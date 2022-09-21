Local News
Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week: Woodland Box Turtle
What is happening to these turtles’ ears?
Although the weather is cooling and we are getting close to October 1st (the last day rehabilitators can release turtle patients until next May), we are continuing to get many turtles in for care!
In the past few days we’ve admitted 10 new turtle patients, and we already had two dozen in care. Two are pictured below with before and after photos.
Though we are still admitting turtles that were hit by cars and lawnmowers, which are the two most common reasons for admission, we have also taken in quite a few turtles with aural abscesses (ear infections that cause internal swelling).
These abscesses can sometimes be caused by trauma, but many are associated with vitamin A deficiency, which changes the tissues that make up the ear lining and predisposes these turtles to develop abscesses.
In captive turtles with abscesses, this is often due to a lack of dietary vitamin A. In the wild, some pesticides are known to alter the metabolism of vitamin A and have been linked to these abscesses.
Without treatment, these abscesses and will often cause turtles to stop eating, which could lead to death.
Though we are getting very close to October 1st, most aural abscess patients require just 1-2 weeks of care after the abscess is removed so we are hopeful that some of these patients will be released soon!
Did you know that turtles brumate? (Brumation in reptiles is similar to hibernation in mammals.) In our area, wild turtles brumate in the fall and winter months which is why the law in Virginia does not allow rehabilitators to release reptile patients between October 1 – April 30. Any turtle we can’t release before October, or who came to us within that time, overwinters with us at the Center. We keep them in a warm and humid room so they don’t fall into brumation and can continue to be rehabbed.
Looking for an easy way to help native wildlife? Become a monthly BRWC donor! For as little as $5/month, you can provide year-round, sustainable support that helps us fulfill our mission.
Local News
Warren County HS inducts new members into the National Honor Society
On September 15, 2022, Warren County High School National Honors Society chapter held the annual induction ceremony. The chapter inducted nineteen (19) new members. National Honors Society is a national organization dedicated to scholarship, character, service, and leadership.
These new inductees will be a part of an organization of incredibly impressive alumni. All new members received a certificate and their membership cards. Mrs. Jyoti Vasishta, the NHS advisor, stated in her introduction speech: “Our chapter is proud to have been inducting new members since 1963, and today’s ceremony indicates the continuing emphasis on excellence that we represent for our school and community”.
Mr. Kenneth Knesh, Warren County High School’s principal, delivered an inspirational speech to students and parents in the closing: “Tonight you join judges, lawyers, teachers, military officers, Ivy League graduates, and yes, even a current rocket scientist at NASA as members of our NHS fraternity. Now your name will be among those distinguished alumni who proudly call Warren County High School their alma mater. They went on to do great things, and we believe that you are destined to join them in helping to shape the world we live in and become future leaders of this great country of ours. Be bold, be brave, and be the light of someone’s world”.
President Audrey Moya Machuca, Vice-President Arthur Kresge, Secretary Olivia Yates, Treasurer Mason Polk, and Historian Sara Waller explained the four pillars of the National Honor Society to the new members.
New members include Anais Carino, Natalya Carter, Connor Cisler, Faryn Gorham, Sara Hardin, Anastacia Hrbek, Rebecca Jett, Lily Kashner, Winter Kibler, Sofia Kozhenevsky, Joseph Martin, Meryck Mora, David Rizzo, Laney Schenher, Molly Sims, Kaley Tanner, Madelyn Tennant, Malcolm Vinson-Proctor, and Grant Wolf.
Local News
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:
Dear parents and guardians, September 19, 2022
Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
Officers reported immediately to the impacted schools and quickly conducted campus safety assessments. After an extensive investigation process, the threat was determined by the Sheriff’s Department to be an unfounded report. The lockdown caused a significant delay in student dismissal while we worked with our law enforcement partners to ensure safety. All schools returned to normal operations at approximately 3:45 pm after schools were given the all-clear from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. We moved to a 4:00 pm release time for all secondary schools. At no time were any students or staff members in danger.
We understand all situations requiring a lockdown are concerning to our parents, students, employees, and to our community. Our students and staff members did an excellent job following safety procedures during the lockdown. We are grateful for our partnership with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and Warren County Fire and Rescue, who responded today to ensure the safety of our students and staff members.
Thank you for the opportunity you have given us to serve you and your family. Please let me know if you have any questions.
Chris Ballenger, Ed.D.
Superintendent
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office posted the following on their Facebook page:
One was received by Warren County Communications regarding Skyline Middle School. As of right now, we have NO information that the call to our school (Skyline Middle School) is valid.
Warren County Sheriff’s Office, Front Royal Police Department, and Warren County Fire & Rescue responded, securing all schools in the County to ensure all students and teachers were safe and there, in fact, was no incident.
All schools in Warren County have been released from lockdown. Skyline Middle School was the last to be released.
“Virginia State Police have released that this is the 5th active shooter call in the Commonwealth today. There are two similar calls in Mecklenburg County, one in Culpeper and one in Charlottesville. This call came in from another state.
All schools were placed on lockdown for precaution.” Quote from Shenandoah County Sheriff’s
The call to Warren County Communications also came from an out of State number, and we can provide no additional information. Virginia State Police have been notified of our call. Virginia State Police is working on the incident throughout the Commonwealth.
The Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office released this information:
There have been reports of several school districts throughout the Commonwealth regarding active shooter incidents. One was received by Shenandoah County Communications regarding Strasburg High School. As of right now, we have NO information that the call to our school (Strasburg High School) is valid.
Virginia State Police have released that this is the 5th active shooter call in the Commonwealth today.
There are two similar calls in Mecklenburg County, one in Culpeper and one in Charlottesville. This call came in from another state.
All schools were placed on lockdown for precaution.
Local News
Shenandoah University receives Virginia Values Veterans Certification
Virginia Values Veterans (V3) has announced that Shenandoah University is now a certified V3 employer, further strengthening Shenandoah’s commitment to providing opportunities for military veterans.
Introduced by the Department of Veterans Services (DVS) in 2012, V3 is a free training and certification program that helps employers of all sizes implement best practices in recruiting, hiring, and retaining highly skilled and dependable veterans.
Shenandoah’s V3 Program certification is an important step in the university’s effort to hire the most talented and qualified employees. Over 700,000 veterans live in Virginia, including 200,000 in Northern Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley.
SU already employs more than 30 military-affiliated faculty and staff members.
“Shenandoah University does a wonderful job valuing and honoring veterans,” said Rakene Lee, Shenandoah’s director of human resources. “As a retired Marine, my experience here is nothing short of amazing. Specifically, the culture and camaraderie here are truly magnificent.”
Shenandoah University has a history of supporting veterans and their families. SU is a Military Friendly® School, has received Military Support Recognition from Colleges of Distinction, and is a Yellow Ribbon school. The university, which has over 160 military-affiliated students, has an active student veteran organization – Shenandoah Veterans and Supporters – and operates the Veterans, Military, and Families Center (VMFC) on its main campus in Winchester, Virginia.
Shenandoah often partners with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2123 in Winchester and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Community Veterans Engagement Board and teamed up with the latter to host the Veterans Community Engagement Forum in June 2022.
Additionally, the university has worked with Veterans Moving Forward, which provides service dogs and canine therapy services to veterans facing physical and/or mental health challenges, and serves as a departure point for Honor Flight-Top of Virginia, which sends veterans on an all-expenses paid trip to see the nation’s memorials in Washington, D.C, as part of the national Honor Flight Network.
Shenandoah University also is renovating the former National Guard armory on its main campus, which will become the Hub for Innovators, Veterans, and Entrepreneurs (HIVE). The HIVE will feature an expanded Veterans, Military, and Families Center and will be a regional anchor that provides comprehensive support and resources to veterans, their families, caregivers, and survivors in a welcoming atmosphere designed to address their unique needs.
About Shenandoah University
Shenandoah University was established in 1875 and is headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax, and Loudoun counties. Shenandoah is a private, nationally recognized university that blends professional career experiences with liberal education. With approximately 4,200 students in more than 200 areas of study in six different schools, Shenandoah promotes a close-knit community rich in creative energy and intellectual challenge. Shenandoah students collaborate with accomplished professors who provide focused, individual attention while leading several highly nationally ranked programs. Through innovative partnerships and programs at both the local and global levels, there are exceptional opportunities for students to learn in and out of the classroom. Shenandoah empowers its students to improve the human condition and to be principled professionals and leaders wherever they go. For more information, visit su.edu.
Local News
VDOT: Warren County Traffic alert for September 19 – 23, 2022
The following is a list of highway work that may affect traffic in Warren County during the coming weeks. Scheduled work is subject to change due to inclement weather and material supplies. Motorists are advised to watch for slow-moving tractors during mowing operations. When traveling through a work zone, be alert to periodic changes in traffic patterns and lane closures.
*NEW* or *UPDATE* indicates a new or revised entry since last week’s report.
INTERSTATE 66
*UPDATE* Mile marker 6 to 7, eastbound and westbound – Overnight single lane closures and daytime shoulder closures for maintenance to bridge over Route 340, from 9 a.m. Tuesday through 2 a.m. Friday.
Mile marker 14 to 13, westbound – Right shoulder closures for sign work, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
INTERSTATE 81
No lane closures were reported.
PRIMARY ROADS
*NEW* Route 55 (Strasburg Road) – Mobile work zone between Route 616 (Messick Road/Richardson Road) and Route 664 (Whipporwill Road) for utility work, September 19 – 30, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
SECONDARY ROADS
No lane closures were reported.
Vegetation management may take place district-wide on various routes. Motorists are reminded to use extreme caution when traveling through work zones.
Traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at www.511Virginia.org.
The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile-friendly website at my.vdot.virginia.gov. Agents are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Local News
Front Royal Town Council Candidates Forum held at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group sponsored the Town Council Candidates Forum held at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Front Royal on September 16, 2022.
The Front Royal Catholic Civic Education Group wants the community to be able to make informed choices regarding the November election, so they asked all Front Royal Town Council candidates to this Candidates’ Forum.
Approximately 200 people filled the parish hall below the Church. The format was typical for such events. Everyone was given time for opening and closing remarks. The moderator was Wayne White, from Lake Frederick, who asked each candidate to respond to the same questions on subjects relating to the office sought.
Candidates for the Town Council special election to fill the vacant seat of Scott Lloyd include Gene Kilby and Wayne Sealock.
Candidates Josh Ingram, Zack Jackson, Amber Poe, and Bruce Rappaport are running for the three open seats on Town Council in the November election. Lori Cockrell is the lone candidate for Mayor.
Watch the Candidates Forum on this exclusive Royal Examiner video.
Questions were provided to the candidates as they arrived at the forum, and no questions were taken from the audience.
Questions for the candidates:
- Warren Public Schools. Over the past two years, parents’ concerns over COVID restrictions, school curricula, and discipline have contributed to a decline in public school attendance. In fact, public records show that 23 % of school-age children in Warren County are no longer attending public schools. Would you, as a member of the Town Council, support a town property tax credit of some form for town residents who choose to send their children to private schools or who homeschool, since their children are currently not attending public schools, which saves the taxpayers approximately $15,000 per student per year? Why or why not?
- Front Royal Economic Development Authority: Data Centers. The Front Royal Economic Development Authority (FREDA) has recommended bringing data centers to Front Royal. The Town Council has been asked to approve a zoning change to facilitate that proposal. Data Centers have environmental and infrastructure as well as financial issues associated with them. Do you believe that before the Council makes its zoning decision, FREDA should hold public hearings to address community concerns? What oversite mechanisms would you recommend for the Council to put in place to ensure transparency of a project of this magnitude?
- Economic Development of Front Royal. Many say Front Royal has untapped economic development potential. What would you do to attract more businesses to this community with better-paying jobs? Please give us some examples of those businesses that you believe would be a good fit for our community.
- Derelict Buildings in Front Royal. Many citizens are concerned about derelict buildings that reflect poorly on the town. Some argue that the Town has limited options to correct these problems. However, research suggests a possible approach to reducing derelict buildings would be to tax assessments that reflect the actual property market value. For example, the derelict building at Commerce Avenue and 6th Street is zoned commercial use and is in a high-traffic area. In 2021, the building was assessed and taxed at $140,000, and this year it was assessed at $147,000. However, in August of this year, the building was listed at $275,000. In other words, it was only assessed at just about half of its commercial real estate value. If derelict buildings were assessed and taxed at their true market value, owners may be less likely to leave them idle and or have them repaired. Real estate assessment is the responsibility of the Warren County government. If you are elected, what would you do to resolve the under-assessment value of derelict buildings with the County to remove or improve these facilities?
- Future of Main Street. We understand that people have different opinions as to making Main Street a pedestrian-only mall between Chester Avenue and Royal Avenue. Where do you stand on the idea of such a change, and why?
Questions for the Front Royal Mayoral Candidate.
Along with the five questions above, two additional questions were asked of the mayor candidate.
- As a member of the Front Royal Town Council for two years and now as a candidate for Mayor, looking back, is there anything that you would have done differently during your tenure on the Council? If so, please provide some specifics on the issues and how a different position would have benefitted the Town.
- In the Front Royal Town Code, the Mayor has responsibility for the operation and conduct of the Front Royal Police. As Mayor, would you be in favor of a Citizen Advisory Council to assist the police with police/citizen conflicts? Please explain why or why not you would consider a group like that to assist in resolving such issues.
Local News
None injured in emergency aircraft landing on I-66 in Warren County Saturday morning
At 10:43 a.m. Saturday, September 17, Virginia State Police responded to a report of a small, private aircraft making an emergency landing along Interstate-66 (westbound) at the 6-mile-marker in Warren County.
The preliminary investigation revealed the aircraft, a single-engine Cessna, suffered engine failure. The pilot, and only occupant, was uninjured in the emergency landing on I-66 westbound. And no land vehicles are believed to have been impacted by the emergency landing.
According to VSP Public Information Officer Sgt. Brent Coffey the plane has been moved to the crossover, and all lanes of traffic on I-66 are open as of 12:30 p.m.
The FAA and NTSB were notified of the emergency landing. The incident remains under investigation.
Watch the video of the incident courtesy of Collin Finnell.
Wind: 5mph S
Humidity: 41%
Pressure: 29.9"Hg
UV index: 6
66/45°F
73/52°F