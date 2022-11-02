Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum

Appa? Gizmo? You pick!

This Virginia Opossum is a former patient that suffered severe injuries to the tail and multiple fingers. The tail and portions of multiple digits were amputated and with these missing parts this individual would not do well in the wild.

Though we are devastated that he cannot be released, we are glad that he will educate the public about his species and live out the rest of his life with us as a Wildlife Ambassador—we just need a name!

Our staff and volunteers have narrowed the names down to Appa and Gizmo. Help us decide by donating to the Appa Fundraiser or the Gizmo Fundraiser below.

These Facebook fundraisers will be open all week and we will announce the chosen name next Tuesday!

#GivingTuesday is coming soon (November 29th)!

This year, we are hoping to raise $30,000 to help purchase a van for our wildlife ambassadors and education program. We participate in dozens of educational programs each year with our ambassadors to help teach people about wildlife and how to be good stewards. Our ambassadors are essential to this programming, but safe transportation, designed to carry them and associated supplies, has been a limiting factor.

Any donations made to this Ambassador naming fundraiser will also go towards the goal!