations. The case has been defined as “complex” due to the amount of evidentiary material involved, cited at well over a million pages of doc
Local News
Front Royal Embraces Green Packaging
Taking A Stand Against Styrofoam: A Step Forward For A Sustainable Tomorrow.
Front Royal’s Festival of Leaves wasn’t just a celebration of the changing seasons this year. Thanks to the initiative of the Front Royal-Warren County Anti-Litter Council (ALC), it became a demonstration of how communities can embrace eco-friendly practices in their daily operations.
The ALC, with financial backing from the VA DEQ, introduced an eco-friendly packaging initiative at the festival held on October 14. Their mission? To educate attendees about the dangers of expanded polystyrene (EPS) foam—commonly known as styrofoam—and promote the use of sustainable alternatives. The festival turned into a platform for vendors to experience these alternatives firsthand. The ALC provided food vendors with free “starter kits” containing eco-friendly packaging, ensuring a risk-free trial for businesses. The hope was that vendors would acknowledge the numerous benefits of sustainable packaging and incorporate them in the future.
Many are unaware of the dangers styrofoam poses. When heated, styrofoam can release harmful carcinogens—a concerning fact given its widespread use for hot beverages and microwaveable food. Moreover, it’s primarily a single-use material, adding significantly to landfill waste. Its non-biodegradable nature allows it to fragment and scatter, polluting landscapes and aquatic ecosystems. In Front Royal, styrofoam remnants are regularly found during Happy Creek cleanups.
Fortunately, today’s market offers various eco-friendly substitutes. Materials like sugarcane, bamboo, and recycled paper offer tree-free paper product solutions. Polylactic Acid (PLA) and Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) provide compostable bioplastic options, while cellophane, derived from sustainable sources like cotton and hemp, also presents a green alternative.
The festival’s sustainable initiative was nothing short of a triumph. A whopping 6,000 clamshells and 4,000 cups, lids, and straws found their way into the hands of eager participants. The distribution was seamless, thanks to the efficient coordination by local RMA students, who worked diligently in the early hours before the festival’s commencement.
The Front Royal-Warren County ALC continues its advocacy for a green shift in business practices. They urge local food and drink establishments to consider the long-term environmental benefits over the marginal cost difference. With prices of sustainable materials on the decline, it’s an investment in a cleaner future for all.
Local News
Randolph-Macon Academy Celebrates Homecoming 2023
This past weekend, Randolph-Macon Academy celebrated Homecoming & Reunions 2023! We had one of the most exciting Homecoming experiences in several years as the Yellow Jacket football team defeated Girard College Prep High School 20-6 on our home field. The team gave the game ball to Head Coach LaCombe. GO JACKETS!
The weekend included multiple alumni events, including a dinner on Friday night at our local Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. Alumni and families also received a warm welcome to the area from local Front Royal businesses, including R-MA alumni co-owned Melania’s Gourmet who created a custom Yellow Jacket tart to celebrate the weekend. The R-MA family-owned Element Restaurant also whipped up a delicious dessert again this year, The Hive! Special thanks to Lizi Lewis who changed the Main Street pole lights to yellow in honor of R-MA’s school colors!
The Parents Association hosted an auction for families that included several items that were donated by local Front Royal businesses. Our Main Street basket included goodies from Dusty’s Country Store, White Picket Fence, Ole Timers Antique, Ottwork Greeting Cards, Vibrissa, and the Town of Front Royal! The Apple House, a much-appreciated annual supporter of R-MA and Homecoming, supported the events in multiple ways this year, including donating a gift basket for auction, decorating campus, sponsoring wine at the alumni dinner, and crafting gorgeous flower centerpieces complete with bees & hives!
The weekend summary is not complete without mentioning the outstanding parade performance on Saturday. Cadets marched beautifully while the band played, the flag corps (Middle School students) presented international flags with honor, the Color Guard was sharp, and our rifle team shared a gun salute in perfect timing. This year’s Homecoming flag was presented to Mr. Jonathan Ezell in honor of his many years of service to R-MA as an esteemed member of the faculty, principal of the Middle School, Upper School Academic Dean, Interim President, and Vice President of the Academy. Mr. Ezell retired from R-MA in 2019. Joining him to receive the flag was his grandson, Beowulf. Special thanks to Front Royal Mayor Lori A. Cockrell (proud aunt of current R-MA cadets Clayton and Madagan Athey ’24) and Vice Mayor Wayne Sealock ’73 for attending the parade and cheering on R-MA Yellow Jackets during the football game!
One final shining moment of Homecoming was the pinning of the BOOMER’S RUN streamer by General Wesley onto the Delta company flag led by the Company Commander, C/Capt Maddox Norris ’24. At the beginning of the school year, the companies (teams of students) compete in an exciting event called Boomer’s Run in honor of General Walt Boomer ’56, USMC, Retired. This competition focuses on teamwork, communication, and fitness. During the course, the companies must overcome 8 challenges by applying a variety of tactical skills, including strength, logic, and grit. General Boomer is one of the Academy’s most distinguished alumni and served with honor for many years, including as the Commanding General, US Marines Central Command and I Marine Expeditionary Force during Desert Shield and Desert Storm, as well as Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps.
Fun fact: Delta Company won Boomer’s Run this year. C/Capt Maddox Norris ’24, Delta Company Commander is the grandson of General Walt Boomer ’56, USMC, Retired!
Learn more about Randolph-Macon Academy: www.rma.edu
