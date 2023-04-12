Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Virginia Opossum
Don’t try to renest these babies!
This little guy came in with our first group of orphaned Virginia Opossums. Opossums are some of the only true “orphans” we get in for care.
While many wild babies may be assumed orphaned but can’t be confirmed, Virginia Opossum “joeys” are often found on their deceased mother, either in her pouch, on her, or nearby.
Unlike other species we care for, Virginia Opossum mothers generally will not return for their babies. Reuniting is only successful in very specific situations—please call us, or a local rehabber, as soon as you find a baby!
Joeys spend a lot of time growing with their mother and are finally able to be independent when they’re 4 to 5 months old and about 7″ in length, not including the tail.
If you find a joey smaller than 7″ by themselves, please get that baby safely contained in a container, keep them warm, dark, and quiet, and call your local rehabilitator ASAP!
Lastly, keep an eye out for hit-by-car moms. While mom may be deceased, babies can survive on her for hours to days, depending on their age and condition. If it’s safe to do so, checking a deceased mother’s pouch for young could save a life (or up to 13 lives)!
Please be careful of traffic and road safety though—you can’t help wildlife if you get hurt in the process!
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Warren County EMS providers successfully complete first labor and delivery call
Shortly after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 6, Warren County Fire and Rescue responded to a labor and delivery call involving a twenty-three-year-old female who was thirty-five weeks into her pregnancy. According to a report on WCFR’s Facebook page, the baby was crowning upon the arrival of EMS. After EMS medic crews from Front Royal and Rivermont performed childbirth assessment and treatment, EMS delivered a baby girl without incident. The mother and child were treated and transported to Winchester Medical Center successfully.
“We have seen an increase in women’s care calls,” explained Assistant Fire Chief Gerry Maiatico. Because Warren Memorial Hospital has closed its maternity ward, Maiatico said, “We no longer have that service in our backyard per se.” The closure of Warren Memorial’s maternity ward is part of a national crisis as maternity wards across America close, forcing expectant mothers to travel farther distances for women’s care. But Warren County Fire and Rescue is prepared to meet this need locally. Its EMS providers receive two hundred and fifty entry-level hours of training to respond to crises of this nature.
To perform at our best in response to those at their worst: that is the motto of WCFR. “This was their first field birth outside of the hospital setting,” explained Maiatico in reference to the EMS team that responded on Thursday morning. “We are constantly looking for people to enter our fire and EMS provider,” he continued. In order to be an EMS provider, a person must be ready to make sacrifices. It means time away from family, and if the provider is still in high school, it means possibly missing out on high school activities.
“We certainly are proud of them,” Maiatico said.
Front Royal native goes to Hollywood for American Idol
Charlee Allman has always known that she wanted to be a musician. When she was selected at a competition in New Orleans to go to American Idol in Hollywood, twenty-two-year-old Allman could never have been more certain that music is the right path for her.
“It was a very interesting experience,” she said. “I just viewed the thing as a win in and of itself.” Although she did not advance beyond the first round in Hollywood, Allman said she views the experience as a stepping stone, not a failure. Judged by Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan, the determined singer negotiated long days, getting only four hours of sleep each night. “No lie,” she laughed. One of the highlights of her auditions as well as her Hollywood week, was being accompanied by the musician Phredley Brown. Another highlight was receiving wisdom from Lionel Richie.
“You don’t get any feedback in Hollywood for the first round,” Allman explained. The judges, at that point, do not tell the contestants what they did wrong or what they did right. They put her in a lineup of roughly ten contestants grouped together, though not performing together, relying on a board of laminated photos of each contestant to determine who is going to advance. “It was all very nerve-wracking,” she said. As for the ending of her American Idol experience, “It was a little bittersweet,” she said, “but I wouldn’t say very bitter.” She said, “I took it seriously but not seriously enough to suck the fun out of it.” For the Hollywood competition, she sang Wanted Dead or Alive by Bon Jovi.
As she looks at her summer prospects, Allman is beginning to get proactive about taking the next step with her music. The idea of doing local gigs at bars in Front Royal, where she has lived most of her life, appeals to her. She also wants to start writing her own music, as many of the people she met in Hollywood are doing. “I’m just excited to see what I step into next,” she said. However, she is brutally honest. “I struggle with my confidence.” But the local gigs would give her the opportunity to test the songs she writes. As for the type of music she loves to sing, she said, “I usually stick with country, which is in my comfort zone.”
Allman remembers Lionel Richie’s encouragement to the young people to soak everything up like a sponge, to learn the difference between what the industry is perceived as being and what it actually is. Although she does not completely rule out the possibility of a future in the music industry if she only ever has the chance to perform locally, “I will be just as happy,” she said. “Society has this expectation that you do the biggest, best thing.” In Allman’s mind, this expectation can suck the fun out of daily life. “I don’t know if that’s really my goal in life. I just love doing this. It’s about what you’re doing, not where you’re at.”
Allman has lived in Front Royal ever since she was four years old, around the time that her father would record her singing for pretend auditions. Those pretend performances eventually led her to perform on stage at the Los Angeles Theatre for American Idol, where Whitney Houston and many other famous musicians appeared. It felt “so full circle and very special.” But the point she kept making is how happy she is in Front Royal. “I think it’s very beautiful. I love being around nature. I love going up on Skyline Drive with my family and friends. “It’s kind of a chill place to live.”
Allman graduates this May from Laurel Ridge Community College with a general associate’s degree.
Sheriff Butler highlights community policing and departmental achievements at campaign dinner
On Easter weekend, an army of supporters gathered to officially kick off Sheriff Mark Butler’s Re-election campaign at the Shenandoah Valley Golf Club. The event was covered by the Royal Examiner and drew a diverse crowd from all corners of Warren County.
Sheriff Butler started the evening by reflecting on the accomplishments of his department over the last three years, highlighting the various technical improvements and new personnel he has hired while operating on the same budget as previous administrations. Throughout the night, the Sheriff emphasized the tenets of community policing and the importance of joining together as a community to offset crime.
He shared statistics showcasing the department’s progressive glide path and the many successes relevant to previous years, including the removal of illegal drugs from the streets and a more than 30 percent reduction in response times to calls. He also highlighted the department’s increase in traffic policing and coordination with federal agencies and neighboring county officials. All of this culminated in the most significant accomplishment of Sheriff Butler’s first term in office – Accreditation. In June, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department will drive to Wytheville to be recognized as an Accredited agency.
The Sheriff concluded his remarks by proudly announcing that the Warren County Sheriff’s Department is set to be the sole accredited agency in the county and is ranked 110 out of 340 in the state of Virginia, a notable achievement that they can all take pride in.
Watch Sheriff Butler’s remarks in this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
An emotional gathering from near and far celebrates the Front Royal Karate Club’s 50 years of discovery of one’s inner strength & potential
Friday, April 7, 2023, the Front Royal Karate Club at 7 Kidd Lane in Historic Downtown Front Royal saw the beginning of a weekend celebration of the legacy of a half century of the teaching and learning of mental and physical self-discipline characterized in the study of Okinawan Shorin-Ryu martial arts. Present with Sensei Art Drago and his wife Carol Corbin Drago were students from every decade of the dojo’s five. Sensei Drago recalled his first youth student, then 13-year-old Win Davis, whom Drago initially instructed on April 7, 1973, 50 years to the day earlier. Also acknowledged was Melanie Pomeroy, another student dating to 1973, who was the first female student at the dojo to achieve Black Belt ranking, which she accomplished in 1978.
Past students traveled from around the nation, and even the world, to mark the occasion. Those included former student Will Nicklin, who with his wife Irena, arrived from Prague, capital of the Czech Republic; as well as Rodney Grimsley in from Irving, Texas; and Drago’s son Matthew, in from Los Angeles. And here is a nod to all those from near and far, who contributed to the creation and continuation of the Front Royal Karate Club legacy.
This reporter spoke with Sensei Drago, who preparing to turn 82 on May 3rd still actively instructs classes, about the emotions of the day and the coming 50th anniversary class as those students, past and present, filtered into the dojo in the hour-plus leading up to the 7:30 p.m. start of this landmark class.
“We’ll see who’s going to show up – and then the spontaneity of how we’re going to be able to do the whole thing,” Drago said with an eye towards how packed the training area might be. An opening head count, with one moment of comic relief, showed it was a manageable 41 students, which facilitated selected training routines or katas with students of various ages from the span of the dojo’s five decades. But we caught up with Sensei Drago early enough in the evening to allow him to reflect on achieving the half-century mark in business at his 7 Kidd Lane location just off East Main Street in the heart of Historic Downtown Front Royal.
“My thing is that 50 years has gone by and I’d have to honestly say that it’s the community that really has made it work for me. I mean, your point about community — you have pictures on the wall 20, 30 years ago that you did articles on … So, there’s a tremendous amount of history, not only with who’s coming through the door, but yourself, you and me, because we’ve had a 30-year trek,” he pointed out of a professional history and consequent friendship between the New York City and Washington D.C. metro area transplants to the northern Shenandoah Valley. In fact, reviewing one of this reporter’s articles written on the dojo in 1990 for The Front Royal News on the black belt promotion of then 18-year-old Jamie Santmyers, I recalled Santmyers outlook on the additional martial arts discipline and perspective he was seeking with a switch to the Shorin-Ryu club on the way, it turned out, to a career in law enforcement. That discipline, it was noted in the 1990 article, was one based, not on winning competitions, but rather on mental and physical self-improvement coupled with an aggressive defensive stance that counters an opponent’s ability to maintain aggression.
We asked Sensei Drago if he had any notion that his bringing of the Okinawan-developed Shorin-Ryu martial arts mental, physical, and even spiritual, discipline to this small-town Shenandoah Valley, Virginia, community might become a local institution spanning five decades. It was a half century over which the Town Proclamation officially recognizing that achievement, described The Front Royal Karate Club as teaching “close to 50,000 juniors … and close to the same number of adults” over that half century.
“It was a six-month experiment,” Drago recalled of an idea coupled with a not-quite-ready-for-prime-time rental space. Phase one of that “experiment” was then-building-owner Ronnie Gilliam’s willingness to bring an existing storage space into a usable status for Drago’s “idea” of a Shorin-Ryu martial arts training club.
“Ronnie Gilliam, he put paneling up, put the lights up, put dressing rooms in the back, a window in the back, put a bathroom up, and he did the electric too. It was just a storehouse,” Drago explained of 7 Kidd Lane at the time he approached Gilliam about rental space. “There was one light bulb in the place. This place was a mess, it had junk piled up to the top of the ceiling. It had sinks and auto parts and toilets, kitchen supplies, air conditioners and wood …
“But underneath was two layers of tongue and groove floor. And that’s what you’re shooting for,” Drago noted of the support base for the dojo he envisioned coming to be in his landlord’s storage space. So, his prospective landlord’s cleaning out and sprucing up of the space to a usable condition set the Front Royal Karate Club in motion for that “six-month experiment”, circa 1973. Eventually, Drago noted, in 1992 when the club’s space was expanded the original floor would be replaced with a newer heavy-support base.
But returning to his perspective on the nature of this community’s people that has propelled the dojo forward through a half century, Drago revisited his relationship with his first landlord at the Kidd Lane space, the late Ronnie Gilliam. “The thing with Ronnie is that I had a lease with him for 18 years, it was only a handshake. That’s all it was, a handshake, which is a really amazing thing. I’ve had four landlords now — they’re all very special as to how things have worked out.
“I find myself more than ever now, realizing that it’s the community that really made it work for me. I mean, Front Royal is a very unique place. Being from New York, and having a handshake for a lease for 18 years, says something about the character of the town itself. And the people that have come through the door have cemented that,” Drago added of his student base over the years.
“So, we’re looking at 50 years. There’s an old Traveling Wilburys song that I really adhere to, it’s taking it to ‘The End of the Line’,” Drago pulled out an appropriate musical analogy of the late 1980’s, dare we call it “supergroup”, that encompassed three musical generations with members Roy Orbison, Bob Dylan, George Harrison, Jeff Lynne, and Tom Petty. “Take it as far as you can,” Drago continued, “Because you’re still meeting people, you’re still training.” I asked Sensei Drago if ever in those earlier days did he envision the longevity of, not only The Front Royal Karate Club, but of himself as its Sensei and instructor pushing the age of 82?
“That’s a joke — I was heading to other places, you know. But the town embraced me — it was successful. Why, if you have a bone in your mouth,” Drago smoothly segued from musical to a K-9 analogy, “why would you want to throw that bone away for a reflection when you know darn well that the one you’ve got is working? … If it’s working let’s see how long it’ll go. Well, here we are. People just kept coming,” he pointed out of the generational passing of the Budo Kai Karate Dojo torch from decade to decade over a half century.
Drago noted that in February 1973 he approached a Mr. Burke, described as a local officer, about potential realtors he might rent space for a karate school from, leading to his eventual relationship with Ronnie Gilliam and the above-described work enabling that April 7, 1973 opening. “Mr. Burke, I am teaching his grandson today, who’s 9 years old,” Drago said of one example of that generational torch passing.
On a more bittersweet note Sensei Drago nodded to the 131 portraits of black belt level students surrounding the dojo’s training space, observing that nine carried black mourning ribbons commemorating those students’ passing. “Over 50 years, you meet them in their 30’s, things happen. But I am coaching, right now, the child of a student who passed away, her name was Sharon Snapp — I’m teaching her great-grand kid right now. He just started two weeks ago,” Drago said of another torch, this one in part memorial, being carried forward at the Front Royal Karate Club.
“She was a special lady,” Drago recalled of Snapp, “In fact, she was the midwife to Matthew, my son’s, birth. And in reality she was midwife for over 4,000 people,” including he observed, several of the Hollywood Arquette family when they were here with the international, interfaith, spiritual networking group SUBUD, a branch of which settled in Warren County for a while last century, circa 1970s before this reporter arrived here, if I recall the story correctly.
After noting that he had already put in 4 or 5 hours training that day, Sensei Drago summarized his philosophy of personally continuing into the Front Royal Karate Club’s 51st year. “It’s just the commitment of enjoying the efforts of coaching and of training. You’ve got to keep it going as long as you can and you have to stay in tune — just like playing the piano,” or any musical instrument he said. “It’s a day-to-day thing …
“That would be my comment, you keep maintaining as best you can. You don’t have to be fanatical, but it has to be consistent. Stretching’s important, an hour of meditation is important, I still fast 100 days a year — I’ve been doing that for 45 years. I mean, it’s not long, it’s like maybe 15, 16, 17 hours, miss a meal here or there. I haven’t eaten today except for a couple apples,” Sensei Drago told us around 6:30 p.m. as he prepared for the 50th Anniversary class he was about to lead.
So, the mental, physical, even spiritual discipline he teaches, applied to himself, has been crucial in his ability to continue in his role pushing into his 82nd year, we observed. “Absolutely, the constant element of pushing yourself forward and to keep your body toned, your cardio, your back, flexibility’s important. If you don’t have your joints working, nothing works,” he said of the need for continuous self-discipline’s impact into the physical sphere.
“But if you’re in a chair all the time, your body is going to be,” he paused looking for an appropriate adjective — “That’s the way it works,” he concluded of negative consequences of being frozen in counterproductive physical positions for too long. Uh oh, I think I better get up from this computer and start sparring, I found myself thinking two days later as I was transcribing the audio interview tape from Friday evening.
And that Friday, as the anniversary class time approached and more students filtered into the dojo, Sensei Drago left us to greet more and prepare for how the anniversary class would develop. See that development, and some additional greetings from the following day’s “50th Anniversary Buffet Style Celebration” at the Front Royal Moose Lodge #829 in these below photo sequences. If they illustrate anything, it appears to be that the relationship between Art Drago and this community is a Mutual Admiration Society.
Northwestern Community Services Board announces Katrina McClure’s appointment as next Executive Director
The Board of Directors of Northwestern Community Services Board is pleased to announce the appointment of Katrina McClure, MPH as Northwestern’s next Executive Director. An extensive nationwide search was conducted by Northwestern’s Board of Directors following Mike Elwell’s retirement from the position in December 2022.
McClure will be joining the Northwestern effective July 3, 2023. McClure has served as the Executive Director of the Sinclair Health Clinic in Winchester, VA, since July 2019. McClure has over 15 years of experience in public health and health care administration, including at the University of California and University of Maryland Health Systems. Most recently, Katrina served as the Executive Director of Sinclair Health Clinic in Winchester, where she served for nearly four years. During her tenure, Katrina led the organization through unprecedented new patient growth, expanded services and developed a deep understanding of the region’s safety net.
She graduated cum laude with her baccalaureate from the University of Pennsylvania and earned her Master of Public Health with a specialization in Health Management through Yale University. She is also a certified international lean Six Sigma black belt with a love of process improvement. Katrina has three young children with her husband, Scott, who is a professor of Public Health at Shenandoah University.
Sandra Dunkle, Chair of the Board of Directors of Northwestern, states, “We are extremely pleased that Katrina McClure has accepted the position of Chief Executive Officer at Northwest Community Services Board. With her exceptional leadership abilities and extensive expertise, we have no doubt that she will drive our organization towards greater success.”
Jennifer Coker, Chair of the Selection Committee, states, “The board is impressed with Katrina McClure’s experience and the energy she will bring to the position to ensure that Northwestern continues its mission of helping people through life’s challenges with quality behavioral health services guided by principles of respect, recovery and self-determination.”
For 50 years, Northwestern Community Services Board has provided mental health, developmental disability, and substance use disorder services to children and adults living in the City of Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 10 – 14, 2023
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
Mile marker 7 to 13, eastbound and westbound – Single lane closures for maintenance of various bridges, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. through April 28.
INTERSTATE 81
Mile marker 299 to 300, northbound and southbound – Overnight single lane closures for equipment moving and bridge removal work, 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. through night of April 27.
PRIMARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
