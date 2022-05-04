Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum

This Mother’s Day, don’t forget the hard-working wild moms!

This Virginia Opossum was attacked by a dog resulting in puncture wounds to her right hind leg. Luckily, the four joeys (baby opossums) in her pouch were tucked away and did not sustain any injuries.

This mama opossum will be spending the next two weeks or so on pain medications, antibiotics, and bandage changes while we give those wounds time to heal. Her joeys will stay with her throughout her recovery.

During this time of year, be extra cautious and observant with your domestic animals who spend time outside. It only takes a second for an unattended dog or cat to decimate an entire family.

If your pet has an inappropriate interaction with wildlife (even if both animals appear uninjured) give us a call for further instruction and advice!

Have you ever wondered which species has the hardest-working mothers? We’d like you to consider the amazing Virginia Opossum!

Female opossums spend about half their lives physically carrying their babies (up to 13 at a time!) all while continuously nursing, foraging to get enough food and water for lactation and survival, and defending themselves and their babies from domestic and wild predator attacks, disease, bad weather, and trauma.

To make matters worse, unlike many of our amazing wildlife dads, a father opossum’s contribution is purely genetic—mom is doing all of this on her own!

We wish a very Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms out there, human and otherwise!

Did you vote for our newest ambassador’s name?

We are excited to announce that the name ‘Kevin’ is the winner! Thank you to everyone who voted.