Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week – Virginia Opossum
This mama opossum was attacked by a dog. This may be due to her blood lead levels, which were high enough to cause clinical signs of the toxicity. Luckily, she was brought to us by Officer Gomez of the Warren County Virginia Sheriff’s Office.
Like eagles and vultures, opossums often scavenge on dead carcasses and gut piles left in the field. As a result, over 80% of our opossum patients suffer from some level of lead poisoning. This is especially hard on the babies as ingesting this level of lead through mom’s milk can have significant developmental impacts, as it can in the children of breast-feeding human mothers with elevated lead levels.
We chelated the lead (used drugs that bind the lead in the blood stream) to limit the impact and treated this mom for her dog attack wounds while she continues the challenging work of raising EIGHT babies! These babies are still a bit too small for us humans to raise with a high success rate, so despite the lead, they were kept with mom throughout her recovery. After she fully recovered, we were able to release her and her babies (still in her pouch)!
Virginia Opossums are such helpful animals – eating ticks and cleaning up roadkill, preventing diseases that impact humans and domestic animals. Yet they are constantly in danger from a variety of human-caused issues.
To protect our native wildlife, switch to non-lead ammunition and keep your pets inside, on a leash, or under close supervision when outside. These simple actions make a big difference to the health of our whole community!
Split between environmental groups and Town appears to be widening
Before getting down to the business of five public hearings, including approving a $47.07-million-plus revenue appropriation in support of its FY-22 budget; across-the-board increases to water-sewer rates; an amendment to its code establishing a unilateral Town EDA that would allow county residents with in-town businesses to serve on its EDA Board of Directors; and the Spelunkers restaurant rezoning request for lots across Pine Street for accessory structure uses – which drew opposition from one adjacent residential couple – the Front Royal Town Council, mayor and staff got an earful from seven members of environmental organizations or coalitions, several with 20-plus-year working relationships with the Town.
The first two speakers to the issue were Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards President Melody Hotek and Fred Andreae, representing the Beautification of Front Royal Committee. Both organizations cite relationships with the Town dating back to the last century. Following Hotek and Andreae to the podium were in order of appearance: Appalachian Trail Community Committee Chair Susan Tschirhart, Tree Steward and former Town Urban Forestry Advisory Commission Chairman David Means, Chris Anderson of the Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley, and two independent members of the Save Happy Creek Coalition, Sonja Carlborg and Kelli Hart.
The over-arching theme of all speakers was the deterioration of traditional alliances, partnerships and lines of communication with the town government over the past year and a quarter. The unifying event at the center of the situation was a massive defoliation, including over 300 trees, along the creek’s natural forest buffer, that according to the groups, had successfully mitigated flooding and erosion for almost two decades along Front Street. That area had been maintained by Tree Steward volunteers for over a decade.
But issues raised by speakers pointed to more far-reaching institutional failures within the town government stemming from the retirement of Town Horticulturist Ann Rose in December 2019. That full-time position remains unfilled to this day, with no apparent effort to find a successor until the revelation at Monday’s meeting that the Town will begin advertising for a part-time staff arborist.
Hotek addressed this lapse in her opening remarks, echoing concerns expressed in the Tree Steward’s April 14 letter to the mayor and council announcing their decision to suspend its partnership with the Town for the coming fiscal year.
“Until last year, our work was guided by the Town Horticulturist. Embodying the Town’s commitment to trees, plants, and the beautification of Front Royal, this critical staff position has been vacant since December 2019, despite remaining a line item in the budget. Consequently, the Tree Stewards are no longer directed toward projects of greatest need,” Hotek observed, adding, “Destruction of the riparian buffer zone along Front Street and channelization of Happy Creek have made it clear that neither the Council nor its managers value this 24-year partnership. The decision to destroy a successful community-led model project was reached without input from the Urban Forestry Advisory Commission (UFAC) established by the Town. In response to this violation of Town Code, UFAC members resigned en masse in December 2020.”
Following similar comments by the Beautification Committee’s Andreae, who traced that organization’s relationship with the Town to the early 1990’s, Susan Tschirhart, co-chair of the Appalachian Trail Community Committee, made it a trifecta of involved organizations (with Tree Stewards and UFAC) withdrawing or resigning from involvement with the town administration: “I am here to report our unanimous decision to support the Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards by suspending AT Community operations in the Town for the coming year.” She added that the AT Committee would continue its relationship with the Joint Town-County Tourism Committee and the County government. She then cited past success in promoting the town and county as Appalachian Trail destinations, followed by what she viewed as a betrayal of that work.
“One of the AT Community program’s central goals is to partner with designated communities in preserving and protecting green spaces near the Appalachian Trail, including the stretch of Happy Creek that runs through the heart of Front Royal. Since 2012, when the town and the county achieved designation, the A.T. Community Committee has succeeded in leveraging proximity to the internationally renowned Appalachian Trail to promote sustainable economic development. As a result, Front Royal and Warren County are now known as one of the ‘friendliest communities along the A.T.’
“Sadly, the Town of Front Royal seems to have developed a culture of destruction, decimating its staff, environmental assets, and relationships with civic organizations that have served the town for decades. Several months of misleading statements made by the Town Council and staff, as well as numerous permit violations on the Happy Creek construction site confirm the current administration’s operational dysfunction and disrespect for the values our organizations hold dear.”
She added that she and her committee had experienced similar frustrations to the Tree Stewards in a lack of necessary follow up to meetings with town staff as what “promised to be a record-breaking hiking season” approached.
In her opening remarks Hotek expressed the Tree Stewards’ distress at the Town’s actions regarding what proved to be a stormwater management project under the leadership of then-Interim Town Manager Matt Tederick, who remains on the town payroll part-time in an advisory role to new Town Manager Steven Hicks. In fact, Tederick was present Monday night in the adjoining Warren County Government Center caucus room, though he was never called on for input to the meeting in Hicks, who is on vacation’s, absence. Finance Director B. J. Wilson sat in the town manager’s seat, next to Town Attorney Doug Napier. In a November 23 press release the Town announced Hicks hiring, effective December 7, 2020, after much of the damage originating with the Happy Creek flood mitigation work had been done.
“For 24 years we have been proud to be a part of this community and care for its beautiful trees. We have enjoyed a solid working relationship with the Town. But we are heartbroken over the recent actions taken by Town Council and its Managers. A trust has been broken,” Hotek asserted, observing, “We recently sent each of you a letter from our organization and it is extremely disappointing that not one of you, our elected officials, have reached out to talk with us. The public needs to be aware of the Town’s disregard for its community volunteers, so I would like to convey the highlights of this letter for the public record.”
In documentation accompanying her comments, Hotek released the full text of her April 14 letter to Mayor Holloway and each council member. The lone response came from Town Manager Hicks. That exchange will be covered in a forthcoming Royal Examiner story.
“The actions of the current administration speak volumes. In view of these actions, the Tree Stewards voted to forego their partnership with the Town for the coming year,” Hotek said, repeating what the Tree Stewards wrote to the mayor and council April 14.
For the sake of brevity – though it may already be too late for that – on this important, evolving and unresolved issue between many of the town’s citizens and their elected and appointed officials, we will skip to the final speaker, Save Happy Creek Coalition member Kelli Hart. She described her perception of the Town’s processes through what Hotek and the five speakers preceding her had addressed. (additional speakers comments, as well as any subsequent Town response to them, will be published on Royal Examiner’s pages in coming days. Video of those comments in their entirety can be viewed in the LINKED Town video, also available on the Town of Front Royal website under Archived Meetings of the Town Council.)
Hart began with a mechanical/vehicular analogy pointed at recent Council comments indicating positive public feedback about the appearance of the newly riprapped stretch of Happy Creek. Hart pointed to differences of opinion on what constitutes a beautiful car, observing: “… the issue is not about esthetics, not a matter of personal taste … But where the rubber hits the road is whether the engine of any car can do its job. Unfortunately, what we have on Front Street is a car that some find lovely, even though its engine is in lousy shape.”
The reference was to the destruction of, not only the natural vegetative creek bank flooding buffer maintained by volunteer work of the Front Royal-Warren County Tree Stewards over the bulk of two decades, but a failure of the municipal apparatus developed since the Tree Stewards helped the Town get its Tree City USA designation in 2000:
“What’s baffling is that we had an Urban Forestry Advisory Commission, a group of outstanding mechanics, willing to offer expert advice on preventing damage to that engine. But you chose to ignore them. As a result, when the car breaks down, we taxpayers will be footing the bill.”
She then characterized the mayor’s acknowledgment of mistakes made in development of the Happy Creek stormwater control project as a day late and dollar short. “Mr. Holloway stated in a March 31 Examiner article ‘that he and council members made a mistake by not asking the advisory council for input on the project.’ But on November 23rd, current and former members of that (Urban Forestry) Advisory Commission offered their help at the Council meeting. Had you accepted their offers, further damage could have been prevented. Instead, the project proceeded in a typical way: act now, apologize later.”
Council response
While Mayor Holloway led council and staff into a discussion of two subsequent speakers, the daughter-mother team of Sheila Smith and Lillian Sloane’s concerns about a neighbor who was allowing what was termed a largely unattended kennel with multiple dogs and consequent trash and waste accumulation to negatively impact their Parkview Drive neighborhood, only Jacob Meza reacted to the Happy Creek speakers after some silence upon the mayor’s final call for council reaction to public comments.
Meza pointed to ongoing discussion he has had over his term on council with speaker David Means, stating he believed council remained open to further discussion “even if we don’t agree” on the substance of that discussion. As for assertions about “permit violations” and “illegal actions” taken by the Town regarding its Happy Creek stormwater management project, Meza queried staff as to any citations or violations. From the town manager’s seat, Finance Director Wilson said he was unaware, but deferred to Public Works Director Robbie Boyer, whose crews did much of the work.
“Not at this point, no,” Boyer replied, leading to one Coalition member in the audience to cite a six-week stop work order initiated by the County Building and Inspections Department “for permit violations”.
Meza observed, “Obviously council is concerned about that and we asked (Town Manager Hicks) to reach out to the state agencies we were involved with to make sure everything we were doing was appropriate and above board and we met all the requirements and regulations”. The councilman added that he wasn’t arguing that council couldn’t have “done it better or made it nicer or done more thorough planning” but asserted, “I want to make it absolutely clear that we were in close contact with state agencies, corresponding with them.”
Save Happy Creek Coalition member Sonja Carlborg had addressed the Town’s permitting process and violations in her remarks. After noting a perceived irony in Mayor Holloway’s reading of an Arbor Day proclamation into the meeting record just prior to public comments, she added:
“I’ve been in regular contact with the three agencies connected with this project. They may have permitted this destruction but I suspect that channelizing Happy Creek was not what they envisioned. For one, you failed to include tree removal in your permit application, though this was specifically requested. Their fault lies in failing to require more detail on removal of what you disingenuously called ‘vegetation’. Having received photos of heavy machinery churning up the streambed, improperly installed silt fence, and banks scoured of trees, they are aware of the more than twenty permit and regulatory violations that have already taken place.
“But my real question is, where lies the Town’s resistance to doing things well, with integrity, in accordance with best practices? In this case, simply obeying the law would’ve saved us taxpayers a lot of money. What you seem to crave is praise for doing the right thing without actually doing the work.”
About that sludge
Meza was also involved in the evening’s other major controversy, which he raised during council reports toward the end of the open meeting agenda, prior to adjournment to closed session for discussion of “specific legal matters” related to “a Memorandum of Agreement between the County and Town” pursuant to state code Section 2.2-3711, without further elaboration on that code section.
But did Meza give a clue to that closed session topic when he berated the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, and Sheriff Mark Butler specifically, for “harassing” town staff at the county landfill in Bentonville the previous Tuesday? That “harassment” was over the alleged dumping of town sewage, or sludge, at the county landfill. After calling it “treated sewage” that was being disposed, Meza corrected himself, asserting that after being “treated” at a Town plant, it was no longer sewage.
Stay tuned for the Town-County SLUDGE controversy of 2021 in a forthcoming Royal Examiner article – and you thought Town-County EDA financial disputes were fun, wait till we descend into the muck, I mean sludge.
If you have a humming in your ear, it may be a harbinger of Spring in flight coming your way
On the evening of April 18th my wife and I were sitting on the back porch watching the sun go down. With a “humm” an old friend announced his arrival from South America. We record the date of this return every year.
He was a Ruby Throated Hummingbird who hovered in front of us as if to ask “Hey, where’s dinner?!?” You can follow their migration ONLINE and post your sightings.
Hundreds of kinds of hummingbirds nest in the American tropics, and more than a dozen in the western U.S., but east of the Great Plains there is only the Ruby-throat. They are fairly common in summer in open woods and gardens. Hovering in front of a flower to sip nectar, it beats its wings more than 50 times per second.
It is an aviation marvel, able to hover or move in any direction in a blink of an eye they announce their arrival with a humm coming from their beating wings. You have to have a high speed camera to catch their wings. Impressive migrants despite their small size, some Ruby-throats may travel from Canada to Costa Rica following the warm weather, and food. Some fly over open ocean but others travel down the coast of Texas. The colorful males come north earlier than the females.
They eat small insects and their long beaks are used to drink fresh nectar from colorful flowers.
We have been feeding them for over twenty years. Last year we had six pairs. You can make your own hummingbird food. It just takes one cup of refined sugar to four cups boiling water, mix well, let cool and fill your hummingbird feeder. Last year we were training them to land on a small feeder in our hand. We fill them daily. The one downside is that we had a bear that would visit our back porch every night and empty all off the feeders.
One very hot summer day several years ago, I had an exhausted male land and take a breather on my finger. Females or immature males are less colorful but just as aggressive as males vying for a spot on the feeder.
To prepare for their 2000 mile long migrations, Hummingbirds pack on the weight! According to the Audubon web site most “double their body weight in fat, or more, before embarking on migrations.” Some even gain close to half that in just four days. They need it since their metabolism is one of the highest of any animal on Earth. They require the human equivalent of over 150,000 calories every day to power their fast-moving heart and wings, which can beat 1,000 and 3,000 times per minute, respectively. That fat accumulated before migration is burned in a steady release of energy, ideal for the 2,000-mile journey many Ruby-throated Hummingbirds make twice a year.
So, Hummingbirds are the true harbingers of spring and they are always welcomed.
(Lisa Schwartz contributed to this story)
Big year for R-MA: record fundraising and in-classroom studies during pandemic year – with a campus graduation promised
Adding to what he earlier called “a unique Academy year”, Brig. Gen. David C. Wesley, USAF (retired), on Friday, April 23, announced the results of the academy’s third annual “Giving Day” – a record-breaking total exceeding $200,000. Wesley earlier announced another what he called “unique success” for the Front Royal school: Amid a global pandemic it promises an on-campus, in-person graduation ceremony next month for all its senior class students.
Wesley said in an email last week: “We have followed strict distancing, testing and cleaning protocols, not only to keep our (school) safe and healthy but to give the Class of 2021 what they’ve been working towards for years – an on-campus, in-person graduation.”
Two days later, an elated Wesley announced: “Yesterday was R-MA’s third ‘Giving Day’ celebration, and it broke all records in every category,” he said of total donations to the private school, founded in 1852.
He said 245 donors from 29 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. Virgin Islands as well as from Italy, Mexico, and the Netherlands, made gifts totaling $69,240. This, added to an additional $50,000 already in hand, and $80,825 in new pledges, produced a grand total of $200,655 – and counting!
Locally, R-MA’s Parents’ Association organized two competitions between classes, contributing almost $10,000 toward this year’s fundraising effort.
‘This training is priceless’ – FRPD Chief cites inter-agency relationships, fine tuning of methods in active shooter exercise
Before departing the Thursday, April 22nd Active Violent/Mass Casualty Incident Training Exercise (aka active shooter training), Royal Examiner tried to get a feel for the scope and potential impact of the three days on participants from area law enforcement, medical, and emergency services. During our Emergency Room visit, we spoke with one Valley Health observer about those impacts. In addition to Warren Memorial Hospital staff on training day three, personnel involved over the first two days included staff from all of Valley Health’s hospitals – Winchester Medical Center, Shenandoah Memorial, and Page County in addition to WMH, as well as the Critical Access and Acute Care Departments. Valley Health staff alone accounted for 95 people present on day one, about 80 on day two, with Thursday’s count not yet tabulated while we were there.
“By the time it’s all said and done, we’ll have 300 people trained in these different areas,” ER Clinical Manager Delores Gehr said of medical, law enforcement, and emergency services participants, as well as Air Care and some community participants like HAM radio operators who asked to be involved. “So, it’s been an incredible opportunity to, not only help our entire team out but to really make sure we’re here to serve the community in the most efficient way that we can.”
Multi-agency response is illustrated in this parking area of some of the involved vehicles. Below, when a medical transport helicopter is needed at the new Warren Memorial Hospital, it won’t have to land in a parking lot – this heliport is next to the ER parking area toward Leach Run Parkway, just out of frame to left in next photo of hospital. Royal Examiner Photos by Roger Bianchini
Then on our stop at the Unified Incident Command Post, we took the opportunity to speak with Front Royal Police Chief Kahle Magalis on the process and benefits of three days of intensive training in a life and death context. In addition to Front Royal Police, the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, County Fire & Rescue, and the Valley Health personnel named above, Magalis acknowledged participants from related agencies Air Care, Valley Medical Transport, and regional hospital coalition RHCC.
“This training is priceless – and we’ve gotten a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, even though we’re kind of modifying how the exercise is, to be able to work in the new building and have all the personnel that would be involved in something like this have intimate knowledge of the layout of the building to more appropriately respond in the event anything should ever happen here, but also if something happens somewhere else a lot of it’s going to end up here. And they’ll have to manage things even if the event’s not here at the hospital. So, we’ve been able to build some really good relationships with Valley Health, which we’ve had in the past, but we’ve further solidified some of those relationships.
“So, to start from day one to day three, we’ve started to try to modernize some new techniques and protocols for dealing with these types of things. Actually, we began working on some of these operations last year,” the FRPD chief observed. “This is kind of the next phase. We’ve still got work to do. But the nice thing about going from where we started with the basic concepts training our folks up and actually be able to put it into play, is we’ve been able to identify the things that we are doing well and identify situations where we need improvement, especially with patients,” the chief acknowledged of this specific training site.
“It’s never going to go perfect – something like this is always chaos. So, the goal is to try to prepare to be able to control as much of that chaos as we can. I think it’s been a fantastic opportunity to find out where some of those gaps are, so we can fill them. And we’ve already just over the course of the past few days we’ve been able to find spots where we can fix things pretty quickly and identify, work on and adjust.”
Among those adjustments are modifying concepts developed in larger population areas where more response resources are available, the chief pointed out. “And we’ve been able to identify, here’s how we’ll have to scale things in order to actually be able to make our smaller organizations operate effectively.”
We asked Chief Magalis if departmental radio communications upgrades sought by county agencies in recent years had impacted the multi-agency response exercise. “The County’s (sheriff’s office) got their radio system pretty well squared away. We’ve got our new radio system – we both have gotten new radio systems within the past two years. Fire & Rescue is in the process now of upgrading its radio systems. And once they get their system finalized, then the hope is we’ll be able to create between the three of us, have at least one unified channel that we can all go to, and talk to each other. That’s kind of been the over-arching goal of all this since we started,” the chief said of facilitating direct inter-departmental radio communications both in the field and from command centers to all field units.
Sounds like a good idea and Town and County tax revenue put to good use, as was this week’s three-day training exercise – though the universal hope is that the mission those 300 or so participants trained for is never needed to be put into action in this community.
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for April 26 – 30, 2021
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new entry or a revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
No lane closures reported.
INTERSTATE 81
*NEW* Mile marker 300 to 299, southbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, April 26-May 7 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 340/522 (Winchester Road) – Overnight mobile lane closures for roadside weed control between Route 637 (Riverton Road) and Clarke County line, Monday to Thursday nights from 6 p.m. to 7 a.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Law enforcement, medical personnel prepare for worst case in order to minimize impacts if that day comes
Local law enforcement and emergency services in partnership with Valley Health and Warren Memorial Hospital staff engaged in three days of what was officially termed an “Active Violence/Mass Casualty Incident Exercise” or as described unofficially in dispatching this reporter to cover the event, an “active shooter” training exercise at the new, nearly completed Warren Memorial Hospital site, April 20 thru 22. The multi-day exercise allowed new teams each day to practice multi-jurisdictional and agency, potentially lethal first responder coordination.
Following completion of the exercise, all participants, along with “Exercise Control” personnel gathered near the entrance to the hospital Emergency Room used as a remote treatment location for the exercise. There, an “After Action Review” was utilized to critique the day’s exercise with the goal of establishing maximum team efficiency in any future real-life scenarios.
Invited as a media observer, I was outfitted with a reflective, day-glow green vest indicating a non-participant observer upon arrival. As the final day’s exercise was beginning around 8:30 a.m., I was led into the hospital, past vested construction workers aiming for the hospital’s targeted June opening date. After proceeding up a stairwell to the hospital’s third-floor, Warren County Emergency Services Coordinator Rick Farrall handed me off to Front Royal Police Captain and Public Information Officer Crystal Cline. Things seemed fairly normal as we encountered several other vested people, including Warren County Board of Supervisors Chair Cheryl Cullers.
Normal, that is until several LOUD gunshots rang out, and I mean get-your-attention-and-hit-the-deck LOUD. I then saw, separately, two non-vested, non-uniformed individuals, first a woman, then a man, both with what appeared to be long barrel shotguns. Glancing down the hallway to where I had roamed slightly away from my escort and other vested non-participants, each gaze sent a momentary chill down my spine – a what if I didn’t have this vest on and what if this wasn’t an exercise – CHILL?!?
But the vest did its job. Armed with blanks, as were all participants, the shooters made their way down hallways and out of sight. Before long, uniformed law enforcement without vests entered the third-floor hallway, weapons drawn, in search of the now-vanished targets of the exercise. As I followed at some distance, I saw spent shells on the floor, as it appeared that one of the targets may have been cornered in a nearby room.
Shouted commands, more shots, more commands – “Put the weapon down” and shortly the male suspect was in custody, but not until according to earlier radio transmissions two officers had designated themselves as wounded and seeking extraction from the scene.
As I was escorted by FRPD Captain Cline off the third floor for a tour of outside exercise sites, including a Command Post and Staging Area, the law enforcement search on the third floor was proceeding, with the female suspect still being sought – wait, as we hit the stairway there was an internal radio transmission that she was “down”. However, with no count of the number of involved suspects yet established the exercise was not over.
A quick stop in the first-floor Emergency Room found staff readying for casualties. In an actual incident, the wounded would likely be taken to another medical location than one at which an unresolved situation with armed suspects was occurring. Some momentary confusion over this reporter’s role as observer versus participant media led to a stern admonishment from a nursing supervisor participant to put his interview recorder away and leave the ER as the incident was progressing. That led to a quick “Yes, ma’am” and some laughter upon the explanation that I wasn’t really there – I was just a ghostly non-participant observer who, had he been participating would have been as far away from the incident site as hospital and law enforcement personnel wanted him to be – especially after those earlier glances from the armed suspects on the 3rd floor.
A trip uphill from the Emergency Room parking lot to the Command Post found personnel from all involved agencies, FRPD, WCSO, County Fire & Rescue, Valley Health mapping out the target area with the latest information from participants inside the building, who were, in turn, receiving information on the target area layout from Command staff. We were able to talk with FRPD Chief Kahle Magalis about the dynamics and value of the “Active Violence Incident Exercise”, in this case involving multiple armed shooters. See that interview in the related Royal Examiner story that will be coming on Saturday.
